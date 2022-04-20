News
Skill India to hire 1 lakh apprentices at over 700 places, check details
New Delhi: Skill India is organising a day-long ‘Apprenticeship Mela’ across the country in more than over 700 locations on April 21 to support the hiring of more than one lakh apprentices and assist employers in tapping the right talent and develop it further with training and providing practical skill sets.
The mega event will witness participation from more than 4000 organisations across the country, operating in more than 30 sectors such as Power, Retail, Telecom, IT/ITeS, Electronics, Automotive and more.
In addition, the aspiring youth will have the opportunity to engage and select from more than 500+ trades including Welder, Electrician, Housekeeper, Beautician, Mechanic. The Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship has also made several efforts to increase the number of apprentices hired by enterprises in the country.
The aim is to fill the gap in supply and demand for skilled workforce and meet the aspirations of the Indian youth through gaining on-the-job training and securing better opportunities for employment. Students who have cleared at least Class 5 to those who graduated Class 12, skill training certificate holders, ITI students, diploma holders and graduates are eligible to apply at the Apprenticeship Mela.
Potential applicants will receive several benefits by attending the Apprenticeship Mela. They have a huge opportunity to get apprenticeships offered on the spot and receive direct industry exposure. Following, they will get a monthly stipend as per the Government standards for developing new skills, an opportunity to earn while they learn. The candidates will get certificates, recognized by National Council for Vocational Education and Training (NCVET), increasing the chances of their employability after the training.
(IANS)
Cool & Unique Instagram Name Ideas For Girls To Flaunt
Finding the perfect Instagram username can be challenging, the struggle is real! The first thing someone comes across on Instagram is your username, so it is really important to pick something that is unique and relates to your personality, brand, and niche. Besides coming up with something that is catchy and relevant which will define your first impression, the username needs to be discoverable too. The list of requirements for that “perfect” username is never-ending. We are here to guide you to make the process a little easier. So, let’s get started:
What is your profile for?
Your Instagram username hugely depends upon the type of account you have or the purpose of your account. For example, if it is for a small business, the focus should be on your brand; if you want it just to interact with your family and friends, the focus should be on your identity, like your name so that the people you want to interact with are able to find you without any hassle.
There are a few limitations that you should know about while curating your Instagram username. It should be limited to 30 characters, can include only letters, periods, numbers, and underscores. Symbols and punctuation marks cannot be a part of your username.
Unique and Cool Instagram name ideas for personal profiles
If it is a personal profile, your name should be featured on your username. But the biggest problem that arises with using your name is that it is pretty likely that your full name might be already taken. So, let’s suggest some workarounds
1. Try Fandom based Instagram name ideas:
Suppose your name is Shreya and you are a F.R.I.E.N.D.S fan, try these name ideas for Instagram:
- @shreyawithf.r.i.e.n.d.s
- @i.b.t.f.y.shreya
- @shreyathesneezemuffin
- @shreyaincentralperk
- @shreya.raquel
- @shreyathepromqueen
- @shreyathesmellycat
- @shreyathereginaphalange
- @iamyourlobster
- @phoebemyeyes
- @iamdrakeramoray
- @howyoudoin
- @iammrstribianni
- @iamdrmonkey
- @mondlergram
- @weareonabreak
- @blingaling
- @omgjanice
- @rossisfine
Harry Potter Instagram Nicknames Ideas:
- @yournameanimagus
- @expectopatronum
- @namethemugglegirl
- @namewelcomtohogwarts
- @thewandkeeperyourname
- @learntheleviosaaa
- @thesnitchseeker
- @snapeattack
- @thedarklordishere
- @imthechosenone
These ones are for the BTS fans (A.R.M.Y):
- @imyournamejeonjk
- @myjungkookie
- @starryjungkook
- @flowerkook
- @pinkjin
- @cutiejk
- @blushkook
- @mylovejhoseok
- @happyhoseokname
- @iammochimchim
- @smoljiminyourname
- @jhopeismyvitamin
- @thejiminstans
- @hobiismylife
- @imbbyhope
- @mkaytaehyung
- @aestheticjimin
- @parkjiminie
- @myoongibear
- @poutysugayourname
- @mysugastan
- @mysugadiary
- @myseokjinnie
- @jhopesite
- @welcomehopeworld
The Vampire Diaries (TVD)
- @gilbertelenas
- @damonprincess
- @cutesdelena
- @delenarules
- @carolineforbes
- @justtvd
- @bonniewitchy
- @slvatorexenzo
- @ninatvd
- @rebekanmkelson
- @tvdecade
- @damonasty
Marvel Instagram names
- @marvex
- @agentxyourname
- @rogers_yourname
- @yourname_theblackwidow
- @spidyyourname
- @thehulkunleased
- @captainxcarter
- @captainmarvel_name
- @ironmanxjarvis
- @ironmanxpots
2. Based on your favorite Idols
You can try these creative and classy Instagram names if you are a Taylor Swift fan:
- @yourname89swift
- @cowboylikeswft
- @swiftstylegram
- @ivyillicit
- @folkloreswft
If you are a Shawn Mendes fan:
- @breathing_formendes
- @shawnyboy
- @themendesarmy
- @mendes_andmuffins
Other fan usernames: Try not to copy the official account’s usernames.
