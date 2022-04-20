News
Minnesota Supreme Court to hear environmentalists’ challenge in PolyMet mine permitting
The Minnesota Supreme Court agreed Tuesday to hear a challenge by environmentalists over portions of a lower court ruling involving a key permit for the proposed PolyMet copper-nickel mine.
The Minnesota Court of Appeals in January reversed a 2018 decision by state regulators to issue PolyMet Mining Corp. a water quality permit for the project. It sent the case back to the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency for further proceedings.
That was a win for environmentalists, but they’re challenging other parts of the ruling. One prong involves the agency’s decision to issue the permit without setting specific effluent limits on mercury and other pollutants.
They also faulted the appeals court for not imposing consequences for the agency’s alleged effort to dissuade the federal Environmental Protection Agency from submitting critical written comments during the water permit review process.
“It is so important that Minnesota agencies be held accountable when they circumvent laws that were meant to protect the integrity of the regulatory process,” said Paula Maccabee, counsel for WaterLegacy, one of the three parties that asked the Supreme Court to step in.
The other petitioners are the Minnesota Center for Environmental Advocacy and the Fond du Lac band of Lake Superior Chippewa. The high court also granted an EPA employees union, local administrative law professors, government watchdog groups and well owners permission to file friend-of-the-court briefs in the case. A date for oral arguments has not been set.
“Minnesotans were shocked to learn that our state agencies suppressed EPA employees’ concerns about the water pollution permit issued to PolyMet and kept them out of the public record,” said Kathryn Hoffman, the center’s CEO. “At the Minnesota Supreme Court, MCEA will make the case that these violations of Minnesota law and rules resulted in a fatally flawed permit that doesn’t protect our water or the people downstream.”
PolyMet did not immediately respond to a request for comment, but it has depicted the January ruling in a mostly positive light, saying it affirmed key aspects of the water permit while narrowing the scope of the remaining issues.
The Supreme Court’s order is just the latest step in a long legal battle. Several other key permits that PolyMet needs also remain tied up in litigation or the regulatory process.
Vikings’ Camryn Bynum expects to start at safety, wants to be ‘best football player in history’
Camryn Bynum expects to start at safety for the Vikings in 2022, but he has goals a lot more lofty than that.
After being taken in the fourth round of the 2021 draft, Bynum proved to be a rookie surprise, most notably when he started two games in place of Harrison Smith. So how good does he believe he can be in the NFL?
“I’m trying to be the best ever,’’ Bynum said Tuesday. “That’s the biggest thing. That’s why I play the game. That’s why I put in extra time. I’m not just trying to be here and make money. I’m trying to be the best football player, regardless, in history. That’s what drives me every day.’’
Bynum called Tampa Bay quarterback Tom Brady the current best player in league history. He expects to challenge for that claim. At least that’s what he said.
“If somebody comes up here and says something different, they’re not playing the game for the right reasons,’’ he said. “That’s how I see the game.’’
When one considers all of that talk, it would seem be a given that Bynum expects to move into the starting lineup at free safety. He is indeed the leading candidate to replace Xavier Woods, who left as a free agent to sign a three-year, $15 million deal with the Carolina Panthers.
“I expect to (start), just with the body of work I’ve put in, my preparation,’’ he said. “Regardless, I’m coming in to compete for a spot. I don’t know what the coaches have in mind. My mindset is I got to earn it and I expect to win whatever position I’m put in.’’
There doesn’t appear to be strong in-house candidate other than Bynum to move into the lineup alongside Smith, the starting strong safety. But the Vikings could draft a safety, and there is a chance Notre Dame star Kyle Hamilton could fall to them with the No. 12 pick in the April 28-30 draft.
Regardless, Bynum believes he showed plenty as a rookie. After getting in for just nine plays from scrimmage in the first seven games, he learned hours before a Nov. 7 game at Baltimore that he would start in place of Smith, who tested positive and was placed on the COVID-19 reserve list. Despite playing a strongside role he had barely practiced, Bynum was in for all 98 snaps and had an interception and 12 tackles.
With Smith again out, Bynum started Nov. 14 at the Los Angeles Chargers. He had a sack and six tackles while playing all 59 snaps.
“Mainly, that I belong,’’ Bynum said of what he showed in those two starts. “I had a lot of games and no playing time on defense, but I think that mainly showed that regardless I’m going to be prepared. The first game I started, I had no clue was going to start until a few hours before the game, but I think that just goes with my preparation. I prepared as if I was the starter all year.”
Smith returned to the lineup Nov. 21 against Green Bay, although Bynum in that game did get his third and final start of the season as a nickel back. But he ended up playing just six snaps.
Overall, it was a solid rookie season. It was even more impressive when one considers that Bynum had played cornerback at California before moving to safety after he was drafted.
“Me switching from corner to safety from college to the NFL, I now have those reps under my belt,’’ he said. “Got a good amount of reps during the year, was able to go in and learn behind obviously (Smith) and Xavier.’’
Bynum said one big thing he learned as a NFL rookie was having “confidence.” As he prepares for his second season, nobody would doubt he has plenty of that.
