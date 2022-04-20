The APE price would rise to $18 if the post-retest rally were successful.

Let us look at the top 3 trending searches on CoinGecko today as per CryptoDep.

ApeCoin (APE)

NFT-ApeCoin, the native token of Bored Ape, has surged in recent days, up 56% from its low of $10.93 on April 18th. Whale buildup and a fresh launch announcement by creator Yuga Labs for its future metaverse-‘Otherside’ were behind this exponential surge. Because of this, the price of APE jumped by 22% throughout the day and hit a new record high of $17.35. The APE price would rise to $18 if the post-retest rally were successful.

According to CMC, the ApeCoin price today is $16.14 USD with a 24-hour trading volume of $2,730,907,795 USD. ApeCoin has been up 23.88% in the last 24 hours.

STEPN (GMT)

As of March, the STEPN (GMT) token, which uses the Solana (SOL) blockchain, has a market capitalization of over $1 billion. It took only 41 days for GMT’s price to soar from a low of $0.01 to a record high of $3.45 – a 34,000 percent increase in value (data from Binance). In particular, the buzz surrounding decentralized finance (DeFi) initiatives, which reward users with tokens for being active, seems to have contributed significantly to the market’s meteoric rise.

According to CMC, the STEPN price today is $3.52 USD, with a 24-hour trading volume of $4,617,398,965 USD. STEPN is up 0.90% in the last 24 hours.

Dogelon Mars (ELON)

Intraday gains of 45 percent to $0.000001103 for Dogelon Mars cryptocurrency, a blend of Dogecoin and Tesla CEO Elon Musk. It’s not obvious what’s behind the token’s recent surge, but Tesla CEO Elon Musk’s latest cryptic Twitter tender offer suggestion puts him back in the limelight. Dogelon Mars is an Ethereum and Polygon meme currency with dogs as the theme. Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, and Floki Inu have all been popular dog-themed cryptocurrencies in the past, and this one is no exception.

According to CMC, the Dogelon Mars price today is $0.000001 USD with a 24-hour trading volume of $173,835,011 USD. Dogelon Mars has been up 31.57% in the last 24 hours.