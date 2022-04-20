News
Vaccination deadline for Yankee trip to Toronto passes, but Aaron Boone suggests all members of team may have had their shots
DETROIT — The deadline to get vaccinated in time to pass Canadian border requirements for the COVID-19 vaccine has passed for the Yankees’ first trip to Toronto. The Bombers are still not commenting on the vaccination status of their players, but Aaron Boone suggested that he expects to have his full roster against the Blue Jays.
“I think we’re going to be in a good spot. That’s my understanding,” the Yankees manager said before Tuesday’s series opener against the Tigers at Comerica Park.
When asked if anything had changed with the two unconfirmed players who were unvaccinated in spring training, Boone again did not answer directly.
“I don’t know the timelines of everything, to be honest. So my understanding is that we’re gonna be okay,” Boone said.
Unvaccinated players were given an exemption last year to travel to Canada and play the Blue Jays. That exemption expired in January and was not renewed. No foreigners are allowed to travel to Canada without being fully vaccinated, meaning having had their final dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines or a first shot of Johnson & Johnson 14 days before attempting to enter the country.
The Yankees had several players who were unvaccinated last season, but a few have since received the vaccine. The players and the Yankees have been vague about their status. Aaron Judge and Anthony Rizzo declined to answer directly about their status this spring. Rizzo, however, said he didn’t think it would be a problem for him.
When Judge was asked if he was vaccinated, he dodged the question.
“I think we’ll cross that bridge whenever the time comes, but right now so many things could change so I’m not really too worried about that,” Judge said.
When the Red Sox visit Toronto next week, they will be without pitcher Tanner Houck – who is unvaccinated – plus catcher Kevin Plawecki, who is vaccinated but tested positive on Monday, and two staff members, who tested positive for COVID. The Oakland Athletics played Toronto last weekend and placed catcher Austin Allen and left-handers A.J. Puk and Kirby Snead on the restricted list ahead of that series.
According to the collective bargaining agreement, teams can place players who cannot play in Toronto because of vaccination status on the restricted list. That means a player does not receive pay for those games or service time.
The Yankees play in Toronto May 2-4, June 17-19 and Sept. 26-28.
HICKS BACK ON TOP
Aaron Hicks was back in the leadoff spot for the third straight game Tuesday night. The centerfielder has reached base in each of his eight games with a plate appearance this season. Hitting .333/.438/.444 with a homer, two RBI and five walks.
“I certainly like how he started the year. He’s getting on base, gives you that switching element. I like the way he’s moving. He’s running well,” Boone said. “So I still feel like we have a number of candidates that could do that. But I do like Aaron right now his ability to get on base from both sides.”
Hicks is coming off missing most of last season after suffering a wrist injury that required surgery. That came as he was just getting back into the mix after 2019 Tommy John surgery.
The 32-year old looks fully healthy for the first time in three years and Boone sees that in his movement on the field.
“Seeing them beat out some hits already feels like he’s getting down the line really well,” Boone said. “It’s just having (running) as a focal point and it should be a part of this game. We want to take advantage (of the speed) when there are those opportunities (to steal bases).”
THE BOYS OF WINTER
The Yankees arrived in Detroit Monday to a blizzard. It snowed for three hours on the off day here. The snow was gone on Tuesday, but the temperatures were still frigid. Twenty minutes before the first pitch it was 40 degrees.
It’s just part of the season, Boone said.
“I mean it’s one of those things you know you have to deal with in the first month of the season from time to time,” Boone said. “It’s a warm weather sport but everyone deals with it at different times throughout the year. Obviously playing in New York and playing in the east and then you come here to Detroit, you know that these days are going to happen in the month of April. So guys have had enough experience doing it and nothing really changes.”
()
News
Buffalo man identified as victim in fatal road-rage shooting in Maple Grove
Authorities say a 61-year-old Buffalo, Minn., man was the victim of a fatal shooting that west metro authorities have blamed on road rage.
