Vikings’ Camryn Bynum expects to start at safety, wants to be ‘best football player in history’
Camryn Bynum expects to start at safety for the Vikings in 2022, but he has goals a lot more lofty than that.
After being taken in the fourth round of the 2021 draft, Bynum proved to be a rookie surprise, most notably when he started two games in place of Harrison Smith. So how good does he believe he can be in the NFL?
“I’m trying to be the best ever,’’ Bynum said Tuesday. “That’s the biggest thing. That’s why I play the game. That’s why I put in extra time. I’m not just trying to be here and make money. I’m trying to be the best football player, regardless, in history. That’s what drives me every day.’’
Bynum called Tampa Bay quarterback Tom Brady the current best player in league history. He expects to challenge for that claim. At least that’s what he said.
“If somebody comes up here and says something different, they’re not playing the game for the right reasons,’’ he said. “That’s how I see the game.’’
When one considers all of that talk, it would seem be a given that Bynum expects to move into the starting lineup at free safety. He is indeed the leading candidate to replace Xavier Woods, who left as a free agent to sign a three-year, $15 million deal with the Carolina Panthers.
“I expect to (start), just with the body of work I’ve put in, my preparation,’’ he said. “Regardless, I’m coming in to compete for a spot. I don’t know what the coaches have in mind. My mindset is I got to earn it and I expect to win whatever position I’m put in.’’
There doesn’t appear to be strong in-house candidate other than Bynum to move into the lineup alongside Smith, the starting strong safety. But the Vikings could draft a safety, and there is a chance Notre Dame star Kyle Hamilton could fall to them with the No. 12 pick in the April 28-30 draft.
Regardless, Bynum believes he showed plenty as a rookie. After getting in for just nine plays from scrimmage in the first seven games, he learned hours before a Nov. 7 game at Baltimore that he would start in place of Smith, who tested positive and was placed on the COVID-19 reserve list. Despite playing a strongside role he had barely practiced, Bynum was in for all 98 snaps and had an interception and 12 tackles.
With Smith again out, Bynum started Nov. 14 at the Los Angeles Chargers. He had a sack and six tackles while playing all 59 snaps.
“Mainly, that I belong,’’ Bynum said of what he showed in those two starts. “I had a lot of games and no playing time on defense, but I think that mainly showed that regardless I’m going to be prepared. The first game I started, I had no clue was going to start until a few hours before the game, but I think that just goes with my preparation. I prepared as if I was the starter all year.”
Smith returned to the lineup Nov. 21 against Green Bay, although Bynum in that game did get his third and final start of the season as a nickel back. But he ended up playing just six snaps.
Overall, it was a solid rookie season. It was even more impressive when one considers that Bynum had played cornerback at California before moving to safety after he was drafted.
“Me switching from corner to safety from college to the NFL, I now have those reps under my belt,’’ he said. “Got a good amount of reps during the year, was able to go in and learn behind obviously (Smith) and Xavier.’’
Bynum said one big thing he learned as a NFL rookie was having “confidence.” As he prepares for his second season, nobody would doubt he has plenty of that.
Two more lawsuits filed over deadly Amazon warehouse collapse
EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. — A group of attorneys, including prominent civil rights lawyer Ben Crump, announced filing two new lawsuits on behalf of the victims of a deadly Amazon warehouse collapse in Edwardsville.
Six employees died when the facility partially collapsed on December 10, 2021, after a tornado touched down in the area.
The attorneys will represent the family of DeAndre Morrow, who died in the collapse. Other plaintiffs include five Amazon drivers who survived but suffered “physical or mental harm.”
The lawsuit alleges that the National Weather Service warned Amazon about possible tornadoes in the area 36 hours before the warehouse partially collapsed. It further claims that Amazon did not modify the employee work schedule and refused to allow employees to take time off until the storm passed.
“Amazon had numerous warnings and opportunities to put their employees’ safety first, but they chose their bottom line instead,” said Crump in a statement. “As a result, six people needlessly lost their lives and many others suffered injury and mental anguish that will likely last a lifetime.”
“Amazon required their employees to work just moments before the tornado destroyed the fulfillment center, despite their pleas to seek shelter at home with their loved ones,” he continued. “It was Amazon’s responsibility to ensure the safety of their workers, and they failed in every respect.”
The attorneys working alongside Crump include Bob Hilliard, Patrick King, and William Miller.
Earlier this year, a different group of lawyers filed a wrongful death lawsuit on behalf of the family of Austin McEwen, who also died in the collapse. McEwen was an independent contractor working as an Amazon delivery driver.
Jack Casciato, an attorney representing the family, alleged Amazon acted with negligence in the construction of the building and a disregard for the workers’ lives.
An Amazon spokesperson said it’s too soon to know if there were structural deficiencies with the building, and the company is conducting its own investigation into the collapse.
“Our focus continues to be on supporting our team and all those affected by this tragic natural disaster,” Amazon spokesperson Kelly Nantel said. “Investigators continue to conduct a comprehensive forensic examination of the building and debris — so it’s premature and misleading to suggest there were any structural issues.”
Armed with their young, bright stars and fun style of play, Memphis and Minnesota don’t belong on NBA TV
First-round NBA playoff games have a few different potential television destinations. Most first-round games are aired on each team’s respective regional sports network — hence why you can catch every Timberwolves-Grizzlies game on Bally Sports North this series, if you have it.
Then there’s the national broadcasts. The games deemed to be the most attractive land on ABC. Most other games are aired on TNT or ESPN — depending on the night and time slot.
Then there are the leftover games — viewed widely as the ugly ducklings of the first-round matchups — which end up on NBA TV. That was the national station where you could find Tuesday’s Game 2 between Memphis and Minnesota, if you even had the channel in your television package.
