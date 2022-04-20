News
Walmarrt? Installers misspell name of Hudson store on giant sign
Violet Cable was headed to Perkins in Hudson, Wis., for lunch on Tuesday with her grandfather when she spotted a major typo.
There on the big, blue sign outside Walmart was the name of the store misspelled as “Walmarrt.” The other side of the sign at 2222 Crest View Dr., was spelled correctly, said Dave Engstrom, who stopped to take a photo of the typo.
“I was really surprised,” said Engstrom, who lives in Afton and serves as city administrator of Lake St. Croix Beach, Minn. “It’s a huge mistake.”
Engstrom said he has no idea how long the incorrect sign has been up.
A manager at the store said he could not comment on the sign and referred a reporter to Walmart corporate headquarters; no one from Walmart corporate returned a query seeking comment on Tuesday or Wednesday.
Last year, another major typo occurred in Wisconsin. Crews repainting the village of Plover’s water tower on July 1 misspelled the village’s name as “Plvoer.”
Engstrom said he was impressed by Violet’s sharp eyes. “She’s 11,” he said. “Her eyes are much better than mine.”
Big Ten basketball tournaments coming to Minnesota
The Big Ten’s basketball tournaments are coming to Minnesota for the first time.
The conference announced Wednesday the 2023 women’s tournament and the 2024 men’s and women’s tournaments will be held at Target Center in Minneapolis.
“We are thrilled to bring the Big Ten Basketball Tournaments to Minneapolis,” Big Ten Conference Commissioner Kevin Warren said in a statement. “Minneapolis has a strong history of hosting exceptional events such as the recent NCAA Women’s Final Four, and also features world-class venues and an outstanding base of Big Ten alumni and fans. We look forward to creating new memories and experiences for our student-athletes, coaches and member institutions, further expanding our fanbase, cultivating relationships with the business community, and fostering a positive and lasting impact on the Twin Cities.”
Next year’s women’s basketball tournament in Minnesota will be the first time the event will not be held in Indianapolis since 2015. Next year’s men’s tournament will be at United Center in Chicago, one of the four cities to host, along with Indianapolis, Washington D.C., and New York City.
The 2023 women’s tournament will be held from March 1-5.
The 2024 women’s tournament will be played March 6-10, followed by the men’s tournament from March 13-17.
The Big Ten also announced its football championship game will remain at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis through 2024.
As shares plunge, Netflix takes aim at password sharing
By MICHAEL LIEDTKE
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A sharp drop in subscribers sent Netflix shares into freefall Wednesday, forcing the company to consider experimenting with ads and — hold onto your remote — cracking down on millions of freeloaders who use passwords shared by friends or family.
Looming changes announced late Tuesday are designed to help Netflix regain momentum lost over the past year. Pandemic-driven lockdowns that drove binge-watching have lifted, while deep-pocketed rivals such as Apple and Walt Disney have begun to chip away at its vast audience with their own streaming services.
Netflix’s customer base fell by 200,000 subscribers during the January-March quarter, the first contraction the streaming service has seen since it became available throughout most of the world other than China six years ago. The drop stemmed in part from Netflix’s decision to withdraw from Russia to protest the war against Ukraine, resulting in a loss of 700,000 subscribers. Netflix projected a loss of another 2 million subscribers in the current April-June quarter.
The steep erosion, which follows a year of progressively slower growth, has given Netflix investors major jitters. The company’s stock was down as much as 37% midday Wednesday. If the stock closes at this level, the selloff will have wiped out nearly two-thirds of Netflix’s market value since the end of last year, erasing $170 billion in shareholder wealth in less than four months.
The impact on current Netflix customers won’t be clear for some time. To David Lewis in Norwalk, Connecticut, it’s doesn’t seem like a big deal. Lewis shares a premium plan with his three adult children and some of their friends and says they will keep it, even if they have to cut off the friends and each pay for their own accounts.
“We would keep Netflix and pay for the four in our family, even if it was more,” he said. “We love the service and what it offers.”
The Los Gatos, California, company estimated that about 100 million households worldwide are watching its service for free by using the account of a friend or another family member, including 30 million in the U.S. and Canada.
“Those are over 100 million households already are choosing to view Netflix,” Netflix CEO Reed Hastings said. “We’ve just got to get paid at some degree for them.”
To prod more people to pay for their own accounts, Netflix indicated it will expand a trial program it has been running in three Latin American countries — Chile, Costa Rica and Peru. In these locations, subscribers can extend service to another household for a discounted price. In Costa Rica, for instance, Netflix plan prices range from $9 to $15 a month, but subscribers can openly share their service with another household for $3.
Netflix offered no additional information about how a cheaper ad-supported service tier would work or how much it would cost. Another rival, Hulu, has long offered an ad-supported tier.
