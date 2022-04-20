News
Other voices: Defeat makes Russia dangerous, but world must maintain support for Ukraine
If a shrewd Kremlin military analyst had drawn up a list of objectives for Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the reality of this horrific misadventure is more or less the photo negative of that. Rather than a quick and decisive march to Kyiv, the Russian military has alternately been bogged down and repelled, received nothing but anger and derision from the locals, sustained heavy losses and lost a crop of high-ranking officers. Meantime, the West’s tightening vise around the Russian economy has made things increasingly hard on Vladimir Putin’s regime domestically.
In the latest incredible turn of events, last week the Russian flagship Moskva was sunk by Ukrainian missiles. The ship was not only a warship but a symbol of its naval strength, featuring prominently in 2014’s annexation of Crimea. It won’t be participating in any more unprovoked invasions from the bottom of the Black Sea.
Unfortunately, rather than taking their massive setbacks and casualties as a sign that his campaign is doomed to fail, Putin’s forces responded with heavy-handed retaliation. Evidence of war crimes continues to mount as international investigators find proof of abductions, rapes, strikes on civilian infrastructure and the use of banned munitions. Following Russia’s withdrawal from the area around Kyiv, more than 900 civilians have been found dead.
At this pivotal juncture, the international community must continue supporting the Ukrainian defense, including with robust weapons and supply shipments. Russia’s dark and indistinct warnings about the consequences — the CIA director, while cautioning that he’s seen no “practical evidence” suggesting such an attack is imminent, says America can’t take lightly the possibility of Putin using “tactical” or “low-yield” nuclear weapons in Ukraine — should only stiffen our spines.
Putin’s attack had the base objective of weakening NATO. On that front, like all others, he has failed miserably, as Sweden and Finland are moving to join the defense pact. The despot can make all the noise he wants about his nuclear weapons arsenal. The rest of the world sees that he must be contained.
— The New York Daily News
Dave Hyde: Jimmy Butler is Dwyane Wade as Miami Heat take control of series
The last time the Miami Heat saw one player take over whole arenas, tilt entire playoff series and squeeze opponents mercilessly in defining moments, it was a name canonized with a jersey in the rafters.
“In those moments of truth, would you ever want to give Dwyane Wade an open 3?’ Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said.
There was that name.
“You would not, because he’s a killer,’ Spoelstra said. “Jimmy has a lot of those same qualities. He’ll find a way to kill you.”
Jimmy Butler. Jimmy Buckets. “Jimmy Freakin’ Butler,” as Charles Barkley said on TNT, after the Heat star dropped a career playoff high of 45 points in the Heat’s Game 2 win against Atlanta.
On a plateau like Dwyane Wade?
“To me, he has a lot of those same qualities,’ Spoelstra said.
We love the idea of magic in sports. Magic games. Magic runs. Magic seasons. There are magic names, too, and none is more magic with the Heat than Wade. So Spoelstra knew what he was doing here. He knew the magical comparison he was making, even the carrot he was putting before Butler to reach night after playoff night.
The question covered how Butler, like Wade, was a donkey of a 3-point shooter until the money was put on the playoff table. Then he took over FTX Arena. Butler, a 22 percent shooter on 3-pointers this season, made 4 of 7 in Game 2. He played all five positions on defense.
He picked up an otherwise undistinguished Heat night in a way that, yes, Wade once did. Butler isn’t Wade. He’s not. But he can flash like him on nights like this. He did in Game 2. He did as the Heat ran to the Finals two years ago in the pandemic bubble of Orlando.
“When its about winning, they’ll find a way to kill you,’ Spoelstra said. “Look at a scouting report, look at numbers, but … the next game it might be the free-throw line, it might be attacking, it might be playmaking and, you know, that’s part of his genius.”
Wade’s genius? Butler’s genius? You see the dots connecting on nights like this.
This is an ensemble of a Heat roster, any of a half-dozen players capable of carrying the load on a night. Duncan Robinson was the star of Game 1, making 8 of 9 3-point shots. That caused LeBron James to tweet, “Player development there is damn good.”
Robinson didn’t take a shot in five Game 2 minutes. That’s this odd Heat way. Gabe Vincent was the cameo star. Max Strus and Caleb Martin had their moments. “An organizational win,’ the idea is for the names they’ve uncovered.
