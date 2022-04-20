News
Johnny Depp testifies he was demeaned, berated by ex-wife
By MATTHEW BARAKAT and BEN FINLEY
FAIRFAX, Va. (AP) — Actor Johnny Depp scoffed at the notion during court testimony Wednesday that his constant quarrels with ex-wife Amber Heard would ever prompt him to hit her.
“Violence isn’t necessary,” he said from the stand during his libel lawsuit against Heard. “Why would you hit someone to make them agree with you?”
Heard has accused Depp of physically and sexually assaulting her on multiple occasions before and during their brief marriage. Depp sued after Heard made an indirect reference to those accusations in a 2018 op-ed piece she wrote for The Washington Post.
Depp began to address Heard’s accusations in detail Wednesday. Heard has said the first time she was assaulted was when Depp slapped her in 2013 after she made fun of a tattoo he had — one that used to say “Winona Forever” when he was dating the actress Winona Ryder that he altered to “Wino Forever” after they broke up.
“It didn’t happen,” he said of the alleged assault. “Why would I take such great offense to someone making fun of a tattoo on my body? That allegation never made any sense to me.”
Later, he addressed an alleged assault on a private plane flight in 2014 from Boston to Los Angeles when he was filming the movie “Black Mass.” Heard has said Depp became blackout intoxicated and assaulted her on the plane ride.
Depp testified he took two roxycodone pills — an opiate to which he admits he was addicted at the time — and locked himself in the plane bathroom and fell asleep to avoid her badgering.
He took great lengths to explain the difference between falling asleep on opiates and blacking out on alcohol, and insisted throughout his testimony that he was never addicted to booze.
Depp also discussed a violent argument in 2015 — shortly after they were married — in Australia that resulted in the tip of his middle finger being cut off. He said Heard was irate that Depp’s lawyers had asked her to sign a post-nuptial agreement. Depp said he retreated to a basement bar and started pouring himself shots of vodka, which further enraged her.
He said she threw two vodka bottles at him, the second of which exploded where had his hand placed on the bar, severing the finger to the point where bone was exposed.
“I don’t know what a nervous breakdown feels like, but that’s probably the closest I’ve ever been,” he said.
Depp said he began to write on the walls in his own blood. He said they were lies in which he had caught Heard.
Depp told hospital doctors he had injured himself, and contemporaneous text messages introduced as evidence refer to Depp injuring himself. Depp testified he lied about the cause of the injury to protect her. In opening statements, Heard’s lawyers said the laws of physics do not support Depp’s story and they will introduce evidence to prove that.
Most of his Depp’s Day 1 testimony in Fairfax County Circuit Court focused on his descriptions of a difficult childhood, his rise to fame as an actor after an aborted music career and his early relationship with Heard after meeting her on the 2011 film “The Rum Diary.” The two married in 2015 and she filed for divorce a year later.
Taking the stand for a second day, Depp said things began to change in his marriage when he felt that he “was suddenly just wrong about everything” in Heard’s eyes.
Depp said that Heard made little digs at him to demean him. The insults escalated into full-fledged circular arguments from which there was “no way in or out,” Depp said.
“Ms. Heard was unable to be wrong,” he said.
He said he was constantly being told about how wrong he was about various aspects of his life, including his 30-year acting career.
Violence would often ensue, sometimes with a slap or a shove from Heard or his wife throwing a television remote control or a glass of wine in his face, Depp said.
“There were times when I would just go and lock myself in the bathroom or a place where she couldn’t get to,” Depp said.
“Why did I stay? I stayed I suppose because my father stayed (with my mother) … I didn’t want to fail,” Depp said. “I wanted to try to make it work. I thought maybe I could help her. I thought maybe I could bring her around.”
Depp said he used drugs and drank alcohol as a way to cope with Heard’s abuse and said she was also a heavy drinker.
He added: “I had to have something to distance me and distance my heart from those verbal attacks. I had to have something to be able to maintain me.”
Depp said he at one point stopped drinking to try to save the relationship. But Depp said Heard refused to abstain, even when he asked her to help him in his sobriety.
Depp sued Heard after she wrote a 2018 op-ed piece in The Washington Post in which she referred to herself as a “public figure representing domestic abuse.”
She never mentioned Depp by name, but Depp and his lawyers said it was a clear reference to accusations Heard made in 2016 when the couple divorced and she sought a restraining order against him.
Depp said the accusations and the article contributed to an unfairly ruined reputation that made him a Hollywood pariah and cost him his role in the lucrative “Pirates of the Caribbean” movie franchise.
Heard’s lawyers say the article is accurate and does not defame him. They say Depp’s ruined reputation is the result of his own bad behavior, including drug and alcohol abuse.
___
Finley reported from Norfolk, Virginia.
News
Steve Nash says it’s on Ben Simmons to say ‘I’m ready, I want to play’
BOSTON — If Ben Simmons is going to play a playoff game this season, the decision will be his, not anyone else’s.
That’s the message Nets head coach Steve Nash delivered hours ahead of tipoff for Game 2 against the Celtics on Wednesday, exactly 10 months after Simmons last played in an NBA game.
“There’s no other way than him to say, ‘I’m ready,’ especially after an absence this long,” Nash said at the TD Garden. “So whenever he is ready, it’s gonna have to be on him to say, ‘I feel comfortable,’ ‘I feel ready to go,’ ‘I want to play,’ ‘I want to contribute.’ We can’t push him places when you have been out this long. It’s gotta be something where he’s definitely comfortable and ready to play.”
