Is a Rent to Own Franchise Right for You?
Perhaps you are an investor or manager who is checking out investing in a rent to own business opportunity and you wonder if franchising is the way to go. There are many advantages to buying a franchise from a large national concern rather than going it alone. Savings on merchandise and advertising costs due to bigger buying clout, expert advice and supervision on site selection and store opening, and professional employee and managerial training, all are reasons why RTO franchising is a popular option. But what does it take to qualify for a rent to own franchising operation? Let’s take a look at what one of the RTO industry’s leading companies says about franchising, what it seeks in franchisees and what it offers in return.
ColorTyme is the franchise brand of Rent a Center (RAC franchise), a company which offers rent to own furniture and other durable household goods, as well as a range of financial services. ColorTyme’s success over many years is due to their making rent to own affordable for customers and franchisees both, since there aren’t many businesses you can go into for $150,000 which provide you with freedom and also complete franchise financing and marketing support. Although ColorTyme doesn’t offer financing for the franchise fee, financing is available through an outside lender, the Wells Fargo Foothill, which provides working capital loans of up to $80,000, together with 100% inventory financing. ColorTyme franchisees are expected to have a good credit rating and at least $150,000 available in liquid capital. Additionally, the company looks for prospective franchisees who have successful business experience (although not necessarily in rent to own), and are dynamic and ambitious entrepreneurs.
In return, ColorTyme provides market analysis which includes maps, customer demographic reports, and visits from representatives of ColorTyme as needed. This market analysis consists of retail space availability, competitor analysis, major retailer analysis, and demographic statistics based on typical rent to own customer profiles. Since the location of a rent to own franchise is the key to its success, market analysis includes factors such as convenience to residential areas and easiness of access (whether customers can enter and exit the store easily, without freeways or other obstacles which are barriers to people shopping in the area), and how safe the location feels for a customer (since most RTO customers are women, so centers have to be well lit, well kept, and non-threatening). Usually RTO stores are located in shopping or strip centers with major anchor stores, and variables such as traffic patterns, visibility, and signage can affect site decision-making. Throughout the course of site selection and store opening, an experienced franchise field consultant takes prospective franchisees step-by-step through the opening process, and provides up-to-date information and guidance all along the way to insure that the store is successful.
GA First Time Home Buyers – 5 Myths About FHA Loans
FHA loans are a great tool that allows many potential first time homebuyers with past credit problems to break into the housing market. Prices are low and seller concessions are high in the today’s real estate buyer’s market. However, many of the subprime mortgage 100% financing deals are gone. FHA is the only way for many prospective buyers to get a mortgage. Also hundreds of thousands of homeowners who bought homes over the past few years using those subprime mortgages are now facing interest rate increases of 3 to 5 percent or more! Five minutes of watching business news lately will easily explain why these people don’t believe they still have any mortgage options left.
Here are 5 myths about FHA loans that prevent many from trying.
1. FHA loans take longer to get approved.
The truth is that in today’s world of automated underwriting and paperless processing, FHA loans take no longer than conventional loans to close if you are being helped by a loan officer who understands FHA loans.
2. FHA loans require a lot of extra paperwork.
The documentation required for an FHA loan is almost exactly the same as that required for a conventional loan. FHA requires only a few extra documents more than a conventional loan, and the extra documents that FHA requires take little extra time and are there to protect you during the process.
3. FHA loans cost more than conventional loans.
FHA loan interest rates are based upon the same market factors that conventional rates are based on. As a matter of fact, even when considering the FHA mortgage insurance premiums added to your payment, FHA loans are often less expensive than conventional mortgages for first time borrowers and borrowers with past or even present credit problems.
4. FHA required mortgage insurance is too expensive.
All mortgages above 80% of the value of the property being financed require mortgage insurance which pays off a portion of the loan if the borrower defaults. Prior to the invention of mortgage insurance programs, lenders all required 20 percent down payments to obtain a mortgage. FHA’s mortgage insurance program does require a 1.5% upfront mortgage insurance payment which is automatically added to your loan, and .50% per year which is divided up and added to your monthly payments. This is actually very inexpensive compared to conventional mortgage insurance rates which take effect October 1, 2007 which can require almost 3% per year in mortgage insurance to be added to the the typical borrower with lower credit scores!