Butler is the ultimate organizational win. The Heat coveted him when three franchises spit him out. One of them, Philadelphia, looks next for the Heat in the second round. But Butler can be a handful, too. He can make the Heat look split and vulnerable, as he did in a time-out dust-up with Spoelstra and veteran Udonis Haslem last month.
What he brings is an odd edge some great players do.
“That dark side,’ as veteran guard Kyle Lowry called it, “to push other people to be better.”
It’s why Wade told him the best fit for his demeanor was Miami. It’s why Butler said upon signing with the Heat, “When I heard about their hard-hearted culture, I knew I needed that in my life.”
Butler made the Heat become the Heat again. He took them out of the goofy Hassan Whiteside experiment, past the attempts to mold the Dion Waiters and James Johnsons into their hard-working mold. You either fit or you don’t.
Atlanta dared Butler to beat them in Game 2. Atlanta coach Nate McMillan said how their defense hugged close to shooters like Robinson and Tyler Herro. That left Butler or Lowry to find the open spots. Butler did this night in a manner that closed the series.
The Heat don’t just have a 2-0 lead. They have Atlanta needing to win four of the next five. They have the Hawks giving the loser’s lament, too.
“If the refs are gonna let them be as physical as they are and not get calls, I mean, it’s gonna be hard to do really do anything, anyway,’ Atlanta star Trae Young said.
The question for the Heat remains who they are. A tough team, sure. A championship team? We’ll see. Some of that depends on if Butler can be Tuesday’s hero more often. It’s a chorus of singers on this roster, but he’s the lead. You pick players to win as much as teams in the NBA. LeBron. Wade. Now Giannis Antetokounmpo.
Spoelstra dismissed a question about the need for the traditional star, saying, “Everyone’s looking for the same conventional box of winning a championship. It can be done in a lot of different ways.”
Only three Heat players have 45 points, five rebounds and five assists in a playoff game. LeBron. Dwyane. Jimmy. That’s all you need to know of Butler’s Game 2. He was Wade. A killer. Jimmy Effin’ Butler.
‘The Northman’ Is An Awesome Viking Epic That Will Leave You Shaken In the Best Way
The Northman, the latest film from Robert Eggers, is a guttural, ferocious viewing experience that leaves your ears ringing and your mouth agape by the final battle. This movie is so visceral you can feel it reverberating inside your body, which is exactly what makes it so delightful. Written by Eggers and Icelandic writer Sjón, The Northman is a Viking epic that refuses to gloss over the grime and blood and suggests that glory may not be so glorious after all.
|
THE NORTHMAN ★★★★ (4/4 stars)
The film is based on the Scandinavian legend of Amleth, which famously inspired Shakespeare’s Hamlet, but it doesn’t get overdrawn into myth or detailed nuance. This is a gritty tale of revenge that doesn’t require much exposition, a hallmark of Eggers’ work. The story begins in 895, in the kingdom of King Aurvandill War-Raven (a growling Ethan Hawke). After the king returns from battle, he is betrayed by his brother, Fjölnir (Claes Bang), who kills him and claims his wife, Queen Gudrún (Nicole Kidman) for himself. A young Prince Amleth flees the kingdom, vowing to kill his uncle and save his mother. Years later, the fledgling prince is a ripped Viking, prowling the lands and pillaging the villages with fury. The character, who vacillates between pensive humanity and animalistic ruthlessness, is perfectly embodied by Alexander Skarsgård, who was seemingly born to play this role.
Happenstance brings Amleth into the clutches of Fjölnir, now a farmer in the remote wilds of Iceland. Pretending to be a slave, Amleth infiltrates the farm, discovering that his mother is married to Fjölnir and has borne him a son. With the help of Olga (Anya Taylor-Joy), a fellow slave who wields the power of sorcery, Amleth begins to exact his revenge, which is brutal, bloody, and often horrific to behold. While The Northman is not a horror movie, there are echoes of Eggers’ previous work in the genre here, including 2015’s The Witch. There are traces of the mythic, including Björk as a Seeress who predicts Amleth’s destiny, but the film’s real strength is in how aggressively primal it feels. These Vikings don’t have shiny helmets or sail majestic ships across the sea; they’re dirty, coated in dried blood and ready to slaughter each other for power or vengeance.
