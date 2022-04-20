News
Netflix is No Longer Chill About Password Sharing
For a decade, Netflix’s impressive growth was powered by its ability to add new subscribers every quarter. That streak is now over, undone by increased competition and what the company calls “multi-household sharing” a polite way of saying a lot of people are sharing passwords and watching Netflix for free.
Netflix has historically had a relaxed position about password sharing—you might even say its attitude was chill—reasoning that so long as people watched Netflix and not something else, that was good for the brand. But those days appear to be over, given the prominence with which the company blamed sharing as a factor in its disappointing earnings. The stock fell 32 percent in early trading on April 20.
More than 100 million households are essentially stealing Netflix, the company said in a letter to shareholders April 19, on top of the 222 million that pay for it. While the ratio of paying viewers to moochers hasn’t changed, the company can no longer count on adding subscribers at a fast enough rate to erase those losses. As a result, CEO Reed Hastings promised investors that will change
“We’re working super hard on it,” he said in a conference call after the company reported its earnings. “These are over 100 million households that already are choosing to view Netflix. They love the service. We just got to get paid at some degree for them.”
Asking Netflix subscribers to pay more to share passwords
The challenge for Netflix, however, is how to crack down on sharing without losing subscribers. From the company’s perspective, every one watching for free is a valuable customer in almost every way—they have accessed the service, they are spending their time watching the shows—except for one. The trick is to convert them into paying subscribers without appearing to be too punitive.
The solution, executives said, is asking paying customers to pay a bit more if they plan on sharing their password. The company has rolled out the plan in some Latin American countries and feels the time is right to take it to the US.
“So if you’ve got a sister, let’s say, that’s living in a different city, you want to share Netflix with her, that’s great,” Gregory Peters, Netflix’s chief operating officer, explained on the call. “We’re not trying to shut down that sharing, but we’re going to ask you to pay a bit more to be able to share with her and so that she gets the benefit and the value of the service, but we also get the revenue associated with that viewing.”
The plan may have another benefit for Netflix, as well: Because it means the company will potentially be making money off of non-subscribing viewers, it will reduce the importance of subscriber totals as a metric. Given the stock market’s violent reaction to the lower subscriber totals in its most recent quarter, Netflix is surely eager to find other metrics to report. It doubtlessly would be happier to report it has 320 million viewers and climbing, vs. 222 million subscribers and falling.
JKSSB Sub Inspector Result 2022, JK Police SI Merit List Download PDF
JKSSB is set to declare the Sub Inspector Result in the last week of April, 2022. The examination for which was conducted on 27th of March 2022 across various centers in Jammu and Kashmir.
JKSSB Sub Inspector Result 2022 Check JK Police SI Cut Off, Merit List @ jkssb.nic.in: The Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board have successfully commenced the JKSSB Sub Inspector Written Test on 27th March 2022.
|Recruiting Body
|Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board
|Department
|JK Police
|Name of the Post
|Sub-Inspector
|Total Posts
|1200 Posts
|Exam Date
|27th March 2022
|Answer Keys Status
|Released
|Official Website
|www.jkssb.nic.in
How to Check JKSSB Sub Inspector (SI) Result Online?
Step 1: Download PDF of the Result Given here(Coming Soon)
Step 2: Open the PDF in your Phone / Computer with the help of Abode Reader or any other App.
Step 3: Click on the search Icon in the PDF or press Ctrl+F in your Computer.
Step 4: Now Enter your Name/Roll No and press submit.
Step 5: The Result will be highlighted on your Mobile/Computer screen, now just take a Screen Short of it and Save for further references.
JKSSB Sub Inspector Answer Keys
The candidates should follow the below-given procedure to access/ Download the JKSSB Sub-Inspector, SI Answer Key:
Step 4: The Answer Key file will be downloaded in your phone/laptop.
Step 5: Open any PDF reader or Google Drive to view your Answer key.
Step 6: Cross-check your answers with the help of the Answer key.
Calculation of Marks of SI – JK Police Answer Key
- JKSSB Sub Inspector Examination is a Multiple choice question test
- There are 150 questions.
