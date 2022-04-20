News
Tommies baseball team blanks Gophers 6-0
Score one for the little guys.
The St. Thomas baseball team beat the Gophers 6-0 on Tuesday night at Siebert Field in Minneapolis in the Tommies’ first sporting victory over their Big Ten neighbor since making the leap to Division I athletics last fall.
Kolby Gartner picked up the complete-game pitching victory for the Tommies, giving up just three hits over nine innings.
Kevin Halverson led the St. Thomas offense, going 2-for-4 with a home run and three RBIs.
The Tommies (8-21) scored two runs each in the second, third and fourth innings, finishing with 12 hits to three for the Gophers (10-24).
Minnesota won the first two meetings this season against St. Thomas by scores of 12-0 and 2-1. The teams meet for the fourth and final time next Wednesday.
Max Scherzer takes no-hitter into sixth, heats up chili Citi Field in stellar home debut as Mets finish off doubleheader sweep of Giants
One strikeout, followed by another whiff, and then another. Suddenly, nine consecutive batters retired, including 17 of the last 18. This was getting real; Max Scherzer had the look.
In his first home start as a Met, Scherzer carried a no-hitter into the sixth inning of the Mets’ 3-1 win over the Giants in Game 2 of a Tuesday doubleheader. Of the 18 batters he’d faced up until that point, only one had reached base, on a walk. Mets fans, filling up Citi Field on a cold and windy night, were living on every pitch. Hey, he did it as a National against the Mets back in 2015 at Citi Field. What’s stopping him from doing it again, this time as a Met, seven years later?
Then Scherzer gave up a two-out walk, and another walk. Ultimately, Giants designated hitter Darin Ruf ended Scherzer’s no-hit bid in the sixth with an RBI single to left field. Scherzer finished the sixth at 94 pitches, and he looked gassed after those back-to-back walks, so it was somewhat surprising when he came back out for the seventh.
But this is Scherzer – Mad Max – we’re talking about. He continued pacing in the dugout before jogging back out to the mound for one more frame.
Scherzer’s seventh and final inning featured an underlying layer of vengeance. He needed just eight pitches to retire the side, including his 10th strikeout of the night. The right-hander, donning a blue No. 21 Mets jersey, strutted off the mound following his 102nd pitch and high-fived his teammates in the dugout. Now, his Citi Field debut as a Met was really over.
Scherzer is 3-0 to begin his Mets tenure. The 37-year-old veteran righty has not suffered a loss in any of his last 22 starts. And the Mets rotation, following the doubleheader sweep of San Fran, has a 1.57 ERA across the first 12 games of the season, representing the best ERA in MLB.
The intimidating Mets rotation has been aided by the team’s new-look lineup, a unit that seems to find ways to claw back or get ahead early.
The Mets offense knocked elite right-hander Logan Webb out of his start as early as the fourth inning. The Giants ace came to Citi Field with a 1.29 ERA over his first two starts and 14 innings, so Webb naturally looked befuddled when Giants manager Gabe Kapler trotted out of the dugout to pull him after just 3.2 innings. But Webb allowed three runs on six hits, and walked three, against a determined Mets lineup that did all of its Game 2 damage on two-out hits.
9-year-old’s finger amputated after fall in Webster Groves classroom
WEBSTER GROVES, Mo. — A 9-year-old boy had to get his finger amputated after falling inside Bristol Elementary School in Webster Groves Monday.
DJ Williams said he tripped over his backpack in the classroom and got caught in a metal computer cabinet, which snapped his finger in the door jam of the cabinet.
His mother, Talisa Pierce, said the school called her while she was at work and said DJ had a “gash” on his hand. They asked if she or his grandpa would be picking DJ up from school because they wanted her or grandpa, to go to the front of the school to pick him up because of the cut on his hand.
Papa, as Larry Pierce’s six grandkids call him, picked DJ up from school and said his fingers were wrapped and his hand was flooding.
“The nurse says, ‘Okay, he cut his hand. Didn’t say how bad it was, but says take him to urgent care,'” Larry said. “They unwrap it and immediately said, ‘Oh no. We can’t treat this. His finger is gone.”
Then, Larry said they drove to Missouri Baptist’s emergency room, where DJ’s mom met them. Pierce said he was shocked to see part of his grandson’s bone sticking out of his middle finger.
After X-rays, Talisa said MoBap couldn’t operate anymore because DJ’s finger needed to be amputated. So, they were transferred to Children’s Hospital by ambulance.
Talisa, a pediatric nurse herself, said she couldn’t believe what she was seeing.
“Nurse went out the door, and mommy came in, and I panicked,” Talisa said. “I see injuries every day at work, and I can tolerate them. But to see my child, I couldn’t tolerate it.”
“How do you send a child home with his finger cut off and just pass it on off without calling 911 at the school?” Larry asked.
Talisa said DJ will need to see an orthopedic surgeon on Friday and will hear whether or not his entire hands will need to be amputated.
Talisa said she texted the school nurse to see if they found DJ’s finger because they were trying to save it for surgery. She said the nurse sent a picture of a portion of DJ’s finger still attached to the metal cart inside his classroom, but it couldn’t be saved for surgery.
DJ said after his finger was smashed into the metal cabinet, there was “blood everywhere.”
