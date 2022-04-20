Finance
Who Should Have Life Insurance and Why?
Anyone who has a desire or need for immediate, tax-free cash should have life insurance. It either creates an estate or protects an estate.
Is it to say that if someone buys a life insurance policy they have automatic, immediate access to tax-free cash?
It’s possible but unlikely.
If someone buys a true life insurance policy, which means the first premium has been paid and the policy has been issued or they are covered by the temporary agreement that’s offered by most companies, then unexpectedly dies the same day and no fraud is involved or suspected, the beneficiary(ies) is/are immediately entitled to a tax-free death benefit. A certified death certificate is required to initiate the death benefit claim.
Exceptions
If the policy is an accidental death policy and the insured person dies as a result of anything other than an accident, for instance a sudden heart attack or brain aneurysm the death benefit will not be paid. However, if death occurred as the result of an accident, the death benefit would be paid.
More commonly
It’s rare for someone to die immediately following the purchase of a life insurance policy, although sadly, there are people who believe buying a policy will cause death to come knocking. Everyone is entitled to an opinion or belief.
If someone buys a permanent life insurance policy, unless they purchase a single premium whole life (SPWL) policy, it will probably take time before there is cash value that can be accessed. It’s not magic. It depends on how much was put in the policy and the type of policy. Whatever cash value is available can be accessed at any time, even while still alive.
Advantage(s)
It should be obvious why most people should have a life insurance policy for its death benefit. The reality is there are a lot of people who either believe they don’t need it or don’t want it. They either don’t realize the need or aren’t willing to admit it. Worse, there are those who do realize the need, do admit it but do nothing about it. It’s one of those things they plan to get to someday but someday never comes. Then a sudden death occurs and there’s a major financial burden. Either that or death is imminent but they cannot get it because they don’t qualify.
It beats having to take up a collection to pay expenses.
When someone dies, there are a lot of things that need to be taken care of. Most often, little or none have been taken care of. At that point, who’s going to say, “I really don’t need this death benefit check”?
What if someone has a lot of money?
Perhaps the need is not as great in that case, but unless that person has done some careful estate planning, they will have estate taxes to deal with. Life insurance can be used to pay estate taxes and/or keep the estate from having to liquidate assets.
6 Saving Tips When Moving
Moving households, whether it is due to a job transfer or upgrading your home, and whether moving across country or across town, is an expensive proposition. Even when a new employer sponsors a relocation, there are hidden or un-thought-of expenses such as tipping or registering your vehicle in a new state. Here are six ways to reduce expenses during your next move:
1. Boxes, boxes, boxes
Asking your local grocery, drug, or liquor store for their empty boxes is certainly one way to save money. You could easily spend $100 or more when buying new boxes. Consider visiting an apartment complex the first weekend of the month when new tenants are likely to move in. Tenants will be eager to rid themselves of their unpacked boxes and you can score by taking them off their hands. If your employer is paying for the move, be sure to save and store your new boxes for future use.
Buy your packaging tape at a hardware store instead of a grocery store or office supply store. It can save you up to $5 per roll! And remember to be nice to whomever is helping you move, pack books in a few smaller boxes instead of one big box!
2. Truck Rentals
If you are ambitious enough to move yourself, be sure to comparison shop weeks in advance of your move to get the best prices on truck rentals.
At the time this article was written, the following online price quotes were researched from well-known companies offering truck rentals. Be careful to investigate how the company charges for mileage. Another hidden charge that you may not be aware of is that of dropping off the truck in a different city/location from where it was rented. Inquire with the truck rental store or website if there are special promotions or discounts for being a AAA or AARP member. Do call your insurance agent before you reserve any truck to determine if your homeowner’s insurance will cover any damage to your furniture and if your auto insurance will cover the truck. This will save you worry and money, if you dont need to purchase additional insurance from the rental company.
