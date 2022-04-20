News
Park Ridge teen wins White Sox’ Jackie Robinson contest; drew art of early Black female athlete
Maine South High School freshman Maeve Maloney has always had a particular talent when it comes to art.
That’s why her mother, Karen Maloney, perked up when she saw the Chicago White Sox’ email announcing a fan submission contest in honor of Major League Baseball’s Jackie Robinson Day celebrations on April 15.
Almost immediately, Karen Maloney encouraged her daughter to create a submission for the contest, thinking she had a shot to impress.
“When this came up, I sent it to her and said, ‘You should do this because you’re a good artist,’” Karen Maloney said.
On Friday night, as the White Sox commemorated one of baseball’s most revered legends, Maeve Maloney made a point to draw attention to another icon in the sport.
Robinson made his mark as the first Black player in Major League Baseball in 1947, but it didn’t take long before Toni Stone followed as the first Black woman to break into professional baseball by signing with the Indianapolis Clowns of the Negro American League in 1953.
Maeve Maloney wanted to highlight Stone’s accomplishments and draw more attention to the legacy she carved out, and the gateway she opened for the many women who dream of playing sports at the highest level.
Stone joined the Indianapolis Clowns after eventual Hall of Fame inductee Hank Aaron departed from the team, and she slotted in at his spot at second base.
“You could hear from her story how hard she really worked for that,” Maeve Maloney said. “I really do appreciate that. It’s an inspiration.”
Stone played for the New Orleans Creoles in the Negro Southern League for three years before signing with the Indianapolis Clowns in 1953.
Stone played in 50 games for the Clowns, famously hitting a single off another Hall of Famer, Satchel Paige. Stone batted .243 that year before being traded to the Kansas City Monarchs, where she retired after the 1954 season.
Nearly 70 years later, Stone’s impact serves as an example for aspiring athletes.
In fact, Maeve Maloney plays Stone’s position — second base — in Maine South’s softball program, along with occasional stints in the outfield.
She loves fielding ground balls and rotating with the shortstop to cover the base, depending on where the ball is put into play.
“It definitely requires a lot of communication and work,” she said.
She hopes her submission drew more attention to the accomplishments of Stone, who died in 1996. When the time came to honor the contest’s winners, Maeve Maloney walked onto Guaranteed Rate Field and soaked in the moment.
“It’s just really exciting,” she said. “For me, it’s like really cool to be able to have that shown because she really is inspiring and a good example for girl athletes, too.”
For Karen and Chuck Maloney, who grew up on Chicago’s South Side and raised a family of Sox supporters, it was a proud night.
“I’m proud of her, for one, just doing this,” Karen Maloney said. “And she’s worked hard. She sees how it is to work hard to become a good athlete and she has got a good work ethic. The fact that it’s the night of honoring Jackie Robinson, who faced adversity that we’ll never know, it’s really nice. It’s nice as a parent to see that your kids are learning what others had to go through to just be able to play ball.”
She also thanked the White Sox for taking the time to celebrate Robinson’s legacy, but also for shedding more light on Stone’s impact.
“I’m just really grateful to the White Sox organization,” Karen said. “It’s really a nice park for families to go to, and I don’t know if everybody realizes that.”
Maeve, who said she was surprised to be picked as one of three winners, was simply trying to share with others what she learned through her research for the contest.
“To be honest, I didn’t think I would win at first,” Maeve said. “I kind of just entered it for fun because I like to draw. First, just researching Jackie Robinson made me think, ‘Well, he was the first African-American man to play baseball (in the major leagues), so who was the first African-American woman to play (professional) baseball?’ Which led me to Toni Stone, who is known as the female Jackie Robinson.”
Is it fair for Kyrie Irving to be fined $50K by the NBA? It’s complicated, just like everything else to do with the Nets star
When it comes to Kyrie Irving and Boston fans, there’s a whole lotta gray area.
That’s not a particularly strong way to start a column or hook you into an opinion, but, as with most things involving Kyrie, abstruseness rules the conversation.
