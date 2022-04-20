News
Steve Nash says it’s on Ben Simmons to say ‘I’m ready, I want to play’
BOSTON — If Ben Simmons is going to play a playoff game this season, the decision will be his, not anyone else’s.
That’s the message Nets head coach Steve Nash delivered hours ahead of tipoff for Game 2 against the Celtics on Wednesday, exactly 10 months after Simmons last played in an NBA game.
“There’s no other way than him to say, ‘I’m ready,’ especially after an absence this long,” Nash said at the TD Garden. “So whenever he is ready, it’s gonna have to be on him to say, ‘I feel comfortable,’ ‘I feel ready to go,’ ‘I want to play,’ ‘I want to contribute.’ We can’t push him places when you have been out this long. It’s gotta be something where he’s definitely comfortable and ready to play.”
Nash added that it will be “a collective decision” including the team’s performance staff, but ultimately, Simmons will call his own shot.
“This has been a prolonged absence,” he said. “So I think it’s more about they [Simmons and the performance staff] are in this together trying to find a resolution, a time for him to come back where he is safe to play and well enough to contribute.”
Simmons has continued to make progress after receiving an epidural in mid-March to alleviate the pain associated with a herniated disk in his lower back. This week, Nash said, the 25-year-old All-Star forward practiced in a four-on-four setting with contact for the first time since injuring his back. As Nash spoke, Simmons walked past the small pool of reporters gathered for Nets’ shootaround availability onto the TD Garden court.
“Ben’s doing well,” Nash said. “He’s gonna work out again today, see if he continues to improve, so he’s still progressing and moving forward.”
Simmons participated in the four-on-four on Monday then a five-on-zero walkthrough on Tuesday that Nash defined as “scripting.” Nash said the scripting is important so that Simmons knows what actions the team is trying to run if he does make his debut, but hedged that thought process with the adjustments that come in playoff basketball.
“If he’s able to play at some point, having him kind of become as familiar as possible with what we’re doing, because things change from day-to-day,” he said. “You’re making adjustments, so having him be involved with all of that stuff, so if he is able to play at some point, he’s comfortable.”
Simmons’ sheer presence in practice and shootaround has caught the eye of some of his teammates.
“Yeah, he’s coming along pretty good,” Nic Claxton said at shootaround on Wednesday. “He definitely has a real good swagger about himself right now. So, you know, I think the whole world is ready to see him back out there and he can definitely help us out in a lot of ways.”
Some teammates, however, still remain in the dark.
“I haven’t seen much,” said Seth Curry, Simmons’ former teammate in Philadelphia. “I haven’t been following him around. [I’m] locked into what we’re doing. Whatever he’s doing, I haven’t really been in the gym to see it. I haven’t seen much.”
It remains unclear whether Simmons has progressed enough to play in Game 3 at Barclays Center on Saturday. Nash did not rule Simmons out for the Nets’ first home playoff game but also said the team might be cautious given how long the star forward has gone since playing an NBA game.
“I wouldn’t be able to say anything about that because I’m not even sure how he’s gonna get through these weeks,” he said after Tuesday’s practice at Harvard. “We have to also consider it’s a nine-month absence, or whatever it is, so it’s not just like he had a six-week absence. I think it’s a pretty unique scenario and it’s not as linear as the other in-season injuries.”
Simmons last played for the Philadelphia 76ers against the Atlanta Hawks in the Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals on June 20. He cited mental health issues as his reason for not playing a game or fully participating in Sixers training camp this season before arriving in Brooklyn via the Feb. 10 James Harden deal.
Simmons did not play when he arrived in Brooklyn because he needed to ramp up his conditioning. He injured his back during that ramp-up.
News
Walmarrt? Installers misspell name of Hudson store on giant sign
Violet Cable was headed to Perkins in Hudson, Wis., for lunch on Tuesday with her grandfather when she spotted a major typo.
There on the big, blue sign outside Walmart was the name of the store misspelled as “Walmarrt.” The other side of the sign at 2222 Crest View Dr., was spelled correctly, said Dave Engstrom, who stopped to take a photo of the typo.
“I was really surprised,” said Engstrom, who lives in Afton and serves as city administrator of Lake St. Croix Beach, Minn. “It’s a huge mistake.”
Engstrom said he has no idea how long the incorrect sign has been up.
A manager at the store said he could not comment on the sign and referred a reporter to Walmart corporate headquarters; no one from Walmart corporate returned a query seeking comment on Tuesday or Wednesday.
Last year, another major typo occurred in Wisconsin. Crews repainting the village of Plover’s water tower on July 1 misspelled the village’s name as “Plvoer.”
Engstrom said he was impressed by Violet’s sharp eyes. “She’s 11,” he said. “Her eyes are much better than mine.”
News
Big Ten basketball tournaments coming to Minnesota
The Big Ten’s basketball tournaments are coming to Minnesota for the first time.
