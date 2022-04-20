Reddit User Tracks Outflow of ETH Worth $114.8M by Ronin Network Hacker

- Reddit user ThatGuy222666 has monitored the primary wallet.
- Each new wallet of 100 ETH is emptied in 4-6 hours by the hackers.
Nearly a month ago, hackers stole approximately $615 million worth of ETH from the Ronin Network, the side-chain intended to grow Axie Infinity. Of the 173,000 ETH taken in the Ronin Bridge assault, the hackers have cashed out 28,164 ETH, worth $86,128,384.73 recently. This is the second time in two weeks that the attackers have attempted to transfer over 2000 ETH ($6 million).
A graphic published on Reddit depicts a list of transactions that have been sent from the wallets affected by the hack. Since the Ronin Bridge was compromised, Reddit user ThatGuy222666 has monitored the primary wallet.
When it comes to Tornado Cash, it seems that numerous wallets are being used to deposit Ethereum (ETH) into the crypto mixer, which enables users to hide their digital footprint on the Ethereum network. According to the graphic uploaded by the user, each new wallet of 100 ETH is emptied in 4-6 hours by the hackers.
The Reddit user said:
“The most baffling part of the whole situation to me, is that 327 different wallets have actually sent this person small quantities of ETH in the hope he shares the wealth.”
The Reddit user speculates that the hack was conducted by a single individual who may be transferring the cash at a snail’s pace to escape discovery. According to the Reddit post, the address “was on a US watch list before the exploit,” and it was “linked to North Korea,” according to the Reddit post. On the other hand, the smart user still feels that one or two people carried out the assault.