Finance
Protection Against Construction Job Injuries
Federal labor statistics show that of those who get injured on construction sites, those between the ages of 25 and 34 are the most likely to get hurt. The reason for this is unclear, but it’s quite shocking. To make matters worse, these injuries tend to be back injuries or spinal injuries, usually from carrying something awkwardly or dropping it altogether. While working in the construction industry can be lucrative, it is also obviously dangerous.
While not all injuries in the construction industry are fatal or serious, there is definitely a serious level of danger for all employees. Over the last five years, fatalities (deaths) have gone down, but part of that is because the economy has gone south and caused quite a few people to become unemployed. Those in the construction field have faced serious consequences, with layoffs costing countless people their jobs. There were some recent economic statistics announced that new home growth is down due to the fact that there are over 12 months were of new homes currently on the market.
In addition to the injuries, they are overwhelmingly happening to men in construction. For example, there were over 155,000 construction related accidents in 2003, and only a little over 3,000 of them involved women. To make matters worse, most of the injuries caused workers to miss a month or more of work. Workers injure their legs, torsos, backs and arms the most. Ultimately, one out of every ten construction workers will suffer some form of injury this year.
For anyone looking for a construction job (or who already has one), it’s important to get the proper gear to protect yourself from serious injury. Many construction accidents can be prevented, but poor equipment, poor safety and poor planning often lead to injuries, wounds or even fatalities. Without properly protecting yourself, you could suffer a serious injury due to a construction accident.
A few ways to protect yourself include:
Proper eye gear – Obviously the eyes are some of the most sensitive parts of your body, so wearing goggles whenever possible can help protect your vision.
Insoles – People know to wear good boots on a construction site, but the padding inside your shoes could protect your back, your legs, your neck and more.
Speak up if you are hurt – There is always a fear that if you complain, you’ll get fired. In the end though, missing work for two or three months due to an injured spine is worse than getting fired, because while you can always get another job, you can’t get a new spine.
Finance
Choosing A Lawyer
The help of a knowledgeable lawyer can prevent small problems from becoming large ones, give you the piece of mind of defining your problem, and suggest ways to handle the situation.
My suggestion in finding a lawyer is to ask someone who has had a similar legal problem. Once you have identified your legal problem, you will be amazed at the number of friends and acquaintances that have or had a similar problem. Inquire what lawyer they are using and whether or not they are satisfied with him or her. Praise of a lawyer by someone who has used his services is the highest endorsement.
The Maryland State Bar Association has terminated their lawyer referral program. Harford County Bar Association has none, but The Baltimore County Bar Association does at 337-3100. For a fee of $35.00 they will hook you up with a lawyer handling the type of case in which you need assistance. The fee goes to the Bar Association and not to the lawyer. He will give you a free half hour consultation. Any further fee is negotiated between yourself and the lawyer. Another alternative is the Yellow Pages and other forms of advertising. Choose an attorney that does not charge for the initial consultation. Talk to at least two and maybe three attorneys about your problem. Be direct and ask about fees and how they are to be paid. Criminal cases will normally be a flat fee paid up front. Civil cases are usually taken on a contingent bases, which means that the lawyer only gets a fee if he recovers money, of which his fee is a percent of that amount, usually between 33% and 45%. However, you are usually responsible for all costs associated with the lawsuit whether or not you win. Social Security and Worker’s Compensation fees are set by law.
In looking for an attorney, consider accessibility. Is his office convenient to your home or work? He should be knowledgeable in your area of concern; not necessarily that he has all the answers in his head, but should know where to locate the answer. A good indication is after you pose a question, how long does it take the lawyer to get back with a response?
A lawyer should inspire confidence. He should have the altitude that your problem is one within his realm of expertise and one that you, by talking with him, feel he can solve. He should take the time to explain the law to your understanding and not make you feel rushed, nor appear rushed, as if he is late for his next appointment.
