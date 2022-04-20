Finance
My Car Is Totaled – What Can I Do If the Insurance Company Won’t Pay What It’s Worth?
If you disagree with what the Insurance Company offers you for your car after it is deemed a “total loss”, you can do several things.
First, you can ask them for their written appraisal and what source they used for value. They must provide you with a written report of how they arrived at their figures and they typically must be based upon an approved guide source method (such as Kelly Blue Book or NADA) as set forth in your state’s Insurance Regulations.
In Pennsylvania, for example, you can look on the NADA listing for your make, model, mileage and condition. You can also look for several “like kind” vehicles listed for sale in your area. If so, you can submit those prices to the Insurance Company to try to negotiate the price. You will have to provide written proof of those other sources. It would be enough to simply tell the adjuster an amount that you saw.
There are certain laws that could allow you to have a cause of action, for example, Consumer Protection laws. Pennsylvania has the Unfair Trade Practices and Consumer Protection Law that protects purchasers of insurance from unfair or deceptive practices. You could check with your state’s Insurance Commissioner for more information about the laws that apply for you.
If they still won’t pay what you believe to be a fair price, then you may want to contact a lawyer. It is important to keep in mind that you do not have to simply accept their offer as the only amount they are required to pay.
Finance
Advantages and Disadvantages on Group Health Insurance VS Individual Health Insurance
In this article we will explore the reasons that motivate employers to get group health insurance for employees and we will look at the advantages and disadvantages from both points of view.
Group Health Insurance VS Individual Private Health Insurance
Probably the most significant distinguishing characteristic of group insurance is the substitution of group underwriting for individual underwriting. In group cases, no individual evidence of insurability is usually required, and benefit levels can be substantial, with few, if any, important limitations.
Group underwriting normally is not concerned with the health or other insurability aspects of any particular individual. Instead, it aims to obtain a group of individual lives or, what is even more important, an aggregation of such groups of lives that will yield a predictable rate of mortality or morbidity. If a sufficient number of groups of lives is obtained, and if these groups are reasonably homogeneous in nature, then the mortality or morbidity rate will be predictable. The point is that the group becomes the unit of underwriting, and insurance principles may be applied to it just as in the case of the individual. To assure that the groups obtained will be reasonably homogeneous, the underwriting process in group insurance aims to control adverse selection by individuals within a group.
In underwriting group insurance, then, certain important features should be present that either are inherent in the nature of the group itself or may be applied in a positive way to avoid serious adverse selection such as:
Insurance Incidental to the Group: The insurance should be incidental to the group; that is, the members of the group should have come together for some purpose other than to obtain insurance. For example, the group insurance furnished to the employees of a given employer must not be the feature that motivates the formation and existence of the group.
Flow of Persons through the Group: There should be a steady flow of persons through the group; that is, there must be an influx of new young lives into the group and an out flow from the group of the older and impaired lives. With groups of actively working employees, it may be assumed that they are in average health.
Automatic Determination of Benefits: Group insurance underwriting commonly requires an automatic basis for determining the amount of benefits on individual lives, which is beyond the control of the employer or employees. If the amount of benefits taken were completely optional, it would be possible to select against the insurer because those in poor health would tend to insure heavily and the healthy ones might tend to elect minimum coverage.
As the group mechanism has evolved, however, insurers have responded to demands from the marketplace, particularly large employers, for more flexibility in the selection of benefits. This flexibility typically is expressed in optional amounts of life and health insurance in excess of basic coverage provided by the employer and in more health care financing choices. Also, increasingly popular cafeteria plans allow participating employees to select among an array of benefits using a predetermined allowance of employer funds. Individuals select, subject to certain basic coverage’s being required, a combination of benefits that best meet his or her individual needs.
Minimum Participation by the Group: Another underwriting control is the requirement that substantially all eligible persons in a given group be covered by insurance. In plans in which the employee pays a portion of the premium (contributory), generally at least 75 percent of the eligible employees must join the plan if coverage is to be effective. In the case of noncontributory plans, 100 percent participation is required. By covering a large proportion of a given group, the insurance company gains a safeguard against an undue proportion of substandard lives. In cases in which employees refuse the insurance for religious or other reasons that do not involve any elements of selection, this rule is relaxed.
Third Party Sharing of Cost: A portion of the cost of a group plan ideally should be borne by the employer or some third party, such as a labor union or trade association. The noncontributory employer-pay-all plan is simple, and it gives the employer full control over the plan. It provides for insurance of all eligible employees and thus, eliminates any difficulties involved in connection with obtaining the consent of a sufficient number of employees to meet participation requirements. Also, there is no problem of distributing the cost among various employees, as in the contributory plan.
