Rainmaker Games Launches The First Blockchain Gaming Discovery Platform
Austin, US, 19th April, 2022, Chainwire
Rainmaker Games launches the first discovery platform for blockchain games, providing a much-needed single-source of gaming data the industry was missing. Rainmaker’s beta platform includes over 150 blockchain games, expert reviews, technical details, earning potential statistics, video content, and more. Powered by their proprietary game data, the Rainmaker search engine empowers gamers to find games based on such categories as top-rated, most popular, free-to-play, highest yield, blockchain protocol, etc.
“With our Beta launch, Rainmaker is now the premiere discovery platform for gamers to access information about all the best blockchains games,” shared Will Deane, CEO, and Co-founder of Rainmaker Games. “We believe the game discoverability through great UX that we are bringing to the ecosystem is the key to bringing P2E games to the mainstream gaming community.”
Community-driven, user-generated content is also essential to the platform, allowing users to review games, chat with other players, and build communities around their favorite games on message boards. Social network activity from Twitch, Reddit, and Twitter is also integrated directly into the game information pages, providing context for what’s going on across the larger web communities. The data provided by Rainmaker’s Discovery Platform can also help gamers rest assured games are legitimate and community-approved when listed on Rainmaker.
Will continued, “Bringing the world of blockchain gaming together from across different chains, platforms, and ecosystems into one sleek, user-friendly interface is no small task. Our internal team of designers and engineers are gamers and blockchain enthusiasts who understand how to prioritize the user experience for both groups, and know what information gamers want to know before investing their time and money into the blockchain gaming space.”
New games will be added to the platform’s database every week, with new features set to launch regularly, such as game guides, and a rewards system to enhance the user experience.
To use the Rainmaker Beta Discovery Platform, visit https://rmg.io
About Rainmaker Games
Welcome to Rainmaker Games – the first blockchain game discovery platform. Gamers around the world can finally explore hundreds of games in one spot, complete with ratings, daily earnings, reviews, twitch streams, feature write-ups, and more. Rainmaker brings games and gamers together like never before and makes blockchain gaming accessible to the world.
Bitcoin SOPR Suggests Market Nowhere Near The Bottom
According to on-chain data, current Bitcoin SOPR trend suggests the market may be nowhere near the price bottom.
Bitcoin SOPR Still Some Distance Above The “One” Level
As pointed out by an analyst in a CryptoQuant post, the BTC SOPR hints there may be some ways to go still before a bottom forms.
The “spent output profit ratio” (or SOPR in brief) is an indicator that tells us whether investors are selling at a profit or a loss right now.
The metric works by evaluating the history of each coin on the chain to see which price it was last moved at. If this price was less than the current price (that is, the selling price), then the coin sold at a profit.
On the other hand, the last price being more than the current one would imply the investor realized a loss on this coin.
Related Reading | On-Chain Data: Bitcoin Whales Buy The Dip As BTC Drops To $39k
When SOPR has a value more than one, it means the overall market is making a profit at the moment. While ratio values below the threshold imply a realization of losses.
Now, here is a chart that shows the trend in the Bitcoin SOPR over the past few years:
Looks like the indicator's value is above 1 right now | Source: CryptoQuant
In the above graph, the quant has marked the important points of trend. It seems like bottoms have historically formed whenever the Bitcoin SOPR has dipped below the value = 1 mark.
The significance of this “one” level is that investors are just breaking even at this point. The value drops any further and they are selling at a loss.
Relate Reading | TA: Bitcoin Recovers Losses But Here’s Why $41.5K Could Prevent Gains
After capitulation, there aren’t many sellers left in the market normally, hence why a bottom forms during such periods.
Now, looking at the current trend, it seems like the value of the Bitcoin SOPR is around 1.31 right now. This is still a bit above the 1 level, which could suggest there may be more downside in the store for the crypto before a new bottom formation takes place.
However, it’s also possible the price may see a temporary rebound here, as it already did once earlier in the year around a similar SOPR value.
BTC Price
At the time of writing, Bitcoin’s price floats around $40.7k, up 1% in the last seven days. Over the past month, the crypto has lost 3% in value.
The below chart shows the trend in the price of the coin over the last five days.
BTC's price looks to have surged up over the past twenty-four hours | Source: BTCUSD on TradingView
Featured image from Unsplash.com, charts from TradingView.com, CryptoQuant.com
Top 3 Coins Worth Considering in April 2022
- Research and development costs were $48 million in 2021 for the ETH Foundation.
- Avalanche has been up 4.20% in the last 24 hours.
Let us take a look at the top 3 coins worth investing in April 2022.
