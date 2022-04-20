Finance
Short Term Insurance – Temporary Vehicle Cover
No matter what vehicle you wish to insure in the UK, short term cover is now the most established expression on the insurance companies lips. With over 85,000 searches per month on Google alone, you can pretty much say that it is here to stay, well, at least for the near future.
The difference between insurance policies will depend on what you need insuring, where you are going and what it is you are driving. The key is to make sure that the insurance cover you get a quote for is the same cover as you would have on your own vehicle.
Temporary Vehicle Cover was designed so that should you wish to use someone else’s vehicle for whatever reason, you can do it fast, immediate and also without changing your existing insurance. If you don’t have an insurance policy, then this is just as good for you, and it protects the no claims discount of the person lending you the vehicle.
When you compare just how many vehicles can be covered, it will surprise you to learn that over 15% of accidents on UK roads involve someone without insurance cover at all. With a temporary policy you can drive a hire van or hire car, most commercial vehicles, vans, motor homes, motorbikes and cars. And, should you need cover in excess of 28 days, you can renew the policy again should you need it for a longer period.
Another great use of temporary van insurance or temporary car insurance is for when you wish to test drive a vehicle before you decide on ordering. So, all you would need is the vehicle details as follows:
- Registration Number
- Make and Model
- Engine Size
- Specification and Colour
And most importantly the value of the vehicle you are going to use. Once you have passed these details to the insurance broker, you will receive a quotation on screen within only a few minutes. Finally, the one thing I always look for in an Insurance Company is that the cover is available immediately and can be purchased online, they allow additional drivers should you need it and, the levels of cover span the whole range, Third Party, Fire and Theft and Comprehensive.
Is there anyone on the market that can offer this type of service?
Learn How to Legitimately Reduce Unsecured Debt – Don’t Believe Government Grants
It is true that the government is working hard to help its citizens get out of debt at the earliest, but if you are wise enough, don’t believe government grants. They pick up some lucky lot from the crowd and grant them money to get bail out, but do you really want to wait for the day till you will be called? Of course, you will never like to be nagged continuously everyday with phone calls and letters warning you against actions. You are on your own now and it’s high time that you help yourself rather than waiting for the government to pull you out.
It is also true that many people are getting lucky enough to escape just by paying 60% of the total amount they owed. But, you should not really expect for the best to happen. You can prepare your best and should actually hope things to go your way. The very first thing that you should put your efforts is to legitimately eliminate unsecured debt without being subjected to added tensions. This is possible if you get a helping hand of debt settlement companies with good market reputation.
- First of all, find out the best and top performing debt settlement company so that you can gain some confidence on their services. If you don’t believe government grants and want to take things on charge, these companies can provide you the perfect roadmap and direction to a happy destination.
- If you want to seek some help on the way, the relief networks are the best place to refer. If you want to eliminate unsecured debt, you should be careful in selecting the right company that would negotiate on your behalf. So, take advice from the members of the relief networks and assimilate all the available information to get the best service.
- Don’t blindly believe on the quotes and the punch lines put by the companies to attract people. It’s never so easy to get a debt settlement; rather it involves a lot of process related work. If someone claims to do this job with ease and charges for really low amount, don’t get happy. There is definitely something fishy about the service.
Always believe your power of esteem and try analyzing any tips that comes your way. You never know if you get the best possible deal tomorrow and you are able to eliminate your entire debt!
Is a Rent to Own Franchise Right for You?
Perhaps you are an investor or manager who is checking out investing in a rent to own business opportunity and you wonder if franchising is the way to go. There are many advantages to buying a franchise from a large national concern rather than going it alone. Savings on merchandise and advertising costs due to bigger buying clout, expert advice and supervision on site selection and store opening, and professional employee and managerial training, all are reasons why RTO franchising is a popular option. But what does it take to qualify for a rent to own franchising operation? Let’s take a look at what one of the RTO industry’s leading companies says about franchising, what it seeks in franchisees and what it offers in return.