Contributory plans usually are less costly to the employer. Hence, with employee contributions, the employer is likely to arrange for more adequate protection for the employees. It can also be argued that, if the employee contributes toward his or her insurance, he or she will be more impressed with its value and will appreciate it more. On the other hand, the contributory plan has a number of disadvantages. Its operation is more complicated, and this at times, increases administrative cost considerably.
Each employee must consent to contribute toward his or her insurance, and as stated before, a minimum percentage of the eligible group must consent to enter the arrangement. New employees entering the business must be informed of their insurance privilege. If the plan is contributory, employees may not be entitled to the insurance until they have been with the company for a period of time. If they do not agree to be covered by the plan within a period of 31 days, they may be required to provide satisfactory evidence of insurability to become eligible. Some noncontributory plans also have these probationary periods.
Efficient Administrative Organization: A single administrative organization should be able and willing to act on behalf of the insured group. In the usual case, this is the employer. In the case of a contributory plan, there must be a reasonably simple method, such as payroll deduction, by which the master policy owner can collect premiums. An automatic method is desirable for both an administrative and underwriting perspective. A number of miscellaneous controls of underwriting significance are typically used in group insurance plans, but the preceding discussion permits an appreciation of the group underwriting underwriting theory. The discussion applies to groups with a large number of employees.
A majority of the groups, however, are not large. The group size is a significant factor in the underwriting process. In smaller plans, more restrictive underwriting practices relating to adverse section are used. These may include less liberal contract provisions, simple health status questions, and in some cases, detailed individual underwriting of group members.
Group Policy: A second characteristic of group insurance is the use of a group policy (contract) held by the owner as group policyholder and booklet-certificates or other summary evidence of insurance held by plan participants. Certificates provide information on the plan provisions and the steps required to file claims. The use of certificates and a master contract constitutes one of the sources of economy under the group approach. The master contract is a detailed document setting forth the contractual relationship between the group contract owner and the insurance company. The insured persons under the contract, usually employees and their beneficiaries, are not actually parties to the contract, although they may enforce their rights as third party beneficiaries. The four party relationship between the employer, insurer, employee, and dependents in a group insurance plan can create a number of interesting and unusual problems that are common only to group insurance.
Lower Cost: A third feature of group insurance is that it is usually lower-cost protection than that which is available in individual insurance. The nature of the group approach permits the use of mass distribution and mass administration methods that afford economies of operation not available in individual insurance. Also, because group insurance is not usually underwritten on an individual basis, the premiums are based upon an actuarial assessment of the group as a whole, so a given healthy individual can perhaps buy insurance at a lower cost. Employer subsidization of the cost is a critical factor in group insurance plan design. Probably the most significant savings in the cost of marketing group insurance lies in the fact that group commissions absorb a much smaller proportion of total premiums than commission for individual contracts.
The marketing system relieves the agent or broker of many duties, responsibilities, and expenses normally associated with selling or servicing of individual insurance. Because of the large premiums involved in many group insurance cases, the commission rates are considerably lower than for individual contracts and are usually graded downward as the premium increases. Some large group insurance buyer’s deal directly with insurance companies and commissions are eliminated. In these cases, however, fees frequently are paid to the consultants involved. The nature of the administrative procedures permits simplified accounting techniques. The mechanics of premium collection are less involved, and experience refund procedures much simplified because there id only one party with whom to deal with such as the group policy owner.
Of course, the issuance of a large number of individual contracts is avoided and, because of the nature of group selection, the cost of medical examinations and inspection reports is minimized. Also, regulatory filings and other requirements are minimized. In the early days of group insurance, administration was simple. That is no longer true. Even with group term life insurance, for which there is no cash value, the push for accelerated death benefits, assignment to viatical companies, and estate or business planning record keeping means that the administration of coverage may be as complex as with an individual policy.
Flexibility: in contrast to individual contracts that must be taken as written, the larger employer usually has options in the design and preparation of the group insurance contract. Although the contracts follow a pattern and include certain standard provisions, there is considerably more flexibility here than in the case of individual contracts. The degree of flexibility permitted is, of course, a function of the size of the group involved. The group insurance program usually is an integral part of an employee benefit program and, in most cases, the contract can be molded to meet the objectives of the contract owner, as long as the request do not entail complicated administrative procedures, open the way to possibly serious adverse selection, or violate legal requirements.
