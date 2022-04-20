News
This Missouri city is the worst for dating
(NEXSTAR) – Is your location sabotaging your life love? New data indicates many U.S. cities – even some of its biggest – not only have fewer single people but make it harder to date overall.
Researchers at Sperling’s BestPlaces used several factors (and U.S. Census data) to create the ranking, including percentage of singles ages 18-24, population and number of dating venues per capita (coffee shops, bars, etc). Some rankings are surprising: mega metros like Los Angeles, Chicago and San Francisco sit in the middle of the pack, owing to low scores of dating places per capita, in addition to gift-buying trends.
Where does your city rank? Here are the top 10 and bottom 10 places to make a love connection.
Best dating cities
- Austin, TX
- Colorado Springs, CO
- San Diego, CA
- Raleigh/Durham, NC
- Seattle, WA
- Charleston, SC
- Norfolk, VA
- Ann Arbor, MI
- Springfield, MA
- Honolulu, HI
Texas’ capitol city topped the ranking for several reasons, data shows. Austin boasts the highest number of 18-24 year-olds and the most social venues per capita. Residents also spend lots of money socializing, including purchasing more alcohol outside the home than all the other cities.
“Cities like Austin, Colorado Springs and Ann Arbor were not a complete surprise,” said Bert Sperling, president of Sperling’s Best Places. “They are heavy-populated college towns and it’s easy for young singles to get together.”
COOL FACT: San Diego ranks high in diversity, indicating a high probability of meeting people of different races/ethnicities.
Worst dating cities
- Kansas City, MO
- Wichita, KS
- Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN
- Detroit, MI
- Louisville, KY
- Greensboro/Winston-Salem, NC
- Atlanta, GA
- Pittsburgh, PA
- Houston, TX
- Charlotte, NC
Major cities like Houston and Atlanta make the low list due to Houston’s lack of lingerie stores per capita and Atlanta’s slim bar scene for young singles. St. Louis is also among the worst cities to find a date, ranking 69th on the list.
Sterling said some of the lowest-ranked cities have reached out to say the data is accurate.
“In these cities, there are relatively few young singles and the towns are so spread out, it can be difficult for them to find each other,” said Sterling. “Some are using this study as a call to action to provide places where people can hang out and get together.”
Need to relocate? You can find all 80 of America’s Best (and Worst) Cities for Dating here.
Flyers, subway riders shed masks: ‘Feel free to burn them’
By CURT ANDERSON and HEATHER HOLLINGSWORTH
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — A pilot declared over the loudspeaker on a cross-country Delta Air Lines flight that passengers were no longer required to wear masks, eliciting cheers from the cabin and prompting some on board to immediately toss their face coverings onto their seats.
“Feel free to burn them at will,” a train conductor told New Jersey commuters. Other passengers were confused, startled and angered by the abrupt change, however, especially those who booked trips in the belief that their unvaccinated children would be traveling in a masked environment.
A federal judge’s decision Monday to throw out a mask requirement on public transportation did away with the last major vestige of federal pandemic rules and led to a mishmash of new locally created rules that reflected the nation’s ongoing division over how to battle the virus.
Major airlines and airports in places like Dallas, Atlanta, Los Angeles and Salt Lake City quickly switched to a mask optional policy. New York City, Chicago, Los Angeles and Connecticut continued to require them on mass transit. But a host of other cities ditched their mandates, even though the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention continued to recommend masking on transportation.
Brooke Tansley, a television producer and former Broadway performer, boarded a flight with her not-yet-eligible-to-be-vaccinated 4-year-old and 8-month-old baby only to learn that the mask mandate had ended mid-flight.
“Here we are, trapped in the sky with our 8-month-old unmasked baby (you can’t actually mask a baby that young) under the supposition that everyone who can be masked would be masked, and the flight 325 crew has taken our choices away from us,” she said in a tweet. “Very very angry about this.”
