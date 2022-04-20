Finance
Social Media Mania – Google Style
Saying that Social Networking has ‘changed the dynamics of how we use the internet’ would be nothing short of an understatement. Since its launch of Orkut in 2004, Google has jumped on the social networking bandwagon with arch rivals Facebook and Twitter. The newest edition to Google’s bouquet of web-based applications is Google Buzz, a new tool aimed at steering users away from other Social Networking Sites.
What’s Google Buzz?
Google Buzz is an email-enabled social networking medium that (according to some) is going to take the Social networking world by storm. It’s designed to allow users to share photos, videos, links, and status updates with their friends, as well as discuss shared content. It’s very similar to the News Feed in Facebook in that regard. It’s also similar to FriendFeed, a social sharing service acquired by Facebook last year with a small, but devoted following.
The great thing about this application is it’s easy, one step integration with users’ existing Gmail accounts – something Google is probably counting on to make this product a success. With a user-base of 174 million ‘Gmailers’, Google Buzz is looking at a huge pool of potential users.
The not so great thing is that it’s similar to too many services already on the market. Google Buzz looks like a “me-too” product. People already have a plethora of ways to share content with their friends: Facebook and Twitter are two popular choices. Blogging is another. E-mailing text and images to friends is still very popular. So will Google Buzz succeed in making consumers switch?
Dealing with competition:
With a 400 million strong loyal user-base, social networking giant Facebook has been in the business since 2007 and is gobbling the market pie faster every minute. Constantly innovating and adding newer features, Facebook has managed to attract and retain users more than any other social networking site, and is Google’s number 1 competition. Following in second place is Twitter, with 18 million registered users.
Over the years, Google has made several attempts to catch up with competition but hasn’t managed to pull it off.
Shaky track record:
Google hasn’t exactly established itself in the social networking space. The search-engine giant has been struggling with creating a loyal customer-base and seems to dish out more applications than the market can handle. Most famously, Orkut failed to take off outside of India & Brazil, and Google’s other social media efforts also crashed in the marketplace: Dodgeball, Jaiku, and OpenSocial, to name three.
More recently, Google launched the Google wave, another medium for information, data and opinion sharing, which didn’t really take off. Google representatives have admitted that Buzz was inspired by Google Wave and described it as “an online tool for real-time communication and collaboration”. “A wave can be both a conversation and a document where people can discuss and work together using richly formatted text, photos, videos, maps, and more.” Basically, Google Wave is e-mail, instant messaging, an online collaboration tool and a wiki all rolled into one service. So what’s the difference between a Buzz and a Wave?
Buzz vs. Wave:
Google Buzz uses email updates while Google wave is real-time communication (you can actually watch someone typing out their response or comment on an individual wave) Wave was built on collaborative features like editing a document, planning an event, creating meeting notes, and so on. But if you just want to share photos, videos, or comments that don’t require real-time communication, then Google Buzz is probably the better option.
One of the problems with Wave is that it’s a difficult tool to explain to others, and once you understand what Wave is it’s even harder to understand everything you can do with it. Buzz, on the other hand, works similarly to e-mail and is focused on one thing: sharing content with others. This is probably one of the reasons why Google Wave didn’t perform as well as everyone expected it to.
Nonetheless, Google Buzz might turn out to be a lot more promising than it’s predecessor:
Buzz, on day one, is a better and more elegant service than Facebook has become after six years. Some of this is because Facebook had to create its network from scratch and pioneered the category, giving it a lot of baggage to overcome at this point. Google, meanwhile, has the advantage of building atop Gmail and being able to appropriate good ideas from both Facebook and Twitter. I call this “second mover advantage.” Google Buzz is simple, elegant, and pretty fast. Buzz makes it easy to include photos and other media in posts, which is a win over Facebook. Google does not have the habit of making major changes just as users become comfortable with the previous changes. Facebook seems adrift; Google doesn’t.
Google privacy beats Facebook privacy. Despite #1 below, Google generally gets good marks for protecting user data. Facebook has had a series of privacy blow-ups that have created considerable user distrust. Buzz works inside Gmail. Having social networking integrated into an application most people live in-e-mail-makes it a more natural part of communicating, not a separate online destination and process. The Gmail users in your contact list are the basis of your community. Buzz creates relationships automatically, which results in a social network that includes more of your existing friends, provided they use Gmail. Making networks automatically has pluses and minuses, but seems like a user benefit.
Potential for marketing:
Another point I would like to highlight is the fact that while Facebook has carved a niche in the ‘informal and purely social’ space, Google Buzz has potential to target the business user space. As many people today use Gmail and Gtalk for professional use as well, the chances of users building sustainable business networks on this platform are high. This leaves plenty of room for B2B marketers who learn how to use this medium effectively
Computer Forensics Education and Training
Computer forensics professionals are increasingly in demand. Computer crimes have increased dramatically over the past decade and have become one of the most targeted ways to commit crime. Tens of millions of dollars are lost each year from information stolen from a computer. This has lead to growth in the field of the forensic study of computers
To get a career in the field of forensic study of computers, you typically need a Bachelor’s degree in computer forensics or related degree such as computer engineering or information systems security with additional training. Master’s degrees, Ph.D.s, and certificate programs are also available for this field.