Experience Rating: Another special feature of group insurance is that premiums often are subject to experience rating. The experience of the individual group may have an important bearing on dividends or premium-rate adjustments. The larger and, hence, the more reliable the experience of the particular group, the greater is the weight attached to its own experience in any single year. The knowledge that premiums net of dividends or premium rate adjustments will be based on the employers own experience gives the employer a vested interest in maintaining a favorable loss and expense record. For the largest employers, insurers may agree to complicated procedures to satisfy the employer’s objectives because most such cases are experience rated and reflect the increased cost.
Some insurers experience rate based on the class or type of industry, or even based on the type of contract. For small groups, most insurance companies’ use pooled rates under which a uniform rate is applied to all such groups, although it is becoming more common to apply separate pooled rates for groups with significantly better or worse experience than that of the total class. The point at which a group is large enough to be eligible for experience rating varies from company to company, based on that insurer’s book of business and experience. The size and frequency of medical claims vary considerably across countries and among geographic regions within a country and must be considered in determining a group insurance rate. The composition (age, sex, and income level) of a group will also affect the experience of the group and, similarly, will be an important underwriting consideration.
Advantages and Limitations of the Group Mechanism.
Advantages: The group insurance mechanism has proved to be a remarkably effective solution to the need for employee benefits for a number of reasons. The utilization of mass-distribution techniques has extended protection to large numbers of person s with little or no life or health insurance. The increasing complexity of industrial service economies has brought large numbers of persons together, and the group mechanism has enabled insurance companies to reach vast numbers of individuals within a relatively short period and at low cost. Group insurance also has extended protection to a large number of uninsurable persons. Equally important has been the fact that the employer usually pays a large share of the cost. Moreover, in most countries, including the United States, the deductibility of employer contributions and the favorable tax treatment of the benefits to employees make it a tax effective vehicle with which to provide benefits.
Another significant factor, and one of the more cogent motivations for the rapid development of group insurance, has been the continuing governmental role in the security benefits area. Within the United States, Old-Age. Survivors, Disability, and Health Insurance programs has expanded rapidly, but many observers believe that, had not group insurance provided substantial sums of life insurance, health insurance, and retirement protection, social insurance would have developed even more rapidly. As economies worldwide continue to reduce the size and scope of social insurance programs, we can expect the demand for group based security to grow even more.
Disadvantages: From the viewpoint of the employee, group insurance has one great limitation- the temporary nature of the coverage. Unless an employee converts his or her coverage to an individual policy which is usually ore expensive and provides less liberal coverage, the employee loses his or her insurance protection if the group plan is terminated and often also at retirement because employment is terminated. Group life and health protection is continued after retirement in a significant proportion of cases today in the United States, but often at reduced levels. Recently, with the introduction of a new U.S. accounting standard (FAS 106) requiring that the cost of such benefits be accrued and reflected in financial statements, an increasing number of employers have discontinued post retirement life and health benefits entirely. When such continued protection is not available, the temporary nature of the coverage is a serious limitation.
Retiree group health insurance often is provided as a supplement to Medicare. Another problem of potential significance involves individuals who may be lulled into complacency by having large amounts of group insurance during their working years. Many of these persons fail to recognize the need for, or are unwilling to face the cost of, individual insurance. Perhaps of even greater significance is the fact that the flexibility of the group approach is limited to the design of the master policy and does not extend to the individual covered employees. Furthermore, group plans typically fail to provide the mechanism for any analysis of the financial needs of the individual which is a service that is normally furnished by the agent or other advisor. Many agents, however, discuss group insurance coverage with individuals as a foundation for discussing the need for additional amounts of individual life and health insurance.
Finance
Who Should Have Life Insurance and Why?
Anyone who has a desire or need for immediate, tax-free cash should have life insurance. It either creates an estate or protects an estate.
Is it to say that if someone buys a life insurance policy they have automatic, immediate access to tax-free cash?
It’s possible but unlikely.
If someone buys a true life insurance policy, which means the first premium has been paid and the policy has been issued or they are covered by the temporary agreement that’s offered by most companies, then unexpectedly dies the same day and no fraud is involved or suspected, the beneficiary(ies) is/are immediately entitled to a tax-free death benefit. A certified death certificate is required to initiate the death benefit claim.
Exceptions
If the policy is an accidental death policy and the insured person dies as a result of anything other than an accident, for instance a sudden heart attack or brain aneurysm the death benefit will not be paid. However, if death occurred as the result of an accident, the death benefit would be paid.
More commonly
It’s rare for someone to die immediately following the purchase of a life insurance policy, although sadly, there are people who believe buying a policy will cause death to come knocking. Everyone is entitled to an opinion or belief.
