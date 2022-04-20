News
The 15 Best Beaches in Goa You Should Not Miss On Your First Goa Trip
Travellers sometimes wonder how many beaches in Goa they should visit when arranging a trip to this coastal paradise. It’s a difficult effort to prioritise given the distinct identities of the prominent beaches in North and South Goa. So, the next time you’re planning a trip to Goa,
Keep this list in mind to make your vacation memorable,
1. Baga Beach
Not everyone visits the beach to unwind. You can party all day in Baga, with the picturesque emerald beach and blue waters as your backdrop. There are numerous pubs and nightclubs along the entire stretch. With Tito’s and Mambo’s cafes, this is one of Goa’s greatest beaches for nightlife.
Because of its popularity, Baga Beach is a popular place to stay. You can have a fantastic seafood meal at the shacks, visit a flea market, and buy trinkets all in one afternoon. While dashing through the waves on a speedboat, take in the sunset and feel the ocean breeze.
2. Calangute Beach
One of Goa’s nicest beaches, with a long thin stretch of beautiful sand and a clear sea in a thousand colours of blue. It’s only 15 kilometres from Panaji and one of north Goa’s largest beaches. For watersports, this is the best beach.
Calangute Beach is your go-to destination for an adrenaline rush, with a variety of water activities such as surfing, parasailing, and water skiing. After a swim in the clear waters, visit the Kerkar Art Complex to see the works of local artists. You can also walk through the outdoor markets and buy locally created goods.
3. Candolim Beach
This trail of white sand beach with lapis lazuli water is only 13 kilometres from Panaji. There is no shortage of things to do in Candolim Beach, and there is plenty to keep you occupied from twilight until dawn. This 30-kilometre stretch of shoreline runs from Fort Aguada to Chapora Beach. Before sitting down to a barefoot lunch at Claudina’s Shack, try your hand at parasailing, catamaran sailing, jet skiing, and banana rides. Then take a trek to Aguada Fort to see the historical site.
4. Vagator Beach
Vagator, located just 21 kilometres from Panaji, is unquestionably one of Goa’s top beaches for honeymooners. This beach will enchant you with its peaceful and lovely ambience.
This white sand beach provides a great contrast to the magnificent blue of the sea, set amidst towering rocky cliffs and flanked by large stretches of coconut trees. Vagator has become one of the best beaches for foreign visitors, and it is gradually gaining popularity among Indian visitors.
5. Anjuna Beach
This beach is known for its tranquil waters, delectable seafood, live music, and bustling flea markets. This is why it is regarded as one of the best places to unwind and enjoy yourself — a one-stop-shop for all of your plans.
Take a seat at one of the famous beach shacks and relax for the evening. The laid-back ambience and bohemian spirit will undoubtedly make this an unforgettable experience.
6. Chapora Beach
Chapora is a rough beauty that is undeniably one of Goa’s most photographed beaches. Even with the exponential growth in tourists each year, this is the only beach that has managed to maintain its unique personality.
The wonderful mood is created by the whitish sand beach, the contrasting black lava rocks, and the nearby huge Chapora Fort. If you’re in the area, don’t miss a visit to the enormous Chapora village to learn more about the local culture.
7. Morijim Beach
This is one of North Goa’s most secluded beaches. If you wanted to spend some alone time reading pages from a novel, this would be the place for it. Morjim Beach, with its peculiar tranquil ambience, provided the ideal setting for me to unwind throughout this journey.
This beach is also a great place to go bird watching, and it’s where Olive Ridley turtles lay their eggs. Only put this one on your list if you want to unwind after a night of late-night partying and loud music.
8. Arambol Beach
This is an excellent choice for families travelling together. Everything from food to lodging is inexpensive near this beach, making it a budget traveller’s dream. It mimics a cove and serves as a gathering spot for those looking to experience Goa’s nightlife.
9. Mandrem Beach
The beach shacks dot this gorgeous white sand beach. While the tides kiss your feet, these bamboo footbridges provide the ideal scene for a romantic night with your loved one. As a result, this beach is also regarded as one of the greatest for honeymooners.
10. Palolem Beach
Palolem is one of Goa’s most popular beaches, and it is located in the south of the state, away from the bustle of the north. This palm-fringed white sand beach with breathtaking vistas is ideal for families and couples alike.
Yoga sessions, dolphin spotting, and ayurvedic massages are all available to those who want to soothe their senses.
