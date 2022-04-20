News
Murder suspect yells at judge over dying man’s final text message
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Mo. – A Washington County mom remains haunted by her son’s last text message – “help me please.” That text is now the key piece of evidence charging a man with murder.
Last Friday, a judge ruled there’s enough evidence to call Christian Hildebrandt’s death a murder and ordered the case to trial.
Derek Politte yelled out in court during the ruling: “He was my best friend. I had no motive to hurt him!”
Hildebrandt’s mother, Kim Little, cried.
“I felt finally vindicated because I’ve been saying this since the beginning, and no one would listen,” she said.
Hildebrandt was found stabbed in the neck last March 2021. He was 28.
His last text message said – “Help me please left with Derek Policy.” Investigators believe he was talking about Derek Politte and that his phone’s talk-to-text function changed “Politte” to “Policy.”
Little continued: “I believe my son was brave and smart for sending me that message and I pray that that’s the thing that gets him justice.”
Prosecutors established at a hearing Friday that Politte took Hildebrandt to a home in a remote area of Fletcher, Missouri.
The man who lived out there testified that they all smoked marijuana and that Hildebrandt appeared to get sick and walked off into the woods. The man testified that Politte drove off after him and returned in the time it would take to smoke one cigarette.
Court records indicate Politte posted on Facebook, “I have been looking for him with no luck for 2 hours. I’m going back to continue searching for him and I’m starting to worry.”
The man who was there that day said Politte sat on his front porch the entire time.
Hildebrandt was later found by police in an area that a state police investigator testified is a 90-second walk from the home.
That investigator testified he found the ground disturbed as if there’d been a fight and mud all over the victim. He also said he saw Hildebrandt’s jacket pulled from him as if he’d been in a struggle.
The court record contains witness statements that Hildebrandt feared Politte, one witness saying Hildebrandt told him, “(He) and Politte had ‘gotten into it’ and that Politte was ‘going to (blank) Christian up.’”
Another witness claimed Hildebrandt only left with Politte that day, “…to make some money” moving appliances.
A defense attorney argued for Politte’s release, saying not only was there no direct evidence Politte committed murder, she also said police did not investigate the third person smoking marijuana with them that day. A judge disagreed when he said Politte’s inconsistent statements alone are enough to hold him over for a murder trial.
Salvador Pérez helps lead Royals past Twins in series opener
KANSAS CITY — Blurred vision forced veteran Royals catcher Salvador Pérez off his traditional position before the game on Tuesday. But once the game started, his eyesight seemed just fine.
Pérez, instead serving as the Royals designated hitter, slugged a pair of home runs to help the Royals oust the Twins 4-3 on Tuesday night at Kauffman Stadium, first halving the Twins’ lead and later tying up the game.
Pérez’s second home run was part of a sixth inning in which the Royals (4-5) hit Tyler Duffey hard — they hit four balls at 104 miles per hour or harder — and the Twins (4-7) saw their lead dissipate. Shortly after Pérez’s homer, Hunter Dozier hammered a curveball that was left right over the heart of the plate to left field to give Kansas City the lead.
“The one to Salvy, the previous two were inside. It just wasn’t inside. It’s a matter of inches. That’s how a lot of these pitches and games are sometimes and then the one to Dozier, same thing,” Duffey said. “I’ve thrown him that pitch 100 times. I feel like that one (I) just left a little bit over the plate versus over on the corner and do it 10 more times, get him out every time. It just so happened they ran into both of them when I missed my spot.”
The Twins had their fair share opportunities in the loss, going 3 for 11 with runners in scoring position and leaving nine on base, and manager Rocco Baldelli said he was pleased with the at-bats he saw throughout the course of the night.
In the third, the Twins missed their chance to take the lead when Gary Sánchez was thrown out at home trying to score on a Ryan Jeffers single. Despite collecting three hits in the inning, the Twins walked away empty-handed.
That send wound up being extra costly, as it also lost the Twins their challenge, leaving them unable to ask for a review on a Max Kepler groundout to lead off the fourth. Kepler believed he was safe and signaled as much, but with no ability to challenge, he had to retreat back to the dugout.
The very next batter, Nick Gordon, tripled, and would have driven in Kepler had he been ruled safe.
“It feels like that’s how things work out when you lose your challenge,” manager Rocco Baldelli said. “And I thought Sánchez was safe. I thought it was a very close play.”
The Twins did wind up scoring a pair of runs in that inning, one on a Gio Urshela single to bring home Gordon and the other on Sánchez’s second double of the game. The Twins scored their other run in the game in the fifth inning when Carlos Correa drove in Luis Arraez, who had doubled earlier in the frame.
But the Royals chipped away at the lead. After Pérez’s first home run in the fourth inning — “We know what he does damage on. I didn’t execute the pitch,” starter Chris Archer said — Kansas City pushed the veteran out of the game in the next inning.
A pair of hits and a pair of walks — the second with the bases loaded to force in a run — spelled the end of Archer’s night at 76 pitches, the veteran starter leaving the game with the bags packed.
