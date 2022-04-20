Finance
Loan Provider Company in India
Tirupati Invest Services offer services at lowest interest rate and instant loan expense. We are best financial organization to provide our customers seamless experience with best and quick services. We offer different types of loans like Personal, unsecured, Investment, Business, Agriculture, Installment, Mortgage, Term, Home, Project, Purchase, Vehicle, NRI Home and others.
Tirupati Invest Services is a place which offers all kind of services best suited for your requirements. Our main objective is to lead in innovative ideas to change the Indian financial sector. If you are looking for finance, you can simply contact with us and you just have to fill our application form after and after then we will check your Eligibility. You will get an instant approval after you fill application form.
Tirupati Invest Services is an Instant Loan Provider in India. We are providing our financial services in Udaipur, Gujarat, Maharashtra and West Bengal. Our Company also helps you getting out of NPA (Non Performing Assets) situation. We provide best NPA solutions and deals with the investors in professional way and help you in personal way, as we value relationship. We certify complete agreement for outstanding balance.
We provide all the 24/7 support and services needed by our most valuable customers. Our financial team is always available here for you. Our services of loan include Amount of Loan, Tenure & EMI, Easy Repayments, Tax Benefits, Applicant and Co-Applicant etc.
Tirupati Invest Services is finance company in Maharashtra India. We provide help you accomplish your dreams. We are committed for offering one the best financial services to complete your aspirations. Our vision is to be one of the leading loan provider companies in India and contribute high quality finance solutions with best customer services.
We provide various kinds of loans to our clients such as Mortgage, Home, Business, Education, Personal, Corporate Finance, Vehicle, Car, Agriculture, and against property loans and many more. Our services are quick and fast approval. To get our services you just have to fill a simple application form with required validate documents.
Tirupati Invest is a highly favorable company in Udaipur, India providing various types of services. Our Company is basically focusing on Financial services, Best Consultancy, Business Analysis and 24/7 Support. We are the best company for Financial Planning, Cash Investment, Financial Consultancy, Personal Insurance, Commodities Planning, Retirement Planning etc.
Gold And Unrealistic Expectations – Gold Is Not An Investment
Gold has been characterized as insurance, a hedge against inflation/social unrest/instability, or, more simply, just a commodity. But it is treated most of the time, by most people, as an investment.
This is true even by those who are more negative in their attitude towards gold. “Stocks are a better investment.” In most cases, the logic used and the performance results justify the statement. But the premise is wrong. Gold is not an investment.
When gold is analyzed as an investment, it gets compared to all kinds of other investments. And then the technicians start looking for correlations. Some say that an ‘investment’ in gold is correlated inversely to stocks. But there have been periods of time when both stocks and gold went up or down simultaneously.
One of the commonly voiced ‘negative’ characteristics about gold is that it does not pay dividends. This is often cited by financial advisors and investors as a reason not to own gold. But then…
Growth stocks don’t pay dividends. When was the last time your broker advised you to stay away from any stock because it didn’t pay a dividend. A dividend is NOT extra income. It is a fractional liquidation and payout of a portion of the value of your stock based on the specific price at the time. The price of your stock is then adjusted downwards by the exact amount of your dividend. If you need income, you can sell some of your gold periodically, or your stock shares. In either case, the procedure is called ‘systematic withdrawals’.
The (il)logic continues… “Since gold doesn’t pay interest or dividends, it struggles to compete with other investments that do.” In essence, higher interest rates lead to lower gold prices. And inversely, lower interest rates correlate to higher gold prices.
The above statement, or some variation of it, shows up daily (almost) in the financial press. This includes respected publications like the Wall Street Journal. Since the US elections last November, it has appeared in some context or other multiple times.
The statement – and any variation of it that implies a correlation between gold and interest rates – is false. There is no correlation (inversely or otherwise) between gold and interest rates.
