News
MN House Democrats propose using $7.4 billion of budget surplus for new spending
Minnesota state government spending would increase by $7.4 billion or 14 percent over the next 15 months under a DFL budget road map approved Tuesday by a powerful House committee.
But the final budget that emerges from the Legislature next month is likely to look very different.
The Ways and Means committee voted 17-10 — with all Democrats voting “yes” and Republicans “no” — to boost the state’s general fund budget for the current two-year budget cycle to $59 billion. That additional spending would come from the state’s projected $9.3 billion budget surplus.
“No one is left behind in this budget,” said Ways and Means Chair Rena Moran, DFL-St. Paul. “This is a historic opportunity to catch up and keep up” on financing programs that have not been fully funded in the past.
Republicans argued the proposed spending increase is unnecessary and fiscally irresponsible at a time when inflation is soaring and the national economy is unpredictable. “It’s spending on steroids,” said Rep. Marion O’Neill, R-Maple Lake.
The vote was on a budget resolution that sets spending targets for 18 committees that will assemble a House budget package during the final weeks of this year’s legislative session.
But the Republican-controlled Senate is virtually certain to sharply cut the spending increases proposed by the House DFL majority. The House budget resolution is, in effect, the DFL’s opening bargaining position for negotiations with the Senate and Gov. Tim Walz on a final spending package.
Senate Republicans passed an $8.4 billion tax cut bill last week, leaving little surplus money on the table for spending increases.
During the Ways and Means hearing, Rep. Pat Garofalo, R-Farmington, joked that “You Democrats really like to spend money.”
But then Garofalo proposed an amendment to spend an additional $1.7 billion to repay the federal government for unemployment benefits and replenish the state’s unemployment insurance trust fund, which was depleted during the COVID-19 pandemic. Now employers across the state are getting bills for an automatic tax hike that took effect after legislative leaders failed to reach a deal to pay back the fund.
DFLers rejected Garofalo’s amendment. They didn’t provide any money in their budget resolution for repaying that fund. That was the focal point of Republican criticism of their plan.
Moran said there’s a separate bill in the House to undo the unemployment insurance tax increase, but her committee won’t take it up until Republican senators agree to fund bonuses for frontline workers who took risks to do their jobs during the pandemic. So far, Senate Republicans have refused.
The biggest spending increases proposed in the House budget targets include $1.6 billion for new property tax relief and other tax aids and credits, $1.2 billion for education and $700 million for health and human services.
News
Parson joins Republican governors in forming Border Strike Force
WASHINGTON, D.C. (FOX 44) – 26 Republican governors, led by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, announced the creation of the American Governors’ Border Strike Force on Tuesday.
This is a multi-state partnership designed to disrupt and dismantle the transnational criminal organizations along the southern border.
The new strike force will aim to target cartels and criminal organizations operationally and financially by increasing collaboration, improving intelligence, investing in analysis, combating human smuggling, and stopping drug flow among each of the participating states.
This comes after an increase in criminal operations along the southern border, and in communities across the country.
The Republican governors are using State National Guard and law enforcement reinforcements in Texas and Arizona. They have ten policy solutions they want present to Pres. Joe Biden they say could immediately relieve border activities.
Signatories to the memorandum include: Governors Doug Ducey (AZ), Greg Abbott (TX), Kay Ivey (AL), Mike Dunleavy (AK), Asa Hutchinson (AR), Ron DeSantis (FL), Brian Kemp (GA), Brad Little (ID), Eric Holcomb (IN), Kim Reynolds (IA), Larry Hogan (MD), Tate Reeves (MS), Mike Parson (MO), Greg Gianforte (MT), Pete Ricketts (NE), Chris Sununu (NH), Doug Burgum (ND), Mike DeWine (OH), Kevin Stitt (OK), Henry McMaster (SC), Kristi Noem (SD), Bill Lee (TN), Spencer Cox (UT), Glenn Youngkin (VA), Jim Justice (WV), and Mark Gordon (WY).
You can view the memorandum here.
News
Dolphins re-sign practice-squad defensive tackle who played in 2020
The Miami Dolphins re-signed defensive tackle Benito Jones, the team announced on Tuesday.
Jones played in six games as an undrafted rookie in 2020, but he spent the 2021 season on the team’s practice squad. In 2020, Jones made two tackles, one solo.
