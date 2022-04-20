News
Netflix shares drop 25% after service loses 200K subscribers
By MICHAEL LIEDTKE
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Netflix suffered its first subscriber loss in more than a decade, causing its shares to plunge 25% in extended trading amid concerns that the pioneering streaming service may have already seen its best days.
The company’s customer base fell by 200,000 subscribers during the January-March period, according to its quarterly earnings report released Tuesday It’s the first time that Netflix’s subscribers have fallen since the streaming service became available throughout most of the world outside of China six years ago. The drop this year stemmed in part from Netflix’s decision to withdraw from Russia to protest the war against Ukraine, resulting in a loss of 700,000 subscribers.
Netflix acknowledged its problems are deep rooted by projecting a loss of another 2 million subscribers during the April-June period.
If the stock drop extends into Wednesday’s regular trading session, Netflix shares will have lost more than half of their value so far this year — wiping out about $150 billion in shareholder wealth in less than four months.
Netflix is hoping to reverse the tide by taking steps it has previously resisted, including blocking the sharing of accounts and introducing a lower-priced — and ad-supported — version of its service.
Aptus Capital Advisors analyst David Wagner said it’s now clear that Netflix is grappling with an imposing challenge. “They are in no-(wo) man’s land,” Wagner wrote in a research note Tuesday.
Netflix absorbed its biggest blow since losing 800,000 subscribers in 2011 — the result of unveiled plans to begin charging separately for its then-nascent streaming service, which had been bundled for free with its traditional DVD-by-mail service. The customer backlash to that move elicited an apology from Netflix CEO Reed Hastings for botching the execution of the spin-off.
The latest subscriber loss was far worse than a forecast by Netflix management for a conservative gain of 2.5 million subscribers. The news deepens troubles that have been mounting for the streaming since a surge of signups from a captive audience during the pandemic began to slow.
It marks the fourth time in the last five quarters that Netflix’s subscriber growth has fallen below the gains of the previous year, a malaise that has been magnified by stiffening competition from well-funded rivals such as Apple and Walt Disney.
The setback follows the company’s addition of 18.2 million subscribers in 2021, its weakest annual growth since 2016. That contrasted with an increase of 36 million subscribers during 2020 when people were corralled at home and starved for entertainment, which Netflix was able to quickly and easily provide with its stockpile of original programming.
Netflix has previously predicted that it will regain its momentum, but on Tuesday faced up to the issues bogging it down. “COVID created a lot of noise on how to read the situation,” Hastings said in a video conference reviewing the latest numbers.
Among other things, Hastings confirmed Netflix will start crack down on the sharing of subscriber passwords that has enabled multiple households to access its service from a single account, with changes likely to roll out during the next year or so.
The Los Gatos, California, company estimated that about 100 million households worldwide are watching its service for free by using the account of a friend or another family member, including 30 million in the U.S. and Canada. “”Those are over 100 million households already are choosing to view Netflix,” Hastings said. “They love the service. We’ve just got to get paid at some degree for them.”
To stop the practice and prod more people to pay for their own accounts, Netflix indicated it will expand a test introduced last month in Chile, Peru and Costa Rica that allows subscribers to add up to two people living outside their households to their accounts for an additional fee.
Netflix ended March with 221.6 million worldwide subscribers. The subscriber downturn clipped Netflix’s finances in the first quarter when the company’s profit fell 6% from last year to $1.6 billion, or $3.53 per share. Revenue climbed 10% from last year to nearly $7.9 billion.
With the pandemic easing, people have been finding other things to do, and other video streaming services are working hard to lure new viewers with their own award-winning programming. Apple, for instance, held the exclusive streaming rights to “CODA,” which eclipsed Netflix’s “Power of The Dog,” among other movies, to win Best Picture at last month’s Academy Awards.
Escalating inflation over the past year has also squeezed household budgets, leading more consumers to rein in their spending on discretionary items. Despite that pressure, Netflix recently raised its prices in the U.S., where it has its greatest household penetration — and where it’s had the most trouble finding more subscribers. In the most recent quarter, Netflix lost 640,000 subscribers in the U.S. and Canada, prompting management to point out that most of its future growth will come in international markets.
Netflix also is trying to give people another reason to subscribe by adding video games at no extra charge — a feature that began to roll out last year.
News
Gerrit Cole pulled in second inning of game against Tigers after allowing two runs and walking four hitters in the inning
DETROIT — Gerrit Cole and the Yankees were hoping for a quick night, but never could have imagined anything like this. The ace was chased in the second inning after walking four hitters in the inning — and a career-high five walks total in 1.2 innings — and allowing two runs to score.