For many, though, the news was welcome. A video showed some passengers on a Delta Air Lines flight cheering and applauding as they took off their masks upon hearing the announcement they were now optional. One man could be seen happily twirling his mask on his finger.
On a Southwest Airlines flight Monday from Detroit to Nashville, the change to optional status was incorporated into the safety announcements, prompting murmurs and fist pumps from some passengers and no audible complaints.
In Portland, Oregon, transit employees were immediately working on taking down “mask required” announcements and signs, but said it would likely take several days to remove everything.
The city joined Atlanta, Philadelphia, Washington, D.C., and Kansas City, Missouri, in making masking optional on mass transit.
“We know our riders have mixed feelings about the mandate ending,” Portland’s public transit agency, TriMet, posted on social media. “We ask everyone to be respectful of others as we all adjust to this change.”
Subway rider Cooper Klinges was pleased that New York City’s public transit system wasn’t following the trend and planned to keep its mask requirement in place. As he waited at a train station in Brooklyn, New York, he said he canceled a flight earlier this year over concerns about the virus.
“I don’t think we are out of the woods yet,” said Klinges, a teacher, citing concerns about the BA.2 omicron subvariant of the coronavirus. “It is still around. We have to still stick it out.”
As of Monday evening, the website of ride sharing company Lyft still said masks were required. In an email to customers Tuesday morning, Uber said masks were recommended but no longer required.
The national mask rule for travelers was one of the last of the pandemic restrictions still in place. It sparked online flame throwing between those who felt they were crucial to protecting people and those who saw it as an unnecessary inconvenience or even government overkill.
Some flight attendants found themselves cursed and even attacked by passengers who refused to comply.
In a 59-page lawsuit ruling, U.S. District Judge Kathryn Kimball Mizelle in Tampa said the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention overstepped its authority in issuing the original health order on which the TSA directive was based. She also said the order was fatally flawed because the CDC didn’t follow proper rulemaking procedures.
The Justice Department declined to comment when asked if it would seek an emergency stay to block the judge’s order.
While airline and mass transit passengers around the country were ditching masks, the White House made clear that those traveling with President Joe Biden to New Hampshire on Tuesday would be required to keep face coverings on “in line with CDC guidance.” A Biden administration official also said there were no changes expected to the pre-departure testing requirement for international passengers bound to the U.S.
Asked Tuesday if people should still wear masks on planes, Biden replied: “That’s up to them.”
The CDC had recently extended the mask mandate, which was set to expire Monday, until May 3 to allow more time to study the BA.2 omicron subvariant now responsible for the vast majority of cases in the U.S. But the court ruling puts that decision on hold.
After a winter surge fueled by the omicron variant that led to record hospitalizations, the U.S. has seen a significant drop in virus spread in recent months that led most states and cities to drop mask mandates.
But several Northeast cities have seen a rise in hospitalizations in recent weeks, leading Philadelphia to bring back its mask mandate.
The federal mask requirement for travelers was the target of months of lobbying from the airlines, which sought to kill it. The carriers argued that effective air filters on modern planes make transmission of the virus during a flight highly unlikely. Republicans in Congress also fought to kill the mandate.
“We are relieved to see the U.S. mask mandate lift to facilitate global travel as COVID-19 transitions to a more manageable respiratory virus — with better treatments, vaccines and other scientific measures to prevent serious illness,” Delta announced in a news release.
___
Hollingsworth reported from Mission, Kansas. Associated Press writers David Koenig in Dallas, Michael Balsamo and Will Weissert in Washington, and Karen Matthews in New York contributed to this report.
Everything You Need to Know About ‘Squid Game’ Season 2, Plot, Release Date, New Games Confirmed
Squid Game Season 1″>
If you’re a person living on planet Earth, then there’s a good chance you watched, gasped at, and cried over Squid Game. The Netflix series exploded when it hit the streamer in September of last year, and it’s been a mainstay of pop culture ever since.
