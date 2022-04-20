News
Parson joins Republican governors in forming Border Strike Force
WASHINGTON, D.C. (FOX 44) – 26 Republican governors, led by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, announced the creation of the American Governors’ Border Strike Force on Tuesday.
This is a multi-state partnership designed to disrupt and dismantle the transnational criminal organizations along the southern border.
The new strike force will aim to target cartels and criminal organizations operationally and financially by increasing collaboration, improving intelligence, investing in analysis, combating human smuggling, and stopping drug flow among each of the participating states.
This comes after an increase in criminal operations along the southern border, and in communities across the country.
The Republican governors are using State National Guard and law enforcement reinforcements in Texas and Arizona. They have ten policy solutions they want present to Pres. Joe Biden they say could immediately relieve border activities.
Signatories to the memorandum include: Governors Doug Ducey (AZ), Greg Abbott (TX), Kay Ivey (AL), Mike Dunleavy (AK), Asa Hutchinson (AR), Ron DeSantis (FL), Brian Kemp (GA), Brad Little (ID), Eric Holcomb (IN), Kim Reynolds (IA), Larry Hogan (MD), Tate Reeves (MS), Mike Parson (MO), Greg Gianforte (MT), Pete Ricketts (NE), Chris Sununu (NH), Doug Burgum (ND), Mike DeWine (OH), Kevin Stitt (OK), Henry McMaster (SC), Kristi Noem (SD), Bill Lee (TN), Spencer Cox (UT), Glenn Youngkin (VA), Jim Justice (WV), and Mark Gordon (WY).
You can view the memorandum here.
News
Dolphins re-sign practice-squad defensive tackle who played in 2020
The Miami Dolphins re-signed defensive tackle Benito Jones, the team announced on Tuesday.
Jones played in six games as an undrafted rookie in 2020, but he spent the 2021 season on the team’s practice squad. In 2020, Jones made two tackles, one solo.
Jones went undrafted out of Ole Miss in 2020 after he was a second-team All-SEC selection as a senior in the 2019 season, his third as a starter on the Rebels’ defensive line.
The 6-foot-1, 318-pound defensive tackle gives the Dolphins another big body this offseason who can compete for a roster spot come training camp in August. On the interior of the defensive line, Miami has Christian Wilkins, nose tackle Raekwon Davis, Zach Sieler, Adam Butler and John Jenkins.
News
In Shanghai, Tesla Workers Are Forced to Sleep on Factory Floors But Tesla Owners Don’t Seem To Mind
Following a three-week production halt due to Covid-19 lockdown, Tesla’s Gigafactory Shanghai finally received local government approval to resume operations on April 19. It comes with an onerous condition, however: All of its workers must live on-site at the factory under a “closed-loop system” in order to reduce the risk of contracting or spreading Covid-19.
Tesla began preparing for reopening on April 15. By April 19, it had recalled about 8,000 workers, about half of its workforce before the lockdown, according to local media. Returning employees will be working 12 hours per day, six days a week under stringent working condition never seen in other Tesla factories before.
Tesla owners have historically bought electric vehicles, at least in part, due to concerns about the impact of fossil fuels on the planet. It’s reasonable to imagine those progressive impulses may extend to worrying about the well-being of Tesla’s factory workers.
But some vocal Tesla fans, at least, don’t seem troubled. “That’s just a temporary measure to comply with Shanghai government’s policy of ‘closed-loop system,’ which applies to all other manufacturers including the GM joint venture factory nearby. Don’t think this hurts Tesla’s image in any way,” said a Tesla owner who goes by the name @Ray4Tesla on Twitter.
“Pretty sure workers like this temporary treatment better than being confined in their own apartments without pay, extra stipend, free meals and possibly facing food shortage,” @Ray4Tesla tweeted to his 56,000 followers on April 18.
