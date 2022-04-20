News
St. Louis County approves millions for convention and rec centers
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — The St. Louis County Council voted to approve the county’s share of the convention center expansion and $40 million for the new north St. Louis County recreation center.
Council chairperson Rita Days had held up the County’s $110 million share of the convention money since October of 2021. She was holding it up until she got the support she needed to get the recreation center in her district approved.
Days neared the finish line on her effort with tonight’s vote. She told FOX 2’s Elliott Davis she’s relieved after such a long fight. The City of St. Louis has already approved its half of the $210 million recreation center.
There’s also a new twist to the story. Cost overruns now total $40 million. Councilman Mark Harder said it’s an issue the council needs to look into. He said he doesn’t know where the extra money is coming from.
News
Winderman’s view: The dangers of giving life, plus other Heat-Hawks thoughts
Observations and other notes of interest from Tuesday night’s 115-105 NBA playoff victory over the Atlanta Hawks:
— This was the perfect example of needing to take care of business with a purpose.
— For the Heat, part of the purpose is Hawks forward John Collins working his way back from toe and finger injuries.
— Re-injected Tuesday into the Hawks’ starting lineup.
— With impressive results.
— And part of it is Clint Capela working on the court pregame Tuesday, still sidelined by the hyperextended knee sustained in Friday night’s play-in victory in Cleveland.
— But perhaps getting closer?
— The longer it gets to go for the Hawks, the better chance for better health.
— As it is, this one required the best of Jimmy Butler.
— For the Heat, it already is as good as it gets.
— With no one on their pregame injury report.
— The Heat were back with a first five of Bam Adebayo, P.J. Tucker, Butler, Max Strus and Kyle Lowry.
— With the start, Lowry tied Rick Mahorn for 83rd and moved past Chris Bosh, Kevin McHale and Metta World Peace for 84th on the NBA all-time playoff list for starts.
— With the start, Butler moved past Shawn Kemp for 94th on the NBA all-time list.
— The Heat entered 15-2 with Strus as a starter.
— The Hawks went with a smaller Game 2 lineup, with Trae Young, Kevin Huerter, De’Andre Hunter, Danilo Gallinari and Collins.
— Collins had been out since March 11 before Sunday’s Game 1 return as a reserve.
— With his opening 3-pointer, Butler tied Derek Harper for 99th on the NBA all-time playoff list.
— His second tied Mike Miller and Mark Jackson for 96th on the all-time playoffs list.
— Tyler Herro entered as Heat sixth man.
— Followed by Dewayne Dedmon.
— And then Duncan Robinson and Gabe Vincent.
— That again left Caleb Martin initially out of the primary rotation.
— Until Adebayo and Dedmon were forced to the bench with their third fouls in the second period.
— Martin had played only mop-up duty in Game 1.
— With Markieff Morris and Victor Oladipo otherwise left to look on.
— Again.
— With their appearances, Butler, Robinson and Herro tied Antoine Walker, Keith Askins and Jason Williams for 23rd on the Heat’s all-time playoff list.
— Adebayo’s second made shot moved him past Jamal Mashburn for 11th on the Heat all-time playoff list.
— Butler’s second free throw moved him past Tom Chambers for 68th on the NBA all-time playoff list.
— Butler’s third free-throw attempt moved him past Chambers for 77th on the NBA all-time playoff list.
— Butler’s third free throw moved him past Tom Heinsohn for 67th on the NBA all-time playoff list.
— Herro’s second defensive rebound tied him with Joel Anthony and Mike Miller for 17th on the Heat all-time playoff list, with his fourth moving him past Antoine Walker for 16th.
— Tucker’s second 3-point attempt tied Clifford Robinson for 86th on the NBA all-time playoff list.
— Tucker’s first 3-pointer tied Tony Parker, Vince Carter and Stephen Jackson for 69th on the NBA all-time playoff list.
— With his first steal, Butler tied Kevin Johnson for 65th on the NBA all-time playoff list.
— Butler’s second defensive rebound moved him past Antoine Walker for 16th on the Heat all-time playoff list.
— Hawks coach Nate McMillan said the Heat’s focus on Young is nothing unexpected.
— “We’ve seen this from Miami all season long,” he said. “There are a number of teams that run switch defenses. We have rules and execution, and styles of play that we want to put out on the floor.”
— He added, “A team that switches one through five, it’s going to take all of the movement that you can run sometimes.”
— McMillan was asked pregame about the Heat’s move of Strus into the starting lineup and Robinson to the second unit.
— “With Strus out there, you’ve still got an elite shooter on the floor,” McMillan said. “With coach Spoelstra making [a] decision like that, you are strengthening something. Maybe it’s his bench and the combination of players coming off the bench. Those guys are still elite shooters, whether you have one or the other on the floor.”
()
News
Tommies baseball team blanks Gophers 6-0
Score one for the little guys.
The St. Thomas baseball team beat the Gophers 6-0 on Tuesday night at Siebert Field in Minneapolis in the Tommies’ first sporting victory over their Big Ten neighbor since making the leap to Division I athletics last fall.