Forensic computer investigators need a broad range of technical skills and knowledge including computer software, network security, protocols, routing, computer file formats, cryptology, reverse software engineering, diagnostic techniques, and password cracking. In addition to technical skills, experts in the forensic study of computers must have good oral and written communication skills, work under tight deadlines, be detail oriented, and understand and comply with investigation procedures. Professionals in this field have to write detailed reports and may provide testimony in court in criminal cases.
Aspiring computer forensics professionals may specialize in a particular area. For example, if a person specializes in financial crimes, additional coursework in finance and accounting may be required. Some employers are willing to accept industry related experience and equivalent knowledge in place of a forensic study degree.
Aspiring computer forensics professionals can obtain a lot of good information about available jobs on a career website such as indeed.com. By having the stated skills and qualifications employers are looking for, you can be much better prepared to start a career in this field.
Matt Bell’s Money Strategies For Tough Times – Book Review
By: Matt Bell (2009)
ISBN 978-1-60006-664-1
Book Price: $12.99
Personal finance
Matt Bell is a personal-finance writer and speaker, director of the Willow Creek Association’s Good $ense financial ministry, and author of Money, Purpose, Joy: The Proven Path to Uncommon Financial Success. He has been quoted in major media such as U.S. News and World Report and Chicago Tribune.
Strategies for wealth in tough times
Matt Bell releases strategies for wealth in tough times, contained in eleven chapters. He addresses issues like; you can get to a better place (Ch. 1), Secured debt solutions (Ch. 5), tapping reserves (Ch. 7), a money plan for any kind of weather (Ch. 9), using your experience to help others (Ch. 11), and much more!
Real solutions for real financial problems
Matt Bell addresses his audience with no-nonsense ideas and integrity! He delivers solutions to money troubles without false promises of quick fix ideas. He states, “First, it’s not about quick-fix solutions… Second… Tough times call for timeless principles, and the principles taught in God’s Word have stood for thousands of years.”
Practical steps will give readers actionable ideas to step out of financial crisis. Matt Bell speaks about finding money to pay down debt, saying, “There are three ways to find extra money to put toward your debts: selling possessions to raise money, increasing your income, or managing your spending more effectively.”
Bell uses powerful quotes to introduce chapters. He opens a chapter about overcoming failure with a quote from Les Brown, “When life knocks you down, try to land on your back. Because if you can look up, you can get up.”
Matt introduces spiritual solutions for readers to achieve miracle results. He asserts, “When spending is your first priority, you never seem to have enough… give, save, and then spend. His Word contains strong cautions against the use of debt… If you orient your finances this way, being generous… you will build a strong financial house… “
Bell sites data to support claims. With budgeting he says, “Just 7 percent of households use a detailed plan with specific monthly spending limits… A plan will give you the knowledge you need to make any needed adjustments.”
Build a strong household
Matt Bell supplies readers with solid strategies to overcome tough financial times, to build a strong household.
Successful Tips For Pre-Launch Advertising of Your Website
Billions of pages on the internet – That’s your competition. Think about your daily visits; which sites you visit on a regular basis to get your news, stock quotes and other information. My guess is that your regular visits can be counted on your fingertips. So how do you, the entrepreneur help people navigate to the newest addition to the web? The latest and greatest site that everyone should know about but nobody is visiting due to poor visibility? There are several key maneuvers you can make to market your new site and attract people to your site even before it’s ready for launch.
- Blog, Blog and More Blog – The first successful maneuver is to create blogs based on as many facets of your business as possible. Keep an inventory in an Excel spreadsheet of your blog locations, usernames and passwords. It’s important to try a few different blogs and see which ones pop up on the major search engines the fastest. Those are the ones you’ll want to focus your efforts on the soonest. Even if you’ve never heard of a blog, it may be spidered regularly and an important addition to your blog repetoire.
- Comment, Comment, Comment – Another great way to get your name out there is to use somewhat of a secret way to backlink your website. A backlink is just a link on another person or company’s website. Do a search for blogs related to your product or service. Visit those blogs and post as many free comments as you can. Usually you can add a comment without having it be pre-approved, it just depends on the popularity of the site or personality of the blogger. Make sure your comments are relevant to the blog and only include one link per comment. Sometimes a blog will have several postings that you can comment on. Usually three comments is sufficient per blog.
- Write, Write, Write – Articles are an important way to not only add credibility to your own personal talents, but it also adds credibility to your website, plus the ever important backlink from a highly spidered source. Write as many articles as you like. Keep them relevant and at around 500 words. This way, people will be more apt to read your article and possibly follow any links you may have included, which at least one should be to your website.
- Act Larger Than You Are – The great thing about the internet is that you can be a small startup from the couch of your studio apartment in Fresno, California. This doesn’t mean your website has to look like it. If you’re not a great designer, find someone who is. If you’re not a great coder, find someone who is. Put together a team of people who have the same ambition as you and make your new site appear like it’s the Google of your niche. If your site has not launched yet, be sure to have a pre-launch registration page available and possibly a sign-up for beta testers to make sure your code is tight.
These are just a few examples. I’m sure you have other ideas of your own, but you’ll want to make sure that you do more than just submit your site to search engines. In today’s internet climate, that’s no longer enough.
