Timberwolves need D’Angelo Russell’s playoff numbers to improve

There were countless reasons for optimism for D’Angelo Russell heading into the Timberwolves’ first-round playoff series against Memphis.

Russell was coming off one of his most impressive performances of the season — 29 points and six assists in Minnesota’s dramatic play-in victory over the Clippers. Russell is known for his heroics in clutch time, with the 26-year-old guard himself touting the “ice in his veins.” Surely, that would translate well to the biggest time of the year — the playoffs.

Then there was the matchup. Russell torched Memphis during the regular season. In four games against with the Grizzlies, Russell averaged 31 points and 6.8 rebounds while shooting 56 percent from the field and 46 percent from deep. But Russell noted he didn’t care about that.

“I did that when it didn’t matter,” he said. “Obviously, their preparation for me probably wasn’t the same. They were probably worried about something else.”

The analysis was astute and prophetic from the point guard. Memphis has paid Russell far more attention through two playoff games. He noted as much prior to Game 2.

“Throughout the season, I didn’t feel like there was a sense of denying me the ball or the urgency of feeling like they had to,” Russell said. “I would say that first (playoff) game was a high urgency of denying me the ball wherever you could, and it was as simple as that.”

Memphis has attached its defensive stopper, Dillon Brooks — who missed the regular-season meetings between the two teams — to Russell for much of the first two playoff games. The added attention has greatly slowed Russell, who has yet to make an impact as the series heads back to Minnesota for Game 3 on Thursday night at Target Center.

Russell is 5 for 22 shooting from the field in the series. He scored 10 points in Game 1 on Saturday, then 11 in Game 2 on Tuesday. It’s a continuation of Russell’s offensive struggles to finish the regular season.

Russell missed Minnesota’s win over Portland on March 7 with hamstring soreness. Over his final 14 appearances of the regular season that followed that absence, he averaged just 13.8 points a game on 37-percent shooting, including 29-percent shooting from deep.

He silenced any concerns with his clutch performance in the play-in game against the Clippers — an incredibly timely outburst when the stakes were at their highest — but hasn’t followed that up with any playoff success. Like Karl-Anthony Towns, this is Russell’s second playoff appearance. And, like Towns, the first one didn’t go well.

As Brooklyn’s primary offensive option, Russell struggled mightily from the field in the Nets’ first-round loss to Philadelphia in 2019. Combine that with the first two games of this series, and Russell is shooting 34 percent from the field and 32 percent from deep in his brief playoff career.

After Tuesday’s loss, Timberwolves coach Chris Finch said he had to take a closer look at Russell’s recent struggles to see what can be different moving forward. But his initial thought was that Russell had good looks for shots playing off the catch that he didn’t let fly Tuesday. Finch noted Russell is going to have to be able to play off the catch more in this series, versus having the ball in his hands, given the way Memphis is playing him.

“Hey, they’re going to get into you. They’re going to make it uncomfortable, no matter whether they deny or get it and pressure you,” Finch said. “We gotta find a way to get him some easy looks.”

And then Russell has to hit them.