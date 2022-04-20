News
Missing Missouri teens left in a stolen car
TROY, Mo. – Police are asking the public to help find two missing teens that ran away together in a stolen car. They believe that Dakota Price, 16, and Anthony Lorffle, 15, may have traveled outside of Lincoln County.
They are driving a stolen black Chevrolet Cruze with Missouri license plate NH7S0W. Call 911 or 636-528-6100 if you have any information about their location.
Missing teen descriptions from police:
Name: Dakota Price
Age: 16
Sex: Female
Height: 5’6”
Weight: 120
Eyes: Brown
Hair: Brown
Name: Anthony Lorffler
Age: 15
Sex: Male
Height: 5’9”
Weight: 122
Eyes: Blue
Hair: Brown
Pritzker lifts public transport mask mandate in Illinois
CHICAGO, Ill. (WMBD) — Masks are off in Illinois for those using public transportation.
Gov. JB Pritzker made the announcement Tuesday, citing the federal mask mandate lift that no longer requires those using public transportation to wear a mask.
In Illinois, masks will no longer be required on public transit, in public transit hubs, or in airports.
“I’m proud of the work our state has done to fight COVID-19 and protect our most vulnerable,” said Pritzker. “I continue to urge Illinoisans to follow CDC guidelines and, most importantly, get vaccinated to protect yourself and others.”
Nearly 73% of eligible Illinoisans are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and over 81% have had at least one dose of the vaccine. The CDC continues to recommend that the immunocompromised, those who cannot be vaccinated, and those in congregate facilities wear masks to protect the vulnerable, according to a press release.
$10,000 ransom demanded for 17-year-old missing in Arkansas
GARLAND COUNTY, Ark. (KARK) – A $10,000 ransom was being demanded for a missing 17-year-old girl in Arkansas, officials said.
The Arkansas State Police has issued an Amber Alert for the girl, who was last seen in Hot Springs on Monday night.
According to officials, Trynytee Case left work at the Pour Some Sugar on Me bakery at about 9:15 p.m.
Authorities described Case as a white female standing 5 feet 6 inches and weighing 115 pounds with hazel eyes and brown hair. Authorities also noted that she was last seen wearing a blue hoodie with a “Pour some sugar on me” logo, legging-style pants and white tennis shoes.
Authorities said she and a coworker were walking to their vehicles, which were parked a block away, when they met an unknown white woman standing near a parked vehicle.
Investigators said the woman asked Case if she could use her phone, saying she was lost and her parents were staying in a condo in Hot Springs.
Authorities said the woman then said she changed her mind and told Case she needed to use the GPS coordinates and asked Case to walk closer to the woman’s vehicle.
Police said Case’s friend said that, during that time, she went to get her vehicle, which she’d left in a parking garage. When the friend arrived to pick up Case, investigators said, she was nowhere to be found.
According to authorities, the friend tried to call Case with no answer. She then called Case’s mother to inform her.
Investigators said Case’s mother tried numerous times to call Case’s phone, with her answering and saying, “Everything is fine,” before a male voice came across the phone demanding $10,000 for her return or they would kill and cut up Case.
Authorities said the phone then went dead and no contact has been made since.
The ASP said Case may have been traveling in a white Nissan Versa 2014-2017 with a Tennessee license plate reading 59B D82.
According to authorities, Case’s cell phone was pinged and was last seen headed south on U.S. Highway 7 south of Hot Springs.
MN House Democrats propose using $7.4 billion of budget surplus for new spending
Minnesota state government spending would increase by $7.4 billion or 14 percent over the next 15 months under a DFL budget road map approved Tuesday by a powerful House committee.
But the final budget that emerges from the Legislature next month is likely to look very different.
The Ways and Means committee voted 17-10 — with all Democrats voting “yes” and Republicans “no” — to boost the state’s general fund budget for the current two-year budget cycle to $59 billion. That additional spending would come from the state’s projected $9.3 billion budget surplus.
“No one is left behind in this budget,” said Ways and Means Chair Rena Moran, DFL-St. Paul. “This is a historic opportunity to catch up and keep up” on financing programs that have not been fully funded in the past.
Republicans argued the proposed spending increase is unnecessary and fiscally irresponsible at a time when inflation is soaring and the national economy is unpredictable. “It’s spending on steroids,” said Rep. Marion O’Neill, R-Maple Lake.
The vote was on a budget resolution that sets spending targets for 18 committees that will assemble a House budget package during the final weeks of this year’s legislative session.
But the Republican-controlled Senate is virtually certain to sharply cut the spending increases proposed by the House DFL majority. The House budget resolution is, in effect, the DFL’s opening bargaining position for negotiations with the Senate and Gov. Tim Walz on a final spending package.
Senate Republicans passed an $8.4 billion tax cut bill last week, leaving little surplus money on the table for spending increases.
During the Ways and Means hearing, Rep. Pat Garofalo, R-Farmington, joked that “You Democrats really like to spend money.”
But then Garofalo proposed an amendment to spend an additional $1.7 billion to repay the federal government for unemployment benefits and replenish the state’s unemployment insurance trust fund, which was depleted during the COVID-19 pandemic. Now employers across the state are getting bills for an automatic tax hike that took effect after legislative leaders failed to reach a deal to pay back the fund.
DFLers rejected Garofalo’s amendment. They didn’t provide any money in their budget resolution for repaying that fund. That was the focal point of Republican criticism of their plan.
Moran said there’s a separate bill in the House to undo the unemployment insurance tax increase, but her committee won’t take it up until Republican senators agree to fund bonuses for frontline workers who took risks to do their jobs during the pandemic. So far, Senate Republicans have refused.
The biggest spending increases proposed in the House budget targets include $1.6 billion for new property tax relief and other tax aids and credits, $1.2 billion for education and $700 million for health and human services.
