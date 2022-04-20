Finance
Investing in Science – Why Life Science Real Estate Is Exploding
The previous decade saw explosive growth in the life sciences sector of commercial real estate. These are companies that are involved in medical research and new technologies development.
Some prominent examples that may come to mind are biotech firms or pharmaceutical firms.
Considerable amounts of capital have been and continue to be invested in this space, driving a surge of medical research expansion focusing on new technologies and medication involving DNA and mRNA, stem cell research, and more.
Exciting new technologies have emerged which have reignited excitement in the scientific community, such as artificial intelligence and new breakthroughs in cell and gene therapies.
The COVID-19 pandemic has brought increased attention from the general public to a sector of the economy that was undergoing a rapid expansion.
As soon as we invest in life sciences real estate, we should also remember that developing or investing in multifamily real estate in proximity to life science facilities can be highly profitable.
For instance, an area with a pharmaceutical firm’s headquarters will be able to charge higher rents than surrounding areas due to bringing higher quality tenants both directly and through tangential businesses. This is good for all businesses in the surrounding area- from grocery stores, gyms, malls, and healthcare services.
We are residential pros who target multifamily, but a number of our Class A developments are square in the”line of progress,” surrounded by life sciences infrastructure and employers.
About
Real estate aimed towards life science companies include a lab space for conducting physical experiments as well as a workplace component.
As technology has advanced, the share of your typical life science center devoted to workplace has improved.
Scientists and researchers now spend increasingly large amounts of time with highly advanced computer modeling applications for many pieces of their study that previously was unavailable.
As a consequence of these tendencies, these facilities today tend to have slightly more office space compared to laboratory space.
The talk of lab space may be shrinking as computers play a larger role in study, but it does not mean it is an afterthought into the businesses. On the contrary, the laboratory spaces in demand now are more sophisticated and cutting edge than as highly specialized areas of study are being pursued.
Like all flex real estate, life science facilities need flexibility and adaptability. As distinct research fields are pursued over time, lab space might have to be repurposed, expanded, or relocated to different regions of the facility.
Buildings that allow for this type of adaptability have been in high demand by life science companies that want to stay for years and may go through several distinct phases of research. There is no point in developing space that can’t be adapted as the company grows.
Demand has continued to outstrip supply within this sector and it’s showed no signs of slowing down any time soon. Listed below are a few reasons why you should consider adding a investment into life sciences real estate in your portfolio:
1. Funding
As the old saying goes,”follow the money.”
They provide grants to scientific research and have awarded over $100 billion these grants in the past five decades. Additionally, Cushman & Wakefield released a report a year ago that showed very good growth over the last decade, together with venture capital investments in the sector growing from $3.7 billion to $17.4 billion.
The report also found that, between 2012 to 2019, paying research and development from life science companies increased by 40%. A similar report from CBRE concurred, finding that venture capital funds flowing into the life science field are up 40 percent from where they were a decade ago.
2. Growth:
Our development firm got started in Boston, Massachusetts, which is currently rated as the number one marketplace for life sciences by several sources.
We saw up front the enormous growth of the local economy driven by the life sciences sector, which spilled out to a demand for newer, higher excellent housing, lodging, and other new industrial investments (visit our Demand Cleaners for Real Estate Explained post for more information).
This rapid expansion saw an already robust backbone of 9.6 million square feet of life sciences commercial real estate expand into 18 million square feet now, according to CoStar.
These trends are being observed throughout the nation as venture capital funds and grants embolden those businesses to seek increasingly more usable space for their research needs.
There’s also some level of delayed-onset growth occurring due to the timely nature involved in exploring and creating new technologies and treatments. Funding which has been brought in over the course of the past decade led originally to R&D that’s just now beginning to bear fruit. The push for a vaccine following the outbreak of this COVID pandemic reveal indicators of the kind of muscle these businesses have started to flex following years of continuous progress.
Another lesson that the COVID pandemic has educated the business is the demand for bringing the supply chain back home.
Overreliance on foreign links in the supply chain caused problems and created uncertainty throughout the pandemic and companies want to prevent this by onshoring, even though this incurs added costs.