While Netflix clearly believes these changes will help it build upon its current 221.6 million worldwide subscribers, the moves also risk alienating customers to the point they cancel.
Netflix was previously stung by a customer backlash in 2011 when it unveiled plans to begin charging for its then-nascent streaming service, which had been bundled for free with its traditional DVD-by-mail service before its international expansion. In the months after that change, Netflix lost 800,000 subscribers, prompting an apology from Hastings for botching the execution of the spin-off.
Tuesday’s announcement was a sobering comedown for a company that was buoyed two years ago when millions of consumers corralled at home were desperately seeking diversions — a void Netflix was happy to fill. Netflix added 36 million subscribers during 2020, by far the largest annual growth since its video streaming service’s debut in 2007.
But Hastings now believes those outsized gains may have blinded management. “COVID created a lot of noise on how to read the situation,” he said in a video conference Tuesday.
Netflix began heading in a new direction last year when its service added video games at no additional charge in an attempt to give people another reason to subscribe.
Escalating inflation over the past year has also squeezed household budgets, leading more consumers to rein in their spending on discretionary items. Despite that pressure, Netflix recently raised prices in the U.S., where it has its greatest household penetration — and where it’s had the most trouble finding more subscribers.
In the most recent quarter, Netflix lost 640,000 subscribers in the U.S. and Canada, prompting management to point out that most of its future growth will come in international markets. Netflix ended March with 74.6 million subscribers in the U.S. and Canada.
St. Paul’s Park Square Theatre and SteppingStone Theatre for Youth announce first joint season
Productions of “Holmes/Poirot,” “The Diary of Anne Frank” and “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” are on tap for the first joint season of St. Paul’s Park Square Theatre and SteppingStone Theatre for Youth.
Season ticket packages for five or seven shows, as well as choose-your-own packages, are now on sale. Prices start at $66. Single tickets will go on sale on a rolling basis starting July 5. For details, see parksquaretheatre.org or call 651-291-7005.
In August 2020, the two playhouses announced they were becoming partners due to pre-pandemic debt issues. SteppingStone has since moved into Park Square’s home in the historic Hamm Building.
The season is slightly smaller than previous years as the theaters are “aiming to reset and organically rebuild after the pandemic.” Each play will have a slightly shorter run, have fewer preview performances and a shorter rehearsal schedule. SteppingStone has two titles yet to be announced for the spring and summer.
The season includes:
“The Humans” (Sept. 14-Oct. 9): The 2016 Tony Award winner for best play follows three generations of a family that has gathered for Thanksgiving. “Both blisteringly funny and deeply chilling, the play offers a stunning portrayal of the human condition; a family at its best and worst navigating the challenges of everyday life,” according to a news release.
“Fire in the New World” (Oct. 19-Nov. 6): A co-production with Full Circle Theater Company, this world premiere noir mystery is set in Vancouver’s Japantown in the years after WWII.
“The Snowy Day and Other Stories by Ezra Jack Keats” (Dec. 1-23): For the holiday season, SteppingStone presents a show based on the books by Ezra Jack Keats, including “The Snowy Day,” which is the most checked-out volume of all time at the New York Public Library and is known for being the first book featuring an African American child to win the Caldecott Medal.
“The Diary of Anne Frank” (Jan. 18-Feb. 12, with an extended run for school groups): A core part of Park Square’s educational offerings for more than 25 years, “The Diary of Anne Frank” has been seen by more than 265,000 students. “Now more relevant than ever, this resonant story of hope and imagination in the darkest of times illuminates a part of history that must not be forgotten,” according to a news release.
“A Midsummer Night’s Dream” (Feb. 8-March 5): For the first time, SteppingStone will produce a Shakespeare play featuring a cast of actors ages 16 to 21. It’ll be available to both schools and the general public.
“The Revolutionists” (March 29-April 16): A co-production with PRIME Productions, this comedy sees four women who find themselves caught up in the French Revolution — an assassin, a spy, a playwright and Marie Antoinette.
“Between Riverside and Crazy” (May 24-June 18): Stephen Adly Guirgis won the 2015 Pulitzer Prize for Drama for this work, which the New York Times described as “a rich new play … Guirgis has a splendid ear in blurring lines between the sacred and profane and it is a dizzying and exciting place to be.”
“Fools and Lovers” (June 7-July 2): Park Square described this adaptation of Shakespeare as “’Much Ado About Nothing’ meets ‘Tony and Tina’s Wedding’ in a beguiling mashup of the classical and comedic.”
“Holmes/Poirot” (July 19-Aug. 20): Park Square wraps its season with a world premiere mystery by Jeffrey Hatcher and Steve Hendrickson. It’s based on “Murder on the Links” by Agatha Christie with characters created by Sir Arthur Conan Doyle.