According to an internal memo first reported by Bloomberg, Tesla will provide returning workers with sleeping bags, mattresses and three meals a day. Workers will be sleeping on the factory floor in a designated area, with showering and entertainment spaces coming soon. To encourage more workers to return, Tesla will also offer a daily stipend of about 400 yuan (about $63), per Bloomberg, though the exact amount will depend on a person’s rank in the company. The average monthly salary of a production worker at Giga Shanghai is about 9,000 yuan ($1,400), according to jobs ads site Indeed.
Tesla detractors say Giga Shanghai is now an inhuman sweat shop cuz workers are forced to sleep on factory floors. Pretty sure workers like this temporary treatment better than being confined in their own apts w/o pay, extra stipend, free meals & possibly facing food shortage.
— Ray4Tesla⚡️🚘☀️🔋 (@ray4tesla) April 18, 2022
Surviving under China’s zero-Covid policy
Shanghai has been under a strict lockdown since March 28, forcing almost all businesses to pause operation and 25 million residents to stay at home. Shanghai is China’s financial and manufacturing center and it’s estimated each day the city is on pause results in more than 10 billion yuan ($1.56 billion) in lost gross domestic product (GDP). Shanghai contributes to 4 percent of China’s total GDP while accounting for less than 2 percent of its total population.
Fearing irreparable economic costs if the lockdown continues, China’s Vice Premier Liu He, who is in charge of the economy, ordered a small batch of companies in Shanghai to reopen this week. All of them are required to operate under tight restrictions so none are in outright violation of President Xi’s zero-Covid policy.
Tesla is one of more than 600 businesses the Chinese government deems important enough to reopen first. Also on the list are General Motors’ local joint venture, SAIC, and Quanta Computer Inc., which makes Macbooks for Apple.
Before the lockdown, Tesla Giga Shanghai was operating 24 hours a day, seven days a week using three shifts of workers, churning out about 2,000 vehicles a day. It will take Tesla some time to return to full-speed production. The factory only has inventory for about two weeks based on its production schedule, Bloomberg reported. A close-loop system means it won’t be able to order and receive raw material and parts as usual. Some of its suppliers outside of Shanghai also face challenges making or shipping parts and components for the factory.
A Giga Shanghai spokesperson said Tesla is working with suppliers to recover the supply chain as much as possible.
News
‘Terrified’ to comfortable: Gophers QB Tanner Morgan welcomes back OC Kirk Ciarrocca
When Tanner Morgan enrolled early at the University of Minnesota in January 2017, the true freshman quarterback didn’t speak his mind to Gophers offensive coordinator Kirk Ciarrocca.
“I’m not a 17-year-old (who) is terrified of him,” Morgan said Saturday. “When I first got here, (I was) afraid to make mistakes. It’s me being more comfortable (now). That relationship is awesome and I’m really thankful that he came back.”
Morgan, who turned 23 last weekend, is entering his sixth and final season with the Gophers. After a year at Penn State and another year at West Virginia across 2020-21, Ciarrocca returned to Minnesota in December for one final go-round with the former Kentucky high school QB who he and head coach P.J. Fleck originally recruited to Western Michigan in 2016.
Their relationship’s foundation was set in their first stint together from 2017-19, and Morgan now feels free to share his views with his coordinator/quarterback coach.
“I will say, ‘Do you like that play?’ ” Ciarrocca relayed last week. “He doesn’t have any problem telling me no. I’m like, ‘Hey, wait a minute, you didn’t use to say that.’
Ciarrocca then joked: “No talking back.”
The relationship between Ciarrocca and Morgan is the nexus for improvement in the Gophers passing game this fall. Fleck fired former coordinator Mike Sanford Jr. in December because Minnesota’s passing game had been grounded, and he brought back the OC who took the U to record-setting heights in 2019.
“We know we have to improve throwing the football,” Ciarrocca said. “I think everybody in the state of Minnesota knows that. I think everybody in the Big Ten, they’re hoping we don’t improve in that area.”
The Gophers ran the ball on 70 percent of snaps last season and their 257 pass attempts ranked 127th in the nation — ahead of only three service academies which rely on run-heavy option offenses. Minnesota’s 162 passing yards per game came in 118th in the country.
