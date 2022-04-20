News
St. Paul school board makes Juneteenth a paid holiday
The St. Paul school board voted Tuesday night to make June 19th a paid holiday for school district employees.
Juneteenth commemorates the day in 1865 when the last Black Americans were freed from slavery. President Joe Biden signed a bill last year making it a federal holiday.
The St. Paul Federation of Educators during contract negotiations this school year asked that Juneteenth be added to the list of nine paid holidays for each of its employee groups.
The union dropped the proposal after the district agreed to bring that request to the school board separate from contract negotiations.
On Tuesday, the school board unanimously adopted a resolution declaring that it “believes that the celebration of Juneteenth within the School District is an appropriate opportunity to renew our solidarity and commitment to antiracism, to (educate) ourselves about the legacy and inequity of slavery, and to reaffirm our commitment to greater racial and social justice.”
When June 19 falls on a Sunday, as it does this year, employees will get the following Monday off. When the holiday falls on Saturday, they’ll get the preceding Friday off.
The school board resolution also encourages the Legislature and governor to make Juneteenth an official state holiday.
Many local and state governments have adopted the holiday since George Floyd was murdered in May 2020, including the cities of Minneapolis and St. Paul and Hennepin and Ramsey counties.
Receiver Amari Johnson finally gets chance with UCF, and it’s worth the wait
Amari Johnson has had to wait his turn.
In a new college football world in which players regularly enter the NCAA transfer portal instead of riding the bench, the Miami native has stayed loyal to UCF.
Despite a coaching change halfway through his four years and sitting on the depth chart behind wide receivers such as Gabriel Davis, Jacob Harris and Tre Nixon — all in the NFL now — Johnson never wavered.
“That was pretty much the best thing for me,” Johnson said. “Just to learn from those guys and be able to take what those guys did on the field, [I] implement it into my style of play.”
Johnson showed why the wait was worth it during Saturday’s spring game when he caught 4 passes for 66 yards and 2 touchdowns, including the first score of the intrasquad scrimmage.
“It felt really good,” he said. “Going into my senior year, it just felt good to be able to perform at a high standard for the crowd and for my coaches and improve from last spring. Everything felt good.”
Johnson arrived at UCF in the summer of 2019 and caught a 49-yard touchdown pass in his debut against FAMU. That season he appeared in seven games as a receiver and on special teams.
The next year he saw the field in two more games, but only caught 3 passes for 12 yards while mostly playing on special teams.
In Gus Malzahn’s first year in Orlando, Johnson’s role expanded as he became a jack of all trades.
He finished fourth on the team with 23 catches, totaling 138 receiving yards and a touchdown. He also rushed 7 times for 27 yards and a touchdown. On special teams, he returned 9 punts for 79 yards and recorded 6 tackles.
When asked if he had a favorite play from last season, Johnson changed the direction of his answer. He wanted to talk about his teammates — not himself.
“I’m a team guy,” he said. “So, any moment that I can have with the guys out there, whether I’m playing or if I’m on the sidelines just chopping it up, every game is the best moment.”
The spring game performance helped his confidence greatly, and Johnson explained how Malzahn has helped him improve.
“Since Coach Gus has been here, he’s always been big on the small details and that’s something that I’ve wanted to improve on since last year,” Johnson said. “Details can possibly mess up an entire play whether you’re lined up wrong or you’re out of position.
“Being able to dial into the small details, routes, just the extra work, the extra things that can allow me to go in and produce the way I did.”
Entering his senior season, Johnson is part of a wide receiver room that features Jaylon Robinson, Ryan O’Keefe, Jaylon Griffin and newcomer Kobe Hudson among others.
Having waited to perform like he did Saturday, Johnson views himself as an example for his teammates.
“It allows me to show the other guys that if I can do it, you can do it, too,” he said. “As long as we hold each other accountable, anything can be done.”
Email Jason Beede at [email protected] or follow him on Twitter at @therealBeede.
Netflix shares drop 25% after service loses 200K subscribers
By MICHAEL LIEDTKE
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Netflix suffered its first subscriber loss in more than a decade, causing its shares to plunge 25% in extended trading amid concerns that the pioneering streaming service may have already seen its best days.
The company’s customer base fell by 200,000 subscribers during the January-March period, according to its quarterly earnings report released Tuesday It’s the first time that Netflix’s subscribers have fallen since the streaming service became available throughout most of the world outside of China six years ago. The drop this year stemmed in part from Netflix’s decision to withdraw from Russia to protest the war against Ukraine, resulting in a loss of 700,000 subscribers.
