Turning $12 an Hour Into $500,000
With all of the financial advice available now it is easy to get confused. Credit card reduction companies and different investment strategies that are sometimes scams. They often prey on the financial ignorance of a population obsessed with consumption but hate to budget and save. Black people according to Nielson read more financial magazines 28% more than any other group, but lag behind in wealth and resources as a group.
In terms of wealth, meaning home value, what you earn after all bills are paid, retirement account, emergency savings and stocks and other holdings the black and white disparity is overwhelming! According to the Washington Post, in stocks, bonds and other holdings whites have $180,000, blacks have $1,100. We could get into all of the stats and disparities but today I would rather focus on the potential.
Having the proper mindset to develop wealth is the starting point. Understanding that wealth is a gradual process based on practical economic decisions where compounded interest expand your reach and lifestyle decisions protect you from outside conditions. You should already know that my first rule is to live below your means, if possible way below. This must be repeated and emphasized as simple as it sounds because of the constant need to live large or keep up with the Jones’ in American society.
The next question is after living below your means which would allow you to create an emergency savings, what do I do with my surplus cash? Any person building wealth should always be looking for ways to make their money work for them. You may want to invest in your own business or a family members business. You may want to invest in real estate. We just cited the disparity in stock holdings. Don’t be afraid to jump in. Do your research thoroughly but take action. You can invest in the companies that you already spend money with that you like. Look to see if they have drip accounts. A drip account allows you to invest in stock shares with as little as $25.
I have to bring it back to a story that I read about 3 years ago. Mr. Earl Crowly worked as a parking lot attendant for 40 years never making more than $12 an hour but managed to accumulate a stock portfolio worth $500,000 using drip accounts! This was his wealth strategy! You could use it for yourself and add other strategies with this. Mr. Crawley has no credit card debt and I believe his home is paid for. Although not quite a millionaire at the time of the report he probably is now. If not, it does not matter because he has laid a wealth foundation and strategy for his children to follow from only $12 an hour! Mr. Crowley is the perfect example of The Trillionaire Next Door. I know he lived below his means based off of his income he had no choice, but he saved and invested wisely! It just proves my point that hard-working people can create a foundation of wealth and financial independence for themselves and family by playing defense! It doesn’t matter how much money you make as long as your mindset is correct. Cut out frivolous spending, live below your means, save and make wise investments.
Frying Pan River Fly Fishing Report
Nice, after work I went out to Fly Fish the Frying Pan river. I fished pt’s and a red emerger midge dropper to no avail, with the ensuing darkness I switched to the ubiquitous pink worm. Four casts later…… boom the hit. Thinking I must have tail hooked a decent fish as he is heading upriver at a swift pace straining the tenuous 6x. Hmm… really far upstream into the rapids powerful sloping back coming out in the shallow spots, then the brief look……. yee haw big powerful rainbow! This one is worth bringing in. So imagine me in Dockers, a sweater and dress shoes slogging upstream through rapids trying for the better part of 15 minutes to land this beautiful specimen. Finally he tires and I manage to get him in. He is from the tip of my finger to my elbow in length and nice girth with beautiful coloration, and most importantly POW right in the kisser! One of the best non Taylor fish I have ever caught. I Can’t wait for office run at lunch tomorrow.
Lunch the next day was fairly productive with about a 16″ bow on copper midge emerger. But still somehow shockingly hungry!!! Imagine that. Later an overcast blustery spring evening,and the water is up and a little darker. Office run has its usual tree menace, as well as more than its share of rig problems. The trout however are rapacious devouring C.E.’s with a vengeance, two on in an hour, but one takes the opportunity to run me downstream into some sticks escaping unscathed by spitting the barbless hook after couple of good runs. The other, a bruiser of formidable size reminds me to check my knots before every session and escapes with $2.75 worth of facial piercings much to my (not to mention his) chagrin. Heading back to check the fax machine on business I revel in the blessings of life!