Here was my initial reaction to Irving flipping birds and cussing:
Kyrie Irving is right. He should be allowed to extend his middle finger. He shouldn’t be lampooned and fined a maximum $50,000 for the behind-your-head double-bird disguised as a head-scratch, a maneuver we learned in middle school as a stealth response to those whispers from behind. It’s unfair to expect a human being, no matter their level of compensation, to endure taunts and vulgarities without a response.
If the fans can spew whatever they desire, they should anticipate equal verbal or gestured reciprocation, without punishment from the NBA. It’s the only major sports league in this country where fans are so close they can heckle at the volume of a casual conversation.
And we know those Boston fans are a nasty and vindictive bunch. They even managed a “Kyrie Sucks” chant at a Red Sox game Monday.
“It’s the energy they have for me, and I’m going to have the same energy for them,” Irving said. “It’s not every fan, I don’t want to attack every fan, every Boston fan. When people start yelling p—y and b—h and f—k you… there’s only so much you can take as a competitor.
“We’re the ones expected to be docile, and be humble, and take the humble approach. Nah, f—k that, it’s the playoffs. This is what it is. I know what to expect in here, and that’s the same energy I’m giving back to them.”
Fair.
But then, point No. 2:
Irving lost credibility on this issue after a video emerged from the TD Garden tunnel, where Irving was retreating to the locker room immediately after Sunday’s devastating Game 1 defeat. A fan shouted, “Kyrie, you suck.” The point guard responded, “Suck my d—k, b—h.”
That’s not giving back the “same energy.” That’s unnecessary escalation. That’s Will Smith without the slap. Irving can’t claim victim under those circumstances.
OK, but then point No. 3:
The NBA is all over the place with their rules and guidelines regarding fan engagement. Last year, while under pressure from the media and players, commissioner Adam Silver tried to crack down on abuse from the stands. Fans were getting banned left and right, and the media played along by acting like popcorn being thrown on Russell Westbrook was a capital crime.
A fan in Boston chucked a water bottle at Kyrie, which prompted criminal charges of assault with a dangerous weapon. Yet, just last week, Hornets forward Miles Bridges wasn’t even suspended a single game after he threw his freshly-used mouthpiece at a heckler and missed, instead hitting a 16-year-old girl. Bridges was fined 0.9% of his salary.
This isn’t David Stern’s NBA. Silver has re-defined player friendly. So why should Irving not feel protected from nasty fans? Why should he be punished for reciprocating rudeness when the NBA is failing to uphold its written “Fan Code of Conduct”? Why should he be fined the same amount for his middle finger as Bridges was fined for hurling his nasty mouthpiece in the direction of an unsuspecting spectator?
Yeah, but what about the final point:
Irving brought a lot of this on himself. He’s a lightning rod whose purposeful vague ramblings leave actions up for interpretation. Of everything Irving said during this chaotic season, the following stuck out the most:
“I don’t really give an explanation. You guys know me. I throw darts in the air and just wait for people to assume whatever they want.”
True.
But then the final point:
In Boston, Irving clearly presented himself as the ultimate heel by blasting the fanbase after he left, by stepping on that silly leprechaun. He can’t anticipate civility and video tributes. He’s getting paid VERY well because of the fans, so there’s an expectation, at least on some level, to just “man up,” as Shaquille O’Neal said.
Is that fair? The NBA clearly thinks so. Like we said, it’s complicated. That’s the way it tends to be with Kyrie Irving.
Ben Simmons plays 4-on-4 with contact; Game 3 return possible
BOSTON — Nets star forward Ben Simmons participated in four-on-four drills on Monday and five-on-zero “scripting, running through the plays” on Tuesday with no setback to the lower back injury that has restricted him from making his Nets debut, head coach Steve Nash said after Tuesday’s practice at Harvard.
“Yesterday was his first day of contact,” Nash said at the Lavietes Pavilion. “He played with some teammates yesterday and he’s making progress, but there’s no real update. We’ll just see how he responds and see if he’s able to do more contact tomorrow.”
