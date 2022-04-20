Finance
Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
If you’ve ever listened to Warren Buffett talk about investing, you’ve heard him mention the idea of a company’s moat. The moat is a simple way of describing a company’s competitive advantages. Company’s with a strong competitive advantage have large moats, and therefore higher profit margins. And investors should always be concerned with profit margins.
This article looks at a methodology called the Porter’s Five Forces Analysis. In his book Competitive Strategy, Harvard professor Michael Porter describes five forces affecting the profitability of companies. These are the five forces he noted:
- Intensity of rivalry amongst existing competitors
- Threat of entry by new competitors
- Pressure from substitute products
- Bargaining power of buyers (customers)
- Bargaining power of suppliers
These five forces, taken together, give us insight into a company’s competitive position, and its profitability.
Rivals
Rivals are competitors within an industry. Rivalry in the industry can be weak, with few competitors that don’t compete very aggressively. Or it can be intense, with many competitors fighting in a cut-throat environment.
Factors affecting the intensity of rivalry are:
- Number of firms – more firms will lead to increased competition.
- Fixed costs – with high fixed costs as a percentage of total cost, companies must sell more products to cover those costs, increasing market competition.
- Product differentiation – Products that are relatively the same will compete based on price. Brand identification can reduce rivalry.
New Entrants
One of the defining characteristics of competitive advantage is the industry’s barrier to entry. Industries with high barriers to entry are usually too expensive for new firms to enter. Industries with low barriers to entry, are relatively cheap for new firms to enter.
The threat of new entrants rises as the barrier to entry is reduced in a marketplace. As more firms enter a market, you will see rivalry increase, and profitability will fall (theoretically) to the point where there is no incentive for new firms to enter the industry.
Here are some common barriers to entry:
- Patents – patented technology can be a huge barrier preventing other firms from joining the market.
- High cost of entry – the more it will cost to get started in an industry, the higher the barrier to entry.
- Brand loyalty – when brand loyalty is strong within an industry, it can be difficult and expensive to enter the market with a new product.
Substitute Products
This is probably the most overlooked, and therefore most damaging, element of strategic decision making. It’s imperative that business owners (us) not only look at what the company’s direct competitors are doing, but what other types of products people could buy instead.
When switching costs (the costs a customer incurs to switch to a new product) are low the threat of substitutes is high. As is the case when dealing with new entrants, companies may aggressively price their products to keep people from switching. When the threat of substitutes is high, profit margins will tend to be low.
Buyer Power
There are two types of buyer power. The first is related to the customer’s price sensitivity. If each brand of a product is similar to all the others, then the buyer will base the purchase decision mainly on price. This will increase the competitive rivalry, resulting in lower prices, and lower profitability.
The other type of buyer power relates to negotiating power. Larger buyers tend to have more leverage with the firm, and can negotiate lower prices. When there are many small buyers of a product, all other things remaining equal, the company supplying the product will have higher prices and higher margins. Conversely, if a company sells to a few large buyers, those buyers will have significant leverage to negotiate better pricing.
Some factors affecting buyer power are:
- Size of buyer – larger buyers will have more power over suppliers.
- Number of buyers – when there are a small number of buyers, they will tend to have more power over suppliers. The Department of Defense is an example of a single buyer with a lot of power over suppliers.
- Purchase quantity – When a customer purchases a large quantity of a suppliers output, it will exercise more power over the supplier.
Supplier Power
Buyer power looks at the relative power a company’s customers has over it. When multiple suppliers are producing a commoditized product, the company will make its purchase decision based mainly on price, which tends to lower costs. On the other hand, if a single supplier is producing something the company has to have, the company will have little leverage to negotiate a better price.
Size plays a factor here as well. If the company is much larger than its suppliers, and purchases in large quantities, then the supplier will have very little power to negotiate. Using Wal-Mart as an example, we find that suppliers have no power because Wal-Mart purchases in such large quantities.
A few factors that determine supplier power include:
- Supplier concentration – The fewer the number of suppliers for a given product, the more power they will have over the company.
- Switching costs – suppliers become more powerful as the cost to change to another supplier increases.
- Uniqueness of product – suppliers that produce products specifically for a company will have more power than commodity suppliers.
It’s important to analyze these five forces and their affect on companies we want to invest in. The Porter Five Forces Analysis will give you a good explanation for the profitability of an industry, and the firms within it. If you want to know why a company is able, or unable, to make a decent profit, this is the first analysis you should do.
Downloads For iPhones – How to Download Music, Games and Software For iPhone
Want downloads for iPhones but have no idea where to find them? You are not alone as there are many other owners like yourself.
