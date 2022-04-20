News
Timberwolves settle for split in Memphis after lifeless Game 2 showing
Malik Beasley spoke Monday about Minnesota aiming to get a second road win in Game 2 on Tuesday so it wouldn’t have to return to Memphis after potentially sweeping the Grizzlies.
That was the type of confidence Minnesota carried into Tuesday after winning Game 1 in such convincing fashion over the weekend. After a regular season split in which Minnesota gave a game away late, it was easy for the Wolves to convince themselves they were in fact the better team in this matchup and could impose their will on a nightly basis.
Tuesday’s 124-96 defeat was a major reality check.
The Grizzlies controlled the pace and the terms under which Game 2 would be competed. Memphis was faster, more physical and far more in control of its play. The Grizzlies generated good shots every time down the floor. Minnesota tried to see how many times someone could dribble before heaving up a highly-contested look that stemmed from zero rhythm or flow.
The game had the distinct look of a No. 2 seed out-classing a No. 7.
Memphis’ defensive adjustments handcuffed Minnesota offensively. Steven Adams still started after struggling mightily in Game 1, but played just three minutes and never re-entered after picking up two quick fouls.
The first quarter Tuesday was a foul fest that featured 33 free-throws between the two teams over the opening 12 minutes. That didn’t allow anyone to find any feel for the game, and left a number of players in early foul trouble.
In the end, that may have been Memphis’ saving grace. Because the Grizzlies had to dip deep into their bench, which meant inserting Xavier Tillman — the team’s fifth big man. He proved to be a capable stopper of Karl-Anthony Towns thanks to his foot speed and physicality. The Grizzlies successfully switched everything, which left Minnesota to figure out who was going to take the contested jumper each possession.
Anthony Edwards led Minnesota with 20 points, but you’d be hard pressed to single out a guy who actually played well. Towns battled foul trouble all night, picking up his third on a kickout foul on a jump shot in the second quarter, while D’Angelo Russell again struggled to get anything going offensively.
On the other end, Minnesota had no answer for Morant, who has gotten to the rim with ease on every possession through two games. But on Tuesday, he elected to utilize his teammates more often. He finished with 23 points, 10 assists and nine rebounds as the driving force behind the Grizzlies’ success.
Minnesota exits Memphis with the split it likely desired upon its arrival in Tennessee ahead of Game 3 Thursday at Target Center, but it heads back home void of any momentum.
Now everyone else will be left to determine whether Game 1 or Game 2 was closer to the reality of this matchup. Did Minnesota fail to show up Tuesday, or were the Wolves just exposed?
Yankees overcome shortest career start by Gerrit Cole as bullpen helps them hold on for win over Tigers
DETROIT — Gerrit Cole and the Yankees were hoping for a quick night playing in the cold Tuesday. They never could imagine the nightmare that played out in slow motion for their supposed ace.
Cole lasted a career-low 1.2 innings, walking a career-high tying five and getting yanked with the bases loaded. Thanks to the Yankees’ elite bullpen and the Tigers’ mistakes, the Bombers held on to beat the Tigers 4-2 at Comerica Park.
The Yankees improved to 6-5.
Cole walked a career-high four in the second inning, including three in a row. The five total walks tied the career-high he set on June 18, 2018, which was the only other time in his career he walked three batters in a row. He allowed two earned runs, including walking in a run with the bases loaded — a first in his career. He struck out three.
Clarke Schmidt saved the Yankees Tuesday night, coming in to throw 3.1 scoreless innings, scattering two hits. He walked one and struck out six. The bullpen, which had a 2.08 ERA, the best in the American League, once again carried the Yankees. The relievers — Wandy Peralta, Clay Holmes, Miguel Castro and Aroldis Chapman — held a one-run lead for 7.1 innings.
It was a lead Cole almost gave away.
He was spotted three runs by a Tigers team that seemed eager to hand over the game. In the first inning, the Yankees scored two on a pop up in front of the plate that pitcher Tyler Anderson had in his glove, but let it bounce out. After Anderson threw 42 pitches in the first, the Tigers went to Rony Garcia, who walked one and then split his nail. Will Vest let a runner score on a sacrifice fly. In the top of the ninth, DJ LeMahieu singled in an insurance run.
After being spotted the three-run lead, Cole gave up two right away.
He started off by giving up a single to Miguel Cabrera — his 2,996th career hit ― and then walked Akil Baddoo, Tucker Barnhart and Willi Castro, to score Cabrera. Robbie Grossman was out on a sacrifice fly to left field, scoring Baddoo. Cole walked Austin Meadows to end his night after throwing 46 pitches in the second inning, 68 total.
It was another night that Cole did not look like the dominant ace the Yankees went out and signed to a nine-year, $324 million deal in 2019. In his first two starts this season, Cole has bad moments, but overall looked fine. Tuesday night, he had a quick first inning, striking out the side and walking one.
So far, it’s been a very disappointing start to 2022.
Cole went into Tuesday night’s game with the highest barrel percentage (14.8) of his career and the highest expected slugging rate (.555) and tied for the second lowest strikeout rate of his career (23.1). His first pitch strike percentage is down 28.3 points and his first pitch swing percentage is also down slightly.
He left Tuesday night’s game with an ugly 6.35 ERA, the highest ERA in his career through three games.
It was a brutally cold 43 degrees at first pitch and Cole and other pitchers were obviously struggling to get a good grip on the ball.
