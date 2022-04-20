News
Nets won’t match Celtics’ size, will seek more Curry, be tougher on Tatum
BOSTON – Nets head coach Steve Nash does not plan on matching the Celtics’ size with size of his own. He does, however, plan on his team matching its opponent’s physicality.
The Celtics’ pair of big men, Al Horford and Daniel Theis, wrecked the Nets on the glass in their Game 1 victory at the TD Garden. Horford grabbed five offensive rebounds, Theis grabbed four, and the Celtics out-rebounded the Nets, 43-29, while also winning the battle on the offensive glass, 14-5.
Even though the Nets have several capable big men on the roster behind Andre Drummond and Nic Claxton – including decorated former All-Stars Blake Griffin and LaMarcus Aldrdige, as well as rookie glass cleaner Day’Ron Sharpe – Nash pushed back on the idea of matching the Celtics’ size with size of the his own.
“(If we) add size and (then we) take away shooting, speed, pace, space, scoring,” Nash said. “So it’s something right now we’re not talking about.”
Though they’re not talking about matching the Celtics’ size, the Nets are talking about the rebounding margin and how they can improve, especially if they’re not going to play multiple bigs at one time.
Bruce Brown, who finished with just one rebound in 37 minutes in Game 1, said the Nets simply need to box out.
“Go down and help,” Brown said. “We watched film. Sometimes Patty (Mills) was by himself, a few guys were by themselves on Horford, so we’ve gotta come down and help them.”
Nets star Kevin Durant added that no one player can fix the Nets’ rebounding struggles given the makeup of the nine-man rotation Nash deploys on a nightly basis.
“Come in collectively, hit bodies and get to the glass,” Durant said. “We know we are a smaller team compared to a lot of other teams. So it’s a group effort to come in and rebond and we’ve done it. So, we’ve had games where we’ve had games where we came back and rebounded pretty well against bigger teams, so we have to do that more.”
Being more physical with the Celtics, however, is something the entire team can agree will help the Nets for the rest of this first-round series.
“They were really physical with us. They didn’t let (us get) anything easy. We turned the ball over a lot. We’ll take care of that. It could have been a different game,” said Brown. “Really the same thing they do to us, we’ve got to do to them. Make it tougher for (Jayson) Tatum and (Jaylen) Brown to catch the ball, deny some catches and just be physical.”
ADD MORE CURRY
Sharpshooter Seth Curry scored or assisted on each of the Nets’ first six points in Game 1 and scored seven points in his first eight minutes. He finished the game with just nine points and didn’t touch the ball as often the remainder of the game. After starting 3-of-3 from the field, Curry missed his next four shots.
Nash said some of the dropoff in Curry’s touches are part of the randomness in basketball where some players go stretches with more looks than other stretches, but also said “if it continues, maybe we do need to look into ways to get him more involved.”
Durant agreed that Curry did not touch the ball enough, but said the Nets need to rebound and get stops and get out in transition and drive to the basket to create better looks for both Curry and Patty Mills.
“Seth started off nice, and you’ve gotta call his number a little bit more and that’s just the flow of the game, the feel of the game,” he said. “We’ll see how it flows the next game. Those guys play extremely hard without having to touch the ball. They gave us everything they had on the defensive side of the ball. So hopefully next game we get everyone more involved.”
TOUGH ON TATUM
Celtics star Jayson Tatum scored 31 points in Game 1, and Durant said there’s no one player who can shut him down.
“I think it’s a group effort. He’s obviously going to produce every night. That’s just who he is, how he’s established himself in the league is that he’s going to find a way to get his,” Durant said. “I think it’s just making it tough. The playoffs are about making it as tough as you can. These guys are here for a reason. All the best players (are) playing at this time of the year. It’s about making it as tough as you can.”
News
Jacob deGrom’s next MRI set for Monday; Buck Showalter says medical staff happy with pitcher’s progress
The best rotation in MLB is one step closer to adding baseball’s best pitcher back into the mix.
Jacob deGrom is set to undergo a follow-up MRI on the stress reaction in his right scapula on Monday. The MRI will take place in Florida, where deGrom has spent the majority of his time since the Mets began their season on April 7.
If all goes well for deGrom following his first shoulder images since he learned of his injury, he should presumably be cleared to return to throwing. DeGrom still has a full ramp-up ahead of him whenever he does receive that permission to begin baseball activities again.
“Everything is going very well,” Mets manager Buck Showalter said on Tuesday. “They’re very happy with where he’s at right now.”
The MRI will take place roughly three and a half weeks after deGrom was told he’d be shut down from picking up a baseball for up to a month. The Mets front office was careful not to place deGrom on the 60-day injured list when planning the Opening Day roster, in hopes the ace would be healthy enough to return to the rotation around early June, which would be a best-case-scenario timeline.
DeGrom traveled to New York last week to join the Mets for their home opener against the Diamondbacks. He also participated in a special ceremony for the unveiling of Tom Seaver’s statue, now installed next to the Home Run Apple at the front entrance to Citi Field. DeGrom returned to Florida on Saturday to continue his rehab at the team’s Clover Park facility in Port St. Lucie.
The Mets ace was, notably, in great spirits on Friday at Citi Field as he detailed his next steps toward a return. His teammate, Dominic Smith, had a chance to catch up with the injured right-hander.
“He’s doing good. I know he’s excited about coming back,” Smith said. “Jake is loving the new energy from our front office, from our manager, from our players. The way we’re playing the game of baseball, how hard we’re playing, and then obviously winning. Everybody loves winning and we can’t wait to get him back out there. But he’s in great spirits.
Smith added: “It must be weird for him watching Mets games from home though.”