This tendency will present an opportunity for the new evolution of warehouse and storage facilities for all these supply chains.
3. Vacancy Rate:
When compared with traditional office commercial real estate, lifestyle science has roughly half the vacancy rate, at 9 percent, when considering a national average. Strong markets like Boston and San Francisco saw exceptionally low rates of 4 percent and 2%, respectively, annually. It will take many years before the supply of new life science facilities can begin to keep pace with the current demand.
4. Jobs:
In a report released by Cushman & Wakefield, it was discovered that life science job growth has risen by 7.5% annually because 2013. This is an incredible increase when compared to previous twenty year period, when job growth in this sector was 1% annually. Still another indication the life sciences real estate is in a fantastic position, as employment development indicators are usually a number of the strongest clues of stable expansion.
5. New Markets:
Even though Boston, Seattle, San Diego, and San Francisco would be the superstars in the life science globe today, the business is growing rapidly and this has started to and will continue to drive growth into new markets. The major life science markets of today all have a higher cost of living which make it harder for employee and employer alike.
This really is driving a push into new markets, including Philadelphia, Maryland, and North Carolina, to mention a few. Areas with a strong backbone of research-based university(ies) and an educated population will be in a solid position to welcome new life science firms in their market.
To learn more about investing in multifamily real estate, visit our article library:
Finance
Credit Score Calculations and Bank Lending in the Global Financial Crisis
It is now 5 years since the beginning of the global financial crisis and it is interesting to reflect on how the processes of credit risk analysis eventually impacted the global economy. The subprime mortgage crisis in the United States was the beginning of a chain events that had a domino type effect where the financial viability of some of the largest financial institutions was downgraded which led to a collapse in the stock market and eventually to a national recession with rising unemployment, lowered tax revenues and indeed a global recession as the economies of the rest of the world were impacted by the events in the United States.
The catalyst for what eventually turned into a catastrophe was a set of complex financial instruments which essentially enabled banks to sell the risk of credit default to other players in the economy. In the times when financial institutions placed more emphasis on the credit rating of the consumers applying for their products, the buyers of these instruments which were called collateralised debt obligations could comfortably make a profit on the transaction because the credit risk associated with their purchase of the rights to these loans was low enough such that they could profit from the transaction despite lending to the occasional credit defaulter.
However, this led to a behaviour in the banks where they had little or no regard for the credit history of consumers applying for loans. Over time, there was no correction for the risk of credit default factored into these securitisation transactions and both banks and securitisation companies were left without any loans which could be relied upon for repayment. This obviously undermined the financial viability of the banks.
To make matters worse, the banks which had not engaged in this practice of securitisation and were considered to be more financially sound had often lent money to second tier banks and were therefore exposed to these credit rating problems as they began to snowball into one of the worst financial crises in living memory.
Although it may seem inconspicuous, when someone applies for a loan or a credit card they are actually engaging a process of analysis undertaken by the banks to try to ensure that credit risk does not at a later state undermine the viability of the company. In the time since the global financial crisis, the lending criteria have been substantially restricted so that only borrowers with high levels of credit reliability can access the best market rates in the industry.
Finance
Turning $12 an Hour Into $500,000
With all of the financial advice available now it is easy to get confused. Credit card reduction companies and different investment strategies that are sometimes scams. They often prey on the financial ignorance of a population obsessed with consumption but hate to budget and save. Black people according to Nielson read more financial magazines 28% more than any other group, but lag behind in wealth and resources as a group.
In terms of wealth, meaning home value, what you earn after all bills are paid, retirement account, emergency savings and stocks and other holdings the black and white disparity is overwhelming! According to the Washington Post, in stocks, bonds and other holdings whites have $180,000, blacks have $1,100. We could get into all of the stats and disparities but today I would rather focus on the potential.
Having the proper mindset to develop wealth is the starting point. Understanding that wealth is a gradual process based on practical economic decisions where compounded interest expand your reach and lifestyle decisions protect you from outside conditions. You should already know that my first rule is to live below your means, if possible way below. This must be repeated and emphasized as simple as it sounds because of the constant need to live large or keep up with the Jones’ in American society.