We know that if interest rates are rising, then bond prices are declining. So another way of saying that gold will suffer as interest rates rise is that as bond prices decline, so will gold. In other words, gold and bond prices are positively correlated; gold and interest rates are inversely correlated.
Except that all during the 1970’s – when interest rates were rising rapidly and bond prices were declining – gold went from $42 per ounce to $850 per ounce in 1980. This is exactly the opposite of what we might expect according to the correlation theory cited earlier and written about often by those who are supposed to know.
During 2000-11 gold increased from $260 per ounce to a high of $1900 per ounce while interest rates declined from historically low levels to even lower levels.
Two separate decades of considerably higher gold prices which contradict each other when viewed according to interest rate correlation theory.
And the conflictions continue when we see what happened after gold peaked in each case. Interest rates continued upwards for several years after gold peaked in 1980. And interest rates have continued their long-term decline, and have even breached negative integers recently, six years after gold peaked in 2011.
People also talk about gold the way they talk about stocks and other investments… “Are you bullish or bearish?” “Gold will explode higher if/when… ” “Gold collapsed today as… ” “If things are so bad, why isn’t gold reacting?” “Gold is marking time, consolidating its recent gains… ” “We are fully invested in gold.”
When gold is characterized as an investment, the incorrect assumption leads to unexpected results regardless of the logic. If the basic premise is incorrect, even the best, most technically perfect logic will not lead to results that are consistent.
And, invariably, the expectations (unrealistic though they may be) associated with gold, as with everything else today, are incessantly short-term. “Don’t confuse me with the facts, man. Just tell me how soon I can double my money.”
People want to own things because they expect/want the price of those things to go up. That is reasonable. But the higher prices for stocks that we expect, or have seen in the past, represent valuations of an increased amount of goods and services and productive contributions to quality of life in general. And that takes time.
Time is of the essence for most of us. And it seems to overshadow everything else to an ever greater degree. We don’t take the time to understand basic fundamentals. Just cut to the chase.
Time is just as important in understanding gold. In addition to understanding the basic fundamentals of gold, we need know how time affects gold. More specifically, and to be technically correct, we need to understand what has happened to the US dollar over time (the past one hundred years).
Lots of things have been used as money during five thousand years of recorded history. Only one has stood the test of time – GOLD. And its role as money was brought about by its practical and convenient use over time.
Gold is original money. Paper currencies are substitutes for real money. The US dollar has lost 98 percent of its value (purchasing power) over the past century. That decline in value coincides time wise with the existence of the US Federal Reserve Bank (est. 1913) and is the direct result of Federal Reserve policy.
Gold’s price in US dollars is a direct reflection of the deterioration of the US dollar. Nothing more. Nothing less.
Gold is stable. It is constant. And it is real money. Since gold is priced in US dollars and since the US dollar is in a state of perpetual decline, the US dollar price of gold will continue to rise over time.
There are ongoing subjective, changing valuations of the US dollar from time-to-time and these changing valuations show up in the constantly fluctuating value of gold in US dollars. But in the end, what really matters is what you can buy with your dollars which, over time, is less and less. What you can buy with an ounce of gold remains stable, or better.
When gold is characterized as an investment, people buy it (‘invest’ in it) with expectations that it will “do something”. But they are likely to be disappointed.
In late 1990, there was a good deal of speculation regarding the potential effects on gold of the impending Gulf War. There were some spurts upward in price and the anxiety increased as the target date for ‘action’ grew near. Almost simultaneously with the onset of bombing by US forces, gold backed off sharply, giving up its formerly accumulated price gains and actually moving lower.
Most observers describe this turnabout as somewhat of a surprise. They attribute it to the quick and decisive action of our forces and the results achieved. That is a convenient explanation but not necessarily an accurate one.
What mattered most for gold was the war’s impact on the value of the US dollar. Even a prolonged involvement would not necessarily have undermined the relative strength of the US dollar.