If anything, it’s weird to see a deGrom-less pitching staff overcome a major loss so well and so early. The Mets rotation should be commended for its strong effort to start the season.
Mets starters entered Tuesday with a 1.07 ERA, the best in MLB, and a 6-0 record across its first 10 games. Those six earned runs allowed across 50.1 innings by the Mets rotation made up for the best 10-game start since the advent of the earned run in 1913, per Sportradar. In addition to ERA, the rotation entered Tuesday leading the majors in opponent’s batting average (.158).
Despite the rotation’s terrific effort, the Mets are looking forward to a deGrom return as soon as he is healthy. Talk about a Mets rotation that will go from scary to downright menacing.
WALKER SET FOR REHAB START
Taijuan Walker (right shoulder bursitis) will make a rehab start with the St. Lucie Mets on Wednesday. The right-hander, who was placed on the injured list on April 12, is expected to stretch out to around 50 pitches.
Showalter was noncommittal when asked if Walker will return to the rotation after just the one rehab start. Walker will meet the team in Arizona this weekend, and the Mets will then re-evaluate whether he will require one more outing to stretch out and increase his pitch count before giving him the clearance to come off the IL.
Walker pitched two perfect innings against the Phillies in his season debut on April 11. He left the game with pain in his right shoulder, which an MRI revealed was bursitis. Walker has said that his right knee, which had bothered him in his final Grapefruit League start last month, is no longer an issue.
News
Vaccination deadline for Yankee trip to Toronto passes, but Aaron Boone suggests all members of team may have had their shots
DETROIT — The deadline to get vaccinated in time to pass Canadian border requirements for the COVID-19 vaccine has passed for the Yankees’ first trip to Toronto. The Bombers are still not commenting on the vaccination status of their players, but Aaron Boone suggested that he expects to have his full roster against the Blue Jays.
“I think we’re going to be in a good spot. That’s my understanding,” the Yankees manager said before Tuesday’s series opener against the Tigers at Comerica Park.
When asked if anything had changed with the two unconfirmed players who were unvaccinated in spring training, Boone again did not answer directly.
“I don’t know the timelines of everything, to be honest. So my understanding is that we’re gonna be okay,” Boone said.
Unvaccinated players were given an exemption last year to travel to Canada and play the Blue Jays. That exemption expired in January and was not renewed. No foreigners are allowed to travel to Canada without being fully vaccinated, meaning having had their final dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines or a first shot of Johnson & Johnson 14 days before attempting to enter the country.
The Yankees had several players who were unvaccinated last season, but a few have since received the vaccine. The players and the Yankees have been vague about their status. Aaron Judge and Anthony Rizzo declined to answer directly about their status this spring. Rizzo, however, said he didn’t think it would be a problem for him.
When Judge was asked if he was vaccinated, he dodged the question.
“I think we’ll cross that bridge whenever the time comes, but right now so many things could change so I’m not really too worried about that,” Judge said.
When the Red Sox visit Toronto next week, they will be without pitcher Tanner Houck – who is unvaccinated – plus catcher Kevin Plawecki, who is vaccinated but tested positive on Monday, and two staff members, who tested positive for COVID. The Oakland Athletics played Toronto last weekend and placed catcher Austin Allen and left-handers A.J. Puk and Kirby Snead on the restricted list ahead of that series.
According to the collective bargaining agreement, teams can place players who cannot play in Toronto because of vaccination status on the restricted list. That means a player does not receive pay for those games or service time.
The Yankees play in Toronto May 2-4, June 17-19 and Sept. 26-28.
HICKS BACK ON TOP
Aaron Hicks was back in the leadoff spot for the third straight game Tuesday night. The centerfielder has reached base in each of his eight games with a plate appearance this season. Hitting .333/.438/.444 with a homer, two RBI and five walks.
“I certainly like how he started the year. He’s getting on base, gives you that switching element. I like the way he’s moving. He’s running well,” Boone said. “So I still feel like we have a number of candidates that could do that. But I do like Aaron right now his ability to get on base from both sides.”
Hicks is coming off missing most of last season after suffering a wrist injury that required surgery. That came as he was just getting back into the mix after 2019 Tommy John surgery.
The 32-year old looks fully healthy for the first time in three years and Boone sees that in his movement on the field.
“Seeing them beat out some hits already feels like he’s getting down the line really well,” Boone said. “It’s just having (running) as a focal point and it should be a part of this game. We want to take advantage (of the speed) when there are those opportunities (to steal bases).”
THE BOYS OF WINTER
The Yankees arrived in Detroit Monday to a blizzard. It snowed for three hours on the off day here. The snow was gone on Tuesday, but the temperatures were still frigid. Twenty minutes before the first pitch it was 40 degrees.
It’s just part of the season, Boone said.
“I mean it’s one of those things you know you have to deal with in the first month of the season from time to time,” Boone said. “It’s a warm weather sport but everyone deals with it at different times throughout the year. Obviously playing in New York and playing in the east and then you come here to Detroit, you know that these days are going to happen in the month of April. So guys have had enough experience doing it and nothing really changes.”
News
Buffalo man identified as victim in fatal road-rage shooting in Maple Grove
Authorities say a 61-year-old Buffalo, Minn., man was the victim of a fatal shooting that west metro authorities have blamed on road rage.
According to the Hennepin County medical examiner’s office, William Floyd Haire died of a gunshot wound to the abdomen last weekend.
Police said the shooting took place around 3 p.m. Sunday after one person shot at Haire’s vehicle in the course of a dispute in the area of Hennepin County Road 30 and Garland Lane North. Officers found the injured Haire in a car off the roadway near Interstate 94 and Maple Grove Parkway.
He died at North Memorial Hospital in Robbinsdale.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call police at 763-494-6246.
