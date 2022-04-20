News
Luis Severino is healthy again and delivering exactly what the Yankees need
DETROIT — Luis Severino had doubts. The right-hander has been through so many setbacks over the last three years it’s only natural that he would sometimes get discouraged, sometimes worry that he wouldn’t make it back. A tear in his lat muscle kept him out for all but the last month of the 2019 regular season. Tommy John surgery and a groin injury during his rehab.
“A bunch [of] times. … Every time that you don’t feel as well the next day after I try to pitch or when I was told I couldn’t be a starter, that my arm couldn’t handle that much work,” Severino said of the times he doubted he would make it back. “Right now I’m just happy because my arm is responding pretty well and I did more pitches every time.”
The Yankees have to be thrilled where Severino is as he takes the mound Wednesday night against the Tigers at Comerica Park. The 28-year-old is 1-0 with a 2.25 ERA in his first two starts of the season. He’s healthy and not just back, but a wiser and better pitcher.
“He looks really good, better than I expected,” one National League scout said. “Both starts, he looked strong, his stuff has really good life on it. The changeup is better than it was before [the injuries] and he’s using it very effectively.”
Through two starts, Severino has struck out 11 and walked two in eight innings pitched. He has a .219 batting average against and is in the 78 percentile in strikeout percentage and 76 percentile in walk percentage. He’s got the highest ground ball rate of his career.
“Every time you gotta go out and throw five shutout [innings], it’s not easy,” Severino said. “We have a great team and got future MVPs all over the place. So every time I can go out there and throw a good game it’s a good thing for me.”
And it’s huge for the Yankees.
Pitching has carried the Bombers so far this season. The bullpen is the best in the American League, while the starters are coming off a shortened spring training and still building up. So far this year the Yankees have had their ace, Gerrit Cole, struggle through his first three starts. It’s been Nestor Cortes, Jameson Taillon, Jordan Montgomery and Severino who have been the steady starters through 11 games. It’s given the Yankees some breathing room while the bats and Cole try to figure it out.
And it’s really a surprise that the Yankees are getting this from Severino, who pitched just 27.2 innings from spring 2019 to October 2021.
In 2018, he finished in the top 10 in Cy Young voting. The next spring he signed a four-year, $40 million extension, which runs through this season with a club option for $15 million with a $2.75 million buyout after this season.
Considering the brilliance he flashed in the first part of the 2018 season, that was a very team-friendly deal.
But just weeks after he signed that deal, Severino was shut down with a shoulder issue which turned out to be a lat tear that kept him out of the big leagues for five months. He pitched in the postseason of 2019 and felt tightness in his forearm and needed Tommy John surgery in March 2020. He missed the entire COVID-abbreviated 2020 season and his return in 2021 was delayed by a groin injury and then shoulder tightness.
So it is understandable that Severino worried about getting back on those days when his arm felt extra sore after throwing. It was natural he might doubt himself when people wondered if maybe it made more sense to use him out of the bullpen for a lighter workload that would be more easily managed.
But Severino never let that get to him. It takes him longer to get ready to pitch every day, he has to be more careful about his diet and has a more structured workout routine. He’s just so happy to be back out there.
“I worked so hard to get back here,” Severino said last week. “I want to stay starting and make the best of it.”
GMC Srinagar Data Entry Operator Recruitment 2022, Apply here
GMC Srinagar Data Entry Operator Recruitment 2022, Apply here
GMC Srinagar Data Entry Operator Recruitment 2022, GMC Srinagar has invited online applications form the residents/domiciles of UT of Jammu and Kashmir for the post of Data Entry Operator initially for a period of one year or till the availability of the budget/continuation of the scheme.
Eligibility for the Data Entry Operator Post:
Graduation with one year diploma from any recognized institute, or BCA/BSC IT, or 3 years diploma in computer applications from any recognized Institute.
Starting date for Form submission: 23-04-2022
Last date of Form Submission: 03-05-2022
Applications can be submitted from 10:00 AM on 23rd of April, 2022 onwards till 3rd of May, 2022 on the official website of GMC Srinagar, the link to which is given below here:
>><<
>GMC Srinagar Official Notification PDF<<
75-year-old accused of sexual exploitation of minor
ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. – A young girl’s suspicions about the intentions of a 75-year-old St. Charles County man have resulted in charges of sexual exploitation of a minor.
According to a probable cause statement filed by the St. Charles County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office, the 75-year-old, identified as Michael Mudd, and the juvenile knew one another. The juvenile reported Mudd would often take a lot of pictures of her and ask her to pose in different ways. In one instance, Mudd asked to take a picture of the girl sitting in her bed with her legs spread.