If someone buys a permanent life insurance policy, unless they purchase a single premium whole life (SPWL) policy, it will probably take time before there is cash value that can be accessed. It’s not magic. It depends on how much was put in the policy and the type of policy. Whatever cash value is available can be accessed at any time, even while still alive.
Advantage(s)
It should be obvious why most people should have a life insurance policy for its death benefit. The reality is there are a lot of people who either believe they don’t need it or don’t want it. They either don’t realize the need or aren’t willing to admit it. Worse, there are those who do realize the need, do admit it but do nothing about it. It’s one of those things they plan to get to someday but someday never comes. Then a sudden death occurs and there’s a major financial burden. Either that or death is imminent but they cannot get it because they don’t qualify.
It beats having to take up a collection to pay expenses.
When someone dies, there are a lot of things that need to be taken care of. Most often, little or none have been taken care of. At that point, who’s going to say, “I really don’t need this death benefit check”?
What if someone has a lot of money?
Perhaps the need is not as great in that case, but unless that person has done some careful estate planning, they will have estate taxes to deal with. Life insurance can be used to pay estate taxes and/or keep the estate from having to liquidate assets.
Finance
6 Saving Tips When Moving
Moving households, whether it is due to a job transfer or upgrading your home, and whether moving across country or across town, is an expensive proposition. Even when a new employer sponsors a relocation, there are hidden or un-thought-of expenses such as tipping or registering your vehicle in a new state. Here are six ways to reduce expenses during your next move:
1. Boxes, boxes, boxes
Asking your local grocery, drug, or liquor store for their empty boxes is certainly one way to save money. You could easily spend $100 or more when buying new boxes. Consider visiting an apartment complex the first weekend of the month when new tenants are likely to move in. Tenants will be eager to rid themselves of their unpacked boxes and you can score by taking them off their hands. If your employer is paying for the move, be sure to save and store your new boxes for future use.
Buy your packaging tape at a hardware store instead of a grocery store or office supply store. It can save you up to $5 per roll! And remember to be nice to whomever is helping you move, pack books in a few smaller boxes instead of one big box!
2. Truck Rentals
If you are ambitious enough to move yourself, be sure to comparison shop weeks in advance of your move to get the best prices on truck rentals.
At the time this article was written, the following online price quotes were researched from well-known companies offering truck rentals. Be careful to investigate how the company charges for mileage. Another hidden charge that you may not be aware of is that of dropping off the truck in a different city/location from where it was rented. Inquire with the truck rental store or website if there are special promotions or discounts for being a AAA or AARP member. Do call your insurance agent before you reserve any truck to determine if your homeowner’s insurance will cover any damage to your furniture and if your auto insurance will cover the truck. This will save you worry and money, if you dont need to purchase additional insurance from the rental company.
As an example, you could expect to tpay the following charges for a 400-mile move:
Uhaul, http://www.uhaul.com, 14′ Truck, $109 + $.40 per mile after the first 476 miles
Penske, http://www.penske.com, 15′ Truck, $429 for unlimited miles, receive a 10% discount for reserving the truck online and another 10% for being a AAA member
Budget, [http://www.budget.com], 15′ Truck, $452 with a $100 refundable deposit, 515 miles are free
Each of these companies does a great job of up-selling boxes, tape, hand truck rentals, and moving quilt rentals on their websites and in their stores. The boxes and tape can be purchased much cheaper if you plan in advance.
In this scenario, Uhaul is the clear winner, but this is NOT always the case. Prices will vary due to availability, timing, and distances.
And, dont forget you are responsible for paying for the gas in the truck, which can be an exorbitant cost with current gas prices. Ask the rental company for the average mile-per-gallon of the truck when you are reserving it to estimate this cost.
3. Storage
Temporarily storing your belongings may be a necessary expense. There are a lot of options with storage facilities and you will want to weigh each aspect carefully. For example, if you are always strapped for cash, and there is the slightest chance thay you will not be able to make the payment in a timely fashion, your belongings may be confiscated! Dont risk signing a contract with a storage company if you arent confident you can make the payments. An alternate option here is to use your credit card for the recurring monthly costs, but ONLY if you pay off the balance in full each month.
When choosing a storage facility, consider the companiys reputation, whether they have climate controlled units (if this is important to you), and what security the company can promise. Having easy access 24 hours a day may also be a key attribute for you depending on your circumstances.
If you are renting a truck to move your belongings, be sure to ask what partnership pricing they have with a local storage facility. Sometimes storage can be obtained for as little as $1 for the first month with a 2-month minimum contract when you rent a truck at the same time. Buy a padlock for your storage unit at your local hardware store to save spending 3-times the amount at the facility.
