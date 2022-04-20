Short Term Insurance – Temporary Vehicle Cover

Share Pin 0 Shares

No matter what vehicle you wish to insure in the UK, short term cover is now the most established expression on the insurance companies lips. With over 85,000 searches per month on Google alone, you can pretty much say that it is here to stay, well, at least for the near future.

The difference between insurance policies will depend on what you need insuring, where you are going and what it is you are driving. The key is to make sure that the insurance cover you get a quote for is the same cover as you would have on your own vehicle.

Temporary Vehicle Cover was designed so that should you wish to use someone else’s vehicle for whatever reason, you can do it fast, immediate and also without changing your existing insurance. If you don’t have an insurance policy, then this is just as good for you, and it protects the no claims discount of the person lending you the vehicle.

When you compare just how many vehicles can be covered, it will surprise you to learn that over 15% of accidents on UK roads involve someone without insurance cover at all. With a temporary policy you can drive a hire van or hire car, most commercial vehicles, vans, motor homes, motorbikes and cars. And, should you need cover in excess of 28 days, you can renew the policy again should you need it for a longer period.

Another great use of temporary van insurance or temporary car insurance is for when you wish to test drive a vehicle before you decide on ordering. So, all you would need is the vehicle details as follows:

Registration Number

Make and Model

Engine Size

Specification and Colour

And most importantly the value of the vehicle you are going to use. Once you have passed these details to the insurance broker, you will receive a quotation on screen within only a few minutes. Finally, the one thing I always look for in an Insurance Company is that the cover is available immediately and can be purchased online, they allow additional drivers should you need it and, the levels of cover span the whole range, Third Party, Fire and Theft and Comprehensive.

Is there anyone on the market that can offer this type of service?