According to the Hennepin County medical examiner’s office, William Floyd Haire died of a gunshot wound to the abdomen last weekend.
Police said the shooting took place around 3 p.m. Sunday after one person shot at Haire’s vehicle in the course of a dispute in the area of Hennepin County Road 30 and Garland Lane North. Officers found the injured Haire in a car off the roadway near Interstate 94 and Maple Grove Parkway.
He died at North Memorial Hospital in Robbinsdale.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call police at 763-494-6246.
News
Review: ‘How I Learned to Drive’ Is a Must Watch but Not for Faint of Heart
Conventional wisdom says that Paula Vogel’s How I Learned to Drive was ahead of its time, yet How I Learned was also absolutely of its time, riding a tide of identity politics and increasing awareness of sexual harassment. A year after its extended run Off Broadway in 1997, the Clinton Administration would become embroiled in the Monica Lewinsky scandal: a President who took advantage of a twentyish intern, using the power of his office to deny it, his enemies trying to weaponize it. The real life parallels continue with Take Back the Night, the Clarence Thomas hearings, #MeToo, and the Anchorage Daily News winning a Pulitzer Prize for covering the high rate of sexual assault in Alaska. There are countless examples of its present day relevance.
Through the clarity of her art and the thorniness of her empathic vision, Vogel bridges the Naughty Nineties and our #MeToo present. That simultaneous sense of hovering between time periods hangs over this solid revival of How I Learned—also its overdue Broadway debut at Manhattan Theatre Club. Starring original cast members Mary-Louise Parker and David Morse (and Johanna Day as Female Chorus), this production is drenched in nostalgia but also bone-weary sadness, as the scars of the past refuse to disappear decades after the damage.
Parker and Morse (now in their late fifties and sixties, respectively) reprise their roles as Li’l Bit and her Uncle Peck, whose flirtatious, codependent, ultimately tragic relationship forms the spine of the memory play. Set in Maryland in the 1960s and ’70s, the nonlinear scenes are narrated by Li’l Bit as an older, wiser woman, her recollections ultimately spooling back to Peck’s first sexual assault on his niece, when she was eleven, during a driving lesson. Vogel employs Brecht-like distancing devices, such as announcing scene titles taken from lessons in a guide to driving or drinking. Three actors in addition to the leads (Day, Alyssa May Gold and Chris Myers) take on multiple other characters such as family members, hookups, and waiters.
This isn’t a play that says an uncle shouldn’t grope his pubescent niece’s breasts in the car. It’s a play that shows how complex emotions and family secrets create an atmosphere in which she keeps coming back—until she sees Peck as the broken, abuse-perpetuating creature he is, and finally breaks free.
Parker still has that wonderful wariness, the half-dreaming bemusement that makes her stage performances so raw, so perched on the cusp of heartbreak. And she contrasts so well with the lanky, bass-voiced Morse—no longer baby-faced but still possessed of an almost boyish vulnerability, even as he methodically strips Li’l Bit of her natural ease with her body. “That day was the last day I lived in my body,” she says toward the end. “I retreated above the neck, and I’ve lived inside the ‘fire’ in my head ever since.”
Director Mark Brokaw returns to the production 25 years later with a big heart and clear eyes on a neutral set of cool blue walls and linoleum floor by Rachel Hauck, warmly lit by Mark McCullough. In the choric roles, Day, Gold and Myers expertly generate the comic froth at the edges of the drama, keeping it from foundering in lurid scenes of exploitation. Much as the play makes a contemporary audience cringe, it is full of deliberate laughs and notes of sympathy for the doomed Peck that deliberately fuzz our moral sensors.
Yes, the shiny, stylish model handles great on today’s theatrical highways and bumpy back roads of the Discourse. If anything, it might be too sophisticated a ride for new drivers. Why isn’t Peck’s downfall more satisfying? Why don’t we see Li’l Bit happy and successful later in life? Why does empowerment feel so melancholy? We can ask these questions all day; Paula Vogel will still be up front, eyes smiling in the rearview mirror.