4. Packing Fragile Belongings
As with boxes, packing materials to protect fragile belongings can be expensive. A cost effective and space efficient tip is to pack these breakable items in your bathroom and kitchen towels, throw rugs, blankets, bed linens, and even shower curtains! This is a much better alternative to newspaper, which leaves ink residue behind. All of your linens can be washed and folded once you have moved into your new home.
In an easily identifiable place such as a drawer of a piece of furniture, be sure to pack a complete change of clothes for you and your family members, toiletries, a complete set of bed linens, and toilet paper. This way, you wont be panicked trying to find the necessities when your first apprive at your destination.
5. Utilities and Address Changes
Remember to cancel your old utility services, start new utility services, and change your address. You may uncover some forgotten money when canceling services if you were required to pay a deposit when you started your service. Be sure to end the services the day AFTER you move out. This may incur a few dollars of extra costs, but typically these companies can not ensure a cut off time, and you dont want to be stuck without electricity or hot water while you are still in your place. On the same note, you may wish to schedule set-up of your utilities at your new residence the day before you arrive to be sure everything will be working when you arrive. Here is a list of common utility companies to contact. The property management company or Chamber of Commerce in the area where you are moving can give you local company numbers.
Electric
Gas
Water
Phone
Cable
Garbage
Also, if you are moving into a subdivision or condominium complex that has a private trash collecting service, you may be charged for the pick-up of your moving boxes! This cost can be $25 or much higher, depending on the number of boxes. Check this out before putting your boxes out at the curb. You may want to consider donating your boxes to a new neighbor with a For Sale sign in front of their home.
In addition canceling and starting new utility services, dont forget to change your address with your:
Bank
Credit Cards
Utility Companies
Insurance Companies
Doctors
Magazines
U.S. Post Office (at your old location)
6. Save ALL Moving Receipts
If your move is not being paid for by an employer, the incurred expenses may be tax deductible. According to the IRS website, http://www.irs.gov, You can deduct your allowable moving expenses if your move is closely related, both in time and in place, to the start of work at a new or changed job location. The IRS has an interactive questionnaire, which determines whether your move may be deducted on your taxes. [http://www.irs.gov/individuals/article/0],,id=132125,00.html Contact the IRS or your tax preparer if you have specific questions relating to your move.
Moving even the simplest of households can be expensive. Save yourself a lot of stress and money by planning far in advance of your move.
My Car Is Totaled – What Can I Do If the Insurance Company Won’t Pay What It’s Worth?
Woman’s body found in East St. Louis after a shooting
Russia’s War on Ukraine Affects the Country’s Crypto Boom!
Reds angry at Luke Voit for concussing catcher with ‘dirty as f—’ slide
Advantages and Disadvantages on Group Health Insurance VS Individual Health Insurance
Jerry West demands retraction of ‘deliberately false’ ‘Winning Time’ portrayal
Timberwolves need D’Angelo Russell’s playoff numbers to improve
The Effortlessly Chic Silk Skirts to Slip Into This Season
Who Should Have Life Insurance and Why?
Bad Bunny’s wax figure coming to Madame Tussauds Orlando
Sisters ID’d as Collinsville murder victims
Forest Lake man jailed and charged in shooting of man during fight at Arden Hills bar
Tyson Fury Wants UFC Star in Las Vegas
Did Carl Crawford just confirm rumors about Megan Thee Stallion and ASAP Rocky?
New list of deceased celebrities earnings revealed
NBA Playoff Races Heating Up With 3 Weeks Left
Aurogra & Cenforce Working for Everyone
Elon Musk joins Twitter’s board of directors, vows to make changes
Top 3 Ways To Give Yourself An Orgasm
Gold Cup triumph is another feather in Rachael Blackmore’s cap
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News2 weeks ago
Sisters ID’d as Collinsville murder victims
-
News3 weeks ago
Forest Lake man jailed and charged in shooting of man during fight at Arden Hills bar
-
Sports4 weeks ago
Tyson Fury Wants UFC Star in Las Vegas
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Did Carl Crawford just confirm rumors about Megan Thee Stallion and ASAP Rocky?
-
Sports3 weeks ago
New list of deceased celebrities earnings revealed
-
Sports3 weeks ago
NBA Playoff Races Heating Up With 3 Weeks Left
-
HEALTH3 weeks ago
Aurogra & Cenforce Working for Everyone
-
Entertainment2 weeks ago
Elon Musk joins Twitter’s board of directors, vows to make changes