Nash added that it will be “a collective decision” including the team’s performance staff, but ultimately, Simmons will call his own shot.
“This has been a prolonged absence,” he said. “So I think it’s more about they [Simmons and the performance staff] are in this together trying to find a resolution, a time for him to come back where he is safe to play and well enough to contribute.”
Simmons has continued to make progress after receiving an epidural in mid-March to alleviate the pain associated with a herniated disk in his lower back. This week, Nash said, the 25-year-old All-Star forward practiced in a four-on-four setting with contact for the first time since injuring his back. As Nash spoke, Simmons walked past the small pool of reporters gathered for Nets’ shootaround availability onto the TD Garden court.
“Ben’s doing well,” Nash said. “He’s gonna work out again today, see if he continues to improve, so he’s still progressing and moving forward.”
Simmons participated in the four-on-four on Monday then a five-on-zero walkthrough on Tuesday that Nash defined as “scripting.” Nash said the scripting is important so that Simmons knows what actions the team is trying to run if he does make his debut, but hedged that thought process with the adjustments that come in playoff basketball.
“If he’s able to play at some point, having him kind of become as familiar as possible with what we’re doing, because things change from day-to-day,” he said. “You’re making adjustments, so having him be involved with all of that stuff, so if he is able to play at some point, he’s comfortable.”
Simmons’ sheer presence in practice and shootaround has caught the eye of some of his teammates.
“Yeah, he’s coming along pretty good,” Nic Claxton said at shootaround on Wednesday. “He definitely has a real good swagger about himself right now. So, you know, I think the whole world is ready to see him back out there and he can definitely help us out in a lot of ways.”
Some teammates, however, still remain in the dark.
“I haven’t seen much,” said Seth Curry, Simmons’ former teammate in Philadelphia. “I haven’t been following him around. [I’m] locked into what we’re doing. Whatever he’s doing, I haven’t really been in the gym to see it. I haven’t seen much.”
It remains unclear whether Simmons has progressed enough to play in Game 3 at Barclays Center on Saturday. Nash did not rule Simmons out for the Nets’ first home playoff game but also said the team might be cautious given how long the star forward has gone since playing an NBA game.
“I wouldn’t be able to say anything about that because I’m not even sure how he’s gonna get through these weeks,” he said after Tuesday’s practice at Harvard. “We have to also consider it’s a nine-month absence, or whatever it is, so it’s not just like he had a six-week absence. I think it’s a pretty unique scenario and it’s not as linear as the other in-season injuries.”
Simmons last played for the Philadelphia 76ers against the Atlanta Hawks in the Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals on June 20. He cited mental health issues as his reason for not playing a game or fully participating in Sixers training camp this season before arriving in Brooklyn via the Feb. 10 James Harden deal.
Simmons did not play when he arrived in Brooklyn because he needed to ramp up his conditioning. He injured his back during that ramp-up.
News
Walmarrt? Installers misspell name of Hudson store on giant sign
Violet Cable was headed to Perkins in Hudson, Wis., for lunch on Tuesday with her grandfather when she spotted a major typo.
There on the big, blue sign outside Walmart was the name of the store misspelled as “Walmarrt.” The other side of the sign at 2222 Crest View Dr., was spelled correctly, said Dave Engstrom, who stopped to take a photo of the typo.
“I was really surprised,” said Engstrom, who lives in Afton and serves as city administrator of Lake St. Croix Beach, Minn. “It’s a huge mistake.”
Engstrom said he has no idea how long the incorrect sign has been up.
A manager at the store said he could not comment on the sign and referred a reporter to Walmart corporate headquarters; no one from Walmart corporate returned a query seeking comment on Tuesday or Wednesday.
Last year, another major typo occurred in Wisconsin. Crews repainting the village of Plover’s water tower on July 1 misspelled the village’s name as “Plvoer.”
Engstrom said he was impressed by Violet’s sharp eyes. “She’s 11,” he said. “Her eyes are much better than mine.”
News
Big Ten basketball tournaments coming to Minnesota
The Big Ten’s basketball tournaments are coming to Minnesota for the first time.
The conference announced Wednesday the 2023 women’s tournament and the 2024 men’s and women’s tournaments will be held at Target Center in Minneapolis.
“We are thrilled to bring the Big Ten Basketball Tournaments to Minneapolis,” Big Ten Conference Commissioner Kevin Warren said in a statement. “Minneapolis has a strong history of hosting exceptional events such as the recent NCAA Women’s Final Four, and also features world-class venues and an outstanding base of Big Ten alumni and fans. We look forward to creating new memories and experiences for our student-athletes, coaches and member institutions, further expanding our fanbase, cultivating relationships with the business community, and fostering a positive and lasting impact on the Twin Cities.”
Next year’s women’s basketball tournament in Minnesota will be the first time the event will not be held in Indianapolis since 2015. Next year’s men’s tournament will be at United Center in Chicago, one of the four cities to host, along with Indianapolis, Washington D.C., and New York City.
The 2023 women’s tournament will be held from March 1-5.
The 2024 women’s tournament will be played March 6-10, followed by the men’s tournament from March 13-17.
The Big Ten also announced its football championship game will remain at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis through 2024.