In some ways, The Northman feels like a risky move for Hollywood, so caught up in sequels and video-game adaptations that you’d think that was the IP available for filmmakers. Eggers is an auteur director whose last movie, The Lighthouse, was shot in black and white. The Northman is a big-budget epic, but it retains those indie roots, with Eggers bringing in all of the elements that have made his past films so aesthetically successful. The sound design, in particular, is memorable, with the guttural, bass-heavy music pulsating off the screen in a way that is both immediate and unsettling. There is a true urgency to the film. It grabs you by the throat and spits in your face, and it’s absolutely exhilarating. And it’s a visual pleasure, with Eggers embracing the scope of the Icelandic landscapes, and the pace never dulls. This is the sort of thing studios should make more of, and soon.
As Amleth, Skarsgård quavers with purpose, driving the Viking prince to his inevitable destiny. He has an unshaken purpose, even as threads of the story continue to unravel, revealing new motivations and information. A final confrontation between Amleth and Fjölnir, set in the wake of an erupting volcano, is jaw-dropping. Both Skarsgård and Bang, a vastly underrated actor, bring a sense of vulnerable viscousness to their performances, as if these men are know exactly where they’ll end up. Kidman is frosty and cunning, while Taylor-Joy plays Olga like a feisty wood nymph (it’s odd, but it works). There are perhaps not enough moments of sincere emotion, although the film does find some in the midst of all the bloodshed. At its center, The Northman is a movie about stepping into the inevitability of your fate, no matter where it may lead. It’s a furious, invigorating ride to get there.
Observer Reviews are regular assessments of new and noteworthy cinema.
Minneapolis man gets 15 years for string of carjackings, including assault on St. Paul newspaper deliverer
A Minneapolis man has been sentenced to more than 15 years in prison for his role in several violent carjackings in the Twin Cities in 2020, one of which left a St. Paul newspaper deliverer seriously injured.
Jeremiah Lee Ironrope, 25, was also ordered to serve three years of supervised release and pay more than $49,000 in restitution, the Minneapolis office of U.S. Attorney Andrew Luger announced Tuesday.
“This disturbing wave of carjackings throughout the Twin Cities is eroding our overall sense of safety and security,” Luger said in a statement after the sentencing by U.S. District Judge Patrick Schiltz. “The U.S. Attorney’s Office is working in close coordination with all levels of law enforcement to bring this trend to an end.”
Ironrope and his accomplice, Krisanne Marie Benjamin, 26, of Minneapolis, often physically assaulted the drivers before taking their vehicles, according to authorities.
Last September, Ironrope pleaded guilty to one count of carjacking and one count of using, carrying, and brandishing a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence. Two days earlier, Benjamin pleaded guilty to one count of aiding and abetting carjacking. In January, she was sentenced to eight years in prison.
According to court documents, on Aug. 28, 2020, Benjamin and Ironrope drove a maroon SUV to a parking lot in Richfield, where they parked near a 2017 Audi. Ironrope approached the driver of the Audi and pointed a shotgun with a sawed-off barrel at the driver and demanded the car keys. Benjamin kept watch from the SUV as Ironrope started the Audi. She followed when he drove away.
The Minnesota State Patrol used GPS data to track and locate the stolen Audi. When officers attempted to stop the vehicle, Ironrope drove away at a high rate of speed, cutting across multiple lanes of traffic, swerving between cars and driving through red lights. At one point, Benjamin got out of the vehicle and fled on foot while Ironrope continued fleeing in the Audi. Law enforcement located the vehicle running and unoccupied in Minneapolis.
As part of their guilty pleas, Ironrope and Benjamin also admitted perpetrating multiple carjackings in 2020 in Maple Grove, St. Louis Park and St. Paul.
On Aug. 7, 2020, in St. Paul, a 64-year-old newspaper deliveryman was left with broken bones around his left eye, his cheekbone and jawbone. Three of his teeth were knocked out in the assault in the Highland Park neighborhood; his shoulder, foot and arm were broken and both ankles were severely sprained.
“Carjacking is a borderless, flagrant crime that can affect anyone at any time. These violent carjackings terrorized the Twin Cities and instilled fear in our communities,” FBI Special Agent in Charge Michael Paul said in Tuesday’s statement. “Today’s sentencing underscores that those who commit these senseless acts of violence will face significant penalties for their actions. The FBI is committed to our ongoing work with our law enforcement partners to take these criminals off the streets.”
The case is the result of an investigation conducted by the FBI; police in Minneapolis, St. Paul, Maple Grove, Richfield, Edina and Roseville; and the State Patrol.