5. FHA loans have very restrictive guidelines.
In fact, the exact opposite is true in many respects. Although FHA loans have lower maximum loan amounts than conventional mortgages, they don’t have the income restrictions placed on Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac community lending products. Getting an FHA loan with limited or no credit history, or credit problems is much easier than obtaining a conventional mortgage. FHA allows for manual underwriting. This means that if the automated underwriting system does not approve your loan, an underwriter can actually look at your file and determine if common sense dictates that you would be able to afford the mortgage. The underwriter can approve your loan even if the automated system turned it down. Manual underwriting is common for FHA loans and very rare for conventional loans. In addition, if interest rates go lower, FHA loans allow for a streamlined, no requalifying refinance process.
Sample Counseling Statement, IRR Transfer
This is a sample DA 4856 (Developmental Counseling Form) for a Soldier transferring to the Individual Ready Reserve (IRR) with at least three years of active duty, or at least two years of active duty + three years of Troop Program Unit (TPU) time. These soldiers transfer to the IRR control group for reinforcement.
Soldiers in this control group are not required to do annual training. Since policies change, some of the items listed below may change as this article gets older.
Note: if you do not have the minimum three years of active duty, or two years of active duty +3 years of TPU, you’d be requesting transfer to the IRR, Control Group-Training. You would have an AT requirement each year in the IRR.
The Soldier in this scenario has completed his or her six-year contractual obligation in the TPU. He or she wishes to complete the balance of his or her eight-year initial military obligation in the IRR.
Applicable sections of the Army Developmental Counseling Form for a Soldier transferring to the IRR, Control Group Reinforcement:
DA 4856: Purpose of Counseling:
Event Oriented Counseling: You are being counseled on your decision to submit an Individual Ready Reserve (IRR) transfer request.
You declared your intention to complete the remainder of your contractual obligation in the IRR.
Your Contractual Obligation ends [DFAS date format]. Your Statutory Obligation ends [Actual ETS date, DFAS date format]. Despite your transfer from the TPU into the IRR, you’ll still be a member of the Ready Reserve. You are not “out” or “discharged” from the military. Although your transfer into the IRR will allow you to keep many ready reserve benefits, some key benefits of being in the TPU will end. As the [title of counselor], it’s my responsibility to ensure that you understand the options that are available to you.
DA 4856: Key Points of Discussion:
– As a member of the TPU, you are eligible for the following benefits: Common Access Card (CAC), military pay for IDT and AT/ADT; SGLI; Tuition Assistance; TSP; Montgomery GI Bill (Ch 1606); the appropriate TRICARE coverage, reserve military pension if you complete 20 qualifying years, etc. If you chose to continue into the IRR, some of these benefits will discontinue. However; you’ll be eligible for the remainder of your military benefits while in the IRR. You still need to earn 50 points for retirement each year in the IRR for that year to qualify for retirement eligibility. You must also surrender your CAC upon IRR transfer.
– As a member of the IRR, you are eligible for the following benefits: DD Form 2, reserve ID card (Green). Military pay for AT/ADT/mobilization; reserve military pension if you complete 20 qualifying years; PX/Commissary privileges; the appropriate TRICARE dental coverage, a green military ID (IRR) card, and other benefits. However; in order to maintain these benefits, you have to continue to participate satisfactorily in the IRR by responding to HRC’s correspondence, attending annual musters (paid), and by doing any other point gaining activity you’re authorized to do.
– HRC will mail muster orders to you each year. Your annual musters will take place 1 day a year, and will range from 2 to 8 hours. If you’re receiving VA disability compensation, you will receive both muster and disability pay. Ensure that HRC has your latest/accurate contact information. Since you have at least [3 years active duty ___ (or) 2 years active duty +3 years TPU__], you will be transferred into the IRR Control Group, Reinforcement. You will not have an AT requirement during IRR; however, you may request such training.
– You can earn your points from days on mobilization/active duty, AT/ADT, funeral duty, IDT/Drill (points only), and participation points (PP). The maximum inactive points (IDT + PP) that you could get in a retirement year is 130 points. You get one active point for every day on active duty. The maximum active points you could get in the year is the number of days that year has. You can also drill for points only, not pay, while in the IRR.