The show is making the rounds again this awards season, racking up nominations across the Critics’ Choice Television Awards, the Screen Actors Guild Awards, and even taking home a Golden Globe for actor O Yeong-su, who played the elderly 001.
With so much consistent hype around the show, you may be wondering if—and when—Squid Game is coming back for Season 2. Luckily, we’ve got some answers for you.
Is Squid Game getting a Season 2? Will there be Squid Game Season 3?
Yes! In a recent interview about Netflix financial, head honcho Ted Sarandos confirmed the continuation of the show, saying that “the Squid Game universe has just begun.” Late last year, series creator Hwang Dong-hyuk even mentioned being in talks with Netflix over a possible third season. While only Season 2 is for certain at this point, there’s a good chance Netflix wants to see Squid Game succeed for as long as possible—and isn’t that something we all want?
What’s the plot of Squid Game Season 2? Will there be new games?
Now this is where the details get a bit more speculative and hazy. Given how the first season was full of twists and turns, it’s likely that the plot of Season 2 will remain under wraps until the show is out. But we do have a few clues about new storylines that may be explored.
Squid Game creator Hwang Dong-hyuk spoke to Deadline on the red carpet for the PGA awards in March of 2022, confirming that season 2 would feature new games, but confessed that he had not even started writing yet! “There will be more great games, that’s all I can say.” Hwang said. “I’m just still brainstorming and collecting the ideas for Season 2. I haven’t even started with the writing yet.”
In interviews from last year Hwang hinted at some areas he’d like to see fleshed out, including the complex relationship between the Front Man of the games and his brother Hwang Jun-ho, the police officer who snuck into the game as a guard to try to find him. On that note, Hwang has mentioned that he’s interested in focusing on the police as an institution and their lack of intervention in the heinous games, saying that “a situation gets worse because of them not acting fast enough.” If that’s the route he chooses for Season 2, it certainly implies that Jun-ho’s fate at the end of Season 1 may not have been as fatal as it appeared. Hwang also said that wants to find out more about Gong Yoo’s Squid Game recruiter, so it seems safe to say that the behind-the-scenes of the game may be more of a focus in the next season.
Of course, we do have a pretty good idea that our protagonist Gi-hun will be returning as a major player, both in the narrative of the show and in the arena. So we can expect another fantastic performance out of lead actor Lee Jung-jae as Gi-hun hurtles into the unknown: is he going out to get revenge, or will he succumb to the same greed and spectacle that poisoned those winners who came before him?
When is the release date of Squid Game Season 2?
Unfortunately, there’s nothing approaching a concrete answer on this. Hwang first developed the idea for Squid Game back in 2008, pitched it in 2018, and saw the show go into production in 2020 for its ultimate 2021 release. It’s hard to say whether that production cycle will speed up because of demand for the show or if it will slow down to allow the creatives to make an even bigger spectacle. Season 2 was only confirmed last month, so it’s likely we have at least another year to wait.
Is there a trailer for Squid Game Season 2?
Not yet! As far as we know, filming hasn’t even started for Season 2, but as soon as footage drops you can be sure that it’ll be all over the internet. For now, Squid Game Season 2 is more of a waiting game than anything.
Officers to increase patrols on Highway 61 in St. Charles County
ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. – You will see more officers patrolling Highway 61 north of Wentzville during National Distracted Driver Awareness Month. Police say the road is not intended for driving at high speeds but there have been many collisions with vehicles entering from side roads. Investigators blame distracted driving for the collisions.
“We believe the increased visibility of marked police vehicles will create a deterrence for distracted and aggressive drivers on the heavily traveled roadway, which has had some significant safety concerns,” writes St. Charles County Police Chief Kurt Frisz.
The officers will be visible on U.S. Highway 61 between Interstate 70 and the Village of Eolia, Missouri. This effort is a coordinated effort between the St. Charles County Police Department, the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, and the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
