Skill India to hire 1 lakh apprentices at over 700 places, check details

Timberwolves coach Chris Finch trusted Karl-Anthony Towns to play with two fouls in the first half of Tuesday’s Game 2 loss in Memphis.

Naz Reid hasn’t played well thus far in the series, so if Towns isn’t on the floor, Minnesota experiences a drastic fall off. Because of that, Finch had to roll the dice. Towns seemed to understand that, as he wasn’t nearly as aggressive on defense or the glass, clearly playing not to foul.

That was, until he caught the ball at the top of the arc. With seven minutes to play in the first half, Towns found enough space to launch a triple. He fired away. Moments later, Towns was whistled for his third foul.

By now, Timberwolves’ fans know what happened. The big man was called for another offensive foul. The infraction was a common one for Towns — kicking his leg out on a jump shot. That marked his third foul, and relegated the all-star to the bench until after the break.

“The offensive foul on the three is just unnecessary at that point in time,” Finch said. “Really put us in a tough spot.”

Finch said Towns is open to talking about those mistakes.

“He knows (he can’t do that),” Finch said.

Though that doesn’t exactly align with Towns’ postgame comments. When first asked about the play, Towns said he still didn’t know what happened. He was confused when the officials called a kick-out when Memphis center Xavier Tillman, who was closing out on the play, was grabbing his face.

“Was it the face? Or was it a foot?” Towns asked.

To be clear, it was a foot.

“I wear size 20s. I can’t make those up. I can’t take those back,” Towns said. “To me, for what I felt, I felt I was very locked in to the shot. Went in and out. You didn’t see me react to the foul or anything. I just kind of shot the ball and thought it was a good shot, got big feet, caught it on the move. I don’t know. I have to watch the film.”

When he finally does, he’ll see a familiar sight — Towns kicking his foot way out horizontally — in an unnatural motion to clip the defender who’s flying by in an effort to contest. Towns takes away Tillman’s landing space, causing the Memphis big’s foot to land on Towns’ out-stretched limb. Tillman’s ankle rolled up upon landing, though he didn’t appear to suffer an injury.

It’s a dangerous play that Towns has been whistled for many times throughout the season. Yet when pressed on the motion, Towns continued to defend it as his natural form — something the tape shows is simply not the case.

“I mean if anyone has seen the 3-point contest, I’m pretty spread out with my feet when I shoot threes for makes. So, I do know it was a pretty far three. It wasn’t like a regular three. It was a step or two off. So, I’m going to, for a person who doesn’t jump, I’m going to jump a little bit because I got to get it there,” Towns said. “So, I don’t know. I won a three-point contest shooting like that. I’m not going to change my shot because of things like that.”

Towns continues to have his battles with foul trouble — he had five fouls Tuesday — and consistently refers to the calls against him as “adversity” with which he must deal.

“They made calls. Whatever they think it is, I know we say they can’t go back and change it. They’ve done it to me. But just don’t worry about it,” Towns said. “Just move to the next play. Be the best teammate and also just be ready for the next stint. I was more focused on just staying in the game, not letting all that noise get me all riled up and everything, just worry about next play. Next play mentality.

“Next play just try to do my best to be as disciplined and as fundamental as possible, showing my hands as much as I could to the refs. Just trying my best to play as solid as possible. Sometimes it’s not gonna go your way, and that’s fine. But the thing I gotta do is at least try. I gotta try. You gotta do your best.”

Perhaps his best needs to be better. Finch listed off Towns’ fouls Tuesday, implying how avoidable many of them were — with the kick-out topping the list.

“You’ve just got to play a cleaner game,” Finch said.