SLU announces new effort to help student-athletes ‘cash in’
ST. LOUIS — Just after one of Saint Louis University’s top student-athletes announces he may transfer to another university, SLU announced a new effort to help its student-athletes “cash in” on the ever-evolving business of college of sports.
Among all of SLU’s student-athletes, one name stands out.
“I know (the name) Yuri Collins,” said SLU student Amaani Hanin.
Collins is the St. Louis product who stayed home to play college ball. He’s become one of the top players in the country at his position. He’s announced that he’s entering the NCAA ‘transfer portal’ to potentially play for another school next season. Experts say it’s likely a “business” decision.
More and more businesses are turning to “social media influencers” to promote whatever the businesses are selling. For instance, people with large social media followings get paid to post about things like their travels to Las Vegas; what they eat there, what they wear there, and where they hang out there.
That can go for St. Louis, too.
The NCAA now allows college athletes to cash in on their “NIL”: name, image, and likeness. SLU has just partnered with a company called #INFLCR (Influencer) to set up what’s called the “Billiken Exchange”: an online portal where companies can connect with athletes and pay them for their “NIL.”
“It’s a big part of the school community. You think of SLU you think of going to the basketball games,” said St. Louis U. student, Claire Condon.
“I like that they’re trying to make it more engaging,” Hanin said. “I like the idea that it’s out there because I feel like a lot of people don’t really know about it unless they are student-athletes.”
“There’s no question people know the brand of a Billiken,” said SLU Athletic Director, Chris May. “They know the brand of a Billiken student. We’ve got a bunch of bright student-athletes that bring a lot to the table for people in the community to really engage with.”
This streamlines the process for companies, most likely St. Louis area companies.
“You can go online. You can apply to get your company engaged right away. You get approved and you can immediately connect with Billiken student-athletes,” May said. “They’re great young people coming here to get a world-class education. Now they can connect with them as they can connect with all kinds of different students on campus.”
The “Billiken Exchange” had been in the works since the start of the New Year, he said. The timing of the Collins announcement was coincidental.
After the SLU athletic department approves a company’s application, the university is out of the picture. Then, it’s just business.
Longtime Twin Cities radio DJ Mary Lucia is leaving 89.3 The Current, a station she helped found
In a surprise move, longtime Twin Cities radio personality and founding 89.3 The Current DJ Mary Lucia announced Tuesday she was leaving the Minnesota Public Radio indie rock station.
Lucia’s final on-air shift at The Current will be 2 to 6 p.m. Thursday. The 51-year-old did not give a reason for her sudden departure, but said in a post on the station’s website that “starting The Current 17 years ago was a joy.” She plans to continue doing voice work in the future for voices.com.
A native of Massachusetts and the younger sister of the Replacements’ Paul Westerberg, Lucia began her Twin Cities radio career in the early 90s on REV 105. She went on to host on Zone 105 and KSTP 1500.
When St. Paul-based MPR launched The Current in January 2005, Lucia interviewed for a position and said two things, that she didn’t listen to radio and that she was looking for an opportunity and platform in which to fail.
“I live my life that way today,” Lucia told the Pioneer Press in a 2015 interview. “I realize that nothing good or creative or interesting comes if you’re not taking a chance. I needed a place where they weren’t so afraid of trying new things. And if something didn’t work, they’d try something else.”
Lucia is one of three original hosts left at the station. After Thursday, just Bill DeVille and Jill Riley will stand as the sole remaining founders of the station.
During her career, Lucia has interviewed everyone from Johnny Rotten to Tori Amos to Trent Reznor and is known for her warm, personable on-air charm. She has also appeared in commercials, local theater and in the films “The Last Word” and “Tuscaloosa.” She also was the narrator for the audiobook of Bob Mehr’s acclaimed biography “Trouble Boys: The Story of the Replacements.”
“She has long been more than a DJ to music fans,” said Current program director Jim McGuinn in a statement. “She’s been a friend, playing her favorite records and opening her heart to our listeners, who have responded with deep appreciation … after approximately 3,867 weekday 4 p.m. ‘No Apologies’ picks, fans and friends have a few days left to celebrate and honor Mary’s work at The Current.”
Given that radio is a tough business known for its on-air churn, Lucia told the Pioneer Press in 2015 she wondered how long her time in the business would last.
