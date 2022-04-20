News
Minneapolis man gets 15 years for string of carjackings, including assault on St. Paul newspaper deliverer
A Minneapolis man has been sentenced to more than 15 years in prison for his role in several violent carjackings in the Twin Cities in 2020, one of which left a St. Paul newspaper deliverer seriously injured.
Jeremiah Lee Ironrope, 25, was also ordered to serve three years of supervised release and pay more than $49,000 in restitution, the Minneapolis office of U.S. Attorney Andrew Luger announced Tuesday.
“This disturbing wave of carjackings throughout the Twin Cities is eroding our overall sense of safety and security,” Luger said in a statement after the sentencing by U.S. District Judge Patrick Schiltz. “The U.S. Attorney’s Office is working in close coordination with all levels of law enforcement to bring this trend to an end.”
Ironrope and his accomplice, Krisanne Marie Benjamin, 26, of Minneapolis, often physically assaulted the drivers before taking their vehicles, according to authorities.
Last September, Ironrope pleaded guilty to one count of carjacking and one count of using, carrying, and brandishing a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence. Two days earlier, Benjamin pleaded guilty to one count of aiding and abetting carjacking. In January, she was sentenced to eight years in prison.
According to court documents, on Aug. 28, 2020, Benjamin and Ironrope drove a maroon SUV to a parking lot in Richfield, where they parked near a 2017 Audi. Ironrope approached the driver of the Audi and pointed a shotgun with a sawed-off barrel at the driver and demanded the car keys. Benjamin kept watch from the SUV as Ironrope started the Audi. She followed when he drove away.
The Minnesota State Patrol used GPS data to track and locate the stolen Audi. When officers attempted to stop the vehicle, Ironrope drove away at a high rate of speed, cutting across multiple lanes of traffic, swerving between cars and driving through red lights. At one point, Benjamin got out of the vehicle and fled on foot while Ironrope continued fleeing in the Audi. Law enforcement located the vehicle running and unoccupied in Minneapolis.
As part of their guilty pleas, Ironrope and Benjamin also admitted perpetrating multiple carjackings in 2020 in Maple Grove, St. Louis Park and St. Paul.
On Aug. 7, 2020, in St. Paul, a 64-year-old newspaper deliveryman was left with broken bones around his left eye, his cheekbone and jawbone. Three of his teeth were knocked out in the assault in the Highland Park neighborhood; his shoulder, foot and arm were broken and both ankles were severely sprained.
“Carjacking is a borderless, flagrant crime that can affect anyone at any time. These violent carjackings terrorized the Twin Cities and instilled fear in our communities,” FBI Special Agent in Charge Michael Paul said in Tuesday’s statement. “Today’s sentencing underscores that those who commit these senseless acts of violence will face significant penalties for their actions. The FBI is committed to our ongoing work with our law enforcement partners to take these criminals off the streets.”
The case is the result of an investigation conducted by the FBI; police in Minneapolis, St. Paul, Maple Grove, Richfield, Edina and Roseville; and the State Patrol.
Asparagus, garlic, rhubarb: Three recipes to (finally) celebrate spring’s arrival
My recent trip to the farmers’ market confirmed my suspicions: Spring has well and truly arrived, at least in my neck of the woods (Southern California). With pleasure, I spied a collection of seasonal harbingers: Asparagus! Green garlic! Rhubarb! It didn’t take me long to envision a menu that would show them off.
Asparagus, for me, is always a thrill. The sight of the first few bunches brings a broad smile. Those early spears are sweet enough to eat raw, so that is exactly how I chose to prepare them. A shaved asparagus salad was in order.
I sliced the spears lengthwise into thin ribbons, something, I recently discovered, that is quite easy to do with a long, sharp knife. (Formerly, I always used a mandoline, which makes nice ribbons but also courts danger. A knife is safer.)
The simplest version of this salad requires only extra-virgin olive oil and salt, with perhaps a squeeze of lemon. However, I decided to build a proper lemony vinaigrette with a few chopped anchovy fillets. Omit the anchovy in the dressing, if you wish, but it’s there to bolster flavor — not to taste fishy.
For color and texture, as well as a bit of sharpness, I added thinly sliced radishes. Any type of radish will work but, for a really vibrant salad, look for the many brilliant varieties of daikon radish available at many farmers’ markets now. These beauties come in a range of colors — crimson, scarlet, purple, even bright green. Or look for “watermelon” radishes, round and the size of golf balls. When sliced, these radishes reveal a multicolored cross-section. An easy salad to put together, this is a festive dish. You could even finish it with shavings of Parmesan or ricotta salata.
Green garlic is another cause for celebration, with its distinct, fresh character that’s pungent but not overpowering. When it first comes to market, its stalks may resemble slim green onions. Some specimens will have already formed the beginnings of a bulb at the root end. But, once the outer layer is peeled, both green and white parts of the stalk can be used, either chopped or pounded in a mortar. (If you cannot find green garlic, a combination of scallion and garlic chives makes a reasonable substitute.)
