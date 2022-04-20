News
MN COVID-19 cases back into ‘high-risk’ territory, but other measures suggest less of a threat
New COVID-19 infections in Minnesota have climbed back into the ‘high-risk’ category, but other pandemic measures suggest the omicron BA.2 subvariant driving the recent increase may be less of a threat.
Last week, new infections were up almost 40 percent from the first week of April. Minnesota is now recording a weekly average of 10.9 new infections per 100,000 residents, just above the rate state health officials use to determine if case growth is ‘high-risk.’
Additionally, the 1,742 new infections reported Tuesday from over the past weekend was about 30 percent higher than the previous Tuesday. Yet, despite the uptick in cases, Minnesota is no where near the record numbers the state recorded in January when the original omicron variant hit the state.
On the other hand, measures of severe illness — hospitalizations and deaths — remain low, even with the recent rise in cases. But both of those are lagging indicators and tend to increase days to weeks after the state sees a bump in infections.
There are 226 patients hospitalized including 21 in critical condition. An estimated 5,360 people with active cases are recovering at home.
There also were four more COVID-19 fatalities reported Tuesday bringing the death toll to 12,472. Those whose deaths were reported ranged in age from their 40s to their late 80s with all four residing in private homes.
State health officials continue to urge residents to get vaccinated, saying it is the best way to avoid a severe illness. Protection from vaccines does wane after five months and boosters are recommended for everyone 12 and older.
Breakthrough cases also are on the rise, representing about 37 percent of the more than 1 million cases diagnosed since vaccination began. Breakthrough infections also now dominate the state’s hospitalizations and deaths, something health officials say is not unexpected as the majority of the population has been vaccinated.
Minnesota has administered 9.6 million doses of vaccine including 2.2 million boosters. About 66 percent of the state’s 5.7 million people have completed their initial series of shots, but only about 57 percent of those who were initially vaccinated have gotten a booster.
Vikings TE Irv Smith Jr. looks to bounce back after last season ended with ‘freak’ injury
During the fourth quarter of the Vikings’ final exhibition game last season, tight end Irv Smith Jr. was interviewed on the television broadcast for three minutes. He had a big smile on his face and gave no indication that earlier in that game he had suffered a knee injury.
On Tuesday, Smith said he had tweaked his knee in the first quarter in the 28-25 loss at Kansas City on Aug. 27, 2021 but initially thought it was no big deal. He was taken out of that game shortly thereafter, along with other veteran players, and was eagerly awaiting Minnesota’s regular-season opener 16 days later.
“It was just like on a weakside blocking play,’’ Smith recalled. “And I just felt like my knee kind of buckled a little bit, and I really didn’t think it was nothing too serious. But it was.’’
Indeed it was. Smith said the Vikings, just to be sure, sent him for a magnetic resonance imaging exam the next day, and the injury was deemed “more severe than what we thought.” Smith had suffered a torn meniscus, and surgery was set for Sept. 1. After the procedure, he was ruled out for the season.
“It was just kind of a freak kind of accident that happened,’’ said Smith, speaking to reporters for the first since the injury. “It’s crazy. That’s kind of life, though. Things get thrown at you that you don’t expect. But it’s how you bounce back. Your mentality. You can’t be down in those situations. You’ve got to pick yourself up.”
The Vikings began offseason drills last week, but Smith has not been a full participant. In a workout session Tuesday open to the media, he only did some work on the side.
“He’s been right on schedule with everything that (executive director of player health and performance) Tyler (Williams) and the doctors, where they want him to be,’’ said Minnesota coach Kevin O’Connell. “We’re not going to push him this early on in the offseason until we get the green light from the docs. … We’ll make sure that we’ve got a great plan for Irv all the way through this entire nine-week (workout) program that puts him in a real position to have a great training camp.”
Smith is “very confident’’ at being “100 percent” when he gets back on the field. That could be around when camp gets underway in late July.