The next question is after living below your means which would allow you to create an emergency savings, what do I do with my surplus cash? Any person building wealth should always be looking for ways to make their money work for them. You may want to invest in your own business or a family members business. You may want to invest in real estate. We just cited the disparity in stock holdings. Don’t be afraid to jump in. Do your research thoroughly but take action. You can invest in the companies that you already spend money with that you like. Look to see if they have drip accounts. A drip account allows you to invest in stock shares with as little as $25.
I have to bring it back to a story that I read about 3 years ago. Mr. Earl Crowly worked as a parking lot attendant for 40 years never making more than $12 an hour but managed to accumulate a stock portfolio worth $500,000 using drip accounts! This was his wealth strategy! You could use it for yourself and add other strategies with this. Mr. Crawley has no credit card debt and I believe his home is paid for. Although not quite a millionaire at the time of the report he probably is now. If not, it does not matter because he has laid a wealth foundation and strategy for his children to follow from only $12 an hour! Mr. Crowley is the perfect example of The Trillionaire Next Door. I know he lived below his means based off of his income he had no choice, but he saved and invested wisely! It just proves my point that hard-working people can create a foundation of wealth and financial independence for themselves and family by playing defense! It doesn’t matter how much money you make as long as your mindset is correct. Cut out frivolous spending, live below your means, save and make wise investments.
Finance
Frying Pan River Fly Fishing Report
Nice, after work I went out to Fly Fish the Frying Pan river. I fished pt’s and a red emerger midge dropper to no avail, with the ensuing darkness I switched to the ubiquitous pink worm. Four casts later…… boom the hit. Thinking I must have tail hooked a decent fish as he is heading upriver at a swift pace straining the tenuous 6x. Hmm… really far upstream into the rapids powerful sloping back coming out in the shallow spots, then the brief look……. yee haw big powerful rainbow! This one is worth bringing in. So imagine me in Dockers, a sweater and dress shoes slogging upstream through rapids trying for the better part of 15 minutes to land this beautiful specimen. Finally he tires and I manage to get him in. He is from the tip of my finger to my elbow in length and nice girth with beautiful coloration, and most importantly POW right in the kisser! One of the best non Taylor fish I have ever caught. I Can’t wait for office run at lunch tomorrow.
Lunch the next day was fairly productive with about a 16″ bow on copper midge emerger. But still somehow shockingly hungry!!! Imagine that. Later an overcast blustery spring evening,and the water is up and a little darker. Office run has its usual tree menace, as well as more than its share of rig problems. The trout however are rapacious devouring C.E.’s with a vengeance, two on in an hour, but one takes the opportunity to run me downstream into some sticks escaping unscathed by spitting the barbless hook after couple of good runs. The other, a bruiser of formidable size reminds me to check my knots before every session and escapes with $2.75 worth of facial piercings much to my (not to mention his) chagrin. Heading back to check the fax machine on business I revel in the blessings of life!
Welcome to Colorado, frigid micro blizzard conditions gives way to sun and cold. Erie yellow spooky storm light. Fishing is spotty with a definite increase in flows, and the water very cold. Fish are spotted but the dreaded skunk on the day. I might have to go back out in these poor conditions, and I don’t know what hurts more me hands or I pride! The neighbor’s kids eye me suspiciously as I jump up and down from the cold, they don’t particularly care for my love of my new found hole. East coast frigid cold, gosh darn it! One must take a day off here and there or even the funest activities can seem like work.
My fly and rig habit Is becoming large enough to fund food and medicine for the whole 1st grade at an elementary school in the third world. Good luck today however as the skunk snap is broken 2 good bows on a 14 gold ribbed hare’s ear fished wet and one on a cue. Did a little surgery on the last nice 18 in bow that fell for the hare’s, the jewelry seemed fairly fresh and was barbless with about 12in of 5x tailing. That does not make me feel so good about the few long distance releases of late.