To give the green garlic a space to shine, I picked up a few pounds of yellow-fleshed Yukon Gold spuds from my favorite potato vendor. (That stand has the colorful radishes, too.) Then, I bought a free-range chicken and hatched a plan. I stuffed the bird with a generous amount of green garlic and a large handful of rosemary, sage and thyme sprigs. I roasted the chicken over wedges of potato so that all the fragrant garlicky chicken drippings infused the potatoes with incredible flavor. Crisp and golden, they rival the best rotisserie-style potatoes, those glistening ones that sit beneath spit-roasted chickens at some butcher shops. The chicken, of course, ends up nicely perfumed, too. (As a bonus, the carcass can be tossed into a saucepan, covered with water and simmered to make a small amount of garlicky broth for future use.)
As for the ruby red rhubarb that pops up this time of year, I knew at once that it would that it would become a glorious fruit crumble — a relative of other homey desserts like crisps and buckles. Chopped into cubes and tossed with sugar and a bit of flour to help thicken the bright juices, the rhubarb gets a nubbly topping made from brown sugar, flour and butter, enhanced with a handful of optional chopped pistachio.
Baked until bubbly and browned, this irresistible dessert can be served with cold heavy cream, whipped cream or ice cream. I always hope for leftovers to enjoy for breakfast with a blob of yogurt. That way, I can continue the spring celebration well beyond a single meal.
Shaved Asparagus and Radish Salad
Total time: 15 minutes
Yield: 6 servings
- 3 tablespoons fruity, flavorful extra-virgin olive oil
- Zest of 1 lemon
- 2 tablespoons lemon juice
- 4 anchovy fillets, rinsed, blotted and roughly chopped
- Salt and pepper
- 1 pound asparagus, medium-thick spears if possible
- 1 cup thinly sliced daikon radish or other radish, preferably a mixture of colors (or more to taste)
1. In a small bowl, whisk together olive oil, lemon zest, lemon juice and anchovy. Season the dressing with salt and pepper.
2. Snap off and discard the tough end of each asparagus spear. Using a sharp knife, slice asparagus lengthwise into ribbons. For skinny asparagus, just halve lengthwise.
3. Place sliced asparagus in a large salad bowl. Toss with salt and pepper, then add the dressing and toss to coat.
4. For each serving, place a handful of dressed asparagus on a plate. Surround with slices of colorful radish, and tuck a few more slices among the asparagus ribbons. Sprinkle radishes lightly with salt.
Roast Chicken With Green Garlic, Herbs and Potatoes
Total time: About 3 hours
Yield: 4 to 6 servings
- 1 (3- to 4-pound) roasting chicken
- Salt and pepper
- 3 pounds medium yellow-fleshed potatoes, such as Yukon Gold (about 8 potatoes)
- 4 to 6 green garlic stalks, or use a combination of scallion and garlic chives
- 1/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil
- Handful of thyme, rosemary and sage sprigs
- 1/2 cup roughly chopped flat-leaf parsley
1. Season chicken inside and out with salt and pepper.
2. Bring a large pot of well-salted water to a boil. Peel the potatoes, cut them in half, then cut halves into 2 or 3 thick wedges. Boil potatoes for about 5 minutes, until barely done, then drain and cool.
3. As potatoes cool, peel outer layer of garlic stalks and cut off roots. Slice both tender white and green parts crosswise into thin rings, then sprinkle with salt and roughly chop to resemble “minced.” (You should have about 1 cup of chopped alliums, whether you use green garlic, or a combination of scallions and chives.) Transfer chopped garlic to a dish and cover with olive oil.
4. Heat oven to 375 degrees. Arrange potatoes on the bottom of a 9-by-13-inch baking dish. Set the seasoned chicken on top of the potatoes. Tip the chicken up and transfer the garlic-oil mixture into the bird’s cavity, then place breast side down, with potatoes surrounding.
5. Take a generous handful of herb sprigs (stem-on) and stuff into the cavity.
6. Roast, uncovered, for about 1 hour until chicken is nicely browned and thigh juices run clear when probed with a paring knife. Remove chicken, tipping the inside juices onto the potatoes, and keep warm on a plate.
7. Raise oven temperature to 425 degrees. Using a spatula, move the potatoes around the roasting pan, allowing juices to coat potatoes well. Return to oven to brown potatoes. Baste potatoes every 5 minutes for 15 minutes, or until potatoes are golden. Sprinkle with parsley. Carve bird and serve.
Tip:
After carving, the carcass can be tossed into a saucepan, covered with water and simmered to make a small amount of garlicky broth for future use.
Rhubarb Crumble
Total time: 1 1/2 hours
Yield: 6 to 8 servings
For the filling:
- About 2 pounds rhubarb stalks, peeled and cut into 1-inch cubes (6½ cups
- 1 1/4 cups granulated sugar
- 3 tablespoons all-purpose flour
For the topping:
- 1 cup all-purpose flour
- 1/4 cup granulated or brown sugar
- 1/4 teaspoon baking powder
- Pinch of salt
- Pinch of ground ginger
- Pinch of cinnamon
- 1/2 cup cold unsalted butter, cut into very small pieces or grated on the big holes of a box grater
- 1/2 cup finely chopped or ground pistachios (optional)
1. Prepare the filling: Toss the rhubarb cubes with sugar and flour. Set aside and let macerate while you make the topping, about 20 minutes.