The league sticking a game on NBA TV suggests that matchup isn’t desirable enough to be shown to a large audience. It suggests the widespread interest and intrigue in the two teams simply isn’t high enough to warrant more eyeballs.
And, in this instance, that’s kind of hard to believe.
“Ja Morant and Ant Edwards are on NBA TV tomorrow?” NBA agent Nate Jones tweeted Monday, punctuated by a facepalm emoji.
Who wouldn’t want to watch electric MVP candidates of the future in Memphis point guard Ja Morant and Timberwolves wing Anthony Edwards? Morant was the darling of the regular season, and Edwards was the “it” player of the league’s opening weekend of the postseason.
Morant is 22 years old, and Edwards is just 20. They’re the future faces of the league, if they aren’t already the present. They electrify in different ways, Morant with the way he floats through space and air and can get to the rim against anyone at any time. Edwards in the way he can both romp his way to the rim and just as easily bury a stepback jumper in your face.
Jones later tweeted that he knows there are multiple factors at play when trying to air three national broadcasts per night. On Tuesday, Atlanta and Miami — two large markets — were featured on TNT in the first game slot. The Hawks feature Trae Young, who established his star power in last year’s playoffs.
But Jones’ issue is that NBA TV isn’t widely available. He suggested those games should also be featured on a platform such as Bleacher Report’s app, to help provide access to a younger audience that craves more Morant and Edwards content.
Both the Wolves and Grizzlies are fast, energetic and confident. Put simply, they’re fun.
Just ask those around the league. Previewing Tuesday’s slate of games on ESPN’s NBA Today on Tuesday, host Malik Andrews noted the Wolves-Grizzlies game was the one she would be sitting in front of the TV to watch.
But Tuesday’s treatment wasn’t a big leap from the television treatment the Timberwolves received throughout the season. Minnesota had just two true national television broadcasts all season — once when it hosted the Los Angeles Lakers, and once when it played the Golden State Warriors in San Francisco. It’s a good bet the Timberwolves weren’t considered the big draw by television executives in either case.
But that doesn’t mean there isn’t interest. Minnesota’s play-in win over the Los Angeles Clippers averaged 2.7 million viewers, per Turner Sports PR, making it the most-viewed NBA telecast this season since opening night. People want to watch the Wolves, they want to watch the Grizzlies and, given Minnesota’s early-series success and upset potential, the intrigue is only rising.
As Milwaukee Bucks forward Bobby Portis tweeted of the matchup: “Must-see TV.”
Chicago Bulls stepped up defensively in Game 1 against the Milwaukee Bucks. Here’s what worked.
The Chicago Bulls defense stood out in Game 1 of their first-round playoff series against the Milwaukee Bucks, holding the reigning NBA champions 22.5 points below their regular-season average despite the 93-86 loss.
The defensive effort was a reminder of what used to be for the Bulls, who were ranked among the top five in the league during the first half of the season. Maintaining pressure is crucial in the series, especially if the Bulls offense struggles against the Bucks’ size and paint presence.
Here are three things we learned from the Bulls’ Game 1 defense that could carry over into Game 2 and beyond.
1. Everyone, everywhere, all at once
The basis of the Bulls’ defensive approach is simple and exhausting — throw bodies at the ball. This requires a relentlessness that is difficult to maintain, which is why it’s not all that surprising the Bulls fell out of their defensive form the moment injuries became a factor during the season.
Coach Billy Donovan believes this level of physical buy-in is “just the price of admission” for guarding the Bucks.
“You don’t do that, you have no chance,” Donovan said Monday after practice in Chicago. “We’ve got to build off that, but we’ve also got to clean up the mistakes that we made.”
But inconsistency has been the downfall of the Bulls defense all season. The Bulls came out sluggish defenviely in Game 1 on Sunday before snapping into a sharper look midway through the second quarter. The slow starts were common throughout the season, sticking the Bulls into holes to dig out of for the rest of the game.
To set the tone, the Bulls need much more urgencyat the start of each game against the Bucks.
2. Fouls are your friend
The easiest way to beat the Bucks is to get Giannis Antetokounmpo off the court. And the easiest way to do that is to put the six-time All-Star and two-time NBA MVP into foul trouble. Antetokounmpo came within inches from fouling out in the fourth quarter Sunday.
The Bulls already are battling mismatches around the rim, where the Bucks bring three big men — Antetokounmpo (6-foot-11), Brook Lopez (7-0) and Bobby Portis (6-10) — who outsize any Bulls player except Nikola Vučević (6-10). But that doesn’t mean the Bulls can back away from those physical battles. Instead, they need to bait bigger players into fouls early and often to create lineup problems for the Bucks. This can’t be the backbone of a defensive plan, but it certainly would help.
3. Ball rotations were better — but still rusty
The Bulls defense improved on its ball rotation in Game 1, but it still broke down when the Bucks made three or more passes. This is always challenging for a defense — it requires players to scramble across the court, remain in communication with one another and keep track of where the ball could move next — which is why spraying the ball across the perimeter is such an effective way to break teams down.
Rotations come down to communication, an area of concern for the Bulls all season. Players have noted several reasons for the lack of communication: a relatively unexperienced roster, new relationships between players who mostly weren’t in Chicago last season and the upheaval of constant injury absences. But in the playoffs, the Bulls need to hone this communication to keep the Bucks from creating open looks in the corner.
The Bulls were somewhat lucky the Bucks didn’t score more — the hosts shot 10-for-38 from 3-point range, jacking up several shots that hit the side of the basket or missed the rim entirely. With the rust of Game 1 shaken off, the Bulls need to be ready for a higher efficiency from long range.