- @arianafanyourname
- @themoonchild
- @camila_cabellolove
- @cristianoronaldoisthebest
- @danielrodriguezfc
- @demi_lovato
- @denzel_washington
3. If you want to dive into the futuristic world-Metaverse, try these Instagram nickname ideas:
- @yournamemetaverse
- @yournameinmetaverse
- @yourname_meta
- @meta_name
- @meta_thevirtual
- @metaverse_thefuture
- @thefuturisticmeta
- @themetafuture
- @thevirtualreality
4. Instagram usernames based on your spirituality and Zodiac
- @spiritualdaily
- @enlightenmenttrip
- @thecompassionategenie
- @letyourlightshine
- @livefree
- @spiritualliving
- @findinginnerpeace
- @thinkingaboutgod
- @yournametheariesal (Aries)
- @ariesta_name (Aries)
- @i_am_taurus (Taurus)
- @thetaurus_love (Taurus)
- @yourname_thegeminigirl (Gemini)
- @name_thegeminiland (Gemini)
- @theclassy_gemini (Gemini)
- @sunshine_cancer (Cancer)
- @yourname_leo (Leo)
- @leosyrus (Leo)
- @name_its_leo (Leo)
- @hello_virgo (Virgo)
- @its_virgo_yourname (Virgo)
- @libra_yourname (Libra)
- @yournamexlibra (Libra)
- @scorpio_yourname (Scorpio)
- @scorpqueen (Scorpio)
- @sagiterian_name (Sagittarian)
- @sagitxyourname (Sagittarian)
- @sunshinecapri (Capricorn)
- @capriqueen (Capricorn)
- @aquarexus (Aquarius)
- @name_aquarius (Aquarius)
- @xoxopisces (Pisces)
- @Pisceangirl (Pisces)
- @lovelypiscesGirl (Pisces)
5. Instagram usernames based on occupation
For Doctors:
- @medicalfactsbyyourname
- @surgeryexpert_yourname
- @virtualaidby_dryourname
- @medxpert_drname
- @patientcare_by_drname
- @health_and_checkup
For Engineers:
- @engineer_name
- @technical_expert_yourname
- @technology_spot
- @yournametechnical_reviews
- @mechanical_engineer_name
- @engineering360
- @engineeringenthusiast
6. Instagram usernames based on Niche
Dance:
- @movewithyourname
- @thetwirl
- @shemoves_name
- @shakeit_withname
- @ecstaticchoreography
- @impromptudancers
- @mydancenation
- @naachwithname
- @yourname_naach
- @yourname_choreography
- @easysteps_tutorials
- @thedancingfeet
Travel:
- @mynortherncompass
- @thefreetraveler
- @travelfreak_yourname
- @yourname_wanderingsoul
- @exploretheunseen
- @backpackingwithname
- @gobackpackingwithme
- @thehippiegirl
- @goofftrackingwithname
- @thevirginplaces
- @yourname_hikes
- @name_hikes_and_adventures
Food:
- @instafoodie_name
- @temptingtreats
- @eatwith_name
- @enjoythebite
- @homemadehotness
- @bakewithyourname
- @bakingbliss
- @thehungryfoodie
- @delishfoodwithname
- @desertisdivine
- @snacktimewith_name
- @thesmoothiejunction
- @thefoodtagram
Beauty & Makeup:
- @yournameglamnation
- @theeyelashqueen
- @glitzandglitter
- @lookflawlesswithyourname
- @thevanitygirl_yourname
- @theartsymakeup
- @makeupwithname
- @theeleganttouch
- @makeup_my_style
- @thefunkymakeupartist_name
- @bridalmakeup_name
- @bridalmakeupby_name
- @getreadywith_yourname
- @aestheticbeauty
- @beauty.secrets
Fashion and Style:
- @styletipswith_name
- @fashiontipsbyname
- @yournameboutique
- @bewitchedboutique
- @fashionista_name
- @dressupwithname
- @getreadywith_name
- @styleupwithname
- @thehippiestyle
- @stylepicksbyname
- @theplussizestyle
- @thecurvystyle
- @namefashionhub
- @thebohemianname
- @thebohogirlname
Health and Fitness:
- @getfitwith_name
- @workouttipsbyname
- @crossfitwithname
- @yogawithname
- @fitflexwithname
- @getsetgowithname
- @name_thefitnessfreak
- @getleanwithname
- @selfcarewithname
- @yourworkoutbuddyname
- @thefatburner
- @homeworkoutsbyname