Two more lawsuits filed over deadly Amazon warehouse collapse
EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. — A group of attorneys, including prominent civil rights lawyer Ben Crump, announced filing two new lawsuits on behalf of the victims of a deadly Amazon warehouse collapse in Edwardsville.
Six employees died when the facility partially collapsed on December 10, 2021, after a tornado touched down in the area.
The attorneys will represent the family of DeAndre Morrow, who died in the collapse. Other plaintiffs include five Amazon drivers who survived but suffered “physical or mental harm.”
The lawsuit alleges that the National Weather Service warned Amazon about possible tornadoes in the area 36 hours before the warehouse partially collapsed. It further claims that Amazon did not modify the employee work schedule and refused to allow employees to take time off until the storm passed.
“Amazon had numerous warnings and opportunities to put their employees’ safety first, but they chose their bottom line instead,” said Crump in a statement. “As a result, six people needlessly lost their lives and many others suffered injury and mental anguish that will likely last a lifetime.”
“Amazon required their employees to work just moments before the tornado destroyed the fulfillment center, despite their pleas to seek shelter at home with their loved ones,” he continued. “It was Amazon’s responsibility to ensure the safety of their workers, and they failed in every respect.”
The attorneys working alongside Crump include Bob Hilliard, Patrick King, and William Miller.
Earlier this year, a different group of lawyers filed a wrongful death lawsuit on behalf of the family of Austin McEwen, who also died in the collapse. McEwen was an independent contractor working as an Amazon delivery driver.
Jack Casciato, an attorney representing the family, alleged Amazon acted with negligence in the construction of the building and a disregard for the workers’ lives.
An Amazon spokesperson said it’s too soon to know if there were structural deficiencies with the building, and the company is conducting its own investigation into the collapse.
“Our focus continues to be on supporting our team and all those affected by this tragic natural disaster,” Amazon spokesperson Kelly Nantel said. “Investigators continue to conduct a comprehensive forensic examination of the building and debris — so it’s premature and misleading to suggest there were any structural issues.”
Armed with their young, bright stars and fun style of play, Memphis and Minnesota don’t belong on NBA TV
First-round NBA playoff games have a few different potential television destinations. Most first-round games are aired on each team’s respective regional sports network — hence why you can catch every Timberwolves-Grizzlies game on Bally Sports North this series, if you have it.
Then there’s the national broadcasts. The games deemed to be the most attractive land on ABC. Most other games are aired on TNT or ESPN — depending on the night and time slot.
Then there are the leftover games — viewed widely as the ugly ducklings of the first-round matchups — which end up on NBA TV. That was the national station where you could find Tuesday’s Game 2 between Memphis and Minnesota, if you even had the channel in your television package.
The league sticking a game on NBA TV suggests that matchup isn’t desirable enough to be shown to a large audience. It suggests the widespread interest and intrigue in the two teams simply isn’t high enough to warrant more eyeballs.
And, in this instance, that’s kind of hard to believe.
“Ja Morant and Ant Edwards are on NBA TV tomorrow?” NBA agent Nate Jones tweeted Monday, punctuated by a facepalm emoji.
Who wouldn’t want to watch electric MVP candidates of the future in Memphis point guard Ja Morant and Timberwolves wing Anthony Edwards? Morant was the darling of the regular season, and Edwards was the “it” player of the league’s opening weekend of the postseason.
Morant is 22 years old, and Edwards is just 20. They’re the future faces of the league, if they aren’t already the present. They electrify in different ways, Morant with the way he floats through space and air and can get to the rim against anyone at any time. Edwards in the way he can both romp his way to the rim and just as easily bury a stepback jumper in your face.
Jones later tweeted that he knows there are multiple factors at play when trying to air three national broadcasts per night. On Tuesday, Atlanta and Miami — two large markets — were featured on TNT in the first game slot. The Hawks feature Trae Young, who established his star power in last year’s playoffs.
But Jones’ issue is that NBA TV isn’t widely available. He suggested those games should also be featured on a platform such as Bleacher Report’s app, to help provide access to a younger audience that craves more Morant and Edwards content.
Both the Wolves and Grizzlies are fast, energetic and confident. Put simply, they’re fun.
Just ask those around the league. Previewing Tuesday’s slate of games on ESPN’s NBA Today on Tuesday, host Malik Andrews noted the Wolves-Grizzlies game was the one she would be sitting in front of the TV to watch.
But Tuesday’s treatment wasn’t a big leap from the television treatment the Timberwolves received throughout the season. Minnesota had just two true national television broadcasts all season — once when it hosted the Los Angeles Lakers, and once when it played the Golden State Warriors in San Francisco. It’s a good bet the Timberwolves weren’t considered the big draw by television executives in either case.
But that doesn’t mean there isn’t interest. Minnesota’s play-in win over the Los Angeles Clippers averaged 2.7 million viewers, per Turner Sports PR, making it the most-viewed NBA telecast this season since opening night. People want to watch the Wolves, they want to watch the Grizzlies and, given Minnesota’s early-series success and upset potential, the intrigue is only rising.
As Milwaukee Bucks forward Bobby Portis tweeted of the matchup: “Must-see TV.”
