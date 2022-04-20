Connect with us

Blockchain

Reddit User Tracks Outflow of ETH Worth $114.8M by Ronin Network Hacker

Published

2 mins ago

on

Cybersecurity Specialist Robs $576,000 Worth of Crypto From Client's Wallet
google news
Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
0 Shares
Editors News
  • Reddit user ThatGuy222666 has monitored the primary wallet.
  • Each new wallet of 100 ETH is emptied in 4-6 hours by the hackers.

Nearly a month ago, hackers stole approximately $615 million worth of ETH from the Ronin Network, the side-chain intended to grow Axie Infinity. Of the 173,000 ETH taken in the Ronin Bridge assault, the hackers have cashed out 28,164 ETH, worth $86,128,384.73 recently. This is the second time in two weeks that the attackers have attempted to transfer over 2000 ETH ($6 million).

A graphic published on Reddit depicts a list of transactions that have been sent from the wallets affected by the hack. Since the Ronin Bridge was compromised, Reddit user ThatGuy222666 has monitored the primary wallet.

Reddit User Tracks Outflow of ETH Worth 1148M by Ronin
Source: Reddit User

When it comes to Tornado Cash, it seems that numerous wallets are being used to deposit Ethereum (ETH) into the crypto mixer, which enables users to hide their digital footprint on the Ethereum network. According to the graphic uploaded by the user, each new wallet of 100 ETH is emptied in 4-6 hours by the hackers.

The Reddit user said:

“The most baffling part of the whole situation to me, is that 327 different wallets have actually sent this person small quantities of ETH in the hope he shares the wealth.” 

The Reddit user speculates that the hack was conducted by a single individual who may be transferring the cash at a snail’s pace to escape discovery. According to the Reddit post, the address “was on a US watch list before the exploit,” and it was “linked to North Korea,” according to the Reddit post. On the other hand, the smart user still feels that one or two people carried out the assault.

Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
0 Shares
google news
Related Topics:
Advertisement

Blockchain

Russia’s War on Ukraine Affects the Country’s Crypto Boom!

Published

1 hour ago

on

April 20, 2022

By

Russia’s War on Ukraine Affects the Country’s Crypto Boom!
google news
  • Ukraine’s crypto industry was severely affected. 
  • Many crypto firms and exchanges were forced to be shut down, without employees.
  • Firms branches operating elsewhere tend to run the show and keep Ukraine’s crypto industry alive.

The war is yet to come to an end, and the still on throttle battle, prohibits the self growth and improvisation of the nation’s crypto industry. The crypto industry of Ukraine was hit by Russia, forcing many crypto firms, organizations and exchanges to be forced to shut down.

Thousands of employees whose livelihood was dependent on such companies and firms are now left unemployed without anything to survive. Besides, the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky has strictly ordered all men between 18 to 50 age group to be present in the Ukraine and not to leave it. The main notion behind this is to gather up man-power for Ukraine’s military support.

 The Different Perspectives

Accordingly, the people of Ukraine, and the crypto industry though they are suffering on one side, on the other they tend to stand enthusiastically against the raging war. Most of the crypto firms and exchanges were closed down, and only a few managed to operate. 

Among them, the Ukraine based Non Fungible Token (NFT) service organization Finch, continues to operate globally. Accordingly, the CEO of Finch, Arsenii Hurtavtsov, who is actually a citizen of Ukraine, fled the country to Azerbaijan, right after the outbreak, before the travel impositions were devised. 

From there, Arsenii Hurtavtsov traveled to Dubai, joining together with his Chief Operating Officer, Alina Varakuta. Together, they started to run the show furthermore remotely and by acquiring resources. 

 In spite of all this, the CEO of Finch states that more than half of their employees are trapped in bomb shelters unable to even survive without basic necessities. Therefore, Finch must operate such that they will be able to provide the employees salary in spite of their terrible condition and situations. 

google news
Continue Reading

Blockchain

Aave (AAVE) Surges 14% Over Past 24 Hours!

Published

2 hours ago

on

April 20, 2022

By

Aave (AAVE) Surges 14% Over Past 24 Hours!
google news
  • Aave (AAVE) soars over 14% in 24 hours. 
  • Price rose up from $171.34 to a whopping $197.91.
  • The DeFi project is expected to put out the impeccable performance it made before in 2021.

As for today’s top performer so far upon the altcoins, we have the Aave (AAVE), which has surged for about more than 14%, taking into account the past 24 hours. From downs of $171.34 it went all the way up to $197.91, the highest for the day by the time of writing. 