7. Cute Instagram names for girls
- @thwsugarcookie
- @Workofgodname
- @Witchyprincess
- @Butterflysly
- @Sunshineandbuttercups
- @Angeliccutie
- @Beauty_fool
- @Marsh_mellow
- @Cutiepie
- @Hugsandkisses
- @Raindropsandroses
- @Bundleoflove
- @Sugargigglesname
- @Bubblybubble
- @Sweetoldsoul
- @Honeycomb
- @Prettyyourname
- @geminitwin
- @harrystyleslover
- @sistersbeforemisters
- @shelovessdogs
- @booksandpeonies
- @forgoodluck
8. Cool Instagram usernames
- @thebikergirlyourname
- @coolbabe_name
- @girlyapa
- @thequeenbee
- @thetechiegirl
- @thegamerchick
- @thedarkprincess
- @thesassybabe
- @theenchantedprincess
- @thehitchhiker_name
- @themysterywoman
- @broken_smile
- @epic_angel
- @lovelypoison
9. Classy Instagram names
- @theheartticker
- @silicicolous
- @theclassyscientist
- @firestix_yourname
- @bladewoman
- @diamondeyesqueen
- @quotennial
- @neveroldenough
- @delicatelydelicious
- @beloved_name
- @thesuburbangirl
- @theclassychick
- @theglobetrottingprincess
10. Unique Instagram usernames
- @thesummerflower
- @thelionessinthewild
- @marching_aroundtheworld
- @soyouwant_to_talkabout
- @whatsonthediary
- @do_you_travel
- @tame_yourbrain
- @seconds_apart
- @thewellness_witches
- @wearenotreally_strangers
- @short_stache
- @whatsinthename
- @thedietprada
- @whatsthetea
- @pinchofsalt
- @doyouevenlift
- @thesocialdilemma
Finishing touch
- Try to reflect the thoughts of your niche or your personal brand in your username. For example, if you are on a vegan diet, you might make your username @theveganwarrior.
- Create a community where you can interact with other users.
- Try to describe what you are posting by using a creative username, like if you are fan page of BTS, use format like @allaboutbtsfanclub
- If you have a broad niche, try to narrow it down, like if you are a food blogger, focusing on the niche baking use format like @bakewithyourname, @yourbrandbestbakery
Timberwolves’ Karl-Anthony Towns defends latest kick-out offensive foul that Chris Finch deemed ‘unnecessary’
Timberwolves coach Chris Finch trusted Karl-Anthony Towns to play with two fouls in the first half of Tuesday’s Game 2 loss in Memphis.
Naz Reid hasn’t played well thus far in the series, so if Towns isn’t on the floor, Minnesota experiences a drastic fall off. Because of that, Finch had to roll the dice. Towns seemed to understand that, as he wasn’t nearly as aggressive on defense or the glass, clearly playing not to foul.
That was, until he caught the ball at the top of the arc. With seven minutes to play in the first half, Towns found enough space to launch a triple. He fired away. Moments later, Towns was whistled for his third foul.
By now, Timberwolves’ fans know what happened. The big man was called for another offensive foul. The infraction was a common one for Towns — kicking his leg out on a jump shot. That marked his third foul, and relegated the all-star to the bench until after the break.
“The offensive foul on the three is just unnecessary at that point in time,” Finch said. “Really put us in a tough spot.”
Finch said Towns is open to talking about those mistakes.
“He knows (he can’t do that),” Finch said.
Though that doesn’t exactly align with Towns’ postgame comments. When first asked about the play, Towns said he still didn’t know what happened. He was confused when the officials called a kick-out when Memphis center Xavier Tillman, who was closing out on the play, was grabbing his face.