The alleged behavior is believed to have occurred between Sept. 1, 2021 and March 14, 2022.
On March 14, St. Charles County police detectives went to Mudd’s residence to question the 75-year-old. Mudd denied taking any inappropriate photos of the juvenile and offered his own reasons for why he had the girl pose in peculiar ways.
During questioning, a detective noticed several computer towers and external storage drives in Mudd’s residence. Prosecutors said Mudd gave detectives verbal and written permission to search his cellphone and a computer tower.
The St. Charles County Cyber Crime Task Force examined the devices and found several photos of the juvenile that had been altered to make her appear naked. One altered image showed a sex act and another had the juvenile’s face edited onto a picture of a naked woman.
Mudd was arrested on April 18 and questioned at the St. Charles County Police Station. Prosecutors said Mudd admitted to taking the photos and using a program to alter the images.
During the course of the investigation, detectives spoke with a relative of the juvenile, who told them Mudd molested her for several years when she was between 16 and 20 years of age. However, she declined to press charges against Mudd at the time.
Mudd later admitted to having sex with the woman and said he paid her each time. He also said he took nude photos of the woman. Detectives identified a portion of one of the nude photos that had been used in the altered picture of the juvenile.
Vikings could draft punter or sign undrafted one to compete with Jordan Berry
When the Vikings re-signed Jordan Berry last month to a one-year deal for the minimum of $1.12 million and with no guaranteed money, that provided an indication of how they feel about their punting situation.
So it’s no surprise sources have said the Vikings want to bring in competition for Berry in training camp. They could select a punter in the NFL draft from April 28-30 or they might look to sign an undrafted free agent from what is a deep class of punters.
“I wouldn’t be surprised,” NFL Network draft analyst Charles Davis said of the possibility of the Vikings drafting a punter. “The surprise would be, you got to tell me what round.”
The top punter available is San Diego State’s Matt Araiza, who Davis says is a “rock star” at the position. He has been projected by some to be drafted as early as the third round. The Vikings spoke to Araiza at the combine and attended his pro day.
Two other punters have a good chance to be drafted on Day 3 of the draft — Penn State’s Jordan Stout and Georgia’s Jake Camarda.
The Vikings might be more inclined to sign an undrafted free agent. One who could fit that bill is North Carolina State’s Trenton Gill, whom a source said has been in contact with Minnesota special-teams coordinator Matt Daniels.
Other notable punters who might not be drafted are Ryan Stonehouse of Colorado State, Blake Hayes of Illinois, Ben Griffiths of USC and John Haggerty of Western Kentucky.
The Vikings last drafted a punter in 2013, when they selected UCLA’s Jeff Locke in the fifth round.
COUSINS’ LEADERSHIP
New Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell has been impressed by the leadership quarterback Kirk Cousins has shown during the week and a half of the offseason program.
“Obviously, in a new system, somebody has got to take charge out there,” O’Connell said. “For us, that’s Kirk. He’s sitting front and center in every meeting, is asking questions, both in the quarterback room and in front of the unit. … I think Phase One (of the program) is really set up for someone like Kirk to come out and take the reins and run with it.”
The offseason program began for the Vikings on April 11, although O’Connell and other coaches can’t work with players on the field until Phase 2 starts next week. O’Connell knew Cousins well before he took the job, having been his quarterbacks coach with Washington in 2017.
EVALUATING MOND
O’Connell will learn much more about second-year quarterback Kellen Mond when he works with him on the field. He did like what Mond showed at Texas A&M before he played sparingly last season as a rookie with the Vikings.
”He’s got some real athleticism,” O’Connell said. “And I think he’s a really accurate passer. Now, what will that look like in our offense? That’s really up to Kellen and the rest of our guys to make it go. I’m excited to get on the grass with him next week.”
BRIEFLY
O’Connell said defensive tackle Jaylen Twyman, who was on the non-football injury list throughout his rookie season, after being shot four times last June in his native Washington D.C., is “doing well” in the offseason program. “He joins a group of a lot of good young players who have a chance to really ascend,” O’Connell said. … With the Vikings having a new coaching staff and a new general manager in Kwesi Adofo-Mensah, tackle Christian Darrisaw said there’s “great vibes around” the TCO Performance Center. “I feel like you can see the energy coming into the building every day,” he said. … O’Connell said star defensive end Danielle Hunter, who missed the final 10 games last season with a torn pectoral muscle, “looks great, is moving around great.”