Still, Cole has not been able to turn the page on a frustrating 2021 season that ended with him getting chased in the third inning of the American League Wild Card game against Boston.
He came out early in 2021 as the best pitcher in the league and then became the poster boy for pitchers using illegal sticky stuff on the balls in June when MLB decided to enforce their own rules more stringently. He adjusted and regained control of his season, only to catch COVID after the All-Star break. He got back on track and then, whether it was a tight hamstring or the workload (181.1 innings pitched after just 91 in 2020), Cole went into that Wild Card game with a 6.35 ERA over his final four starts.
St. Louis County approves millions for convention and rec centers
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — The St. Louis County Council voted to approve the county’s share of the convention center expansion and $40 million for the new north St. Louis County recreation center.
Council chairperson Rita Days had held up the County’s $110 million share of the convention money since October of 2021. She was holding it up until she got the support she needed to get the recreation center in her district approved.
Days neared the finish line on her effort with tonight’s vote. She told FOX 2’s Elliott Davis she’s relieved after such a long fight. The City of St. Louis has already approved its half of the $210 million recreation center.
There’s also a new twist to the story. Cost overruns now total $40 million. Councilman Mark Harder said it’s an issue the council needs to look into. He said he doesn’t know where the extra money is coming from.
Winderman’s view: The dangers of giving life, plus other Heat-Hawks thoughts
Observations and other notes of interest from Tuesday night’s 115-105 NBA playoff victory over the Atlanta Hawks:
— This was the perfect example of needing to take care of business with a purpose.
— For the Heat, part of the purpose is Hawks forward John Collins working his way back from toe and finger injuries.
— Re-injected Tuesday into the Hawks’ starting lineup.
— With impressive results.
— And part of it is Clint Capela working on the court pregame Tuesday, still sidelined by the hyperextended knee sustained in Friday night’s play-in victory in Cleveland.
— But perhaps getting closer?
— The longer it gets to go for the Hawks, the better chance for better health.
— As it is, this one required the best of Jimmy Butler.
— For the Heat, it already is as good as it gets.
— With no one on their pregame injury report.
— The Heat were back with a first five of Bam Adebayo, P.J. Tucker, Butler, Max Strus and Kyle Lowry.
— With the start, Lowry tied Rick Mahorn for 83rd and moved past Chris Bosh, Kevin McHale and Metta World Peace for 84th on the NBA all-time playoff list for starts.
— With the start, Butler moved past Shawn Kemp for 94th on the NBA all-time list.
— The Heat entered 15-2 with Strus as a starter.
— The Hawks went with a smaller Game 2 lineup, with Trae Young, Kevin Huerter, De’Andre Hunter, Danilo Gallinari and Collins.
— Collins had been out since March 11 before Sunday’s Game 1 return as a reserve.
— With his opening 3-pointer, Butler tied Derek Harper for 99th on the NBA all-time playoff list.
— His second tied Mike Miller and Mark Jackson for 96th on the all-time playoffs list.
— Tyler Herro entered as Heat sixth man.
— Followed by Dewayne Dedmon.
— And then Duncan Robinson and Gabe Vincent.
— That again left Caleb Martin initially out of the primary rotation.
— Until Adebayo and Dedmon were forced to the bench with their third fouls in the second period.
— Martin had played only mop-up duty in Game 1.
— With Markieff Morris and Victor Oladipo otherwise left to look on.
— Again.
— With their appearances, Butler, Robinson and Herro tied Antoine Walker, Keith Askins and Jason Williams for 23rd on the Heat’s all-time playoff list.
— Adebayo’s second made shot moved him past Jamal Mashburn for 11th on the Heat all-time playoff list.
— Butler’s second free throw moved him past Tom Chambers for 68th on the NBA all-time playoff list.
— Butler’s third free-throw attempt moved him past Chambers for 77th on the NBA all-time playoff list.
— Butler’s third free throw moved him past Tom Heinsohn for 67th on the NBA all-time playoff list.
— Herro’s second defensive rebound tied him with Joel Anthony and Mike Miller for 17th on the Heat all-time playoff list, with his fourth moving him past Antoine Walker for 16th.
— Tucker’s second 3-point attempt tied Clifford Robinson for 86th on the NBA all-time playoff list.
— Tucker’s first 3-pointer tied Tony Parker, Vince Carter and Stephen Jackson for 69th on the NBA all-time playoff list.
— With his first steal, Butler tied Kevin Johnson for 65th on the NBA all-time playoff list.
— Butler’s second defensive rebound moved him past Antoine Walker for 16th on the Heat all-time playoff list.
— Hawks coach Nate McMillan said the Heat’s focus on Young is nothing unexpected.
— “We’ve seen this from Miami all season long,” he said. “There are a number of teams that run switch defenses. We have rules and execution, and styles of play that we want to put out on the floor.”
— He added, “A team that switches one through five, it’s going to take all of the movement that you can run sometimes.”
— McMillan was asked pregame about the Heat’s move of Strus into the starting lineup and Robinson to the second unit.
— “With Strus out there, you’ve still got an elite shooter on the floor,” McMillan said. “With coach Spoelstra making [a] decision like that, you are strengthening something. Maybe it’s his bench and the combination of players coming off the bench. Those guys are still elite shooters, whether you have one or the other on the floor.”