Finance
Killed by Cars
Motorcycle riders are an example of innocent people who can be killed by cars. According to RideSmartFlorida.com, 415 motorcycle riders were killed in 2009 due to fatal injuries from traffic crashes. Like pedestrians and bicyclists, motorcyclists are at an unfair disadvantage when a driver loses control of his vehicle due to negligence like texting and distracted driving. They are no match for a car, truck, or van’s impact.
A sad reality of representing families of deceased clients, including teens riding motorcycles and pedestrians killed by Florida drivers, is that these deaths are often senseless. A victim may also leave behind loved ones who will experience suffering. When the deceased victim is a parent of minor children, there are more long-term effects, such as the fact that those children will no longer receive financial support from their parent because of a driver’s negligence.
Families of bicyclists and other victims killed by drivers who were texting or engaging in another kind of distracted driving while operating their cars seek justice. They wonder what legal rights they have related to their decedent’s death. Answers are best explained by a licensed attorney, contact a lawyer immediately in Wrongful Death.
In the event of a wrongful death, here are some rights to pursue:
Loss of Earnings
A wrongful death attorney will study many facts in the preparation of a wrongful death case. For example, she will examine relationships between survivors and a deceased victim. She will calculate how much of a victim’s net income should have been available for distribution to each survivor. This information is especially important for calculating how much money the minor children, including surviving teens, might lose because of their parent’s death and inability to earn wages.
Mental Pain and Suffering
The minor children and the spouse of a decedent may recover because they have lost the victim’s companionship. Adult children of a decedent may be entitled to claim lost parental companionship, instruction, and guidance and mental pain and suffering if the parent victim had no surviving spouse.
Parents of a deceased minor child may be entitled to recover because of their deceased minor child’s death. In addition, parents of an adult child with no survivors may seek a recovery in that child’s wrongful death case.
Expenses
An important task is establishing one of the survivors as a personal representative of the decedent. Part of the legal process will include identifying other survivors who might seek to make a recovery in the same case. Once survivors are established, they may be entitled to make a recovery for medical expenses and funeral expenses paid on behalf of the deceased victim.
Finance
How to Choose a Motorcycle Accident Law Firm
The U.S.A. just may be the most litigious nation on the planet. 40,000 students graduate with law degrees every year. This means you have many options when it comes to choosing a motorcycle accident law firm. If you’ve been unfortunate enough to be involved in a motorcycle accident, this is good news as many personal injury firms focus exclusively on motorcycle accident cases like yours.
After graduation, these students have many options for career paths. Some will be very well paid fighting for the interests of big corporations or insurance companies. Some will never pass the bar exam and choose another field. Some will go into politics. And a small percentage will go into the legal profession in order to serve the public good. There are some attorneys, including motorcycle accident lawyers, who still champion the rights of ordinary people when they have been the victim of someone else’s carelessness.
If you have been in a motorcycle accident, you’ll have to deal with insurance companies. While all of them are more than happy to take people’s premiums, they are too often slow to pay on claims. Many spend a great deal of resources trying to figure out how to avoid paying claims.
The best motorcycle lawyer or any other tort attorney is one who has actually been over to the “dark side” as a corporate lawyer for an insurance company. They know how they operate. Such an attorney knows where the loopholes are, because chances are good that he’s used them himself at one point or another. This is the kind of motorcycle lawyer that an insurance company fears the most, and is the best for your case. As with everything else in life, experience is paramount. You definitely do not want to hire a 28-year-old kid fresh out of law school, even if that law school was Harvard. The skills required in order to successfully argue and win against major corporations require years of practical courtroom experience.
When checking out motorcycle accident lawyers, you should ask how many years the attorney has been practicing, how many cases were successful and how much she was able to get for the clients. You can verify much of this with the state bar association.
Chances are you don’t have a lot of money to pay a large retainer. Any motorcycle accident law firm worth its salt will take a case on a contingency basis. This means that they only get paid if they win your case (this fee is generally about 33% of any award).