Jones went undrafted out of Ole Miss in 2020 after he was a second-team All-SEC selection as a senior in the 2019 season, his third as a starter on the Rebels’ defensive line.
The 6-foot-1, 318-pound defensive tackle gives the Dolphins another big body this offseason who can compete for a roster spot come training camp in August. On the interior of the defensive line, Miami has Christian Wilkins, nose tackle Raekwon Davis, Zach Sieler, Adam Butler and John Jenkins.
News
In Shanghai, Tesla Workers Are Forced to Sleep on Factory Floors But Tesla Owners Don’t Seem To Mind
Following a three-week production halt due to Covid-19 lockdown, Tesla’s Gigafactory Shanghai finally received local government approval to resume operations on April 19. It comes with an onerous condition, however: All of its workers must live on-site at the factory under a “closed-loop system” in order to reduce the risk of contracting or spreading Covid-19.
Tesla began preparing for reopening on April 15. By April 19, it had recalled about 8,000 workers, about half of its workforce before the lockdown, according to local media. Returning employees will be working 12 hours per day, six days a week under stringent working condition never seen in other Tesla factories before.
Tesla owners have historically bought electric vehicles, at least in part, due to concerns about the impact of fossil fuels on the planet. It’s reasonable to imagine those progressive impulses may extend to worrying about the well-being of Tesla’s factory workers.
But some vocal Tesla fans, at least, don’t seem troubled. “That’s just a temporary measure to comply with Shanghai government’s policy of ‘closed-loop system,’ which applies to all other manufacturers including the GM joint venture factory nearby. Don’t think this hurts Tesla’s image in any way,” said a Tesla owner who goes by the name @Ray4Tesla on Twitter.
“Pretty sure workers like this temporary treatment better than being confined in their own apartments without pay, extra stipend, free meals and possibly facing food shortage,” @Ray4Tesla tweeted to his 56,000 followers on April 18.
According to an internal memo first reported by Bloomberg, Tesla will provide returning workers with sleeping bags, mattresses and three meals a day. Workers will be sleeping on the factory floor in a designated area, with showering and entertainment spaces coming soon. To encourage more workers to return, Tesla will also offer a daily stipend of about 400 yuan (about $63), per Bloomberg, though the exact amount will depend on a person’s rank in the company. The average monthly salary of a production worker at Giga Shanghai is about 9,000 yuan ($1,400), according to jobs ads site Indeed.
Tesla detractors say Giga Shanghai is now an inhuman sweat shop cuz workers are forced to sleep on factory floors. Pretty sure workers like this temporary treatment better than being confined in their own apts w/o pay, extra stipend, free meals & possibly facing food shortage.
— Ray4Tesla⚡️🚘☀️🔋 (@ray4tesla) April 18, 2022
Surviving under China’s zero-Covid policy
Shanghai has been under a strict lockdown since March 28, forcing almost all businesses to pause operation and 25 million residents to stay at home. Shanghai is China’s financial and manufacturing center and it’s estimated each day the city is on pause results in more than 10 billion yuan ($1.56 billion) in lost gross domestic product (GDP). Shanghai contributes to 4 percent of China’s total GDP while accounting for less than 2 percent of its total population.
Fearing irreparable economic costs if the lockdown continues, China’s Vice Premier Liu He, who is in charge of the economy, ordered a small batch of companies in Shanghai to reopen this week. All of them are required to operate under tight restrictions so none are in outright violation of President Xi’s zero-Covid policy.
Tesla is one of more than 600 businesses the Chinese government deems important enough to reopen first. Also on the list are General Motors’ local joint venture, SAIC, and Quanta Computer Inc., which makes Macbooks for Apple.
Before the lockdown, Tesla Giga Shanghai was operating 24 hours a day, seven days a week using three shifts of workers, churning out about 2,000 vehicles a day. It will take Tesla some time to return to full-speed production. The factory only has inventory for about two weeks based on its production schedule, Bloomberg reported. A close-loop system means it won’t be able to order and receive raw material and parts as usual. Some of its suppliers outside of Shanghai also face challenges making or shipping parts and components for the factory.
A Giga Shanghai spokesperson said Tesla is working with suppliers to recover the supply chain as much as possible.