- The total marks for the examination are 120
- Each question carries one mark.
- A negative marking of 0.25 mark is done for every wrong answer and multiple answers to one question.
- Calculate the number of correct answers, Calculate the number of wrong answers and multiply with 0.25.
- Now, subtract the wrong answer score from the correct answer score.
JKSSB Sub Inspector(JKPolice) Document Verification
All such candidates who get provisionally shortlisted for Sub Inspector Posts in Finance Department of J&K need to appear for Document Verification before the designated Document Verification Committee(s) as per the date and venue.
The said candidates are required to appear before the Document Verification before the committee with the following documents in original, and
- Copy of Online Application form.
- D.O.B Certificate.
- Reservation category certificate, if applicable.
- Domicile Certificate.
- Discharge Certificate, along with PPO number and Ex-Serviceman Certificate issued by the Competent Authority.
- Persons with Disabilities (PwD) Certificate issued by the Competent Authority,
- Other documents as per the advertisement.
- Bonafide certificate on the format prescribed by the Board duly issued by the Controller /Principal of the concerned school/University in respect of candidates, who have obtained degrees from the school/University outside the State of J&K.
The candidates has to produce an Online Application Form as well as original documents together with a self-attested photocopy of each document/ certificate on the day of document verification.
Last Week of April, 2022.
Follow the Instructions given above in this Article.
1200 Posts.
Review: ‘The Northman’ an ambitious, but lean revenge tale
By JAKE COYLE
The first sign that not everyone in Robert Eggers’ 10th-century Viking revenge tale “The Northman” has their priorities entirely straight comes early in the film, when the Viking king Aurvandil (Ethan Hawke) returns home to the North Atlantic kingdom of Hrafnsey after a year of fighting overseas.
After trudging up on horseback to the snowy cliffside village, Aurvandil’s queen, Gudrún (Nicole Kidman), greets him warmly and, after a hug for their son, Amleth (Oscar Novak), urges him to bed with her. Aurvandil, though, says he has something more pressing to attend to. Rather than join his wife, he takes Amleth to scurry around a fiery cave on all fours, half-naked and barking, while chanting manly oaths of honor with the court fool (Willem Dafoe).
Something, you might say, is rotten in Hrafnsey — even if we have the sense that such rituals are the lifeblood of this culture.
It quickly turns for the worse. The brother of Aurvandil, Fjölnir (Claes Bang), cuts the throat of the king, assumes control and drags Gudrún off on his shoulders to take as his wife. Young Amleth — “just a puppy,” his mom had called him — flees in a rowboat on an empty sea, vowing his revenge.
Where are we, exactly? Smack in the middle of the Scandinavian legend that inspired Shakespeare’s “Hamlet.” But in this Viking ur-“Hamlet” (Eggers penned the script with Icelandic poet Sjón) there’s no existential hand-wringing for Amleth over duty and fate. He lives for vengeance. When we next see him, he’s a ferocious and muscle-bound marauder — “a beast, cloaked in man-flesh” — who would snap most stage-bound Hamlets like a twig. Amleth (a bulked up Alexander Skarsgård) is less likely to soliloquize with a skull than sever one from someone’s body.
Once he’s had his fill doing mean Viking stuff (there’s a beautifully and brutally staged raid of a Slavic village), Amleth brands himself a slave and slips onto a boat headed for Iceland, where Fjölnir has moved his kingdom to a verdant grassy hillside. Among the workers there is Anya Taylor-Joy, a veteran of “The Witch.” With justice tantalizing close, Amleth takes up arms against a sea of troubles.
There’s great method but not enough madness in “The Northman,” Eggers’ third and easily most ambitious film. With historical rigor and aged atmospheres, Eggers has already established himself as one of his generation’s most distinctive voices. His first film, 2015’s “The Witch,” was set among Puritan settlers in 1630s New England. His 2019 film “The Lighthouse” starred Dafoe and Robert Pattinson as mad lighthouse keepers off the Northeast coast in the 1890s. All three films not only take their history seriously, but burrow into bygone — or maybe not so bygone — nightmares. As is incanted in the opening of “The Northman,” they “summon the shadows of ages past.”
