Blockchain

Terra (LUNA) Price Analysis: April 20

Published

1 min ago

on

Terra (LUNA) Price Analysis: April 20
  • On April 20, the bullish LUNA price analysis is at $110.29.
  • LUNA’s bearish market price analysis for April 20, 2022, is $75.66.
  • Terra’s 50MA shows an upward trend.

In Terra (LUNA) price analysis on April 20, 2022, we use price patterns, and Moving Average about LUNA to analyze the future movement of the cryptocurrency. 

Terra (LUNA)

Terra is a blockchain network built using Cosmos SDK specializing in stablecoin creation. Rather than use fiat or over-collateralized crypto as reserves, each and individual stablecoin is convertible into the network’s native token LUNA. It enables users to pay network fees, participate in governance, stake in the Tendermint Delegated Proof of Stake consensus mechanism, and peg stablecoins.

Stablecoins on the Terra network use a different method to maintain price parity than collateralized fiat-backed stablecoins and crypto-backed stablecoins. However, Terra’s stablecoins, use algorithmic methods to control their supply and maintain the peg. The LUNA token is integral to Terra’s algorithmic stablecoins as it absorbs the stablecoin’s demand volatility. with an elastic monetary policy, LUNA carefully controls the supply of Terra’s currencies. 

Terra Station is the official Terra crypto wallet and dashboard that allows LUNA holders to access their funds,take, and participate in governance. It’s available as both an app for mobile devices and as a browser extension. It is a non-custodial wallet, which means, only you have access to your private keys. 

Terra (LUNA) Price Analysis

LUNA price analysis on April 20, 2022, is explained below within a two-hour time frame.

LUNA/USDT Horizontal Channel Pattern (Source: Tradingview)

A horizontal channel or sideways trend has the appearance of a rectangle pattern. It consists of at least four contact points. This is because it needs at least two lows to connect, as well as two highs. Buying and selling pressure is equal, and the prevailing direction of price action is sideways. Horizontal channels provide a clear and systematic way to trade by providing buy and sell points. When the price hits the top of the channel, sell your existing long position or take a short position. The difference between the other two is that a horizontal channel is characterized as having equal highs and lows.

Currently, the price of LUNA is $94.35. If the pattern continues, the price of LUNA might reach the resistance level of $110.29 and the buy level of LUNA is $97.55. If the trend reverses, then the price of LUNA may fall to $75.66 and the sell level of LUNA is $88.24.

Terra (LUNA) Moving Average

The LUNA’s Moving Average (MA) is shown in the chart below. 

Currently, LUNA is in a bullish state. Notably, the DOT price lies above 50 MA (short-term) and 200 MA (long-term), so it is completely in an upward trend. Therefore, there is a possibility of a reversal trend of LUNA at any time.

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed in this chart solely author’s. It does not interpreted as investment advice. TheNewsCrypto team encourages all to do their own research before investing.

Blockchain

The CEO Of Ripple Says Bitcoin Tribalism Is Holding Back The Crypto Industry

Published

17 mins ago

on

April 20, 2022

By

Ripple
As one of the most influential people in the crypto space, the CEO of Ripple says he owns Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies. But to him, only promoting Bitcoin will stop industry growth. As a result, the crypto industry could potentially lose millions for miners with less incentive than before if nothing changes soon.

At the CNBC event, Brad Garlinghouse, CEO and founder of Ripple, recently said that the tribalism around Bitcoin and other digital currencies has been holding back the industry’s growth.

“It is not good when people in the cryptocurrency space are divided into tribes,” said Garlinghouse at a CNBC-hosted fireside chat last week at the Paris Blockchain Week Summit, in an interview that was published today on CNBC.

When asked about his thoughts on XRP, Garlinghouse shared that he is indeed invested in other notable digital currencies such as Bitcoin and Ethereum — despite being charged by the SEC for playing an integral role in the $1.3 billion sales of unregistered securities offerings.

After dumping below $39,000 on Monday, bitcoin is slowly recovering | Source: BTC/USD chart from Tradingview.com

Garlinghouse said, “I own bitcoin, I own Ether, I own some others. I am an absolute believer that this industry is going to continue to thrive.” 

“All boats can rise,” says Garlinghouse. “Adopting other digital currencies, we see this as an opportunity for growth and adoption outside of XRP.”

Ripple CEO On Industry Growth

When asked about investors who have devoted their funds exclusively to bitcoin, Garlinghouse did not mention any names. Still, people in the cryptocurrency industry focus on just one coin.

He said;

Tribalism around bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies is holding back the entire $2 trillion market.