Cole pounded the ball three times into his glove and then covered his mouth with his glove when Aaron Boone went out to get him.
Cole’s final line was 1.2 innings pitched, two earned runs on one hit and five walks. He struck out three.
This just extends Cole’s struggles to start the season. He left the game with an ugly 6.35 ERA after three starts and has not won a game yet. He was hurt by the home run in his first two starts. Rafael Devers got him in the first inning of Opening Day and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. homered twice and doubled off of him in his second start.
()
News
Twins’ Luis Arraez adds new position, first base, to his résumé
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The last time Luis Arraez showed up to the park and found his name penciled in at first base in a regular season game, he was 17 years old, playing in the Dominican Summer League.
That is, until Tuesday.
The Twins have been preparing Arraez for the possibility with manager Rocco Baldelli first mentioning it publicly at the end of last season. Arraez briefly saw some time there in spring training this March, too. Now, the Twins have put that plan into action.
“We talked about his versatility and having that possibility of having his bat in the lineup as much as we possibly can with that,” assistant bench/infield coach Tony Diaz said. “Last year, we talked about it, but this year spring training, that came to fruition, the actual work. And he’s a ballplayer, so he looks good out there. Obviously he’s going to have to get the experience. But as far as the reps and practice and all that, I have no concerns.”
Arraez, the proud owner of a first base mitt since 2019, found himself there on Tuesday with Miguel Sanó getting a day off and Alex Kirilloff, the Twins’ other option at first, on the injured list with a wrist injury.
He has gotten some pointers from Sanó, himself a converted third baseman, as he has adapted and gotten more reps at the new position.
“I just put in my mind to be ready to go play whatever position because I’m utility, so I’ve got to play everywhere,” Arraez said. “I just got my outfield glove, my third base glove, second base and now I’ve got my first base glove. So just got to be ready.”
Baldelli said they had talked to Arraez earlier in the week about playing first base, though it didn’t wind up happening on that specific day. It did on Tuesday for what Baldelli predicted won’t be the last time.
“At some point, whenever anyone’s playing a new position, there’s never an ideal time to put someone over there and try something that you haven’t done before,” Baldelli said. “You just have to do it, and we’re at that point, and I think he’s plenty confident to go over there and go play.”
Arraez’s versatility has helped keep his bat in the lineup even without a set position. Arraez has seen most of his playing time at third base this season, with some second base sprinkled in, as well as a couple of turns as the team’s designated hitter.
Last year, Arraez played some left field, too, though the Twins have expressed a preference to keep him in the infield.
“He’s kind of one of those easy students,” Diaz said. “They just observe, they pick up things and he’s in tune with the game. And most of the time, that’s all you need.”
INJURY UPDATES
Kirilloff, who received a cortisone shot on Thursday, rejoined the Twins in Kansas City, where he has resumed baseball activities. While magnetic resonance imaging did not reveal any structural damage in his right wrist, which was surgically repaired last year, Kirilloff had been playing through wrist pain before landing on the injured list last week.
“He’s going to be taking part in, I think, everything that we do on the field as far as defensive work and getting his body moving and kind of getting back in the swing of things, and I believe he’s going to be taking some swings, too,” Baldelli said. “I’m glad he’s going to start moving around and start feeling like a baseball player again.”
Byron Buxton (knee) was out of the lineup again on Tuesday, but Baldelli said he was going to begin taking swings and moving around. Baldelli also said Sonny Gray (hamstring) will throw one to two bullpens before returning but said pregame that they have not scheduled Gray’s first bullpen.
BRIEFLY
The Twins and Baseball For All announced the state’s first-ever girls baseball tournament, which is set to take place in June. Registration is open for girls aged from 7-14 is open on the Twins’ official website. The Baseball For All Toni Stone Invitational will be held at Dunning Sports Complex in St. Paul.
News
Francisco Lindor’s RBI single in 10th inning gives Mets comeback win over San Francisco Giants in Game 1 of doubleheader
Step one: Come back from a three-run deficit. Step two: Overturned call. Step three: Walk-off win.
Francisco Lindor ripped an RBI single to center field in the bottom of the 10th to give the Mets a 5-4 win over the Giants in Game 1 of Tuesday’s doubleheader at Citi Field. The Mets shortstop, who also tied the game in the fifth, was mobbed by his teammates in a rowdy celebration.
The Mets improved to 8-3, the second-best record in baseball, to begin their tough series against the Giants. The Amazin’s snapped San Francisco’s five-game winning streak.