“Maybe it’s because I’ve been burned so many times by radio, I walk in every day thinking this is it,” she said. “Radio is precarious. It’s a business, and stations get sold and change format. It’s happened to me so many times.”
Police to increase patrols on ‘dangerous’ highway in St. Charles County
ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. — Law enforcement is stepping up patrols on a dangerous stretch of highway in St. Charles County to crack down on bad drivers.
Chief Kurt Frisz with the St. Charles County Police Department said his department has seen a lot of major accidents along Highway 61 over the years.
“The Highway 61 corridor is a dangerous highway. We see a lot of crashes end in serious injuries and fatalities. So we want to focus our efforts there,” Frisz said.
Driver Daphne Thompson said she got into a serious accident in January but was able to walk away with just a few injuries.
“It happened about 7 a.m. in rush hour traffic. It was a very scary situation, and I am still dealing with pain in my back and shoulders,” Thompson said.
She said, unfortunately, many accidents that he’s seen on the corridor are fatal. Therefore, he said his department along with the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office and the Highway Patrol will all be visibly patrolling Highway 61 from I-70 to Eolia.
“This isn’t just a one-day campaign. This is just the day we decided to do a media release on it and to bring attention to it. But excessive speed and distracted driving is the main causes of the crashes that we see,” Frisz said.
Frisz said they are not just increasing patrols for safety, but also in observance of National distracted driver awareness month. He hopes it makes a difference.
“Our goal is to bring awareness to distracted driving and hopefully get people to think twice about texting driving and talking on their cell phones and increase safety is our overall goal,” he said.
Apple Valley’s Tyus Jones played a big role in helping Memphis earn No. 2 seed, and could be just as impactful in this series
The wheels appeared to be falling off for Memphis on Saturday in its Game 1 loss to Minnesota. Until Tyus Jones entered the game. He seemed to restore a calm and order to what the Grizzlies were doing on both ends, helping to pull Memphis back into the game.
“We were getting stops. That’s the first thing,” Jones said. “Then letting that transition us to getting out and running, getting fast-break points, putting pressure on their transition defense, things like that. … We had a shot-clock violation in that stretch and things like that. Making them work on offense and just not giving them anything easy.”
In a game the Grizzlies lost by 13 points, Memphis and Minnesota played even basketball in Jones’ 16 minutes. The Apple Valley product and Grizzlies’ backup point guard tallied seven points, six assists and zero turnovers.
The latter is no surprise. He leads the NBA in assist-to-turnover ratio every single season. It’s also not a shock that Memphis played better in the reserve point guard’s minutes.
Memphis went 56-26 this season to earn the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference. Included in those 82 games were 23 games in which Jones started in place of starting guard Ja Morant. The Grizzlies’ record in those games? 19-4.
Jones finished with the team’s fourth-highest net rating, with Memphis out-scoring opponents by 7.6 points per 100 possessions when he was on the floor. As was the case when Jones was with the Timberwolves, he helps produce winning basketball.
“He’s just a great connector out there. I love the spirit, leadership he plays with. The way he moves the ball,” Memphis coach Taylor Jenkins said. “Obviously when he’s played a bigger role, he’s filled those shoes brilliantly. He plays so well, plays great team basketball.”
The next two games in Minneapolis will give Jones a chance to make an extra trip home and see family and friends. But he wasn’t hoping to draw the Wolves in the playoffs or anything like that.
“That wasn’t in my control who the seven seed was. I wasn’t trying to think about it too much. Obviously being from there I get a chance to go back home. But it’s the playoffs,” Jones said. “We’re locked in. Whoever our opponent was, it was going to be fine.”
Jones is in the early stages of his third playoff series, and second with Memphis. He said he’s learned from each experience as he’s spent additional time immersed in the postseason atmosphere. It’s all becoming more natural for him.
The same is true with Jones in the Grizzlies’ defensive scheme. Jenkins said Jones has improved defensively in his third season in Memphis and taken ownership of that end of the floor.
“Just comfortability in the scheme. Just being comfortable and confident in what we’re doing on the defensive end,” Jones said. “That’s pretty much it, just keep it simple.”
He’s also shooting well from 3-point range this season, shooting 39 percent from deep. Jones also again demonstrated his ability to lead a team. On Saturday, Jenkins searched for other ways to get Jones on the floor, including playing the guard next to Morant. He’s becoming increasingly more difficult to keep off the court.
