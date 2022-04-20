News
NFL quarterback Dwayne Haskins had run of of gas before he was struck and killed on I-595, wife says
A solution emerged to the mystery of why Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins was walking on an interstate highway when he was struck and killed: He had run out of gas.
His wife Kalabrya called 911 moments after he was killed near Fort Lauderdale airport, saying she was worried about him.
“He was stuck on the side of the highway,” she said. “He had to go walk and get gas.”
She said he was going to call back after he put gas in his car, but he never called back. She wanted someone to see if he was OK.
“That’s just not like him, for him not to call me back and his phone to go dead and he’s just stranded by himself,” she said. “He was walking, though.”
“I don’t want you to panic, but I’m going to be honest with you,” the 911 operator said. “We do have an incident on the highway, but I can’t confirm if that’s your husband or not.”
The first calls to 911 came moments before Haskins was struck and killed by a truck on Interstate 595 in Fort Lauderdale.
“Oh my God! Oh my god. What the f— is wrong with you, get the f— out of the road,” one woman said, in one of several reports of a man walking into traffic or struck by a vehicle on 595 near Fort Lauderdale airport early on the morning of April 9.
The woman called back and apologized and explained a man was hit in front of her.
“I was traveling on the road, and I saw a dump truck hit the man,” she said, crying.
Haskins, 24, had been in Florida at the invitation of fellow quarterback Mitch Trubisky, who owns a home west of Boca Raton.
Another caller, a man, said there was a body on the far left lane of the road, near the shoulder.
“He was laying on the side of the road,” the caller said.
The caller said he saw a dump truck nearby and someone exiting the dump truck.
Haskins, a 2019 first-round pick by Washington out of Ohio State, played two seasons in Washington before being released and signing with the Pittsburgh Steelers in January 2021.
Funeral and memorial services for Haskins are scheduled for this week, beginning Friday in Pennsylvania followed by services in New Jersey and Maryland. Haskins’ wife, Kalabrya, announced an update Tuesday through Burt Lauten, the Pittsburgh Steelers’ director of communications.
It was the second public statement Kalabrya made Lauten and the Steelers. The first statement thanked people for their support.
Friday’s visitation is scheduled for 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Allegheny Center Alliance Church in Pittsburgh. The funeral service is scheduled for 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
A memorial is scheduled for noon Saturday at Christ Church in Rockaway Township, NJ. Haskins was born in New Jersey.
Another memorial is scheduled for 7 p.m. Sunday at Bullis School in Potomac, Md., where Haskins attended high school.
David Fleshler can be reached at [email protected] and 954-356-4535. Follow him on Twitter @DavidFleshler. Chris Perkins can be reached at [email protected].
This is a developing story, so check back for updates.
()
Gophers men’s basketball fills need with Morehead State guard Ta’lon Cooper
With Payton Willis exhausting his eligibility after last season, the Gophers men’s basketball program needed a new point guard for next season. They netted one in the NCAA transfer portal Wednesday.
Morehead State point guard Ta’lon Cooper announced his commitment to Minnesota in an Instagram Live. The 6-foot-4 veteran has played three seasons of collegiate basketball and has two years of eligibility remaining.
Cooper said on social media he will bring leadership and natural point guard skills to the Gophers.
Cooper averaged 9.1 points and 5.9 assists in 34 games for Morehead State last season. He shot 41 percent from the field and 33 percent from 3-point range. Cooper led the Ohio Valley in assists with 202 and posted an assist-to-turnover ratio of 2.7 last season.
Cooper, who has 95 games of collegiate experience, helped Dorman High School to consecutive South Carolina state championships in 2017-18 and 2018-19.
The Gophers picked up its second commitment of the week. On Monday, the Gophers received a commitment from North Carolina transfer forward Dawson Garcia of Prior Lake.
CBSE Class 10 board exam 2022: Follow these tips to score high marks in exam
CBSE Class 10 board exam 2022: Follow these tips to score high marks in exam
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced class 10 and 12 examinations starting April 26, 2022. Due to the ongoing pandemic, the authorities are conducting CBSE Board Exam 2022 in two terms. CBSE term 1 exam results for classes 10th and 12th have already been announced. Students have to clear the 2nd term exam in order to get promoted.
While CBSE term 1 exam had objective type questions, the term 2 exams will have descriptive type questions as well. We are sharing some tips from FIITJEE expert Ramesh Batlish to prepare for the CBSE term 2 exams to get good marks. Read on.
CBSE Term 2 exam 2022: Expert tips
Students are left with nearly a week’s time to fully prepare for the exams. In the last week before the exam, it’s better to revise through notes what you have already prepared while studying. This year, students have received a lot of time to prepare for the board exam. CBSE Term 2 exam will follow a subjective pattern so students are advised to prepare accordingly.
- Time Management: Make a timetable carefully covering all subjects for the time left and strictly follow it.
- Focus on NCERT Text Books: Put all your focus and effort into studying NCERT books instead of studying new books.
- Divide your time: Do not study only one subject a day. Think efficiently and divide your day by revising difficult and easy subjects. It is important to take short breaks between long hours of study.
- Keep an eye on the latest exam pattern: Prepare for the board exam as per the latest exam pattern.
- Solve sample papers: Do solve CBSE practice papers in the actual timings of the exam. This will help you familiarise yourself with the pattern and also in developing the right temperament for the exam.
- Speed and Quality: Try to increase your writing speed, but without compromising on the quality.
- Take Breaks: Avoid panic even if you feel stressed. Whenever you feel anxious or stressed, take a little time for yourself and do what you like. Talk to your teachers and parents.
- Stay healthy: Take care of your health. Avoid outside food, especially in the last few days before the exam. You may practice pranayam, yoga or listen to light music to relax.
- Stay Calm: Believe in your preparation. Stay Calm and give your best on the exam day.
The post CBSE Class 10 board exam 2022: Follow these tips to score high marks in exam appeared first on JK Breaking News.