Pete Alonso turned what could have been an impactful throwing error from Lindor into the final out of the top of the 10th. On a routine grounder, Lindor threw the ball wide to Alonso as the Giants’ potential go-ahead run crossed home plate. But the umpires overturned their original safe call, and an E6, after replay showed Alonso used all 6 feet, 3 inches of his frame to both extend his left arm for the catch while keeping his right foot on the bag. Alonso pumped his arms, the inning was over, and the Mets were set up for their walk-off opportunity.
“Pete staying on the bag there, that’s a really hard play,” Mets manager Buck Showalter said. “And Lindor seems to be dealing up when we need, just about every time.”
The middle of the Mets infield came up clutch in the fifth inning, but it was the bottom of the order that set the table for a tied game. With the Mets trailing the Giants by three runs, Travis Jankowski turned a routine double play into a fielder’s choice by hustling down the line to reach first safely. No. 9 hitter James McCann followed up with a double to right field, and Jeff McNeil drove them in with a two-run double to right field to end Alex Cobb’s start and cut the Mets’ deficit to 4-3.
Lindor completed the Mets’ comeback with a hustling RBI double to right field that tied the game at 4-4. For anyone else, Lindor’s double may very well have been a single. But the Mets shortstop busted his way to second, losing his helmet along the way, and fist-pumping once he got there. As if that wasn’t enough, Lindor shot right back up and immediately stole third base.
Megill wasn’t throwing 99 mph fastballs against the Giants like he was in his first two starts of the year against the Nationals and Phillies. But he recovered well enough that his third outing of the season will be remembered for the bounce-back effort and grit that kept the Mets in the game.
The right-hander opened his start with a five-pitch first inning, thanks to San Francisco hacking at his pitches early and often. It was the first time a Mets pitcher recorded a five-pitch first inning since Noah Syndergaard did it in 2017 against the Nationals. “They were in full ambush mode,” Showalter said of the Giants’ game plan against Megill.
Joc Pederson ended Megill’s scoreless streak of 17.1 innings, dating back to Sept. 24, 2021, when the Giants left fielder led off the second with a home run to straightaway center. Megill allowed three more hits in that inning, with each coming on his 94-mph fastball. Though the Giants put up four runs against Megill by the end of the third inning, he settled down to retire his final five batters of the afternoon, leaving the final nine-plus outs of Game 1 in the bullpen’s hands.
“I’m glad I was able to go back out for the sixth,” said Megill, adding he was happy to save another arm in the bullpen by doing so. “Look what happened. Came back and we won. It’s awesome.”
Joely Rodriguez, Seth Lugo, Edwin Diaz and Adam Ottavino all put up zeroes in the seventh, eighth, ninth inning and 10th innings, respectively.
()
Netflix shares drop 25% after service loses 200K subscribers
Gerrit Cole pulled in second inning of game against Tigers after allowing two runs and walking four hitters in the inning
Loan Provider Company in India
Twins’ Luis Arraez adds new position, first base, to his résumé
Francisco Lindor’s RBI single in 10th inning gives Mets comeback win over San Francisco Giants in Game 1 of doubleheader
Kevin Durant ready to bounce back after subpar Game 1: ‘I know what I did. I wish I had played better.’
Gold And Unrealistic Expectations – Gold Is Not An Investment
Urban League plans to open business center in north St. Louis
Nets won’t match Celtics’ size, will seek more Curry, be tougher on Tatum
Jacob deGrom’s next MRI set for Monday; Buck Showalter says medical staff happy with pitcher’s progress
Sisters ID’d as Collinsville murder victims
Forest Lake man jailed and charged in shooting of man during fight at Arden Hills bar
Tyson Fury Wants UFC Star in Las Vegas
Did Carl Crawford just confirm rumors about Megan Thee Stallion and ASAP Rocky?
New list of deceased celebrities earnings revealed
NBA Playoff Races Heating Up With 3 Weeks Left
Aurogra & Cenforce Working for Everyone
Elon Musk joins Twitter’s board of directors, vows to make changes
Top 3 Ways To Give Yourself An Orgasm
Rapper T.I. goes off on comedienne, calls her N-word for joking about his assault allegations
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News2 weeks ago
Sisters ID’d as Collinsville murder victims
-
News3 weeks ago
Forest Lake man jailed and charged in shooting of man during fight at Arden Hills bar
-
Sports4 weeks ago
Tyson Fury Wants UFC Star in Las Vegas
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Did Carl Crawford just confirm rumors about Megan Thee Stallion and ASAP Rocky?
-
Sports3 weeks ago
New list of deceased celebrities earnings revealed
-
Sports3 weeks ago
NBA Playoff Races Heating Up With 3 Weeks Left
-
HEALTH3 weeks ago
Aurogra & Cenforce Working for Everyone
-
Entertainment2 weeks ago
Elon Musk joins Twitter’s board of directors, vows to make changes