 Within about half a day’s time, AAVE reached a top notch 14% surge effortlessly. Moreover, taking a closer look at the graph the surge has been linear, standard and substantial throughout, increasing with the pass of every hour.  

Also, this remarks as the highest performance of AAVE for the past one week. From a dead low of $159.37 barely two days back, AAVE resurfaced back. However, the recent downfall is taken into account as the third worst downfall of AAVE overall.

Taking a closer look at its graph and the previous performances, it’s highly evident that the AAVE will continue its upwards surge constantly throughout the second half of 2022. The all-time high of AAVE being a whopping $632.27, contradicts the fact that the current day to day high of $197.91 is indeed nothing. Personally, investing even now upon AAVE for sure would not go in vain. 

About the Aave Project

The Aave is actually a Decentralized Finance (DeFi) protocol based project, specializing in financing directly through crypto. The liquidity pools offer investors and buyers of AAVE, to earn interest upon investing. 

One of the major direct uses of the Aave DeFi based protocol is its functionality of withdrawing loans in crypto with the liquidity invested upon their pools. This borrowing and lending feature establishes the Aave platform predominantly. 

The AAVE is the main governance token for the Aave platform. Moreover, the discount of fees for the Aave liquidity holders, sustains their investors throughout. Furthermore, the Aave was first launched in the year 2017, whereupon it was known as ‘ETHlend’. The rebranding and renaming to Aave happened in 2018.

In addition to all this, the Aave DeFi protocol functions and operates upon the Ethereum (ETH) blockchain. Currently, AAVE is trading for the price of $192.22, with the graphs trending upwards of 11.65%, taking into account the past 24 hours into consideration. 

google news
Continue Reading

Blockchain

Bitcoin Bounces Back Past $40,000, But May Struggle To Maintain Position

Published

3 hours ago

on

April 20, 2022

By

Bitcoin
google news

Bitcoin managed to recover from the $38K price zone and is now trading over the $40K mark, indicating that the bulls have made a rally against the bears.

Though the largest cryptocurrency in terms of market capitalization has lost 10% in the last two weeks, BTC is gradually recovering.

Bitcoin is currently trading at $41,431, according to price data website CoinGecko, after falling to roughly $38,779 on Monday.

Bitcoin increased about 7% from the current month’s lows. The majority of the token’s profits come from large traders amassing more crypto at lower prices.

Additionally, the token’s erratic movements resulted in significant liquidations in the futures market, particularly in long holdings.

Bitcoin Recovers – For Now

However, the massive liquidations revealed another factor affecting BTC positioning — a sizable fraction of traders looked to be abandoning the world’s largest cryptocurrency.

Along with Bitcoin’s rebound, the broader cryptocurrency market has increased by 3.3 percent during the last 24 hours.

Ethereum (ETH), the second-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, is currently trading at $3,097, following a Tuesday low of $2,897.

Crypto total market cap at $1.88 trillion on the daily chart | Source: TradingView.com

Based on data by CoinMarketCap, Bitcoin’s trading volume increased 19.60 percent in the last 24 hours, followed by a 1.04 percent decline in its market capitalization.

The volume/market cap ratio has increased to 0.02647, while market dominance has increased to 40.87 percent.

Marcus Sotiriou, an analyst at the UK-based digital asset trader GlobalBlock, stated in a newsletter:

“In my judgment, the macro landscape is favorable… I am unconcerned about whether or not there will be a 50-basis-point rate hike. What matters is the consumer’s strength.”

Breaching Above $40K A Challenge

Bitcoin may struggle to maintain a price above $40,000, after the US Dollar Currency Index (DXY) touched a 52-week high of 101.02 on Wednesday.

The dollar’s adverse relationship with Bitcoin has remained stable throughout the previous decade, according to experts at cryptocurrency research firm Delphi Digital in an April 14 analysis.

Data from blockchain analytics firm Kaiko shows that there was no bullish demand for BTC positions in perpetual futures markets.

The analytics firm reported in a tweet that funding rates for both Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) had continued to drop since late-2021.

Massive Outflows

Meanwhile, crypto funds had their second consecutive week of withdrawals as Bitcoin grew more interest rate sensitive and investors adjusted to the Federal Reserve’s hawkish stance, CoinShares reported Wednesday.

According to CoinShares, crypto funds saw a net outflow of $97 million in the seven days ending April 15.

This is a significant change from the previous week, when the majority of the $134 million in outflows came from US funds.

The outflows of $134 million were the most since January.

Featured image from old.iranintl.com, chart from TradingView.com
google news
Continue Reading

Trending