The recent trend toward folklore in film can, in lesser movies, seem like the cinema version of a paleo diet. But Eggers’ films have carried the potency of myths resurrected and reanimated, and in doing so have unearthed rich new territory. “The Northman,” with a reported budget north of $70 million, is a bigger canvas and more archetypal. With sweeping Scandinavian vistas and a finale set among rivers of burning lava atop an ash-spewing volcano, “The Northman” is forged in a powerfully primal fire.
It is, though a lean story, with not as much meat on the bone as its ambition may call for. The mythic simplicity is part of the point of “The Northman,” but the movie’s single-minded protagonist and its elemental conflicts verge closer to “Conan the Barbarian” territory than perhaps is ideal. Eggers’ film is only fitfully enchanting and squanders its mean momentum. Once Amleth returns home, he bides his time for the right moment, and the movie seems to be filling time with supernatural segues and comically grotesque killings. For the first time, it feels like Eggers is relying on pagan pageant more than psychology to drive the movie, and the result is a seance that doesn’t quite spellbind, despite a sincere effort to.
This could be chalked up to the dictates of a bigger budget production and the need to reach a wider audience, or an instinct of the movies that seems to count on howling, barking and shouting to grasp something primal that it can’t quite summon. The scenes with Amleth’s mother, with a fiery Kidman, perhaps comes too late in a film that, after a long journey, begins to more dramatically tug at the masculine myth it’s predicated on. Amleth’s vows aren’t an oath but a curse, thus proving another age-old adage: Never trust Willem Dafoe.
“The Northman,” a Focus Features release in theaters on Friday, is rated R by the Motion Picture Association of America for strong bloody violence, some sexual content and nudity. Running time: 137 minutes. Two and a half stars out of four.
Hawks’ Trae Young laments lack of foul calls, notes officials allowing Heat to be ‘as physical as they are’
It is either a loser’s lament or playing it forward, but, either, way, Trae Young very much went there with his Atlanta Hawks down 0-2 to the Miami Heat in this best-of-seven NBA opening-round series.
When it doubt, officiate it out. And out loud.
So in the wake of watching the Heat close 25 of 29 from the foul line in their 115-105 victory on Tuesday night at FTX Arena, in a game the Hawks went 11 of 14 on free throws, Young went for the uncommon denominator.
“I mean, it’s tough,” the All-Star guard said, with the series now idle until Friday’s 7 p.m. Game 3 at State Farm Arena. “Obviously, we feel like we let one slide. You can’t let it linger too far. I mean, we’ve got another game in a couple days. So, obviously we felt like that one slipped away.”
And then came a comment clearly meant to send a message to Friday’s officiating crew.
“I mean,” he said, “if the refs are going to let them be as physical as they are and not call fouls, I’m mean it’s going to be hard to really do anything, anyway.
“Got to be a little bit better with knowing where we got to be and just be ready to take care of home.”
Not only did the Heat outscore the Hawks by 14 from the line in Game 2, but Heat forward Jimmy Butler personally went 11 of 24 in his 45-point performance, a career postseason high.
Young, by contrast, closed 3 of 4 from the line.
As a matter of perspective, Young averaged 7.3 free-throw attempts per game this season, with a career 7.4 average. He averaged 8.4 per game in last year’s run by the Hawks to the Eastern Conference finals. Young was 6 of 7 from the line in Atlanta’s 115-91 Game 1 loss on Sunday night, a night he was limited to eight points. He scored 25 Tuesday, both down from his 28.4 regular-season average.
“I mean they were doing pretty much the same things,” he said of the Heat defense remaining in lockstep from Game 1, “being aggressive and being in their gaps, forcing us to make threes, really not letting us get into the basket and into the paint.
“We all have to get to our spots a little bit better.”
Of course, there also was another glaring number, with Young closing Tuesday night with a career-high 10 turnovers, the most ever by a Heat opponent in the playoffs.
“I have to do a better job, obviously, of taking care of the ball and being stronger with the ball,” he said. “Just have to get back and watch the tape.”