As an example, you could expect to tpay the following charges for a 400-mile move:
Uhaul, http://www.uhaul.com, 14′ Truck, $109 + $.40 per mile after the first 476 miles
Penske, http://www.penske.com, 15′ Truck, $429 for unlimited miles, receive a 10% discount for reserving the truck online and another 10% for being a AAA member
Budget, [http://www.budget.com], 15′ Truck, $452 with a $100 refundable deposit, 515 miles are free
Each of these companies does a great job of up-selling boxes, tape, hand truck rentals, and moving quilt rentals on their websites and in their stores. The boxes and tape can be purchased much cheaper if you plan in advance.
In this scenario, Uhaul is the clear winner, but this is NOT always the case. Prices will vary due to availability, timing, and distances.
And, dont forget you are responsible for paying for the gas in the truck, which can be an exorbitant cost with current gas prices. Ask the rental company for the average mile-per-gallon of the truck when you are reserving it to estimate this cost.
3. Storage
Temporarily storing your belongings may be a necessary expense. There are a lot of options with storage facilities and you will want to weigh each aspect carefully. For example, if you are always strapped for cash, and there is the slightest chance thay you will not be able to make the payment in a timely fashion, your belongings may be confiscated! Dont risk signing a contract with a storage company if you arent confident you can make the payments. An alternate option here is to use your credit card for the recurring monthly costs, but ONLY if you pay off the balance in full each month.
When choosing a storage facility, consider the companiys reputation, whether they have climate controlled units (if this is important to you), and what security the company can promise. Having easy access 24 hours a day may also be a key attribute for you depending on your circumstances.
If you are renting a truck to move your belongings, be sure to ask what partnership pricing they have with a local storage facility. Sometimes storage can be obtained for as little as $1 for the first month with a 2-month minimum contract when you rent a truck at the same time. Buy a padlock for your storage unit at your local hardware store to save spending 3-times the amount at the facility.
4. Packing Fragile Belongings
As with boxes, packing materials to protect fragile belongings can be expensive. A cost effective and space efficient tip is to pack these breakable items in your bathroom and kitchen towels, throw rugs, blankets, bed linens, and even shower curtains! This is a much better alternative to newspaper, which leaves ink residue behind. All of your linens can be washed and folded once you have moved into your new home.
In an easily identifiable place such as a drawer of a piece of furniture, be sure to pack a complete change of clothes for you and your family members, toiletries, a complete set of bed linens, and toilet paper. This way, you wont be panicked trying to find the necessities when your first apprive at your destination.
5. Utilities and Address Changes
Remember to cancel your old utility services, start new utility services, and change your address. You may uncover some forgotten money when canceling services if you were required to pay a deposit when you started your service. Be sure to end the services the day AFTER you move out. This may incur a few dollars of extra costs, but typically these companies can not ensure a cut off time, and you dont want to be stuck without electricity or hot water while you are still in your place. On the same note, you may wish to schedule set-up of your utilities at your new residence the day before you arrive to be sure everything will be working when you arrive. Here is a list of common utility companies to contact. The property management company or Chamber of Commerce in the area where you are moving can give you local company numbers.
Electric
Gas
Water
Phone
Cable
Garbage
Also, if you are moving into a subdivision or condominium complex that has a private trash collecting service, you may be charged for the pick-up of your moving boxes! This cost can be $25 or much higher, depending on the number of boxes. Check this out before putting your boxes out at the curb. You may want to consider donating your boxes to a new neighbor with a For Sale sign in front of their home.
In addition canceling and starting new utility services, dont forget to change your address with your:
Bank
Credit Cards
Utility Companies
Insurance Companies
Doctors
Magazines
U.S. Post Office (at your old location)
6. Save ALL Moving Receipts
If your move is not being paid for by an employer, the incurred expenses may be tax deductible. According to the IRS website, http://www.irs.gov, You can deduct your allowable moving expenses if your move is closely related, both in time and in place, to the start of work at a new or changed job location. The IRS has an interactive questionnaire, which determines whether your move may be deducted on your taxes. [http://www.irs.gov/individuals/article/0],,id=132125,00.html Contact the IRS or your tax preparer if you have specific questions relating to your move.