Welcome to Colorado, frigid micro blizzard conditions gives way to sun and cold. Erie yellow spooky storm light. Fishing is spotty with a definite increase in flows, and the water very cold. Fish are spotted but the dreaded skunk on the day. I might have to go back out in these poor conditions, and I don’t know what hurts more me hands or I pride! The neighbor’s kids eye me suspiciously as I jump up and down from the cold, they don’t particularly care for my love of my new found hole. East coast frigid cold, gosh darn it! One must take a day off here and there or even the funest activities can seem like work.
My fly and rig habit Is becoming large enough to fund food and medicine for the whole 1st grade at an elementary school in the third world. Good luck today however as the skunk snap is broken 2 good bows on a 14 gold ribbed hare’s ear fished wet and one on a cue. Did a little surgery on the last nice 18 in bow that fell for the hare’s, the jewelry seemed fairly fresh and was barbless with about 12in of 5x tailing. That does not make me feel so good about the few long distance releases of late.
Work or fishing? What would any sane angler do with 1 hr left of daylight! Nice day little windy though. After fishing the pan for the last week or so I moved downstream catching a couple through motel flats. Dang you forget how powerful the big water is. Working down to the main bridge I hook something… you forget the large effect that the heavy current has even on smaller fish. Spring is here and there is storm clouds of Baetis, not pesky or murderous like the bugs in Alaska but like soft malleable clouds of flying trout food. The other telltale sign of spring is the heavy bodied rocky mountain white fish that festoons my line somewhat like a grocery bag half full of water. Not fighting like a trout, but a load to bring in anyhow.
Success with something new prince nymph in size 14, also secret weapons the new highly touted super nymph seemed magic today. One fish jumped three feet in the air. More smaller browns today with one good rainbow. Tired and going home but one day closer to the 100 water days.
Fished four rivers Friday, including Pan, Fork Crystal, and The Gunnison. Gunnison early sat. Was productive with streamers… North Platte specials (cone heads) big buggers copper and black. Hares ears and micro black midges were the order at the east portal below the roller dam. I cross below the roller dam and hang on to my waders for my life. Went for a nice refreshing Giardia chocked swim later in the day. Individual on the bank says “I’ve seen some other people swim there but you’re the only one I’ve seen made it!” I reply I was all state in high school, choking and spitting water. Partner JW falls over laughing.
Sunday morning I tied into monster bow fishing with Size 4 Space Invader on a sink tip on a downstream he spat me with two super spectacular upstream jumps. Jw is impressed and highly motivated. Hiking and wading is murderous, with sprained ankles a distinct possibility. Keep moving downstream on the far side to the up and over we go ‘up’ but not over as time and water are both tight and my knee is throbbing like mad. Good camping right before it gets ugly boating wise, before the up and over. If one had a jet boat or raft with motor it would go.
Tried to go fish the north fork and the smith fork on the way home but neither had any water in them. North fork was silty tepid cesspool; smith fork had promise at Crawford but no water. If you need lodging for fishing the Frying Pan River check with Kim at Frying Pan River Rentals 970-379-4559 she has a great place for rent or check it out at [http://fryingpanriverrentals.info/]
What Type of Disability Insurance Is Right for Me?
In the event of an accident, injury or illness that prevents you from working, disability insurance provides you with a percentage of your income. But not every disability insurance policy is the same. In fact, almost all of them will compensate different percentages of your income (generally between 50 and 70 per cent), along with different elimination periods and benefit periods. Elimination periods refers to the length of time to wait before your benefits kick in. Benefits periods refers to the length of time benefits will be payable, which depends on your disability and the policy you take out.
Most plans have a start date ranging from 30 days to 120 days after a disability has occurred. Coverage generally focuses on sickness or injury, and your plan cannot change without your permission until you are 65 years old.
In general, experts agree that disability insurance is a must for people, whether you are on a group plan with an employer or you take out an individual policy for yourself. But with so many plans available, it is important to understand the differences among each. Here’s a breakdown of the major disability insurance types available:
• Group Disability Plans: This is the most common type of disability insurance plan and they are typically offered through your employer. The lowest tier of group coverage is often focused on affordability, which is beneficial, but it does mean that the benefits and payouts can vary drastically. Bear in mind that group plans generally will not cover your income levels significantly, and this can be difficult in times when you cannot work. They also often have monthly or annual caps on the dollar amount that will be paid, and set up maximum timeframes that may be shorter than what you require. Group plans should always be read carefully since you can often discover that what you may have thought you would be getting is quite different from what you actually get.