Work or fishing? What would any sane angler do with 1 hr left of daylight! Nice day little windy though. After fishing the pan for the last week or so I moved downstream catching a couple through motel flats. Dang you forget how powerful the big water is. Working down to the main bridge I hook something… you forget the large effect that the heavy current has even on smaller fish. Spring is here and there is storm clouds of Baetis, not pesky or murderous like the bugs in Alaska but like soft malleable clouds of flying trout food. The other telltale sign of spring is the heavy bodied rocky mountain white fish that festoons my line somewhat like a grocery bag half full of water. Not fighting like a trout, but a load to bring in anyhow.
Success with something new prince nymph in size 14, also secret weapons the new highly touted super nymph seemed magic today. One fish jumped three feet in the air. More smaller browns today with one good rainbow. Tired and going home but one day closer to the 100 water days.
Fished four rivers Friday, including Pan, Fork Crystal, and The Gunnison. Gunnison early sat. Was productive with streamers… North Platte specials (cone heads) big buggers copper and black. Hares ears and micro black midges were the order at the east portal below the roller dam. I cross below the roller dam and hang on to my waders for my life. Went for a nice refreshing Giardia chocked swim later in the day. Individual on the bank says “I’ve seen some other people swim there but you’re the only one I’ve seen made it!” I reply I was all state in high school, choking and spitting water. Partner JW falls over laughing.
Sunday morning I tied into monster bow fishing with Size 4 Space Invader on a sink tip on a downstream he spat me with two super spectacular upstream jumps. Jw is impressed and highly motivated. Hiking and wading is murderous, with sprained ankles a distinct possibility. Keep moving downstream on the far side to the up and over we go ‘up’ but not over as time and water are both tight and my knee is throbbing like mad. Good camping right before it gets ugly boating wise, before the up and over. If one had a jet boat or raft with motor it would go.
Tried to go fish the north fork and the smith fork on the way home but neither had any water in them. North fork was silty tepid cesspool; smith fork had promise at Crawford but no water. If you need lodging for fishing the Frying Pan River check with Kim at Frying Pan River Rentals 970-379-4559 she has a great place for rent or check it out at [http://fryingpanriverrentals.info/]
J&K Govt Go-Ahead For Regularisation Of 12000 PDD Employees, Know Complete Details Here
Investing in Science – Why Life Science Real Estate Is Exploding
Crypto License & Payment Gateway Authorized by EU Regulators
Credit Score Calculations and Bank Lending in the Global Financial Crisis
Turning $12 an Hour Into $500,000
Frying Pan River Fly Fishing Report
Ethereum Consolidates Gains, Indicators Suggest More Upsides
Dave Hyde: Jimmy Butler takes over a Miami Heat playoff night like (gulp) Dwyane Wade once did
What Type of Disability Insurance Is Right for Me?
The 15 Best Beaches in Goa You Should Not Miss On Your First Goa Trip
Sisters ID’d as Collinsville murder victims
Forest Lake man jailed and charged in shooting of man during fight at Arden Hills bar
Tyson Fury Wants UFC Star in Las Vegas
Did Carl Crawford just confirm rumors about Megan Thee Stallion and ASAP Rocky?
New list of deceased celebrities earnings revealed
NBA Playoff Races Heating Up With 3 Weeks Left
Aurogra & Cenforce Working for Everyone
Elon Musk joins Twitter’s board of directors, vows to make changes
Top 3 Ways To Give Yourself An Orgasm
Gold Cup triumph is another feather in Rachael Blackmore’s cap
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News2 weeks ago
Sisters ID’d as Collinsville murder victims
-
News3 weeks ago
Forest Lake man jailed and charged in shooting of man during fight at Arden Hills bar
-
Sports4 weeks ago
Tyson Fury Wants UFC Star in Las Vegas
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Did Carl Crawford just confirm rumors about Megan Thee Stallion and ASAP Rocky?
-
Sports3 weeks ago
New list of deceased celebrities earnings revealed
-
Sports3 weeks ago
NBA Playoff Races Heating Up With 3 Weeks Left
-
HEALTH3 weeks ago
Aurogra & Cenforce Working for Everyone
-
Entertainment2 weeks ago
Elon Musk joins Twitter’s board of directors, vows to make changes