Moving even the simplest of households can be expensive. Save yourself a lot of stress and money by planning far in advance of your move.
How To Stay One Step Ahead Of Mental Depression: Part 1 Of 3
In the face of today’s endless turbulent economy, it’s too easy for people to get caught up in the general conversation about everything that is negative in their lives, especially with the holidays coming up. Unfortunately, the end of 2011 still finds America and the entire Globe drowning in a huge wave of difficult economic conditions, sucking us into chaos at a disturbing speed, making money scarce and credit harder to come by and more expensive. The devastating economic baggage we drag from one year to the next is mounting as people struggle with endless bills, trying to support themselves and their families. Along with expressions like “I’m broke; I fear for my job; business is lousy, my unemployment benefits are running out;” you will also hear: “I can’t keep up with my car insurance or mortgage payments; I’ve maxed out my credit cards and I don’t know where to find money!” This dismal scenario is leading a multitude of people into a state of sheer panic and depression with no hope for a way out. Many Americans also suffer physical and emotional hardships because they can’t afford medical insurance. There are even those who have lost their coverage as a result of unemployment.
Not only do people become severely depressed as a result of their financial despair, but many suffer from the effects of a divorce, the ending of a relationship or the death of a loved one. Senior citizens are no exception, especially those that have become disabled. They also find themselves in a state of depression as they lose their independence, feeling as though they are a burden to their children. Each person’s situation is genuinely sincere and totally different, and the end results are devastating no matter how you look at it. In many homes today, a terrible sense of foreboding seems to loom over most people’s lives like a black cloud.
What happens to each and every one of us does matter, but, more importantly, how we recognize and respond to what happens to us says everything about who we are. Misfortunes that are suddenly thrust upon us can trigger emotions that have the ability to revolutionize the way we live and how we relate to others. This article is part 1 of a 3 part series on learning how to cope with and overcome depression, no matter what the cause.
Mental depression is not racist, sexist, nor does it single out any religious beliefs, it can consume us all if we allow it to.
With respect to the current economic environment, the fact is, times are tough no matter what you hear some politician say. You can see it with your eyes, the vacant homes, the rising costs of utilities and food as inflation sets in. You hear it in the news; the unemployment numbers and the jobless claims continue to climb. You can drive through any city and look at the lengthening bread lines. Call it a Depression, call it the Great Recession, call it what you want, it stinks, and for the foreseeable future it is simply our reality.
For good reason, people are finding it quite difficult to pick up the pieces and move on with their lives. Many individuals are focusing on the scene that is unfolding around them instead of looking inward and finding that place of peace, that inner creative power.
Life is an ongoing torrent of ups and downs. It’s when times are toughest that we feel so alone, that we feel like bad things always happen to us, that we feel we are targeted and picked on by some unseen force that controls our fate, a destiny doomed to fail.
When problems overwhelm us, it is difficult to see beyond them for a solution. Yet that is exactly what one must do in order to stay one step ahead of mental depression.
Perhaps some of you say: “…stop the preaching lady, get off your pedestal. You can’t be serious! How can you escape mental depression? You don’t even have a clue as to what I and others like me are going through! It’s not that easy! You’re not in our shoes!”
Believe me, I am not being insensitive to your pain or your despair because I know what it’s like to endure mental depression. Been there done that. I hurt, I cry, and I’ve also experienced what you feel. I know the pain of rejection, divorce, the sorrow of the loss of loved ones, the agony from years of physical, emotional and verbal abuse at the hands of an alcoholic husband, going from a high paying job to cleaning homes and offices in order to survive. I am familiar with the symptoms of depression, I was physically lethargic, I wanted to sleep my life away, I stopped enjoying the things I used to love. Loneliness, hopelessness and despair plagued me like a shadow stealing all the light in my life, making me reach out for spiritual and professional support as well.
