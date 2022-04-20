News
The Effortlessly Chic Silk Skirts to Slip Into This Season
The slip dress is an iconic piece of peak ’90s fashion, and there’s no denying that in the years since, the effortless frock has fully cemented its place as a timeless wardrobe staple. It’s easy to see why the classic slip dress remains so popular today; it’s a simple yet elegant choice, but if you want to spice up your sartorial routine bit, consider trying out a chic silk slip skirt.
A slip skirt gives the same polished, minimalist vibes as a slip dress, but it just might be even more versatile and customizable, since you can pair it with your top of choice, whether that’s a classic white tee, an oversized sweater or a breezy crop top. You can dress up a slip skirt for fancier occasions by pairing it with a sleek top and heels, tone it down for a casual day by throwing on a tank and your go-to sneakers, or add a blazer and wear it to the office.
You can’t talk about silk slip skirts without mentioning *that* leopard midi, but it’s time to forget about the meme-inducing animal print skirt and remember that the silhouette is a cool girl favorite for good reason! As temperatures start to rise and summer nears, give your favorite jeans a break and slip into something a little more fun. There’s a chic slip skirt out there for every type of fashionista, whether you’re looking for an adorable silk mini, a pretty floral midi or a flowing pleated number. Below, see the best silk slip skirts to shop right now.
News
Bad Bunny’s wax figure coming to Madame Tussauds Orlando
Just when you think Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio — better known as “Bad Bunny” — would be ready for a short break, the Puerto Rican artist left everyone with their mouths open again, and this time, even seeing double… wait, triple!
Bad Bunny, who just broke a record with his El Último Tour del Mundo, is now immortalized with two wax figures in the famous Madame Tussauds museums.
The two-time Grammy Award-winning Latin singer-songwriter and producer came face-to-face with the latest Madame Tussauds wax figures on Tuesday, when they were unveiled.
“Damn, this is kind of weird,” said the artist during the presentation. The unveiling took place in New York, where the reggaeton singer posed next to his figures, showing that the three are practically identical.
One figure will be shown at the museum in Times Square, while the other will be making its way to its permanent home at Madame Tussauds Orlando later this month.
“Bad Bunny is one of the world’s biggest stars; his incredible vocal talent and skills as an entertainer have led to a massive fan base around the globe,” said Matthew Clarkson, head of marketing for Madame Tussauds. “The figures in Orlando and New York City will allow his faithful fans to get up close and personal with him in a way that’s only possible at Madame Tussauds.”
Bad Bunny worked closely with the artists at Madame Tussauds studio in London to perfect the two custom wax figures. Studio artists took approximately 200 measurements and photos from all angles during each of the singer’s sessions to capture his exact features, followed by months of meticulous detailing, sculpting and visual research. Each Madame Tussauds figure takes approximately six months to create.
With this, Bad Bunny adds another record to his catalog of historical moments including becoming the highest-grossing tour of all time by a Latin artist, the Latin artist in the number one position on digital music platforms, fulfilling his dream of being a wrestler at WrestleMania and now having his own wax figures.
He laughed when he saw them and admitted that “I’ve always wanted to see myself, and it’s like the closest thing.” He kept looking at them closely, admiring every detail.
In a video that was uploaded to his social media, he posed in the middle of his wax figures and had his eyes not move, , it would have been almost impossible to identify the real person. The figures are so similar both in their expressions, facial hair, height and even the way the star poses with his little fingers under his eyes.
Orlando’s version of Bad Bunny is wearing a thick gold chain, a long leather jacket, a long-sleeve black shirt and gray pants and shoes.
In fact, that is the original outfit from his performance at WWE Royal Rumble and appears in his “Booker T” music video. The trench coat, vest and pants were also donated by Bad Bunny.
When fans enter Madame Tussauds, located at 8387 International Drive in Orlando, they will be greeted by exclusive sound bites from Bad Bunny’s music, an experience that will “wrap Bad Bunny fans in colorful neon lights and immerse them in the vibes of his reggaeton hits.”
The second figure, which is already in New York, shows off the glittery silver outfit like the one he wore to Super Bowl LIV. The wax figure also showcases the star’s iconic glasses, silver pants, gray sneakers silver cross, silver durag and sparkly stones on his cheeks.
Upon entering the “Music Room” in the Big Apple, guests will be greeted by Bad Bunny and surrounded by the sounds of his infectious discography. Headlining the final space of the attraction, the Bad Bunny wax figure “is sure to leave a lasting impression on all fans,” the museum said in a news release.
The star reached popularity in 2017. This year, after a break due to the pandemic, he returned to the stage with The Last Tour of the World, in which he delighted his fans with the most popular songs from his last two studio albums “YHLQMDLG” and “El Último Tour Del Mundo.” The latter became the first album in Spanish to reach No. 1 on the Billboard chart.
The tour culminated at Miami’s FTX Arena, the same day Bad Bunny celebrated winning the Grammy Award for best urban music album. His tour grossed $116 million from 575,000 tickets sold, according to a Billboard Boxscore report.
On Aug. 5, Bad Bunny will return to Orlando to continue making history when he will become the first Latin artist to headline a show at Camping World Stadium in Orlando.
The World’s Hottest Tour — promoted by Live Nation and Cardenas Marketing Network (CMN) — is his first stadium tour and will have 29 dates through the continental United States.