– As a member of the IRR, you’ll be entitled to a military ID card (IRR/green). You’ll still have access to a military installation’s DEFAC, PX, Commissary, MWR facilities, physical fitness facilities, etc. Your SGLI will expire per instructions on your IRR orders. If you’re a veteran (prior active service/deployment), you may be eligible for VGLI. If TRICARE was your only medical insurance, you may need to make arrangements with a commercial health insurance provider.
– HRC will maintain your records. They’ll work with you to schedule your AT or to get you onto mobilization orders. Here’s the Army’s website, MOBCOP, you could use to volunteer for mobilization while in the IRR: [Volunteer for mobilization website address.]
– If you fall short of 50 points in a retirement year, those years will not count towards the 20-year minimum to be eligible to retire with pay. Within 3 months of your ETS, or sooner, notify HRC of your intention to ETS in order to receive ETS orders.
– The unit cannot make any guarantees towards approval or disapproval of your IRR request.
– You feel that you’re unable to continue with the TPU due to [Reason explained below].
DA 4856: Plan of Action:
– Consider the above advantages of remaining in the TPU, and consider the possibility of enlisting into a new TPU contract.
– The unit will initiate and process an IRR transfer request. Maintain communication with the unit and assist with the IRR packet process. Provide additional documentation if requested. Be available to sign revised documents.
– Until you receive your IRR orders, keep the unit updated if you experience a change in address, phone number, email, etc.
– You’re responsible for drilling with the unit until the transfer date on your IRR orders.
– If you must RST before your transfer date, submit an RST request form and supporting documentation through your chain of command.
– Out-process with the Supply SGT, Motor SGT, Operations NCO, UA, UAT, 1SG, CDR, DARN, and other applicable unit sections.
– Download a copy of the IRR handbook from the Internet, or obtain it from a Soldier that has already downloaded it.
– Familiarize yourself with the above mobilization opportunity websites.
– Upon transfer to the IRR, surrender your CAC card at the nearest military ID card office, and obtain your DD Form 2, Reserve ID card (Green).
– Understand that while in the IRR, you’re not “out” of the military. You’re still in the ready reserve, subject to annual muster and subject to mobilization.
– Continue to engage in physical fitness to help maintain your deployable status.
– Strive to achieve a minimum of 50 retirement points for each retirement year in the IRR.
– Answer HRC correspondences to you requiring a response. Store HRC information correspondences in a specific folder for future reference.
– Fully read and understand your HRC muster orders, and report for muster as instructed in these orders. Bring requested documentation.
– Surrender your Reserve ID card in the event of your reenlistment with the TPU or Active Duty; receive a CAC in its place.
– You can drill with this or another unit if you need points, but not for pay, while in the IRR status. The Career Counselor has details on how you can accomplish this.
– At the end of your MSO, with no reenlistment, surrender your DD Form 2, Reserve ID card (Green).
– Understand that the day after your MSO ends, you may automatically end up in the Militia of the United States and of the state/territory you reside in. Federal law identifies able bodied males from 17 to 45, state law identifies similar or different age ranges. Some states include women in that category. This means that after your MSO ETS, if you’re in this group, you’re subject to militia muster by orders of the president or your governor.
– Effective your transfer into the IRR, the IRR unit patch becomes your unit patch. You’ll also use the IRR regimental badge in place of [current unit badge] on your ASUs.
– While in the IRR, maintain communication with HRC and update them with your latest address, phone, email, job, medical status, etc., changes.
DA 4856: Session Closing:
– I understand the options and current SRIP incentives available to me for continuing with the TPU. I will lose TPU specific benefits while maintaining IRR specific benefits once I’m officially in the IRR. While in the IRR, I’m eligible to earn at least 50 retirement points for that year to count toward retirement. I may get those points via mobilization, HRC issued AT orders, etc. I may be subject to an APFT at the beginning of an HRC issued AT order. I will keep HRC posted on address, phone number, and email changes while I’m in the IRR. I will surrender my CAC and obtain a DD Form 2 (Reserve) green ID card upon transfer into the IRR. At the end of my MSO, I Will surrender this green ID card at the nearest ID card office. I will continue to drill and maintain communication with the unit until the date on my IRR transfer orders. After my transfer into the IRR, I’ll maintain communication with HRC. I will familiarize myself with the key points of discussion, and carry out the courses of action.