“Training camp, that’s the plan,’’ Smith said. “I wouldn’t put an exact ‘this percent’ (on it then but) every day I’m getting stronger and faster.”
There doesn’t seem to be any concern from the Vikings about Smith being back to his old self once the regular season gets underway. And Minnesota certainly needs him.
Smith caught 36 passes in 2019, the most ever by a Vikings rookie tight end, and added 30 receptions in 2020 while missing three games due to injury. He was expected to take a big leap in 2021 after the Vikings released Kyle Rudolph, putting Smith in line to start. But then the injury hit.
“I had a great camp and was looking forward to the season, but that momentum and everything hasn’t slowed down,’’ Smith said. “I’m excited, just to be back in the building.”
With Smith out last season, Tyler Conklin became the starter and had 61 catches. Conklin left as a free agent to sign a three-year, $21 million contract with the New York Jets, and Smith said he was “proud of him” for getting such a lucrative deal.
Now, Smith is the only tight end on the Vikings with much of a record as a receiver. They did sign free agent Johnny Mundt away from the Los Angeles Rams to serve as Smith’s backup. But Mundt, who has just 10 catches in five seasons, is regarded as more of a blocker.
O’Connell, the Rams’ offensive coordinator the past two seasons, is optimistic about getting good production out of Smith in 2022.
“That’s what we’re trying to do now, get him right back to where he was, if not better, if not stronger,’’ O’Connell said.
EXPLAINER: What happens in the post-mask world of travel?
DALLAS (AP) — A ruling by a federal judge has ended — at least for now — the requirement that people wear masks on planes and public transportation, and there is plenty of confusion about the new, post-mask world of travel.
The decision by a lone judge in Florida toppled 14 months of government insistence that travelers wear masks to reduce transmission of COVID-19. Within hours, all major U.S. airlines and many airports announced — sometimes to passengers in the middle of flights — that travelers could take off their masks.
—-
WHAT EXACTLY WAS THE RULING?
In a 59-page opinion, U.S. District Judge Kathryn Kimball Mizelle in Tampa, Florida, said the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention overstepped its authority in issuing the original health order that the Transportation Security Administration used to impose the mask mandate. She said the CDC didn’t follow proper rulemaking procedures.
___
WHAT DOES IT MEAN?
Once TSA said it would no longer enforce the rule, airlines, airports, transit systems and ride-share services were free to decide for themselves whether to require masks. United, Delta, American, Southwest, Alaska, JetBlue and other airlines all made masks voluntary.
On the ground, however, requirements could vary from place to place. New York City’s public transit system planned to keep its mask requirement in effect. In San Francisco, the regional commuter rail system known as BART made masks voluntary, but the city transit authority did not.
The transit agency serving Philadelphia and its suburbs said masks will no longer be required on subways, buses and trains or in stations, even though the city has a mask mandate.
Uber and Lyft said they won’t require passengers to wear masks.
___
HOW SAFE IS IT TO TRAVEL NOW?
Air filtration on planes is generally excellent, but boarding and exiting a plane can put people close together in spaces with poor ventilation, said Dr. Babak Javid, a physician-scientist at the University of California, San Francisco. The risk on other forms of transportation varies.
Dr. David Dowdy, an infectious-disease epidemiologist at Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, said planes can carry the virus from place to place, but that we should be focusing more on big indoor events such as concerts and sporting events — even large weddings — where people get together and talk, shout and sing.
___
SHOULD I STILL WEAR A MASK ON PLANES?
The CDC continues to recommend that people mask up indoors while traveling.
___
DO MASKS WORK IF NOBODY ELSE WEARS ONE?
Yes, masks still give some protection from COVID-19, but they work better if others wear them too.
High-quality masks work in two ways, said Carl Bergstrom, a University of Washington evolutionary biologist who studies emerging infectious diseases: They protect the wearer by limiting the number of infectious particles inhaled, and they protect others by limiting particles exhaled if the wearer is infected.
___
WILL I STAND OUT?