11. Patnem Beach
Patnem beach is a hidden gem just a 21-minute walk from Palolem beach. In South Goa, this is a less popular and slightly unusual beach to visit. This is a foodie’s dream come true. Everything from mouthwatering New Zealand lamb dishes to vegan meals may be found here.
You will be discouraged in Patnem if you are searching for lively nightlife. Because the atmosphere is mostly relaxed and slow.
12. Colva Beach
Colva beach, with its 2.4 kilometres of golden sand and coconut trees, is one of Goa’s top ten beaches.
This one has the best selection of beach shacks, a delectable seafood buffet, pubs, and low-cost lodging alternatives. Watersports such as jet-skiing, snorkelling, and speedboat trips are also available at Colva Beach.
13. Agonda Beach
If you want to detach from the outer world, Agonda Beach is the place to go. This 3 kilometres pure stretch of untainted beauty is about 10 minutes north of the famous Palolem Beach. Agonda beach is one of the greatest beaches in Goa for family vacations because hawkers are not permitted.
14. Benaulim Beach
This is one of Goa’s nicest beaches, and the tranquil atmosphere will make you fall in love with it. The beach’s quiet location makes it one of Goa’s top beaches for couples.
Take a long walk with your loved one while admiring the beautiful sunset. When hunger pains strike, the beach cabins will come to your rescue.
15. Butterfly Beach
Amid Goa, there is a hidden gem. This beach, which is located to the north of Palolem Beach, is quickly becoming one of the greatest in the area. Butterfly Beach is the place to go if you want to have a relaxing and serene vacation.
The name comes from the fact that this area is home to a variety of butterfly species. Aside from refining your photographic skills, you may enjoy the gorgeous sunset and some delectable seafood delicacies.
Keep in mind to include all the famous beaches in Goa in your next Goa vacation itinerary now that you have a good idea of where to go.
Talbot shuts out Montreal in Minnesota’s 2-0 win
MONTREAL — Cam Talbot made 26 saves for his third shutout of the season in Minnesota’s 2-0 win over the Montreal Canadiens on Tuesday night at the Bell Centre.
He’s pleased that his strong play of late has come as the Wild try to secure home-ice advantage in the first round of the playoffs.
“It means that much more,” Talbot said. “I thought that we came out extremely hard and I was able to make a big save there right at the end of the first period and then kept it a one-goal game.
“You need saves like that throughout the game. I think that kind of settled us down a little bit more in the second and it definitely settled (me) down too.”
Kevin Fiala scored and assisted on Matt Boldy’s third-period goal as the Wild improved to 48-21-7.
The Wild opened the scoring on the power play at 6:57 of the first period. Fiala one-timed Mats Zuccarello’s pass in the slot to net his 30th goal of the season and seventh in his last six games.
Minnesota padded its lead at 2:29 of the third period when Boldy tucked the puck between his legs and scored from a tight angle.
Carey Price made 28 saves for Montreal. He said he felt more comfortable in his second start of the season.
“That was the big part of coming back, being able to gain some confidence and play in these last few games,” Price said. “There’s nothing that can replicate reps like this so being able to come back is a pleasure and beneficial for my game.”
The Canadiens (20-46-11) have yet to score a goal two games into Price’s comeback.
“I think we proved that when we’re on our game we can play against pretty much everybody but you need the whole team on board,” said Canadiens interim coach Martin St. Louis. “If you’re missing players it’s tough but we were all there.
“The first four (or) five minutes were tough but we were able to regroup and we played a really good game. We just didn’t score.”
The Canadiens threatened in the second period but couldn’t find the back of the net. Rem Pitlick had a great chance on a breakaway but was denied by Talbot.
Tyler Pitlick thought he scored his first goal in a Habs uniform by shooting a loose puck in an open net. However, Minnesota used its coach’s challenge for goaltender interference and the goal was called off.
Illinois budget gives SWIC funding to manage former Lindenwood site
BELLEVILLE, Ill. — Robert Tebbe, executive director of enrollment development and institutional planning at Southwestern Illinois College (SWIC), is excited about the Illinois budget approved by lawmakers and signed by Gov. J.B. Pritzker Tuesday. The budget will send $5.9 million to SWIC to help with a major endeavor.
The college will be taking over management of the former site of a Lindenwood Campus, located in the west end of Belleville. The location is now referred to as the Belleville Educational Complex.
“We envision being there for a very long time, so that’s why the planning and the decision-making right now is so important,” said Tebbe.
He said the funding will help provide enough money to take over management of the property, currently owned by the city of Belleville.