“I slipped on my backpack, and the computer cart thingy was open, and I used these three fingers to kind of pull myself,” he said. “My middle finger was on the edge of it, and then it cut it,” the 9-year-old said.
“I don’t even see why that is even in a classroom, or if it is in a classroom,” Talisa said. “That needs to be closed at all times. I do feel it was negligence because first protocol I feel 911 should have been called.”
“He has a dream of playing basketball, that is his dream, he wants to be a basketball player when he grows up, that’s all he talks about it,” she added.
DJ isn’t letting go of his strength.
“I just got to think about basketball. If I think about it enough, then I won’t give up,” DJ said.
The school district released a statement Tuesday, saying: “Webster Groves School District is aware of reports of an accident, a fall, that occurred at Bristol Elementary School on Monday, April 18, 2022, that may have resulted in injury to a student requiring medical attention. The District is always concerned for and committed to the health and safety of its students and is currently investigating the accident in question.”
The district’s statement also said due to FERPA laws, the district could not disclose any more information about the incident or the student’s condition and said it could not “comment further on the matter at this time.”
Jimmy Butler’s 45 power Heat to 115-105 victory over Hawks, 2-0 series lead
It is the next gear that creates the fear.
Sunday, in Game 1 of this best-of-seven opening-round playoff series, it came in the second quarter, when the Miami Heat decided a rout was better than doubt, in what turned into a 24-point blowout win.
Tuesday night at FTX Arena, Erik Spoelstra’s team this time took it up a level in the third quarter behind the play of Jimmy Butler, on the way to a 115-105 victory over the Atlanta Hawks.
Butler led the Heat with a career-playoff-high 45 points, an effort that included four 3-pointers.
Up 2-0 in the series, the Heat now head out for Friday and Sunday games at State Farm Arena, having shown Tuesday they can win even when Hawks guard Trae Young actually makes shots and even with center Bam Adebayo yet to hit his series stride.
With Butler’s offense more than enough to offset 25 from Young, the Heat were able to overcome early turnovers, a shaky close and foul trouble for Adebayo.
Bogdan Bogdanovic added 29 points for the Hawks.
For as good as the Heat were in the third, and for as much as they carried than momentum into the fourth, building a 16-point lead, it still came down to the closing minutes, the Hawks far more competitive than in Game 1.
Five Degrees of Heat from Tuesday’s game:
1. Closing time: The Heat led 26-25 at the end of the opening period, 56-54 at halftime and then pushed to a 14-point lead in the third with a 16-4 run before taking an 87-76 lead into the fourth.
The Heat then moved to a 16-point lead early in the fourth, but a 13-0 run drew the Hawks within 94-91 with 6:27 to play.
A 3-point play by Kyle Lowry with 5:41 to go upped the Heat’s lead to 100-93, with a Butler steal and score pushing the lead to 102-93.
But with a Young 3-pointer, the Hawks were back within 102-98 with 4:24 to go, with a Bogdanovic 3-pointer later drawing Atlanta within 104-101.
After the Heat moved ahead 106-101, Spoelstra won a coach’s challenge, Butler drained a 3-pointer and that effectively was it.
2. Butler time: There was little pretense from Butler other than eyes on the rim, his 12-point second quarter putting him at 21 points at the intermission.
Butler was 6 of 12 from the field and 7 of 7 from the line in the first half.
From there, there was his third 3-poniter of the night early in the third period, lifting him to 3 of 4 on the night, as part of a personal eight-point burst over 2 1/2 minutes.
He was over 30 points for the night midway through the third period, moments later fouled on a 3-pointer, making all three free throws.
He went into the fourth quarter with 36 points.
3. Foul mood: Adebayo, in the midst of an uneven start to the series, was forced to the bench with his fourth foul just 1:22 into the second half.
With backup center Dewayne Dedmon already with three fouls, Spoelstra went with Caleb Martin, who had been out of the rotation and limited to mop-up duty in Game 1. Martin had entered late in the second period, after Adebayo and Dedmon each had been whistled for their third fouls.
The ledger quickly was evened, with Atlanta’s De’Andre Hunter and Bogdanovic each called for their fourth fouls shortly thereafter.
But then, with 2:37 left in the third, Heat starting power forward P.J. Tucker was called for his fifth foul.
Adebayo had been limited to six points and six rebounds in Sunday’s series opener.
4. Young at start: Limited to eight points in Game 1, Young reached that total with 3:20 left in the opening period, with Atlanta getting out in transition before the Heat established their defense.
Young closed the first quarter with 10 points and was up to 18 at the intermission.
Young had gone 1 of 12 from the field on 0 for 7 on 3-pointers in Sunday’s series opener.
But turnovers also plagued Young, with his ninth giving him the most every in the postseason by a Heat opponent.
5. Alternate Atlanta approach: With center Clint Capela questionable for the series after hyperextending his right knee in Friday night’s play-in victory in Cleveland, Atlanta this time opened with a smaller-ball lineup, with West Palm Beach Cardinal Newman product John Collins at center.
It was the first start for Collins since March 11. He had been out since then with foot and finger injuries prior to returning as a reserve in Game 1. The Hawks had started Onyeka Okongwu at center in Game 1.