Gold’s value is not determined by world events, political turmoil, or industrial demand. The only thing that you need to know in order to understand and appreciate gold for what it is, is to know and understand what is happening to the US dollar.
English Schools in Cyprus
State Education in Cyprus
Education is free and compulsory for children between the ages of 5 and 16.
Children may start school at three at state pre-schools. At the age of six, children must attend primary schools. From 12 to 18 years old children attend secondary school (although they can leave school at 16).
Every village that contains more than 15 school age children will have a school or a neighbouring village will have a school that will be able to provide for both communities.
A knowledge of the Greek language is essential if you wish your child to attend the state school system.
There are also private fee paying pre-school, primary and secondary schools available. These are regulated by the Ministry of Education and Culture but the running of the school is carried out by either religious groups or foreign bodies.
There are also International schools in the larger cities which are the best option for older children as the education will be based on the UK curriculum and taught in English.
Over 60% of all secondary school leavers attend university.
Higher education is free for Cypriot nationals. You may have to pay as an overseas student especially if you have lived in Cyprus for less than 3 years. The embassy will help with more details.
The education system falls under the jurisdiction of the Ministry of Education and Culture. They manage appointments, promotions, disciplinary matters and regulate the curriculum.
Private English Schools in Cyprus
There are 17 private English Schools in Cyprus:-
American Academy
Private school in Limassol following the English National Curriculum. Ages from 2 to University entrance with full range of subjects at GCSE, ‘O’ Level, ‘A’ and ‘A/S’ Level. Preparation for TOEFL and entry to top universities. Tel: 7777 2277 Fax: 25 387 488
American Academy Larnaca
English speaking private international school in Larnaca at Gregori Afxentiou Avenue. Primary and secondary schools. Non profit making school where pupils take internationally recognised exams. Tel: 24 815 400 Fax: 24 651 046
American Academy Nicosia
Private, English speaking Christian school. Ages range from pre-reception through to university entrance preparation for IGCSE, A Level and LCCI exams. Located in Nicosia at 3A Michael Parides Street. Principal is Dr Joe Worsham. Tel: 22 664 266 Fax: 22 669 290
Foley’s Grammar & Junior School
Private, independent and co-educational British day-school providing English-language education for learners age 4 to 18 or 19 (A levels and university entrance). Licensed by the Cyprus Ministry of Education. At 40 Homer Street, 3095 Lemesos. Tel: 25 582 191 Fax: 25 584 119
G C School of Careers
Nicosia based English speaking private international school located at 96 Stadiou Street. Internationally recognised exams. Tel: 22 464 400 Fax: 22 356 468
Highgate School
Private English speaking nursery, primary and secondary school located at 25 Heroes Avenue, Nicosia. Pupils take IGCSE examinations and there are many extracurricular activities on offer.
Tel: 22 780 527 (primary) or 22 781 818 (secondary) Fax: 22 773 474
International School Of Paphos
Private English speaking international school located in Paphos at 100 Aristotelous Savva Avenue. Kindergarten, Primary and Secondary schools are all catered for in this school.
Tel: 26 821 700 Fax: 26 942 541
King Richard School
English school for the children of service personnel located in Dhekelia Garrison near Larnaca. Also accept fee paying private students subject to availability of places and security clearance. Following UK National Curriculum.l Tel: 24 744 776 Fax: 24 744 188
Logos School of English Education
Providing private individual teaching in a caring environment with a nursery and boarding facilities if required. GCSE ‘O’ and ‘A’ levels offered with an Oxford recognised examination centre at 33/35 Aegialousa Street in Limassol. Tel: 25 336 061 Fax: 25 335 578
Papantoniou Institute
Foreign language institute specialising in teaching school age students and preparation for university entrance. Other courses are available for adults wishing to learn Greek. Two locations, one in Larnaca and one in Nicosia. Tel: 22 330 391
Pascal English School
English private school with sites in Nicosia, Larnaca and Limassol. Run as a 6 year English secondary school (not 7 year). Entrance exams in English and Maths. Priority given to high scoring students. Internationally recognised qualifications. Tel: 22 590 270 (Nicosia) 25 333 310 (Limassol) 24 813 Fax: 22 590 214 (Nicosia) 25 339 335 (Limassol) 24 534
St. John’s School Episkopi
School mainly for the children of service personnel in Cyprus, but also admitting some English speaking pupils subject to security clearance. Fees are payable for non service children.