The iPhone is an incredibly popular and slick gadget created by Apple. With millions of the gadget sold worldwide, it is listed as one of the top 10 best selling tech gadgets. Both an iPod and a phone, you can also surf the internet with it. Needless to say, downloads for iPhones are essential to tap on its full capabilities.
What are the different downloads available for the iPhone?
You can play music, songs and videos on the phone. So, in short, it works pretty nicely as a mobile MP3 and MP4 player. It is also a nice movie companion if you ask me. And there are many multi-media software applications for this device.
Separately, as a mini PDA, you can install business and finance applications like the financial calculators, stocks portfolio management, financial spreadsheets etc.
If you are using the iPhone 3G, you can load it with tons of social networking and web browsing applications. Talk to friends via “MSN lookalike” interfaces and even read the news online.
Where can you find such downloads for iPhones?
You can quite easily find these at iTunes, the parent library. Or you can use mainstream download sites like Yahoo, Amazon, Walmart and Sony to meet your music needs.
Still, there are some other specialized niche sites like Zoovision and Shape Services that offer software applications that are compatible with the iPod-cum-phone. From web tools and utilities to financial software and travel news applications, you can find something for your phone.
Another group of great resource to start looking at are the paid membership services. For a one-time fee, you can access any number of downloads for iPhones like songs, music, videos, movies, music videos, games, software and even wallpapers and ringtones.
Turkey – 7th Heaven
Turkey Economy
Turkey’s dynamic economy is a complex mix of modern industry and commerce, along with a traditional agriculture sector that still accounts for more than 35 per cent of employment. It has a strong and rapidly growing private sector, yet the state still plays a major role in basic industry, banking, transport and communication. The largest industrial sector is textiles and clothing, which accounts for one third of industrial employment. It faces stiff competition in international markets with the end of the global quota system. However, other sectors, notably the automotive and electronics industries, are of rising importance in Turkey’s export mix.
For many years real GNP growth has exceeded 6 per cent. The economy is turning around with the implementation of economic reforms, and 2004 GDP growth reached 9 per cent, followed by roughly 5 per cent annual growth in 2005-06. Inflation fell to 7.7 per cent in 2005, a 30-year low. The country showed strong economic gains in 2002-06, which were largely due to renewed investor interest in emerging markets. Before 2005 FDI in turkey was less than a $1 billion (£515.39 million) annually, but further economic and judicial reforms and prospective EU membership are expected to help boost FDI.
Privatisation sales are currently approaching $21 billion (£10.8 billion). Oil has been flowing through the Baku-Tblisi-Ceyhan pipeline since May 2006, marking a major milestone that will bring up to 1 billion barrels per day from the Caspian to market. Without a doubt, the commitment of the government to economic reform, supported by prudent macroeconomic and structural policies, has played a significant role in strengthening investor confidence in the Turkish economy.
Foreign Direct Investment (FDI)
FDI in Turkey is rapidly increasing as a result of the Turkish government working consistently hard to make investment both easier and more attractive. As a result of the government’sefforts, between January and October in 2006 alone almost $16 billion (£8.2 billion) was committed to Turkey in the form of FDI.
Money is flowing into everything from banking tomanufacturing and one particular sector where FDI has reached record levels is the real estate sector. A number of significant, international property companies such as Emaar Properties and ETA Star have committed millions to housing and commercial property projects in Turkey, and, going in to 2007, bidding is taking place for a range of new projects such as the biggest real estate project to date in Istanbul for the construction of three skyscrapers and a yachtmarina. Donald Trump is said to be in the bidding war for the development that will beconstructed in Zeytinburnu.
But Istanbul isn’t the only area to be boosted by FDI; there is a great deal of investor focus beginning to target the southern Turkish coastline, which has a hugely successful tourism industry already, and all of this investment confidence and contribution is allowing for the creation of jobs, which means that local purchasing power is significantly improving.
Tourism
Steady growth – Turkish tourism can be characterised by these two words. The year 2005 was a turning point for tourism in Turkey. In 2004, there was a 29 per cent growth in the number of arrivals. In 2005, the foreign visitor arrival growth rate was 25 per cent. This indicates that Turkish tourism has sustainable growth and stability. Tourist receipts for 2005 came to $11.9 billion (£6.1 billion) compared to $10.6 billion (£5.4 billion) in 2004. In 2005, the biggest change occurred in the number of tourists coming from non-European countries. The USA, Iran, Denmark and Syria were the countries which showed the highest growth rate in the number of arrivals.
EU talks boost holidays in turkey.