Netflix acknowledged its problems are deep rooted by projecting a loss of another 2 million subscribers during the April-June period.
If the stock drop extends into Wednesday’s regular trading session, Netflix shares will have lost more than half of their value so far this year — wiping out about $150 billion in shareholder wealth in less than four months.
Netflix is hoping to reverse the tide by taking steps it has previously resisted, including blocking the sharing of accounts and introducing a lower-priced — and ad-supported — version of its service.
Aptus Capital Advisors analyst David Wagner said it’s now clear that Netflix is grappling with an imposing challenge. “They are in no-(wo) man’s land,” Wagner wrote in a research note Tuesday.
Netflix absorbed its biggest blow since losing 800,000 subscribers in 2011 — the result of unveiled plans to begin charging separately for its then-nascent streaming service, which had been bundled for free with its traditional DVD-by-mail service. The customer backlash to that move elicited an apology from Netflix CEO Reed Hastings for botching the execution of the spin-off.
The latest subscriber loss was far worse than a forecast by Netflix management for a conservative gain of 2.5 million subscribers. The news deepens troubles that have been mounting for the streaming since a surge of signups from a captive audience during the pandemic began to slow.
It marks the fourth time in the last five quarters that Netflix’s subscriber growth has fallen below the gains of the previous year, a malaise that has been magnified by stiffening competition from well-funded rivals such as Apple and Walt Disney.
The setback follows the company’s addition of 18.2 million subscribers in 2021, its weakest annual growth since 2016. That contrasted with an increase of 36 million subscribers during 2020 when people were corralled at home and starved for entertainment, which Netflix was able to quickly and easily provide with its stockpile of original programming.
Netflix has previously predicted that it will regain its momentum, but on Tuesday faced up to the issues bogging it down. “COVID created a lot of noise on how to read the situation,” Hastings said in a video conference reviewing the latest numbers.
Among other things, Hastings confirmed Netflix will start crack down on the sharing of subscriber passwords that has enabled multiple households to access its service from a single account, with changes likely to roll out during the next year or so.
The Los Gatos, California, company estimated that about 100 million households worldwide are watching its service for free by using the account of a friend or another family member, including 30 million in the U.S. and Canada. “”Those are over 100 million households already are choosing to view Netflix,” Hastings said. “They love the service. We’ve just got to get paid at some degree for them.”
To stop the practice and prod more people to pay for their own accounts, Netflix indicated it will expand a test introduced last month in Chile, Peru and Costa Rica that allows subscribers to add up to two people living outside their households to their accounts for an additional fee.
Netflix ended March with 221.6 million worldwide subscribers. The subscriber downturn clipped Netflix’s finances in the first quarter when the company’s profit fell 6% from last year to $1.6 billion, or $3.53 per share. Revenue climbed 10% from last year to nearly $7.9 billion.
With the pandemic easing, people have been finding other things to do, and other video streaming services are working hard to lure new viewers with their own award-winning programming. Apple, for instance, held the exclusive streaming rights to “CODA,” which eclipsed Netflix’s “Power of The Dog,” among other movies, to win Best Picture at last month’s Academy Awards.
Escalating inflation over the past year has also squeezed household budgets, leading more consumers to rein in their spending on discretionary items. Despite that pressure, Netflix recently raised its prices in the U.S., where it has its greatest household penetration — and where it’s had the most trouble finding more subscribers. In the most recent quarter, Netflix lost 640,000 subscribers in the U.S. and Canada, prompting management to point out that most of its future growth will come in international markets.
Netflix also is trying to give people another reason to subscribe by adding video games at no extra charge — a feature that began to roll out last year.
Gerrit Cole pulled in second inning of game against Tigers after allowing two runs and walking four hitters in the inning
DETROIT — Gerrit Cole and the Yankees were hoping for a quick night, but never could have imagined anything like this. The ace was chased in the second inning after walking four hitters in the inning — and a career-high five walks total in 1.2 innings — and allowing two runs to score.
Cole pounded the ball three times into his glove and then covered his mouth with his glove when Aaron Boone went out to get him.
Cole’s final line was 1.2 innings pitched, two earned runs on one hit and five walks. He struck out three.
This just extends Cole’s struggles to start the season. He left the game with an ugly 6.35 ERA after three starts and has not won a game yet. He was hurt by the home run in his first two starts. Rafael Devers got him in the first inning of Opening Day and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. homered twice and doubled off of him in his second start.