“Was it the face? Or was it a foot?” Towns asked.
To be clear, it was a foot.
“I wear size 20s. I can’t make those up. I can’t take those back,” Towns said. “To me, for what I felt, I felt I was very locked in to the shot. Went in and out. You didn’t see me react to the foul or anything. I just kind of shot the ball and thought it was a good shot, got big feet, caught it on the move. I don’t know. I have to watch the film.”
When he finally does, he’ll see a familiar sight — Towns kicking his foot way out horizontally — in an unnatural motion to clip the defender who’s flying by in an effort to contest. Towns takes away Tillman’s landing space, causing the Memphis big’s foot to land on Towns’ out-stretched limb. Tillman’s ankle rolled up upon landing, though he didn’t appear to suffer an injury.
Karl Anthony Towns on his kickout foul “I got big feet” pic.twitter.com/iIgNas0Mw1
— Main Team (@MainTeamSports2) April 20, 2022
It’s a dangerous play that Towns has been whistled for many times throughout the season. Yet when pressed on the motion, Towns continued to defend it as his natural form — something the tape shows is simply not the case.
“I mean if anyone has seen the 3-point contest, I’m pretty spread out with my feet when I shoot threes for makes. So, I do know it was a pretty far three. It wasn’t like a regular three. It was a step or two off. So, I’m going to, for a person who doesn’t jump, I’m going to jump a little bit because I got to get it there,” Towns said. “So, I don’t know. I won a three-point contest shooting like that. I’m not going to change my shot because of things like that.”
Towns continues to have his battles with foul trouble — he had five fouls Tuesday — and consistently refers to the calls against him as “adversity” with which he must deal.
“They made calls. Whatever they think it is, I know we say they can’t go back and change it. They’ve done it to me. But just don’t worry about it,” Towns said. “Just move to the next play. Be the best teammate and also just be ready for the next stint. I was more focused on just staying in the game, not letting all that noise get me all riled up and everything, just worry about next play. Next play mentality.
“Next play just try to do my best to be as disciplined and as fundamental as possible, showing my hands as much as I could to the refs. Just trying my best to play as solid as possible. Sometimes it’s not gonna go your way, and that’s fine. But the thing I gotta do is at least try. I gotta try. You gotta do your best.”
Perhaps his best needs to be better. Finch listed off Towns’ fouls Tuesday, implying how avoidable many of them were — with the kick-out topping the list.
“You’ve just got to play a cleaner game,” Finch said.
J&K Govt Go-Ahead For Regularisation Of 12000 PDD Employees, Know Complete Details Here
Good News! Jammu & Kashmir Govt Go-Ahead For Regularisation of 12000 PDD Employees
SRINAGAR: Smiles have returned to the faces of over 12000 permanent daily laborers (PDLs) and temporary daily laborers (TDLs) of the Power
Development Department (PDD) after the Jammu and Kashmir government gave a go-ahead for their regularization.In this connection, the government has given age and qualification relaxation to 180 PDLs and TDLs as a prelude to their service regularization.Good News! Jammu & Kashmir Govt Go-Ahead For Regularisation of 12000 PDD Employees
This follows the Administrative Council’s decision to regularize the services of PDLs and TDLs. The recommendations for grant of relaxation in favor of incumbents had been made in the Departmental Promotion Committee meetings held in 2017, 2018, and 2019.
It is pertinent to mention here that the Jammu and Kashmir government had earlier approved the Recruitment Rules of the Jammu Power Distribution Corporation Ltd. and Kashmir Power Distribution Corporation Ltd after the same were vetted by the Department of Law, J&PA.
I am directed to convey the grant of relaxation in age/ qualification bar relaxation in age/qualification bar as approved by the administrative council in favor of PDLs, TDLs for consideration to the regularization as per Recruitment Rules of the corporation (s) consistent with the earlier Recruitment Rules before unbundling of Power Development Department. Managing directors are further requested to collect the original records of these PDLs and TDLs for further appropriate action at their level,” said Dr. Tahir Firdous, additional secretary to the government, PDD.
Power Development Department was unbundled into various Corporations in 2019. Corporations were given free hand to improve the power available to the consumers besides decreasing the transmission and commercial losses.
The future of temporary employees was hanging in balance as the previous government had failed to heed their requests. They were promised the moon, but never provided any relief. Even some have crossed the age bar. Now, the Lieutenant Governor administration has bitten the bullet and decided to regularize their services. More than 12000 employees will be benefitted.