The conference announced Wednesday the 2023 women’s tournament and the 2024 men’s and women’s tournaments will be held at Target Center in Minneapolis.
“We are thrilled to bring the Big Ten Basketball Tournaments to Minneapolis,” Big Ten Conference Commissioner Kevin Warren said in a statement. “Minneapolis has a strong history of hosting exceptional events such as the recent NCAA Women’s Final Four, and also features world-class venues and an outstanding base of Big Ten alumni and fans. We look forward to creating new memories and experiences for our student-athletes, coaches and member institutions, further expanding our fanbase, cultivating relationships with the business community, and fostering a positive and lasting impact on the Twin Cities.”
Next year’s women’s basketball tournament in Minnesota will be the first time the event will not be held in Indianapolis since 2015. Next year’s men’s tournament will be at United Center in Chicago, one of the four cities to host, along with Indianapolis, Washington D.C., and New York City.
The 2023 women’s tournament will be held from March 1-5.
The 2024 women’s tournament will be played March 6-10, followed by the men’s tournament from March 13-17.
The Big Ten also announced its football championship game will remain at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis through 2024.
News
As shares plunge, Netflix takes aim at password sharing
By MICHAEL LIEDTKE
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A sharp drop in subscribers sent Netflix shares into freefall Wednesday, forcing the company to consider experimenting with ads and — hold onto your remote — cracking down on millions of freeloaders who use passwords shared by friends or family.
Looming changes announced late Tuesday are designed to help Netflix regain momentum lost over the past year. Pandemic-driven lockdowns that drove binge-watching have lifted, while deep-pocketed rivals such as Apple and Walt Disney have begun to chip away at its vast audience with their own streaming services.
Netflix’s customer base fell by 200,000 subscribers during the January-March quarter, the first contraction the streaming service has seen since it became available throughout most of the world other than China six years ago. The drop stemmed in part from Netflix’s decision to withdraw from Russia to protest the war against Ukraine, resulting in a loss of 700,000 subscribers. Netflix projected a loss of another 2 million subscribers in the current April-June quarter.
The steep erosion, which follows a year of progressively slower growth, has given Netflix investors major jitters. The company’s stock was down as much as 37% midday Wednesday. If the stock closes at this level, the selloff will have wiped out nearly two-thirds of Netflix’s market value since the end of last year, erasing $170 billion in shareholder wealth in less than four months.
The impact on current Netflix customers won’t be clear for some time. To David Lewis in Norwalk, Connecticut, it’s doesn’t seem like a big deal. Lewis shares a premium plan with his three adult children and some of their friends and says they will keep it, even if they have to cut off the friends and each pay for their own accounts.
“We would keep Netflix and pay for the four in our family, even if it was more,” he said. “We love the service and what it offers.”
The Los Gatos, California, company estimated that about 100 million households worldwide are watching its service for free by using the account of a friend or another family member, including 30 million in the U.S. and Canada.
“Those are over 100 million households already are choosing to view Netflix,” Netflix CEO Reed Hastings said. “We’ve just got to get paid at some degree for them.”
To prod more people to pay for their own accounts, Netflix indicated it will expand a trial program it has been running in three Latin American countries — Chile, Costa Rica and Peru. In these locations, subscribers can extend service to another household for a discounted price. In Costa Rica, for instance, Netflix plan prices range from $9 to $15 a month, but subscribers can openly share their service with another household for $3.
Netflix offered no additional information about how a cheaper ad-supported service tier would work or how much it would cost. Another rival, Hulu, has long offered an ad-supported tier.
While Netflix clearly believes these changes will help it build upon its current 221.6 million worldwide subscribers, the moves also risk alienating customers to the point they cancel.
Netflix was previously stung by a customer backlash in 2011 when it unveiled plans to begin charging for its then-nascent streaming service, which had been bundled for free with its traditional DVD-by-mail service before its international expansion. In the months after that change, Netflix lost 800,000 subscribers, prompting an apology from Hastings for botching the execution of the spin-off.
Tuesday’s announcement was a sobering comedown for a company that was buoyed two years ago when millions of consumers corralled at home were desperately seeking diversions — a void Netflix was happy to fill. Netflix added 36 million subscribers during 2020, by far the largest annual growth since its video streaming service’s debut in 2007.
But Hastings now believes those outsized gains may have blinded management. “COVID created a lot of noise on how to read the situation,” he said in a video conference Tuesday.
Netflix began heading in a new direction last year when its service added video games at no additional charge in an attempt to give people another reason to subscribe.
Escalating inflation over the past year has also squeezed household budgets, leading more consumers to rein in their spending on discretionary items. Despite that pressure, Netflix recently raised prices in the U.S., where it has its greatest household penetration — and where it’s had the most trouble finding more subscribers.
In the most recent quarter, Netflix lost 640,000 subscribers in the U.S. and Canada, prompting management to point out that most of its future growth will come in international markets. Netflix ended March with 74.6 million subscribers in the U.S. and Canada.