2. Make the topping: Put flour, sugar, baking powder, salt, ginger and cinnamon in a bowl, and stir together. Add butter and work into flour with fingers or a fork, as if making pie dough. The mixture will be loose and crumbly. Stir in the pistachios, if using.
3. Heat oven to 375 degrees. Transfer sugared rhubarb to a 9-inch baking dish, about 3 inches deep. Sprinkle topping loosely over fruit to a depth of about 1 inch.
4. Place dish on a baking sheet and bake for about 1 hour, until topping is golden and filling is visibly bubbling at the edges. Cool slightly before serving.
Dave Hyde: Jimmy Butler is Dwayne Wade as Miami Heat take control of series
The last time the Miami Heat saw one player take over whole arenas, tilt entire playoff series and squeeze opponents mercilessly in defining moments, it was a name canonized with a jersey in the rafters.
“In those moments of truth, would you ever want to give Dwyane Wade an open 3?’ Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said.
There was that name.
“You would not, because he’s a killer,’ Spoelstra said. “Jimmy has a lot of those same qualities. He’ll find a way to kill you.”
Jimmy Butler. Jimmy Buckets. “Jimmy Freakin’ Butler,” as Charles Barkley said on TNT, after the Heat star dropped a career playoff high of 45 points in the Heat’s Game 2 win against Atlanta.
On a plateau like Dwayne Wade?
“To me, he has a lot of those same qualities,’ Spoelstra said.
We love the idea of magic in sports. Magic games. Magic runs. Magic seasons. There are magic names, too, and none is more magic with the Heat than Wade. So Spoelstra knew what he was doing here. He knew the magical comparison he was making, even the carrot he was putting before Butler to reach night after playoff night.
The question covered how Butler, like Wade, was a donkey of a 3-point shooter until the money was put on the playoff table. Then he took over FTX Arena. Butler, a 22-percent shooter on 3-pointers this season, made four-of-seven in Game 2. He played all five positions on defense.
He picked up an otherwise undistinguished Heat night in a way that, yes, Wade once did. Butler isn’t Wade. He’s not. But he can flash like him on nights like this. He did in Game 2. He did as the Heat ran to the Finals two years ago in the pandemic bubble of Orlando.
“When its about winning, they’ll find a way to kill you,’ Spoelstra said. “Look at a scouting report, look at numbers,, but … the next game it might be the free-throw line, it might be attacking, it might be playmaking and, you know, that’s part of his genius.”
Wade’s genius? Butler’s genius? You see the dots connecting on nights like this.
This is an ensemble of a Heat roster, any of a half-dozen players capable of carrying the load on a night. Duncan Robinson was the star of Game 1, making eight-of-nine 3-point shots. That caused LeBron James to tweet, “Player development there is damn good.”
Robinson didn’t take a shot in five Game 2 minutes. That’s this odd Heat way. Gabe Vincent was the cameo star. Max Strus and Caleb Martin had their moments. “An organizational win,’ the idea is for the names they’ve uncovered.
Butler is the ultimate organizational win. The Heat coveted him when three franchises spit him out. One of them, Philadelphia, looks next for the Heat in the second round. But Butler can be a handful, too. He can make the Heat look split and vulnerable, as he did in a time-out dust-up with Spoelstra and veteran Udonis Haslem last month.
What he brings is an odd edge some great players do.
“That dark side,’ as veteran guard Kyle Lowry called it, “to push other people to be better.”
It’s why Wade told him the best fit for his demeanor was Miami. It’s why Butler said upon signing with the Heat, “When I heard about their hard-hearted culture, I knew I needed that in my life.”
Butler made the Heat become the Heat again. He took them out of the goofy Hassan Whiteside experiment, past the attempts to mold the Dion Waiters and James Johnsons into their hard-working mold. You either fit or you don’t.
Atlanta dared Butler to beat them in Game 2. Atlanta coach Nate McMillan said how their defense hugged close to shooters like Robinson and Tyler Herro. That left Butler or Lowry to find the open spots. Butler did this night in a manner that closed the series.
The Heat don’t just have a 2-0 lead. They have Atlanta needing to win four of the next five. They have the Hawks giving the loser’s lament, too.
“If the refs are gonna let them be as physical as they are and not get calls, I mean, it’s gonna be hard to do really do anything anyway,’ Atlanta star Trae Young said.
The question for the Heat remains who they are. A tough team, sure. A championship team? We’ll see. Some of that depends on if Butler can be Tuesday’s hero more often. It’s a chorus of singers on this roster, but he’s the lead. You pick players to win as much as teams in the NBA. LeBron. Wade. Now Giannis.
Spoelstra dismissed a question about the need for the traditional star, saying, “Everyone’s looking for the same conventional box of winning a championship. It can be done in a lot of different ways.”
Only three Heat players have 45 points, five rebounds and five assists in a playoff game. Lebron. Dwayne. Jimmy. That’s all you need to know of Butler’s Game 2. He was Wade. A killer. Jimmy Effin’ Butler.