ColorTyme is the franchise brand of Rent a Center (RAC franchise), a company which offers rent to own furniture and other durable household goods, as well as a range of financial services. ColorTyme’s success over many years is due to their making rent to own affordable for customers and franchisees both, since there aren’t many businesses you can go into for $150,000 which provide you with freedom and also complete franchise financing and marketing support. Although ColorTyme doesn’t offer financing for the franchise fee, financing is available through an outside lender, the Wells Fargo Foothill, which provides working capital loans of up to $80,000, together with 100% inventory financing. ColorTyme franchisees are expected to have a good credit rating and at least $150,000 available in liquid capital. Additionally, the company looks for prospective franchisees who have successful business experience (although not necessarily in rent to own), and are dynamic and ambitious entrepreneurs.
In return, ColorTyme provides market analysis which includes maps, customer demographic reports, and visits from representatives of ColorTyme as needed. This market analysis consists of retail space availability, competitor analysis, major retailer analysis, and demographic statistics based on typical rent to own customer profiles. Since the location of a rent to own franchise is the key to its success, market analysis includes factors such as convenience to residential areas and easiness of access (whether customers can enter and exit the store easily, without freeways or other obstacles which are barriers to people shopping in the area), and how safe the location feels for a customer (since most RTO customers are women, so centers have to be well lit, well kept, and non-threatening). Usually RTO stores are located in shopping or strip centers with major anchor stores, and variables such as traffic patterns, visibility, and signage can affect site decision-making. Throughout the course of site selection and store opening, an experienced franchise field consultant takes prospective franchisees step-by-step through the opening process, and provides up-to-date information and guidance all along the way to insure that the store is successful.
GA First Time Home Buyers – 5 Myths About FHA Loans
FHA loans are a great tool that allows many potential first time homebuyers with past credit problems to break into the housing market. Prices are low and seller concessions are high in the today’s real estate buyer’s market. However, many of the subprime mortgage 100% financing deals are gone. FHA is the only way for many prospective buyers to get a mortgage. Also hundreds of thousands of homeowners who bought homes over the past few years using those subprime mortgages are now facing interest rate increases of 3 to 5 percent or more! Five minutes of watching business news lately will easily explain why these people don’t believe they still have any mortgage options left.
Here are 5 myths about FHA loans that prevent many from trying.
1. FHA loans take longer to get approved.
The truth is that in today’s world of automated underwriting and paperless processing, FHA loans take no longer than conventional loans to close if you are being helped by a loan officer who understands FHA loans.
2. FHA loans require a lot of extra paperwork.
The documentation required for an FHA loan is almost exactly the same as that required for a conventional loan. FHA requires only a few extra documents more than a conventional loan, and the extra documents that FHA requires take little extra time and are there to protect you during the process.
3. FHA loans cost more than conventional loans.
FHA loan interest rates are based upon the same market factors that conventional rates are based on. As a matter of fact, even when considering the FHA mortgage insurance premiums added to your payment, FHA loans are often less expensive than conventional mortgages for first time borrowers and borrowers with past or even present credit problems.
4. FHA required mortgage insurance is too expensive.
All mortgages above 80% of the value of the property being financed require mortgage insurance which pays off a portion of the loan if the borrower defaults. Prior to the invention of mortgage insurance programs, lenders all required 20 percent down payments to obtain a mortgage. FHA’s mortgage insurance program does require a 1.5% upfront mortgage insurance payment which is automatically added to your loan, and .50% per year which is divided up and added to your monthly payments. This is actually very inexpensive compared to conventional mortgage insurance rates which take effect October 1, 2007 which can require almost 3% per year in mortgage insurance to be added to the the typical borrower with lower credit scores!
5. FHA loans have very restrictive guidelines.
In fact, the exact opposite is true in many respects. Although FHA loans have lower maximum loan amounts than conventional mortgages, they don’t have the income restrictions placed on Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac community lending products. Getting an FHA loan with limited or no credit history, or credit problems is much easier than obtaining a conventional mortgage. FHA allows for manual underwriting. This means that if the automated underwriting system does not approve your loan, an underwriter can actually look at your file and determine if common sense dictates that you would be able to afford the mortgage. The underwriter can approve your loan even if the automated system turned it down. Manual underwriting is common for FHA loans and very rare for conventional loans. In addition, if interest rates go lower, FHA loans allow for a streamlined, no requalifying refinance process.