One thing I have learned from all of this is that the more we dwell on any difficulty, the more we amplify it and the harder it is to get out from under, leading us into a state of mental depression. We get so bogged down by old negative thought patterns that we have little time or energy left to develop new affirmative patterns. When we reverse our negative outlook on life and learn to see the positive instead, then we can create a new state of existence called “Peace of Mind.” As a result of this, we will become a much stronger person no matter what situation we face. The way we think determines the way we live. Remember, like attracts like, it is the Law of Attraction. In part 2 of this 3 part series, we’ll start to explore ways and tips that will help you beat depression.
Digital Marketing B2B
How you allocate your time as a salesperson is key. In particular, maintaining a healthy pipeline requires that you balance your efforts between:
• Focusing on closing the most likely deals for this quarter.
• Nurturing those prospects with potential for next quarter.
• Generating fresh leads to go in at the top of the sales funnel.
To get the balance right can be a challenge. Key to the efficient use of your time is a system for prequalifying prospects and opportunities on which you are going to focus. But, too often, pre-qualification is applied in a blunt manner. Applying the popular BANT (budget, authority, timing and need) criteria too rigorously to an inbound enquiry or cold-call could exclude the bulk of the marketplace, including many companies that do not have a budget for your solution now, but still represent potential customers.
As well as selling to those who are already actively searching for a solution in the marketplace, every sales organisation must generate, and foster and nurture, demand for its solutions. That means sales and marketing must work together, with marketing substituting for pre-qualification at the lead generation stage. While some leads are classified as sales, or sales meeting-ready, others not ready for the next step are not left to waste but are nurtured. Later in the sales cycle, pre-qualification becomes more important, as the time and resources you must commit to an opportunity increases. Progressive pre-qualification – that is, asking the right questions – ensures that you can adapt your sales approach continually (if you are talking to the wrong people, or addressing the wrong requirements) to ensure you have the maximum chances of success.
Pre-qualification, like all aspects of selling, is not something that is done to, but rather is done with, a prospect. It must be a two-way process – that means asking the customer what stage he / she is at and what they want to do next, if anything. It is important to remember that you have to earn the right to ask progressively more direct and searching questions.
Your approach should reflect the stage of the buying cycle (if, indeed, there is one) that you are both at, as shown in the table below, ideally incorporating as many buyer-focused questions as possible.
The decision to engage in the buying process, in itself, is a significant commitment of resources by the buyer. For this reason, it is generally made in stages, with the sponsor in the buying organisation first being required to present a justification for a buying decision and a business case being prepared.
• Only a limited number of projects can be evaluated at any one time. This means that, although a project is of interest, the timing may not be right. As a vendor, you must show buyers how your project can impact on their immediate business priorities.
• Given the cost and time required, organisations will want to ‘kill off’ poor projects as early as possible. You may have to do most (or all) of the initial running for a project to gain traction.
• Organisations are standardising their approach to buying decisions, including steps to be followed, templates for documents, etc. This makes the process more repeatable and consistent, thereby saving time for them. You need to know – and follow – the approach required.
• Involving another supplier in the process costs time and money, so don’t expect to be able to squeeze in late when you hear that a project is under consideration, even if your solution is ideal.
• Buyers want to limit the time / cost of the buying process, which means being judicious about time spent with sellers. When you want access to all the stakeholders, you need to be conscious of the fact that this represents an additional draw on their time and adds to the cost of the decision.
• Buyers want to get something back for the time spent with vendors. They may need to meet with three vendors because their internal process requires three vendor quotes but, if each vendor requires 20 to 40 hours of time (including briefings, presentations, proposals, ongoing communication, etc.), it’s understandable that the buyer wants some immediate payback.
• Once a vendor has been selected, it makes sense for the buyer to want to develop and deepen that relationship, as opposed to going through the entire process again. When customers defect to another supplier, they face real switching costs related to the process of evaluating, educating and learning to trust another vendor.