You can buy tickets here.
News
Dozens attend ground-breaking for Dierbergs at Crestwood Mall site
CRESTWOOD, Mo. — Dierbergs broke ground Tuesday on a new store at the site of the old Crestwood Mall.
The new 47-acre development will be called Dierbergs Crestwood Crossing. The groundbreaking ceremony was held to celebrate the project kicking off near the same location as the original groundbreaking of Crestwood Mall in 1955.
Tuesday afternoon dozens gathered for the ground-breaking ceremony to bring back to life the former Crestwood Mall site.
“My grandmother brought me here as a little kid. So to be able to come back today and have a chance to develop this site, not only me but a lot of people as well,” said Greg Dierberg.
“It’s been vacant for so many years now. We can bring Dierbergs and our rich history to life here in the city of Crestwood. It’s incredibly exciting for us,” said Laura Dierberg-Padousis.
The 47-acre property is located off Watson Road, just east of Sappington Road. The site has been under contract following months of negotiating with the owner.
City leaders said residents are excited to see this area come to life again and will be a part of the redevelopment process.
“It’s exciting. You plan something like this for a long time and when you get to come out today and see all the construction work and all the people, it’s really fulfilling,” said John Eilermann, the CEO and chairman of McBride Homes.
Those in attendance said this is the most exciting piece of ground in the Crestwood area. Mark Zorensky was the original developer of the site.
“It means a lot,” said Zorensky. “This was very close to our family this parcel and to see major development like this and redevelop this, it’s important.”
Crestwood Mayor Grant Mable said the city is thrilled to have two partners who have robust and comprehensive plans for the site.
“It’s something that myself and the board of alderman, city staff have been working on for decades,” Mable said. “We have two great companies that are up to the challenge. They are full steam ahead.”
The Crestwood mall closed in 2013. The new project should be finished in two years.
Vaccination deadline for Yankee trip to Toronto passes, but Aaron Boone suggests all members of team may have had their shots
Buffalo man identified as victim in fatal road-rage shooting in Maple Grove
Blue Coast Financial Group: Blue Coast Review
Review: ‘How I Learned to Drive’ Is a Must Watch but Not for Faint of Heart
Dozens attend ground-breaking for Dierbergs at Crestwood Mall site
Walz, Klobuchar, Smith survey Minnesota’s efforts to fight avian influenza
Mortgage Sales Letter Tips
Minnesota Supreme Court to hear environmentalists’ challenge in PolyMet mine permitting
Vikings’ Camryn Bynum expects to start at safety, wants to be ‘best football player in history’
Real Estate Investing and Property Management in West Chester PA
Sisters ID’d as Collinsville murder victims
Forest Lake man jailed and charged in shooting of man during fight at Arden Hills bar
Tyson Fury Wants UFC Star in Las Vegas
Did Carl Crawford just confirm rumors about Megan Thee Stallion and ASAP Rocky?
New list of deceased celebrities earnings revealed
NBA Playoff Races Heating Up With 3 Weeks Left
Aurogra & Cenforce Working for Everyone
Elon Musk joins Twitter’s board of directors, vows to make changes
Top 3 Ways To Give Yourself An Orgasm
Rapper T.I. goes off on comedienne, calls her N-word for joking about his assault allegations
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News2 weeks ago
Sisters ID’d as Collinsville murder victims
-
News3 weeks ago
Forest Lake man jailed and charged in shooting of man during fight at Arden Hills bar
-
Sports4 weeks ago
Tyson Fury Wants UFC Star in Las Vegas
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Did Carl Crawford just confirm rumors about Megan Thee Stallion and ASAP Rocky?
-
Sports3 weeks ago
New list of deceased celebrities earnings revealed
-
Sports3 weeks ago
NBA Playoff Races Heating Up With 3 Weeks Left
-
HEALTH3 weeks ago
Aurogra & Cenforce Working for Everyone
-
Entertainment2 weeks ago
Elon Musk joins Twitter’s board of directors, vows to make changes