• Individual Disability Plans: If you are without a group plan or do not like your group plan, you can always opt for an individual disability insurance policy. Without a group, pricing is often very different and will be tailored to your unique situation and needs, which can be both a benefit and drawback. In general, plans are cheaper if you are young, healthy, and work a low-risk job compared to if you are older, in poor health, or work a job that is considered high risk for disability. Still, looking at your individual options means that you could find a plan that fits your needs, wants and budget more-so than a group plan. Doing the research could result in a better policy and position for yourself.
• Creditor disability insurance: Disability insurance is now commonly attached to debts, like car loans, leases, mortgages and lines of credit. With creditor disability insurance, your financial institution buys a group policy, and you become part of the policy when you take out a loan with that institution. These policies make loan payments on your behalf rather than sending the money directly to you.
While group plans are less expensive in general, individual plans offer better coverage and can be tailored to your specific needs, including better terms and conditions when compared to a group plan. Remember that premiums, terms and conditions are locked in until you turn 65, unless changes are made with your express permission. Individual plans are an excellent option for self-employed individuals, as well as professionals and executives, since they can have an “own occupation” definition of disability. That means an insurance company cannot force you to work in another occupation based on your experience and training, an important feature for many professionals. Professionals should be wary of association disability plans, since terms, conditions and rates for these group policies can change at any time, and often do.
If you are in need of disability insurance, be sure to do your research on any policy you take out or are currently under.
Avoid "Buying" Mutual Fund Dividends
At this time of year, you need to be aware of the ex-dividend date of any mutual funds you plan on purchasing. If you heed this advice, you avoid some nasty tax and investment performance consequences.
To explain why, let me first define “ex-dividend date”. On the ex-dividend date, all registered owners of a mutual fund become eligible to receive any declared dividends and capital gains distributions. If you do not own the fund by that date, you do not receive the payout. You also want to keep in mind the distribution date. After that date, you can go ahead and buy your shares without the negative impact on the NAV (Net Asset Value).
At this time of year (Oct – Dec), most mutual funds declare their dividend and capital gains distributions. You have nothing to worry about if you want to buy stock. Such distributions do not impact the share price. However, if you own mutual funds you need to consider the impact of this distribution on the NAV or share value. On the day of the distribution, you will see the NAV of your mutual fund shares drop by the declared dollar amount. In industry parlance, we call this “buying dividends”.
Here’s how it works. Throughout the year, the cash from dividends paid by stocks within the fund and capital gains realized from the sale of assets either accumulates adding to the fund’s cash balance or gets reinvested in equities by the fund manager. At the end of the year, the fund must distribute at least 95% (?) of the dividends/realized capital gains not reinvested in new securities. Typically, funds declare this distribution in the months of October and November.
At the end of the year, the NAV of the fund reflects the value of all the investments it contains plus the starting cash balance and the accumulated cash resulting from dividends and capital gains. When the fund manger distributes the dividends and capital gains, the NAV drops a corresponding amount. That’s fine for the people who have owned the fund most of the year. They enjoyed the NAV appreciation that resulted from the growth of the investment, the dividends, and the realized capital gains. An investor who buys just before the ex-dividend and distribution dates has purchased cash value. When the fund distributes the cash, the new shareholder sees the value of her fund shared decrease, receives back part of her investment, and then gets to pay taxes on in essence her own money! Not a good deal.
A look at an example will show why you want to avoid buying dividends. Suppose the ex-dividend date is tomorrow and you buy shares at a NAV of $25. The fund declares a dividend of $3.00 per share. Doing so means that tomorrow the fund distributes $3.00 of the NAV so your shares are now worth $22 instead of the original $25. You now owe taxes on $3.00 per share even though you didn’t enjoy the price appreciation you would have had if you had purchased at the beginning of the year.
You can see that you lose in this situation. You should avoid buying dividends. Instead, wait until after the after the distribution date to purchase your shares. Then you will get to enjoy any price appreciate throughout the year and not pay taxes on the return of your own cash!