()
News
Netflix is No Longer Chill About Password Sharing
For a decade, Netflix’s impressive growth was powered by its ability to add new subscribers every quarter. That streak is now over, undone by increased competition and what the company calls “multi-household sharing” a polite way of saying a lot of people are sharing passwords and watching Netflix for free.
Netflix has historically had a relaxed position about password sharing—you might even say its attitude was chill—reasoning that so long as people watched Netflix and not something else, that was good for the brand. But those days appear to be over, given the prominence with which the company blamed sharing as a factor in its disappointing earnings. The stock fell 32 percent in early trading on April 20.
More than 100 million households are essentially stealing Netflix, the company said in a letter to shareholders April 19, on top of the 222 million that pay for it. While the ratio of paying viewers to moochers hasn’t changed, the company can no longer count on adding subscribers at a fast enough rate to erase those losses. As a result, CEO Reed Hastings promised investors that will change
“We’re working super hard on it,” he said in a conference call after the company reported its earnings. “These are over 100 million households that already are choosing to view Netflix. They love the service. We just got to get paid at some degree for them.”
Asking Netflix subscribers to pay more to share passwords
The challenge for Netflix, however, is how to crack down on sharing without losing subscribers. From the company’s perspective, every one watching for free is a valuable customer in almost every way—they have accessed the service, they are spending their time watching the shows—except for one. The trick is to convert them into paying subscribers without appearing to be too punitive.
The solution, executives said, is asking paying customers to pay a bit more if they plan on sharing their password. The company has rolled out the plan in some Latin American countries and feels the time is right to take it to the US.
“So if you’ve got a sister, let’s say, that’s living in a different city, you want to share Netflix with her, that’s great,” Gregory Peters, Netflix’s chief operating officer, explained on the call. “We’re not trying to shut down that sharing, but we’re going to ask you to pay a bit more to be able to share with her and so that she gets the benefit and the value of the service, but we also get the revenue associated with that viewing.”
The plan may have another benefit for Netflix, as well: Because it means the company will potentially be making money off of non-subscribing viewers, it will reduce the importance of subscriber totals as a metric. Given the stock market’s violent reaction to the lower subscriber totals in its most recent quarter, Netflix is surely eager to find other metrics to report. It doubtlessly would be happier to report it has 320 million viewers and climbing, vs. 222 million subscribers and falling.
News
JKSSB Sub Inspector Result 2022, JK Police SI Merit List Download PDF
JKSSB is set to declare the Sub Inspector Result in the last week of April, 2022. The examination for which was conducted on 27th of March 2022 across various centers in Jammu and Kashmir.
JKSSB Sub Inspector Result 2022 Check JK Police SI Cut Off, Merit List @ jkssb.nic.in: The Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board have successfully commenced the JKSSB Sub Inspector Written Test on 27th March 2022.
|Recruiting Body
|Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board
|Department
|JK Police
|Name of the Post
|Sub-Inspector
|Total Posts
|1200 Posts
|Exam Date
|27th March 2022
|Answer Keys Status
|Released
|Official Website
|www.jkssb.nic.in
How to Check JKSSB Sub Inspector (SI) Result Online?
Step 1: Download PDF of the Result Given here(Coming Soon)
Step 2: Open the PDF in your Phone / Computer with the help of Abode Reader or any other App.
Step 3: Click on the search Icon in the PDF or press Ctrl+F in your Computer.
Step 4: Now Enter your Name/Roll No and press submit.
Step 5: The Result will be highlighted on your Mobile/Computer screen, now just take a Screen Short of it and Save for further references.
JKSSB Sub Inspector Answer Keys
The candidates should follow the below-given procedure to access/ Download the JKSSB Sub-Inspector, SI Answer Key:
Step 4: The Answer Key file will be downloaded in your phone/laptop.
Step 5: Open any PDF reader or Google Drive to view your Answer key.
Step 6: Cross-check your answers with the help of the Answer key.
Calculation of Marks of SI – JK Police Answer Key
- JKSSB Sub Inspector Examination is a Multiple choice question test
- There are 150 questions.
- The total marks for the examination are 120
- Each question carries one mark.
- A negative marking of 0.25 mark is done for every wrong answer and multiple answers to one question.
- Calculate the number of correct answers, Calculate the number of wrong answers and multiply with 0.25.
- Now, subtract the wrong answer score from the correct answer score.
JKSSB Sub Inspector(JKPolice) Document Verification
All such candidates who get provisionally shortlisted for Sub Inspector Posts in Finance Department of J&K need to appear for Document Verification before the designated Document Verification Committee(s) as per the date and venue.
The said candidates are required to appear before the Document Verification before the committee with the following documents in original, and
- Copy of Online Application form.
- D.O.B Certificate.
- Reservation category certificate, if applicable.
- Domicile Certificate.
- Discharge Certificate, along with PPO number and Ex-Serviceman Certificate issued by the Competent Authority.
- Persons with Disabilities (PwD) Certificate issued by the Competent Authority,
- Other documents as per the advertisement.
- Bonafide certificate on the format prescribed by the Board duly issued by the Controller /Principal of the concerned school/University in respect of candidates, who have obtained degrees from the school/University outside the State of J&K.
The candidates has to produce an Online Application Form as well as original documents together with a self-attested photocopy of each document/ certificate on the day of document verification.
Last Week of April, 2022.
Follow the Instructions given above in this Article.
1200 Posts.
The post JKSSB Sub Inspector Result 2022, JK Police SI Merit List Download PDF appeared first on JK Breaking News.