– Despite what has been discussed above, I wish to request transfer to the IRR. I understand that there’s no guarantee regarding this packet’s approval or disapproval.
References:
AR 140-10 Army Reserve Assignments, Attachments, Details, and Transfers
AR 140-185 Training and Retirement Point Credits and Unit Level Strength Accounting Records
How To Choose Between A VA Loan And A Standard Home Loan
If you’re ready to buy a house, you’re probably already thinking about home mortgages — trying to figure out what the difference is between them all and which one is right for you. You may have even more questions if you’re a Veteran or an active duty service and are exploring VA loans.
VA Loans In A Nutshell
Quite simply, VA loans are home mortgages that are available to current and ex-members of the U.S. military and their surviving spouses only. They are backed by the U.S. Government, which ends up providing some unique benefits to borrowers who qualify. Relaxed qualifications, low interest rates and low downpayment requirement, to name a few. This means Veterans and active duty service personnel who might not qualify for a traditional loan or can’t provide a large downpayment could still get a mortgage through the VA program.
Choosing Between VA and Conventional Mortgages
When it comes down to it all loans are basically the same. You borrow money from a bank or lending institution to purchase a property and then repay that money back over a course of time, typically 15 or 30 years. You’ll pay interest on that initial amount and may have downpayment requirements as well as taxes and fees due when you sign the initial paperwork.
If you’re choosing between a VA or a conventional loan there are a few things you’ll want to compare to determine which offers better terms. Namely,
- Interest Rates. This is the amount of interest you will be paying on the loan amount every month until it is paid off. It has a direct impact on the amount of your monthly mortgage bill. Conventional loans offer fixed or adjustable rates. VA Loans offer fixed rates only. The advantage of a fixed rate is that the interest rate does not change over the life of the loan. This is not the case with adjustable rates; the rate can go up or down depending on the financial markets, so while it may be a low rate today, if it’s not fixed, it can rise in the future causing your monthly payment to go up. Interest rates vary depending on your credit history but VA rates are typically lower than conventional.
- Loan Length. Most terms are for 15 or 30 years. 15-years typically have lower interest rates than 30-years. Make sure you’re comparing apples to apples when you examine mortgage terms. That is, make sure both offers are for the same length of time in order to get the best comparison.
- Downpayment Requirements. It’s rare to find a conventional mortgage lender who will not require a downpayment of some sort. This can range anywhere from 5% to 20% of the property purchase price and must be paid at the closing. Even if you put money down, if it is less than 20%, you’ll have to pay private mortgage insurance (PMI) every month, which protects the lender if you default on your mortgage. This can be in the hundreds of dollars every month, depending on the amount you borrow. Downpayment requirements are a huge stumbling block for many would-be buyers, who do not have that amount of cash available. VA-approved lenders waive these downpayment requirements meaning you can get into a new house with no money down. Furthermore, they waive the monthly PMI too, saving you money every month.
- Credit Requirements. Many hopeful homebuyers are rejected by lenders because of poor credit history, lack of credit or bankruptcy. VA Loans are more relaxed in their credit requirements, which makes it easier for buyers with these types of credit issues to obtain a mortgage. Part of the reason lenders are willing to overlook these issues is because the mortgages are backed by the US Government. This reduces their lending risk and makes them more likely to approve your application.
Assess Your Situation
The first thing you’ll need to determine is if you’re even eligible for a VA loan. If you’re not a Veteran or active duty service member, surviving spouse or current or ex member of the National Guard or Reserves, you are not eligible for a VA loan.
If you do meet these eligibility requirements, you’ll need to assess your financial situation.
- Do you have a good credit history or any history to speak of? If not, you may not qualify for a traditional mortgage or, if you do, the terms may not be all that great. Higher risk applicants are typically charged higher interest rates.
- Can you provide the required downpayment? If so, how much? Is it enough to avoid paying monthly PMI?
- Income. VA loans have less stringent income requirements than conventional loans. They also have a higher debt-to-income ratio than traditional mortgages.
The best course of action may simply be to apply for both types and see which one offers the better repayment terms. Just make sure you’re comparing the same data. Keep an eye on the length of the loan, the interest rate (fixed or adjustable) and the downpayment requirements. Once you have solid numbers in front of you, it will be easy to see which offer best fits your needs.
