JKSSB SI (Sub Inspector) Revised Answer Keys 2022, Check here

ST. LOUIS – A man has been arrested in connection with a fatal shooting that happened Sunday on a Metrolink train.

The 23-year-old man could face charges of first-degree murder, armed criminal action, and failure to report a shooting.

The shooting happened just after midnight Sunday morning at the Forest Park-Debalievere station inside of a train that had passengers on board. Manu Barge, 31, was shot in the head after an argument on the train and was pronounced dead at the scene.

This was one of seven shootings that happened Easter weekend in St. Louis. The Downtown Engagement and Public Safety Initiative held its regular meeting Monday to address several topics, which included the weekend shootings. Public Safety Director Dan Isom said an investigation is underway following the MetroLink incident.

Taulby Roach Bi-State’s President and CEO called this latest incident a senseless and random act of violence. He released a statement that reads, in part: