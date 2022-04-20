Finance
What Is Stock Exchange and Its Functions?
Stock Exchange
A stock exchange or stock market is a center where traders buy and sell shares of companies. Companies want to get their stock listed on the stock exchange. A big company usually has its stock listed on many exchanges across the world.
Now the point comes that what are the shares: Shares are a small part of a company, when someone buys shares in a company it means buyer owns a small piece of that particular company. Price of shares based on many different things. The main thing that affects the price of shares is the balance sheet between demand and supply. Let us know how it affects, if so many traders want to buy a stock then the price of that share goes high and if there is more sellers than the price of that share goes down.
Stock Market Functions
• Pricing of Securities: Stock market provides the platform to get the values of the securities on the basis of supply and demand factors. The securities are valued higher as there is more demand, through this way the price of securities is determined, more demand the more value of securities. Investors can know the value of their investments, thus; valuation of securities is very useful.
• Safety of Transactions: Each stock exchange is organized market and has its own law. Every member has to follow the rules similarly companies also have to follow the strict rules and regulations. This will ensure the safety of selling and buying through the stock exchange.
• Contributes to Economic Growth: Many company’s securities are bought and sold in stock exchange, investors can buy securities to get benefit and can sell in case of need of money. These processes of investment encourage the investors to invest their money in industries, thus economic development becomes possible.
• Spreading of Equity Cult: The stock exchange plays an essential role to encourage the investors to invest in ownership securities. Stock exchange guides the investors by giving them economic updates generally this information is published, by giving knowledge about investment and giving better trading practices and much more.
• Providing Scope for Speculation: When investors buy shares to get a profit as a result the changes in market price of that shares called speculation. Some scope of speculation must be allowed in order to provide liquidity to securities, share market provides this facility.
• Liquidity: The main function of the stock market is to provide a platform for buying and selling shares and through these investors get assurance that they can convert their investment into cash whenever they want. So, investors invest in long term investment without any hesitation because they can convert it into short term and medium term whenever they want.
Being HIV Positive Requires to Change Lifestyle – HIV Positive Man Shares His Life Experience
HIV (Human immunodeficiency virus) continues to be a global concern, courtesy of the ignorance of people across the world. It is this ignorance that leads to transmission of HIV. In addition, as most people are unaware of the symptoms and reasons behind this deadly condition, it has become a chronic problem.
This is an interview of an Anonymous Person, a resident of Florida who was diagnosed with HIV 3 years ago. He shares his experience with us.
How old are you?
I am 24.
Who did you get HIV from?
Since I discovered my fondness for men, I have been involved with only one man. He was 3 years elder to me and doing his graduation at a local university. Our relationship lasted for about 1 year and during that period we got physical only once. I was diagnosed with HIV 8 months after we broke up.
Prior to getting physical, I asked him if he was medically fit and his answer was positive. I don’t blame him as he was unaware of the situation when it all happened.
What symptoms did you experience that made you appear for a HIV test?
Everything was absolutely fine for about 4 months after we had sex for the first and last time. As time passed by, I noticed a drastic loss in weight. I have been a basketball player since my school days. My stamina reduced and I would get tired very soon.
I started to forget things more often. I realized that this wasn’t something normal and a part of some kind of a chain reaction. Eventually, I developed skin rashes. It was only then that I started researching about the symptoms that pointed to HIV.
Have you been in any relationship since you were diagnosed?
No. I am currently single. However, I have searched for some STD dating sites and joined and have been interacting with a few men on a regular basis. The best thing about these websites is that all of us have HIV and getting into a relationship wouldn’t pose any health risk in case we come together in the future.
We know that HIV diminishes immunity? What have you been doing in order to stay healthy?
Being HIV positive requires an individual to change his lifestyle. Since my diagnosis, I have been inconstant touch with my physician and followed a strict daily regime. I start my day with jogging followed by yoga. When it comes to diet, I have accommodated a lot a organic stuff such as fresh fruits and vegetables.
I no longer consume oily foods, cigarette or alcohol. However, mental health is important and this is where I find it difficult to cope up. Besides, music has helped me a lot.
Social Media Mania – Google Style
Saying that Social Networking has ‘changed the dynamics of how we use the internet’ would be nothing short of an understatement. Since its launch of Orkut in 2004, Google has jumped on the social networking bandwagon with arch rivals Facebook and Twitter. The newest edition to Google’s bouquet of web-based applications is Google Buzz, a new tool aimed at steering users away from other Social Networking Sites.
What’s Google Buzz?
Google Buzz is an email-enabled social networking medium that (according to some) is going to take the Social networking world by storm. It’s designed to allow users to share photos, videos, links, and status updates with their friends, as well as discuss shared content. It’s very similar to the News Feed in Facebook in that regard. It’s also similar to FriendFeed, a social sharing service acquired by Facebook last year with a small, but devoted following.
The great thing about this application is it’s easy, one step integration with users’ existing Gmail accounts – something Google is probably counting on to make this product a success. With a user-base of 174 million ‘Gmailers’, Google Buzz is looking at a huge pool of potential users.
The not so great thing is that it’s similar to too many services already on the market. Google Buzz looks like a “me-too” product. People already have a plethora of ways to share content with their friends: Facebook and Twitter are two popular choices. Blogging is another. E-mailing text and images to friends is still very popular. So will Google Buzz succeed in making consumers switch?
Dealing with competition:
With a 400 million strong loyal user-base, social networking giant Facebook has been in the business since 2007 and is gobbling the market pie faster every minute. Constantly innovating and adding newer features, Facebook has managed to attract and retain users more than any other social networking site, and is Google’s number 1 competition. Following in second place is Twitter, with 18 million registered users.
Over the years, Google has made several attempts to catch up with competition but hasn’t managed to pull it off.
Shaky track record:
Google hasn’t exactly established itself in the social networking space. The search-engine giant has been struggling with creating a loyal customer-base and seems to dish out more applications than the market can handle. Most famously, Orkut failed to take off outside of India & Brazil, and Google’s other social media efforts also crashed in the marketplace: Dodgeball, Jaiku, and OpenSocial, to name three.
More recently, Google launched the Google wave, another medium for information, data and opinion sharing, which didn’t really take off. Google representatives have admitted that Buzz was inspired by Google Wave and described it as “an online tool for real-time communication and collaboration”. “A wave can be both a conversation and a document where people can discuss and work together using richly formatted text, photos, videos, maps, and more.” Basically, Google Wave is e-mail, instant messaging, an online collaboration tool and a wiki all rolled into one service. So what’s the difference between a Buzz and a Wave?
Buzz vs. Wave:
Google Buzz uses email updates while Google wave is real-time communication (you can actually watch someone typing out their response or comment on an individual wave) Wave was built on collaborative features like editing a document, planning an event, creating meeting notes, and so on. But if you just want to share photos, videos, or comments that don’t require real-time communication, then Google Buzz is probably the better option.
One of the problems with Wave is that it’s a difficult tool to explain to others, and once you understand what Wave is it’s even harder to understand everything you can do with it. Buzz, on the other hand, works similarly to e-mail and is focused on one thing: sharing content with others. This is probably one of the reasons why Google Wave didn’t perform as well as everyone expected it to.
Nonetheless, Google Buzz might turn out to be a lot more promising than it’s predecessor:
Buzz, on day one, is a better and more elegant service than Facebook has become after six years. Some of this is because Facebook had to create its network from scratch and pioneered the category, giving it a lot of baggage to overcome at this point. Google, meanwhile, has the advantage of building atop Gmail and being able to appropriate good ideas from both Facebook and Twitter. I call this “second mover advantage.” Google Buzz is simple, elegant, and pretty fast. Buzz makes it easy to include photos and other media in posts, which is a win over Facebook. Google does not have the habit of making major changes just as users become comfortable with the previous changes. Facebook seems adrift; Google doesn’t.
Google privacy beats Facebook privacy. Despite #1 below, Google generally gets good marks for protecting user data. Facebook has had a series of privacy blow-ups that have created considerable user distrust. Buzz works inside Gmail. Having social networking integrated into an application most people live in-e-mail-makes it a more natural part of communicating, not a separate online destination and process. The Gmail users in your contact list are the basis of your community. Buzz creates relationships automatically, which results in a social network that includes more of your existing friends, provided they use Gmail. Making networks automatically has pluses and minuses, but seems like a user benefit.
Potential for marketing:
Another point I would like to highlight is the fact that while Facebook has carved a niche in the ‘informal and purely social’ space, Google Buzz has potential to target the business user space. As many people today use Gmail and Gtalk for professional use as well, the chances of users building sustainable business networks on this platform are high. This leaves plenty of room for B2B marketers who learn how to use this medium effectively
Computer Forensics Education and Training
Computer forensics professionals are increasingly in demand. Computer crimes have increased dramatically over the past decade and have become one of the most targeted ways to commit crime. Tens of millions of dollars are lost each year from information stolen from a computer. This has lead to growth in the field of the forensic study of computers
To get a career in the field of forensic study of computers, you typically need a Bachelor’s degree in computer forensics or related degree such as computer engineering or information systems security with additional training. Master’s degrees, Ph.D.s, and certificate programs are also available for this field.
Forensic computer investigators need a broad range of technical skills and knowledge including computer software, network security, protocols, routing, computer file formats, cryptology, reverse software engineering, diagnostic techniques, and password cracking. In addition to technical skills, experts in the forensic study of computers must have good oral and written communication skills, work under tight deadlines, be detail oriented, and understand and comply with investigation procedures. Professionals in this field have to write detailed reports and may provide testimony in court in criminal cases.
Aspiring computer forensics professionals may specialize in a particular area. For example, if a person specializes in financial crimes, additional coursework in finance and accounting may be required. Some employers are willing to accept industry related experience and equivalent knowledge in place of a forensic study degree.
Aspiring computer forensics professionals can obtain a lot of good information about available jobs on a career website such as indeed.com. By having the stated skills and qualifications employers are looking for, you can be much better prepared to start a career in this field.