Kolby Gartner picked up the complete-game pitching victory for the Tommies, giving up just three hits over nine innings.
Kevin Halverson led the St. Thomas offense, going 2-for-4 with a home run and three RBIs.
The Tommies (8-21) scored two runs each in the second, third and fourth innings, finishing with 12 hits to three for the Gophers (10-24).
Minnesota won the first two meetings this season against St. Thomas by scores of 12-0 and 2-1. The teams meet for the fourth and final time next Wednesday.
News
Max Scherzer takes no-hitter into sixth, heats up chili Citi Field in stellar home debut as Mets finish off doubleheader sweep of Giants
One strikeout, followed by another whiff, and then another. Suddenly, nine consecutive batters retired, including 17 of the last 18. This was getting real; Max Scherzer had the look.
In his first home start as a Met, Scherzer carried a no-hitter into the sixth inning of the Mets’ 3-1 win over the Giants in Game 2 of a Tuesday doubleheader. Of the 18 batters he’d faced up until that point, only one had reached base, on a walk. Mets fans, filling up Citi Field on a cold and windy night, were living on every pitch. Hey, he did it as a National against the Mets back in 2015 at Citi Field. What’s stopping him from doing it again, this time as a Met, seven years later?
Then Scherzer gave up a two-out walk, and another walk. Ultimately, Giants designated hitter Darin Ruf ended Scherzer’s no-hit bid in the sixth with an RBI single to left field. Scherzer finished the sixth at 94 pitches, and he looked gassed after those back-to-back walks, so it was somewhat surprising when he came back out for the seventh.
But this is Scherzer – Mad Max – we’re talking about. He continued pacing in the dugout before jogging back out to the mound for one more frame.
Scherzer’s seventh and final inning featured an underlying layer of vengeance. He needed just eight pitches to retire the side, including his 10th strikeout of the night. The right-hander, donning a blue No. 21 Mets jersey, strutted off the mound following his 102nd pitch and high-fived his teammates in the dugout. Now, his Citi Field debut as a Met was really over.
Scherzer is 3-0 to begin his Mets tenure. The 37-year-old veteran righty has not suffered a loss in any of his last 22 starts. And the Mets rotation, following the doubleheader sweep of San Fran, has a 1.57 ERA across the first 12 games of the season, representing the best ERA in MLB.
The intimidating Mets rotation has been aided by the team’s new-look lineup, a unit that seems to find ways to claw back or get ahead early.
The Mets offense knocked elite right-hander Logan Webb out of his start as early as the fourth inning. The Giants ace came to Citi Field with a 1.29 ERA over his first two starts and 14 innings, so Webb naturally looked befuddled when Giants manager Gabe Kapler trotted out of the dugout to pull him after just 3.2 innings. But Webb allowed three runs on six hits, and walked three, against a determined Mets lineup that did all of its Game 2 damage on two-out hits.
()
St. Louis County approves millions for convention and rec centers
Ten Important Lessons From the History of Mergers & Acquisitions
Winderman’s view: The dangers of giving life, plus other Heat-Hawks thoughts
Why Would I Ever Use a High Interest Short Term Cash Advance Business Loan?
Tommies baseball team blanks Gophers 6-0
Max Scherzer takes no-hitter into sixth, heats up chili Citi Field in stellar home debut as Mets finish off doubleheader sweep of Giants
Fear of Facing Hard Financial Decisions Could Land You In Bankruptcy
9-year-old’s finger amputated after fall in Webster Groves classroom
Jimmy Butler’s 45 power Heat to 115-105 victory over Hawks, 2-0 series lead
Mud Hens hand Saints worst shutout loss in franchise’s Triple-A history
Sisters ID’d as Collinsville murder victims
Forest Lake man jailed and charged in shooting of man during fight at Arden Hills bar
Tyson Fury Wants UFC Star in Las Vegas
Did Carl Crawford just confirm rumors about Megan Thee Stallion and ASAP Rocky?
New list of deceased celebrities earnings revealed
NBA Playoff Races Heating Up With 3 Weeks Left
Aurogra & Cenforce Working for Everyone
Elon Musk joins Twitter’s board of directors, vows to make changes
Top 3 Ways To Give Yourself An Orgasm
Gold Cup triumph is another feather in Rachael Blackmore’s cap
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News2 weeks ago
Sisters ID’d as Collinsville murder victims
-
News3 weeks ago
Forest Lake man jailed and charged in shooting of man during fight at Arden Hills bar
-
Sports4 weeks ago
Tyson Fury Wants UFC Star in Las Vegas
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Did Carl Crawford just confirm rumors about Megan Thee Stallion and ASAP Rocky?
-
Sports3 weeks ago
New list of deceased celebrities earnings revealed
-
Sports3 weeks ago
NBA Playoff Races Heating Up With 3 Weeks Left
-
HEALTH3 weeks ago
Aurogra & Cenforce Working for Everyone
-
Entertainment2 weeks ago
Elon Musk joins Twitter’s board of directors, vows to make changes