One most prominent example of Bitcoin tribalism is Jack Dorsey, the former Twitter CEO and founder of Square Inc. He has publicly declared support for Bitcoin on several occasions. In addition, he recently sponsored research to foster its development as an asset class to make it more accessible in society.

Earlier this year, Dorsey said that he is a Bitcoin maximalist. As a result, he doesn’t plan on adopting any other cryptocurrency soon, including Ethereum.

Another example of a Bitcoin tribalist is Michael Saylor, the CEO of MicroStrategy. He has converted a vast percentage of company reserve cash into Bitcoin.

The company is a major player in the crypto market, with its holdings totaling over 129,000 Bitcoins.

Garlinhouse said the problem with this maximalism is that it has frustrated efforts to lobby U.S. lawmakers. Most representatives would mainly agitate for the cryptocurrency they own rather than taking an interest in what’s best for everyone else.

Garlinghouse added;

The lack of coordination in Washington, D.C., amongst the crypto industry, I find it to be shocking. 

 

               Featured image from Pixabay, chart from Tradingview.com
Blockchain

Reddit User Tracks Outflow of ETH Worth $114.8M by Ronin Network Hacker

Published

1 hour ago

on

April 20, 2022

By

Cybersecurity Specialist Robs $576,000 Worth of Crypto From Client's Wallet
  • Reddit user ThatGuy222666 has monitored the primary wallet.
  • Each new wallet of 100 ETH is emptied in 4-6 hours by the hackers.

Nearly a month ago, hackers stole approximately $615 million worth of ETH from the Ronin Network, the side-chain intended to grow Axie Infinity. Of the 173,000 ETH taken in the Ronin Bridge assault, the hackers have cashed out 28,164 ETH, worth $86,128,384.73 recently. This is the second time in two weeks that the attackers have attempted to transfer over 2000 ETH ($6 million).

A graphic published on Reddit depicts a list of transactions that have been sent from the wallets affected by the hack. Since the Ronin Bridge was compromised, Reddit user ThatGuy222666 has monitored the primary wallet.

Reddit User Tracks Outflow of ETH Worth 1148M by Ronin
Source: Reddit User

When it comes to Tornado Cash, it seems that numerous wallets are being used to deposit Ethereum (ETH) into the crypto mixer, which enables users to hide their digital footprint on the Ethereum network. According to the graphic uploaded by the user, each new wallet of 100 ETH is emptied in 4-6 hours by the hackers.

The Reddit user said:

“The most baffling part of the whole situation to me, is that 327 different wallets have actually sent this person small quantities of ETH in the hope he shares the wealth.” 

The Reddit user speculates that the hack was conducted by a single individual who may be transferring the cash at a snail’s pace to escape discovery. According to the Reddit post, the address “was on a US watch list before the exploit,” and it was “linked to North Korea,” according to the Reddit post. On the other hand, the smart user still feels that one or two people carried out the assault.

Blockchain

Russia’s War on Ukraine Affects the Country’s Crypto Boom!

Published

2 hours ago

on

April 20, 2022

By

Russia's War on Ukraine Affects the Country's Crypto Boom!
  • Ukraine’s crypto industry was severely affected. 
  • Many crypto firms and exchanges were forced to be shut down, without employees.
  • Firms branches operating elsewhere tend to run the show and keep Ukraine’s crypto industry alive.

The war is yet to come to an end, and the still on throttle battle, prohibits the self growth and improvisation of the nation’s crypto industry. The crypto industry of Ukraine was hit by Russia, forcing many crypto firms, organizations and exchanges to be forced to shut down.

Thousands of employees whose livelihood was dependent on such companies and firms are now left unemployed without anything to survive. Besides, the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky has strictly ordered all men between 18 to 50 age group to be present in the Ukraine and not to leave it. The main notion behind this is to gather up man-power for Ukraine’s military support.

 The Different Perspectives

Accordingly, the people of Ukraine, and the crypto industry though they are suffering on one side, on the other they tend to stand enthusiastically against the raging war. Most of the crypto firms and exchanges were closed down, and only a few managed to operate. 

Among them, the Ukraine based Non Fungible Token (NFT) service organization Finch, continues to operate globally. Accordingly, the CEO of Finch, Arsenii Hurtavtsov, who is actually a citizen of Ukraine, fled the country to Azerbaijan, right after the outbreak, before the travel impositions were devised. 

From there, Arsenii Hurtavtsov traveled to Dubai, joining together with his Chief Operating Officer, Alina Varakuta. Together, they started to run the show furthermore remotely and by acquiring resources. 

 In spite of all this, the CEO of Finch states that more than half of their employees are trapped in bomb shelters unable to even survive without basic necessities. Therefore, Finch must operate such that they will be able to provide the employees salary in spite of their terrible condition and situations. 

Trending