Bitcoin (BTC)
Midway through its three-month price range, Bitcoin (BTC) was back over $40,000. However, ahead of $43,500, the cryptocurrency’s price may be held back by early opposition. Around this writing, Bitcoin was trading at $41,200, up 3% in the last 24 hours. This is a recurrence of the price decline that followed an overbought RSI on intraday charts at the end of March.
According to CMC, the Bitcoin price today is $41,265.78 USD with a 24-hour trading volume of $28,982,401,355 USD. Bitcoin has been up 3.18% in the last 24 hours.
Ethereum (ETH)
It has been revealed that the Ethereum Foundation, the firm that runs the Ethereum (ETH-USD) network, has a cash reserve of around $1.6 billion as of March 31. To be more specific, it has $1.3 Billion worth of Ether (ETH-USD), or 0.297 percent of the entire supply. Additionally, just 0.7% of its total holdings were held in non-BTC cryptocurrencies. Research and development costs were $48 million in 2021 for the corporation. Ether has already advanced its transition to Proof-of-Stake after announcing its shadow fork (April 11).
According to CMC, the Ethereum price today is $3,093.07 USD, with a 24-hour trading volume of $16,090,746,495 USD. Ethereum is up 4.08% in the last 24 hours.
Avalanche (AVAX)
After the recent decline, buyers needed to make up lost ground on the charts. After breaking down from the rising wedge, Avalanche (AVAX) lost a significant amount of value. Around the $80 level, the price seemed to return to a critical position where numerous supports were converging. For a short time, AVAX may be able to rebound from the $74 level thanks to the support provided by various convergences of levels.
According to CMC, the Avalanche price today is $79.26 USD with a 24-hour trading volume of $630,291,388 USD. Avalanche has been up 4.20% in the last 24 hours.
Bitcoin Volatility Reaches Pre-Bull Breakout Levels
Bitcoin bounced back from the high area of around $30,000, and trends to the upside of its current range. The first crypto by market cap managed to trace back its weekend losses and returned to the $40,000 area.
Related Reading | TA: Bitcoin Recovers Losses But Here’s Why $41.5K Could Prevent Gains
At the time of writing, Bitcoin trades at $41,600 with a 6% and 5% profit in the last 24-hours and 7-day, respectively.
The general sentiment in the market seems optimistic as BTC’s price was able to push back the bears’ fresh assault and prevent further losses. The $38,000 to $39,000 area was full of bid orders, as NewsBTC reported yesterday, which proved a critical zone for the rebound.
The current price action seems to be trending upwards in volatility after a long period of stagnation for BTC’s price. As seen below, data from Arcane Research indicates that low volatility levels could be brewing Bitcoin for a fresh rally or a reclaim of its previous highs.
The research firm noted that Bitcoin’s 30-day volatility reached a multi-year low. The last time this metric stood at its current levels was in November 2020.
At that time, Bitcoin broke out of its bear market price action from the $3,000 to $16,000 range and into uncharted territory. The decrease in volatility seems to have hinted at this price movement and could potentially be indicative of BTC’s future performance as it rebounds back to $40,000.
Arcane Research noted the following on BTC’s volatility and why it is signaling more market activity:
Bitcoin’s dull price action over the recent month led bitcoin’s 30-day volatility to reach its lowest levels since November 5th, 2020, on Saturday, April 16th. The low volatility regime back in the fall of 2020 held for nearly three months from late September until early November, but such prolonged low volatility period is unusual.
Bitcoin Whales Push Price From The Bottom Of Its Range
Separate data from Material Indicators (MI) indicates an increase in short-term activity from large Bitcoin investors. As seen below, investors with bid orders of around $100,000 (in purple), $10,000 (in red), and $1,000 (in green) are buying into BTC’s current price action.
Retail investors and “Mega” BTC whales remain dormant. In total, other investors classes have been buying as much as $60 million in BTC over the past day.
$39,000 and $38,000 continue to display important support for BTC’s price in case of potential downside. To the upside, $45,000 and $48,000 are BTC’s most important resistance levels with over $10 million in asks orders on these two levels alone.
Related Reading | Now Or Never: Bitcoin Builds Base At Decade-Long Parabolic Curve
Could the BTC whales push the cryptocurrency to the high $60,000 and into uncharted territory as it did in November 2020? Time will tell. The macro conditions seem to be unfavorable for a fresh rally.
#FireCharts 2.0 (beta) shows #Bitcoin liquidity is on the move. There is currently ~$25M in Ask liquidity between here and the next technical resistance level is the 50 Day MA.
Note: MegaWhales have yet to buy. #Crypto
More from Material Indicators… https://t.co/26BLOFwenL pic.twitter.com/qRagkZTBlg
— Material Indicators (@MI_Algos) April 19, 2022