Tel: 25 963 888 Fax: 25 963 708
The American International School
A private, co-educational, day school for primary, “Middle School” and secondary (or upper school) education. The curriculum fulfils requirements for MSA accreditation and the IBO (International Baccalaureate). At 11 Kassos Street, Nicosia. Tel: 22 316 345 Fax: 22 316 549
The English School Nicosia
English private secondary school based just outside Nicosia. Internationally recognised exams. Entrance is by examinations. Tel: 22 799 300 Fax: 22 799 301
The Grammar School Nicosia
English speaking private international school located in Nicosia at Anthoupolis Highway. Secondary school only, with entrance by examination. Exams taken are internationally recognised O and A Levels. Tel: 22 695 695 Fax: 22 623 044
The Heritage Private School
Private English speaking international school in Limassol at 15 General Makriyiannis Street. Kindergarten, Primary and Secondary schools within the system. Pupils take internationally recognised exams and are taught under the English National Curriculum. Tel: 25 367 018 (Primary) or 25 362 224 (Secondary and Fax: 25 359 977
The Junior School Nicosia
Private English speaking school in Nicosia, covering pre-reception, infant and junior ages (three and a half to twelve and a half). Following the British National Curriculum. Tel: 22 664 855 Fax: 22 666 993
Blue Coast Financial Group: Blue Coast Review
Blue Coast Financial Group offers a business model called Blue Coast.
Prior experience with Blue Coast, is not a factor in your success. All you truly need are:
1) The desire to be self-employed.
2) The willingness to learn.
3) The ability to develop and manage business relationships.
4) The passion to succeed.
Here is the commitment on their end:
They promise the best training available in the industry from your own Blue Coast success coach. They’ll supply you with the things you need to own and run your own financial services company such as product materials and web-based seminars as well as convenient one-on-one business training sessions. You’ll be given assistance, by their support staff and analysts, with generating leads. You, however, as a Blue Coast Savings Consultant, will manage and develop relationships with your clients as stated in #3 of the above “success factors.”
Blue Coast will supply pre-qualified, set appointments in the location of your choice. A collection of 15 essential business-to-business services offers such superb value and remarkable savings it can actually transform one prospect into many more within the same company. For example; your prospect needs Workers Comp, but you find they have a Factoring and/or Tax void as well. Best of all, as a Blue Coast Savings Consultant, you can offer this innovative suite of risk-free, no-cost financial services to a wide range of businesses, both large and small. Each service has its own commission structure. Some are one-time commissions based on a percentage of the transaction, while others come in the form of ongoing residuals based on business volume.
Consider the following:
• Recession Proof-Unlimited Potential for Growth
• Work From Home-No “Bricks & Mortar” Office Required
• No Cold Calling-Clients Come To You
• Multiple Income Streams
• Leverage Existing Clients
• Build A Sales Force For No Additional Cost
• Customer Relationship Management System
• “Smart Marketing” & “Marketing-in-a-Box” Techniques
• Easy Presentations & Quick Sales Cycle
• Quick Return On Invest & Time
So, is this a business opportunity you can wrap your brain around? Is this where you want to invest your time and money? If you have the required $20,000 in reserve and $19,995 up front for the franchise fee, this could be the business for you. Because of the monetary commitment, you’ll want to exercise your due diligence a bit further. What’s their track record? How are other franchisers doing? Can you speak with them? There are other franchises available with a much higher price tag and, conversely, there are some with a lower price tag. The determination of value-for-dollar will have to be made by you.