More and more people are taking holidays now because of their increased purchasing power. With every step towards Turkey’s EU membership, more people in Europe are considering the Turkish coast as an exotic option that is also close to their homeland. EU membership talks and the booming Turkish economy have made Turkey a favourable nvestment haven. Reduced inflation and interest rates have stabilised the economy since 2003.
If Turkey can get the FDI it needs and attain full EU membership, it will become one of the most important and influential countries in the world as it will, strategically and politically, represent a bridge between the Middle East and Europe. The future prospects for Turkey and its economy are, therefore, very positive indeed over the medium to long- term, making the country an exciting investment opportunity for property buyers seeking significant returns over the same term period.
As the Turkish economy continues to expand and the standard of living improves further, the forthcoming membership of the European Union will further lift what is already a buoyant economy. the inventory of property bought and sold in turkey continues to grow because of ongoing government reforms and partnerships with business and overseas investors.
EB-5 Investment Visa Requirements
Question: I’m going to invest $1,000,000 from the foreign investment for the EB-5 investment Visa. I am not sure if I correctly invested for needs of the EB-5 Investment Visa. Can you help? What is authorized under current immigration laws? Answer: the rules define ‘invest’ to mean the contribution of capital. The EB-5 Investment Visa defines a debt financing arrangement between you and the new commercial concern in which the alien is acting only as a creditor doesn’t constitute a contribution of capital. As a result, you can’t determine the requisite investment of capital if the ‘investment’ is made in the shape of a loan to the company. As an example, a contribution of capital in exchange for a note, bond, convertible debt, duty, or any other debt arrangement between you and the commercial enterprise isn’t a qualifying investment. The guidelines define capital to include: ( one ) cash; ( two ) money equivalents ( such as certificates of deposit, treasury bonds, or other instruments that can be converted readily into money ); ( 3 ) equipment; ( 4 ) inventory; ( five ) other real property; and ( 6 ) indebtedness secured by assets owned by the alien, e.g, a promissory note made out by you and payable to the commercial corporation ( provided that you are at once and personally liable and the assets of the EB-5 Investment Visa co. are not used to secure the debt ). In deciding whether the official minimum level of capital has been invested, the capital contributed to the new corporation must be valuated at fair valuation in U.S. Dollars.
Question: Are there other needs than showing you invested the money for the EB-5 Investment Visa? Answer: Yes. You may also establish that the required quantity of capital has been placed at risk for the point of generating a return on that capital. A mere intention to invest, or prospective investment agreements entailing no present commitment won’t suffice to establish that you are actively in the procedure of investing. Real commitment of the required amount of capital is needed like: ( one ) the deposit of monies in the enterprise?s business accounts; ( two ) the purchase of assets for use in the U.S. Corporation; ( three ) the transferring of assets from abroad for use by the commercial corporation; ( four ) the transference of monies to the commercial enterprise in exchange for shares of stock; and ( five ) a loan, mortgage agreement, promissory note, security agreement, or other evidence of the investor?s borrowing which is secured by your assets, apart from those of the new commercial enterprise, and for which you are personally responsible. The investment visa will eventually be able to get you, your spouse and unmarried children the green card. The EB-5 Investment Visa is one of the nicest ways to obtain residency in the U.S. A loan obtained by a company, securitized by assets of the company, does not constitute an investment of?capital? As outlined by the rules. In addition, your personal guarantee on the business?s debt doesn’t transform such debt into personal debt. If the assets of the enterprise are securing the debt, a creditor has got the right to proceed against the company and take ownership of the assets of the enterprise in the event of default even if you personally guarantees the loan. Therefore, your capital isn’t personally ‘at risk’ under such an arrangement.However, if done properly, this is a great way to obtain the green card. you can’t receive assured payments from a new commercial corporation if you owe money to the enterprise for the EB-5 Investment Visa.
An agreement under which a new commercial corporation guarantees an annual return on capital, regardless of whether the business is making a profit is, in fact, identical to a bond or other debt arrangement in which the company promises to pay loan payments on capital lent to it by you ( while the you can suffer a loss of the funds lent in the event the business fails, the risk incurred by you in cases like these is no different than that incurred by a bondholder or any other business creditor ). Similarly, a promissory note with a big final balloon payment combined with the choice to sell your interest in the business at a fixed price and guaranteed returns on the your money outlays fails to meet the ‘at risk’ component in the regulations for the same reasons. thus, it’s important to be certain the investment is proper and at risk. The EB-5 Investment Visa does have some stringent requirements, but if they are properly documented, then you should be able to obtain an EB-5 Investment Visa for you and your family.