Probably not. Delta Air Lines CEO Ed Bastian, who favored dropping the rule, said before the judge’s order that he expected to see a “surprising number” of passengers and airline employees wear masks even after the mandate expired.
“I may choose to wear a mask once in a while,” he said.
Still, tension among passengers over mask-wearing could continue, said Eileen Ogintz, who writes about family travel and advises parents of small children who can’t be vaccinated to keep masking up.
“I wouldn’t be surprised if you got some dirty looks or nasty comments” from unmasked passengers, she said. “That’s a conversation to have with the kids ahead of time — why you’re wearing masks.”
___
CAN I GET A REFUND IF I DON’T WANT TO FLY NOW?
No, unless the airline cancels your flight.
However, if you call the airline and explain why you’re not comfortable traveling without a mask mandate, most will let you change the flight for free or give you a credit that you can use later, said Scott Keyes, founder of Scott’s Cheap Flights travel site.
___
WILL THE LIFTING OF THE BAN AFFECT INTERNATIONAL FLIGHTS?
When flying between two countries, expect your airline to follow the rules in whichever country is more restrictive. Passengers flying to Canada, for example, will have to don masks at some point during the flight, but it’s not clear exactly whether that means when crossing into Canadian airspace or some other point.
Henry Harteveldt, a travel analyst for Atmosphere Research Group, said there might be international airlines that will still require masks even on flights to and from the United States.
___
WILL THIS MAKE MORE PEOPLE WILLING TO FLY?
Industry officials don’t expect that. They say that there could be a small number of people who will start flying now because they don’t have to wear a mask, but that will be offset by a few people deciding not to fly if others are unmasked.
Although the airline industry lobbied to kill the mandate — after supporting it originally — airlines don’t expect the rule’s demise to affect revenue. They are far more interested in seeing the United States repeal another pandemic-era rule: The requirement that people test clear of the virus within a day of flying to the U.S.
A Biden administration official said Tuesday that there were no changes expected to the pre-departure testing requirement.
___
WHEN DID THE U.S. REQUIRE MASKS?
The mask mandate for transportation began in February 2021, shortly after President Joe Biden took office, and was extended several times. Last week, the CDC extended it again until May 3. The CDC said the extra time was needed to study the BA.2 omicron subvariant, which is now responsible for the vast majority of cases in the U.S.
___
HOW CAN A SINGLE JUDGE HAVE SO MUCH POWER?
Usually, decisions by a federal judge affect only the people involved in one case, or a limited geographic area. But judges can also issue so-called nationwide or universal injunctions that apply across the country, and it is happening more often — a practice that has drawn criticism from conservative members of the U.S. Supreme Court.
___
WHO IS JUDGE KATHRYN KIMBALL MIZELLE?
Mizelle, 35, was nominated in 2020 by former President Donald Trump and confirmed in a party-line vote in the Senate, which was then controlled by Republicans, after Trump had lost his bid for re-election. She is the youngest Trump appointee on the federal bench, and the American Bar Association had rated her “not qualified” in part because she had only eight years experience in practicing law.
___
WILL THE BIDEN ADMINISTRATION RESPOND?
The White House has acknowledged that because of Mizelle’s order, the mask mandate “is not in effect at this time.” The administration could appeal the ruling; it hasn’t said.
While the mask ban was popular in the beginning, support has waned over time, according to public-opinion polls. As state and local mask rules were scrapped, and Americans grew accustomed to going bare-faced, the mandate for transportation drew fire from Republican politicians and some Senate Democrats who face tough re-election fights.
___
IS THE TIMING OF THIS RIGHT?
New reported U.S. cases of COVID-19 are relatively low compared with the past two years, but they have increased lately and are likely an undercount. Hospitalizations are nearly flat and deaths are still declining.
Dowdy, the Johns Hopkins epidemiologist, said it’s reasonable to consider removing the mask mandate on travel given the lull in severe disease.