Ciarrocca wasn’t sharing a secret sauce that will make Minnesota’s passing game soar this fall, saying they’re “doing some things in the passing game that maybe will accentuate our strengths a little bit better and maybe limit our weaknesses.”
A year ago, Morgan completed 60 percent of his passes with 10 touchdowns and nine interceptions in 13 games. But Ciarrocca didn’t single Morgan out as bearing the brunt of the necessary improvement.
“Protection, QB play, our skill guys have to improve every area in order for (more success) to happen,” Ciarrocca said. “If we get better, we are going to throw the ball better. We have the pieces to be better in that area, I’m convinced of that in watching the (Guaranteed Rate Bowl) prep.”
Since December, Morgan and Ciarrocca have reached the next level of their relationship; that will continue to be refined going into the Sept. 1 season opener vs. Jerry Kill-coached New Mexico State.
Morgan said he also is asking Ciarrocca why he likes certain concepts and plays and diving into details. “It’s the growth that knowledge-wise has occurred in the last three months,” Morgan said “There is a long process ahead before Week 1. I, myself, have to work even harder to get better because I know I have to be better. That is a fun and a challenging process.”
Yet with Morgan’s stats a year ago, Minnesota has reached that stage as a program: The backup quarterback is among the most-popular players on the roster.
A year ago, calls for Zack Annexstad or Jacob Clark to take over were heard. Fleck stayed resolute with Morgan through down games, especially the early-season loss to Bowling Green. But when Morgan said he was coming back for a sixth season after beating Wisconsin for Paul Bunyan’s Axe, Annexstad and Clark immediately announced plans to transfer out.
This spring, redshirt freshman Athan Kaliakmanis has done his part to garner more attention. The Illinois native and four-star prospect in the 2021 class has made some head-turning throws during the open spring practices. During a seven-on-seven portion of practice Saturday, Morgan and Kaliakmanis traded impressive 35-yard touchdown passes to backup receivers.
“He’s incredibly talented,” Morgan said of Kaliakmanis. “If you watch him throw a football, anybody could be able to say that. It’s just the mental growth as a young quarterback; you are going to fail a lot. … He has responded incredibly well. He’s grinding. His mental process is way better than it was a year ago. Our quarterback room is really fun to be in.”
But make no mistake: Morgan is this team’s starter, with Kaliakmanis and Cole Kramer behind him. In spring practice, Morgan has taken the first-team reps, Kaliakmanis and Kramer rotating with the second team. Kramer, entering his fourth year, appears to remain the team’s wildcat QB, and South Dakota freshman Jacob Knuth will join the team this summer.
When Ciarrocca left his analyst role at West Virginia in December, the chance to work with Kaliakmanis was part of his decision. Ciarrocca helped recruit Kaliakmanis to Minnesota and the skinny 6-foot-4, four-star prospect committed in March 2019. It was nine months before Ciarrocca left for Penn State in December.
“I’d be lying to you if I didn’t say that when I decided to come back here that I didn’t think about (Kaliakmanis) and having an opportunity to work with him,” Ciarrocca said. “How exciting that is — and really Cole, too.”
Quarterback play will be one of the top things to watch at the spring game at 1 p.m. April 30 at Huntington Bank Stadium. But evaluations on the position are coming in regularly, including during a third-down portion of practice two weeks ago.
Defensive coordinator Joe Rossi “has a great third-down package; in case you haven’t noticed, it’s a lot of things,” Ciarroccca said. “You could see at the beginning of practice with Cole and Athan, that it was a little much for them. I was curious to see how they were going to respond, right? Because they were blitzing every which way and all these different fronts.
“I’m screaming and yelling and the clock is running down. I was wondering how they were going to react. I’m kind of smirking back there and I wondered where he’s going to go with this, how they are going to do. They just kept their poise and they learned in each period. They got more and more confident as the day went on and played really well for young kids.”
