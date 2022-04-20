Salvador Pérez helps lead Royals past Twins in series opener

KANSAS CITY — Blurred vision forced veteran Royals catcher Salvador Pérez off his traditional position before the game on Tuesday. But once the game started, his eyesight seemed just fine.

Pérez, instead serving as the Royals designated hitter, slugged a pair of home runs to help the Royals oust the Twins 4-3 on Tuesday night at Kauffman Stadium, first halving the Twins’ lead and later tying up the game.

Pérez’s second home run was part of a sixth inning in which the Royals (4-5) hit Tyler Duffey hard — they hit four balls at 104 miles per hour or harder — and the Twins (4-7) saw their lead dissipate. Shortly after Pérez’s homer, Hunter Dozier hammered a curveball that was left right over the heart of the plate to left field to give Kansas City the lead.

“The one to Salvy, the previous two were inside. It just wasn’t inside. It’s a matter of inches. That’s how a lot of these pitches and games are sometimes and then the one to Dozier, same thing,” Duffey said. “I’ve thrown him that pitch 100 times. I feel like that one (I) just left a little bit over the plate versus over on the corner and do it 10 more times, get him out every time. It just so happened they ran into both of them when I missed my spot.”

The Twins had their fair share opportunities in the loss, going 3 for 11 with runners in scoring position and leaving nine on base, and manager Rocco Baldelli said he was pleased with the at-bats he saw throughout the course of the night.

In the third, the Twins missed their chance to take the lead when Gary Sánchez was thrown out at home trying to score on a Ryan Jeffers single. Despite collecting three hits in the inning, the Twins walked away empty-handed.

That send wound up being extra costly, as it also lost the Twins their challenge, leaving them unable to ask for a review on a Max Kepler groundout to lead off the fourth. Kepler believed he was safe and signaled as much, but with no ability to challenge, he had to retreat back to the dugout.

The very next batter, Nick Gordon, tripled, and would have driven in Kepler had he been ruled safe.

“It feels like that’s how things work out when you lose your challenge,” manager Rocco Baldelli said. “And I thought Sánchez was safe. I thought it was a very close play.”

The Twins did wind up scoring a pair of runs in that inning, one on a Gio Urshela single to bring home Gordon and the other on Sánchez’s second double of the game. The Twins scored their other run in the game in the fifth inning when Carlos Correa drove in Luis Arraez, who had doubled earlier in the frame.

But the Royals chipped away at the lead. After Pérez’s first home run in the fourth inning — “We know what he does damage on. I didn’t execute the pitch,” starter Chris Archer said — Kansas City pushed the veteran out of the game in the next inning.

A pair of hits and a pair of walks — the second with the bases loaded to force in a run — spelled the end of Archer’s night at 76 pitches, the veteran starter leaving the game with the bags packed.

Joe Smith followed him in and in two pitches got the Twins out of an inning, lead intact, by getting rookie Bobby Witt Jr. to bounce into a double play. But the lead he was protecting would vanish just an inning later, ultimately sending the Twins to a loss in the series opener.

“When Joe comes in and does a job like he did right there, it’s a huge big moment for the team and then to come in and do what I did, it’s frustrating to put it nicely,” Duffey said.