“It would just be nice to do it when cases are falling rather than rising,” he said, “and for the decision to be made by people trained in public health rather than law and politics.”
___
WHAT IF COVID CASES INCREASE?
A new surge in cases might not be enough to revive the mask rule, but it could roil travel in other ways. U.S. airlines canceled thousands of flights in late December and early January, largely because so many employees were out sick with omicron.
“Imagine what would happen if a critical mass of Southwest Airlines pilots are sick and can’t fly this summer?” said Harteveldt, the travel analyst. “Whether it’s Southwest or any airline, it could be highly disruptive to summer travel.”
___
Medical Writer Carla K. Johnson in Washington state and Jessica Gresko and Zeke Miller in Washington, D.C., contributed to this report.
Airlines May Be Done With Masks, But Covid Isn’t Done With Their Customers
A day after a federal judge in Florida said the U.S. government couldn’t require airline passengers to wear masks, the four biggest airlines dropped their masking requirements. Delta Airlines celebrated the news by comparing Covid to a seasonal virus.
“We are relieved to see the U.S. mask mandate lift to facilitate global travel as COVID-19 has transitioned to an ordinary seasonal virus,” Delta said in its initial statement. After criticism from health experts, Delta later changed its messaging to refer to Covid as “a more manageable respiratory virus.”
Delta did not respond to a request for comment.
MISINFO BY DELTA AIRLINES—This statement by @Delta that #COVID19 is now an “ordinary seasonal virus” is wrong. My source says that Delta did not consult with its senior medical advisor before releasing this misinformation. Hope Delta will correct ASAP!
Screenshot by @WUTangKids pic.twitter.com/icIHmXSclU
— Eric Feigl-Ding (@DrEricDing) April 19, 2022
The removal of the mandate does not mean that Covid is no longer a concern, said infectious disease specialists and public health experts.
“With the virus still circulating widely in many places in the world, the potential for ongoing transmission and emergence of new impactful variants remains a very real and unpredictable possibility,” said Egon Ozer, director of the Center for Pathogen Genomics and Microbial Evolution at Northwestern University.
It’s understandable why airlines might welcome the end of mask mandates, said Edward Nardell, a professor of medicine and global health at Harvard.
“We’ve been in a partially maskless situation for a long time and been able to remove our masks for eating and drinking,” said Nardell. “I felt bad for airline agents having to fight with passengers to put a mask on and then tell them ‘here’s a drink, you can take the mask off.’ That’s been a hole in masking on airplanes all along.”
The ongoing risk of long Covid
Delta’s statement also emphasized the increased availability of vaccines and treatments that could make severe illness less likely even if someone catches the virus while on a plane. But how ill a person becomes when they first contract the virus isn’t the only worry, said Shravani Durbhakula, an assistant professor at the Johns Hopkins School of Medicine.
“Even if people end up with a less severe case because they’ve had the virus already or have been fully immunized, they still might develop long Covid,” Durbhakula said. “I treat a lot of pain patients with long Covid. Now people getting on airplanes will be sitting next to others in close proximity without masks.”
It’s also important to remember that it was a judge who made the decision to kill the mask mandate, not a public health official, Durbhakula said. “That’s concerning.”
Removal of the mandate “was premature,” said Wafaa El-Sadr, a professor of epidemiology and medicine at Columbia University Mailman School of Public Health. “Airplanes or any public transportation in a crowded setting with people whose vaccination status you don’t know, in those contexts it’s a good idea to wear a mask.”
With no mask mandate, air passengers may have a different calculation to make now, El-Sadr said. “Someone who is immunosuppressed maybe should be weighing traveling very differently at this point in time because of their heightened risk,” she added. “For each of us, it’s important to make decisions based on our own risk and how important it is to do an activity.”
Given the speed with which they dropped their mask requirements, airlines seem to be betting that most passengers are eager to be done with them. Yet many travelers are reluctant to fly without masks, and it’s not clear yet whether the decision will encourage more travelers to fly or convince more to hold off on air travel for now.