“A lot of that funding will be used to getting things up operationally,” said Tebbe. “There are lawns to be mowed, there’s a technical component, there’s an infrastructure component.”
The goal is to have SWIC’s police academy move from its current campus to the former Lindenwood site this fall. That move will give cadets an opportunity to live in campus housing. Tebbe said cadets do not have that option at SWIC’s current location.
The move will also come as the Illinois State Police plan to operate a forensics institute at the Belleville Educational Complex and the Southern Illinois Law Enforcement Commission plans to expand training options.
“So, you have a seamless transition from being trained and potentially you can go right into the workforce immediately,” said Tebbe.
SWIC will also maintain its current presence. The new site will give them an opportunity to reexamine how to best utilize their current location.
Tebbe said he’s grateful to the work of Belleville Mayor Patti Gregory, college president Nick Mance, state representatives Jay Hoffman and La Toya Greenwood, and state senator Christopher Belt for their efforts to help make the endeavor possible.
He said, “We are very excited.”
Max Scherzer takes no-hitter into sixth, heats up chilly Citi Field in stellar home debut as Mets finish off doubleheader sweep of Giants
One strikeout, followed by another whiff, and then another. Suddenly, nine consecutive batters retired, including 17 of the last 18. This was getting real; Max Scherzer had the look.
In his first home start as a Met, Scherzer carried a no-hitter into the sixth inning of the Mets’ 3-1 win over the Giants in Game 2 of a Tuesday doubleheader. Of the 18 batters he’d faced up until that point, only one had reached base, on a walk. Mets fans, filling up Citi Field on a cold and windy night, were living on every pitch. Hey, he did it as a National against the Mets back in 2015 at Citi Field. What’s stopping him from doing it again, this time as a Met, seven years later?
“Rule of thumb is, when you get one time through the order, you got something going,” said Scherzer, who has two career no-hitters, of when the possibility entered his mind. “You get two times through the order, you got a shot.”
Then Scherzer gave up a two-out walk, and another walk. Ultimately, Giants designated hitter Darin Ruf ended Scherzer’s no-hit bid in the sixth with an RBI single to left field. Scherzer finished the sixth at 94 pitches, and he looked gassed after those back-to-back walks, so it was somewhat surprising when he came back out for the seventh.
But this is Scherzer – Mad Max – we’re talking about. He continued pacing in the dugout before jogging back out to the mound for one more frame. Scherzer noted the icy-cold conditions on Tuesday night in Flushing, which featured a real-feel of 36 degrees in the sixth inning, made it difficult and frustrating to grip the ball. But his job, he said, was to “literally pitch as many innings as possible” to save arms in the bullpen.
“Max is real,” Showalter said. “He’s on all the time. He’s on. ‘Oh, is Max having a bad day?’ It’s not like anyone has to check what type of mood he’s coming in. You know. He’s Max every day.”
Scherzer’s seventh and final inning featured an underlying layer of vengeance. He needed just eight pitches to retire the side, including his 10th strikeout of the night. The right-hander, donning a blue No. 21 Mets jersey, strutted off the mound following his 102nd pitch and high-fived his teammates in the dugout. Now, his Citi Field debut as a Met was really over. Scherzer said he had seven innings circled and, more than anything, the ace was glad he was able to hit that mark.
“I wanted him to do it,” said Francisco Lindor of Scherzer’s no-hit bid, adding he was thinking about it since the first pitch of the game.
Scherzer is 3-0 to begin his Mets tenure. The 37-year-old veteran righty has not suffered a loss in any of his last 22 starts. Tuesday night was the sixth time in Scherzer’s career that he threw seven or more innings and allowed just one hit. And the Mets rotation, following the doubleheader sweep of San Francisco, has a 1.57 ERA across the first 12 games of the season, representing the best ERA in MLB.
“He’s not doing this at 25, 28 years old,” Showalter said of Scherzer. “That’s one of the most amazing things to me about him.”
The intimidating Mets rotation has been aided by the team’s new-look lineup, a unit that seems to find ways to claw back or get ahead early.
The Mets offense knocked elite right-hander Logan Webb out of his start as early as the fourth inning. The Giants ace came to Citi Field with a 1.29 ERA over his first two starts and 14 innings, so Webb naturally looked befuddled when Giants manager Gabe Kapler trotted out of the dugout to pull him after just 3.2 innings. But Webb allowed three runs on six hits, and walked three, against a determined Mets lineup that did all of its Game 2 damage on two-out hits.
“It’s no secret, they’ve got really good pitchers,” Showalter said. “But we do too.”