Joe Smith followed him in and in two pitches got the Twins out of an inning, lead intact, by getting rookie Bobby Witt Jr. to bounce into a double play. But the lead he was protecting would vanish just an inning later, ultimately sending the Twins to a loss in the series opener.
“When Joe comes in and does a job like he did right there, it’s a huge big moment for the team and then to come in and do what I did, it’s frustrating to put it nicely,” Duffey said.
SLU announces new effort to help student-athletes ‘cash in’
ST. LOUIS — Just after one of Saint Louis University’s top student-athletes announces he may transfer to another university, SLU announced a new effort to help its student-athletes “cash in” on the ever-evolving business of college of sports.
Among all of SLU’s student-athletes, one name stands out.
“I know (the name) Yuri Collins,” said SLU student Amaani Hanin.
Collins is the St. Louis product who stayed home to play college ball. He’s become one of the top players in the country at his position. He’s announced that he’s entering the NCAA ‘transfer portal’ to potentially play for another school next season. Experts say it’s likely a “business” decision.
More and more businesses are turning to “social media influencers” to promote whatever the businesses are selling. For instance, people with large social media followings get paid to post about things like their travels to Las Vegas; what they eat there, what they wear there, and where they hang out there.
That can go for St. Louis, too.
The NCAA now allows college athletes to cash in on their “NIL”: name, image, and likeness. SLU has just partnered with a company called #INFLCR (Influencer) to set up what’s called the “Billiken Exchange”: an online portal where companies can connect with athletes and pay them for their “NIL.”
“It’s a big part of the school community. You think of SLU you think of going to the basketball games,” said St. Louis U. student, Claire Condon.
“I like that they’re trying to make it more engaging,” Hanin said. “I like the idea that it’s out there because I feel like a lot of people don’t really know about it unless they are student-athletes.”
“There’s no question people know the brand of a Billiken,” said SLU Athletic Director, Chris May. “They know the brand of a Billiken student. We’ve got a bunch of bright student-athletes that bring a lot to the table for people in the community to really engage with.”
This streamlines the process for companies, most likely St. Louis area companies.
“You can go online. You can apply to get your company engaged right away. You get approved and you can immediately connect with Billiken student-athletes,” May said. “They’re great young people coming here to get a world-class education. Now they can connect with them as they can connect with all kinds of different students on campus.”
The “Billiken Exchange” had been in the works since the start of the New Year, he said. The timing of the Collins announcement was coincidental.
After the SLU athletic department approves a company’s application, the university is out of the picture. Then, it’s just business.
Longtime Twin Cities radio DJ Mary Lucia is leaving 89.3 The Current, a station she helped found
In a surprise move, longtime Twin Cities radio personality and founding 89.3 The Current DJ Mary Lucia announced Tuesday she was leaving the Minnesota Public Radio indie rock station.
Lucia’s final on-air shift at The Current will be 2 to 6 p.m. Thursday. The 51-year-old did not give a reason for her sudden departure, but said in a post on the station’s website that “starting The Current 17 years ago was a joy.” She plans to continue doing voice work in the future for voices.com.
A native of Massachusetts and the younger sister of the Replacements’ Paul Westerberg, Lucia began her Twin Cities radio career in the early 90s on REV 105. She went on to host on Zone 105 and KSTP 1500.
When St. Paul-based MPR launched The Current in January 2005, Lucia interviewed for a position and said two things, that she didn’t listen to radio and that she was looking for an opportunity and platform in which to fail.
“I live my life that way today,” Lucia told the Pioneer Press in a 2015 interview. “I realize that nothing good or creative or interesting comes if you’re not taking a chance. I needed a place where they weren’t so afraid of trying new things. And if something didn’t work, they’d try something else.”
Lucia is one of three original hosts left at the station. After Thursday, just Bill DeVille and Jill Riley will stand as the sole remaining founders of the station.
During her career, Lucia has interviewed everyone from Johnny Rotten to Tori Amos to Trent Reznor and is known for her warm, personable on-air charm. She has also appeared in commercials, local theater and in the films “The Last Word” and “Tuscaloosa.” She also was the narrator for the audiobook of Bob Mehr’s acclaimed biography “Trouble Boys: The Story of the Replacements.”
“She has long been more than a DJ to music fans,” said Current program director Jim McGuinn in a statement. “She’s been a friend, playing her favorite records and opening her heart to our listeners, who have responded with deep appreciation … after approximately 3,867 weekday 4 p.m. ‘No Apologies’ picks, fans and friends have a few days left to celebrate and honor Mary’s work at The Current.”
Given that radio is a tough business known for its on-air churn, Lucia told the Pioneer Press in 2015 she wondered how long her time in the business would last.
“Maybe it’s because I’ve been burned so many times by radio, I walk in every day thinking this is it,” she said. “Radio is precarious. It’s a business, and stations get sold and change format. It’s happened to me so many times.”