Asked how Simmons’ back responded to the contact, Nash said: “So far, so good. He managed yesterday’s activity well. … He felt fine today.”
Nets star Kevin Durant categorized Simmons’ work on Tuesday as “just a walkthrough.”
“I didn’t really see him explode or play against anybody,” Durant said after practice. “I’ve been hearing good reports.”
Durant also said he didn’t hear about any setbacks regarding Simmons’ back on Tuesday.
“That’s pretty much what I’m looking for when somebody on our team goes through anything or they’re playing in the stay-ready group, pre-practice groups if anybody’s got injured,” he said. “So I haven’t heard anything, so he’s probably progressing pretty well. So we’ll see.”
Nash said Simmons will likely do another four-on-four during Friday’s upcoming practice back in Brooklyn at the HSS Training Facility in Sunset Park, but the Nets coach said “he’s probably not” going to do five-on-five on Friday because the Nets “don’t have 10 guys” for him to practice with in the stay-ready group.
“It’s really trying to put him in an environment where he can start to build up, see if he can take contact, see if he can run the floor, make cuts, rebound, defend,” Nash said. “All those things he’s gotta have time on the floor to do to see if he can physically adapt and that process is just beginning.”
Simmons remains out for Game 2, but when asked about the possibility the 25-year-old Australian forward plays in Game 3, Nash did not rule him out completely.
“I wouldn’t be able to say anything about that because I’m not even sure how he’s gonna get through these weeks,” he said. “We have to also consider it’s a nine-month absence, or whatever it is, so it’s not just like he had a six-week absence. I think it’s a pretty unique scenario and it’s not as linear as the other in-season injuries.”
Simmons spent the end of Tuesday’s practice working with vaunted NBA sharpshooter-turned-Nets player development coach Kyle Korver. Simmons made a series of off-the-dribble and turn-around jump shots and worked with Korver individually.
Simmons is a two-time All-Star who has ranked in the Top 20 in assists, field goal percentage steals and rebounds over the course of his four-year career. He cited mental health issues while holding out of the front half of his season in Philadelphia, then arrived in Brooklyn via the Feb. 10 James Harden trade. Simmons has yet to make his debut after suffering a herniated disk while ramping up his conditioning after the trade. He received an epidural to alleviate the pain in his lower back on March 13.
Brandon Nimmo returns from COVID-19 injured list, Mark Canha still out
The Mets got one of their starting outfielders back for an anticipated series opener against the Giants.
Brandon Nimmo was activated from the COVID-19 IL, the Mets announced less than an hour before first pitch of the first game of Tuesday’s doubleheader. Outfielder Nick Plummer was optioned to Triple-A Syracuse.
Mark Canha, who manager Buck Showalter hoped would also return for the first of a four-game set against San Francisco, remained unactivated. Including Tuesday’s doubleheader, Canha has missed five games on the COVID-19 IL.
Canha has publicly announced he is vaccinated, while Nimmo has not disclosed that information.
Nimmo was not in the starting lineup for Game 1 against the Giants. He returned to the active roster four days after testing positive for COVID-19. Any player, regardless of vaccination status, can technically return earlier than 10 days if they test negative on multiple PCR tests, an MLB source said.
Mets bench coach Glenn Sherlock, who was part of a four-person Mets group that tested positive for the virus ahead of Friday’s home opener, is still “not close” to returning to the team, Showalter said.
The Mets waited until the last possible minute to announce their lineup for Game 1 on Tuesday because it was a possibility, Showalter said, that both Nimmo and Canha could test negative on multiple PCR tests in time for first pitch. While Canha remained absent for Game 1, the skipper’s remarks indicated the left fielder is close to returning.
Outfielder Travis Jankowski, who signed with the Mets last month, filled in admirably for Nimmo over the weekend against the Diamondbacks. Though it’s a small sample size, the eight-year MLB veteran has hitting .417 (5-for-12) with a run scored and two stolen bases over five games this season.
