WazirX Relocates From India to Dubai Amid Heavy Crypto Tax Regulations

A decade ago, the mass use of cryptocurrency sounded like a distant reality from a science fiction film. Only a handful of people believed in the financial revolution of cryptocurrencies. Many of the early Bitcoin investors sold their coins for dirt cheap in the early days as they never believed they would be accepted as a medium of transaction. Some early investors can’t even remember the passwords to the hard disks they used as cold wallets.

So how do you speculate on the next big cryptocurrency?

The Data Always Backs a Promising Coin

The early Bitcoin investors didn’t have much data to rely on. Having faith in the eventual popularity of Bitcoin was crucial to their success. Today, we have access to real-time data on the crypto markets. It’s relatively easier to scan for the next superstar among the numerous crypto underdogs in circulation.

Learning the best methods for analyzing a crypto’s performance will help you greatly. A good analysis method will tell you more than where prices are going. You can learn what influences the prices of different coins and how the market perceives them. The most promising coin will grow in value organically and hold up its demand.

A User-Friendly Coin Is a Good Bet

Mainstream industries and companies accepting cryptocurrencies for payments are a good sign. Online crypto casinos pick coins based on usability and security. For an underdog to gain acceptance, it must be user-friendly.

A crypto that is easy to use even by less tech-savvy people will rapidly grow in demand and rise in value. According to Blockchain experts investing in cryptos with a smartphone app is safer than buying web-based crypto.

A Low Maximum Supply Cap

No more coins can be produced when a cryptocurrency hits its supply limit. Miners will have to close operations, making it hard to come by. It’s important to identify the capping limit of a coin before investing. Buying early into a coin before it hits its limit could give you great returns.

Cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin are produced gradually until they hit the cap limit, while other providers may opt to release all the coins at once. Newer blockchain providers choose to send cryptocurrencies to inaccessible wallets to boost their value. All these strategies ensure that the coins are not inflationary so they hold their value well.

Ultimately the harder a crypto coin is to find, the higher its value and likely acceptance by major industries will be, including online bookmakers.