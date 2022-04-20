Blockchain
Why Bitcoin Price Eyes Crucial Upside Break Above $41.5K
Bitcoin extended its recovery above the $41,400 against the US Dollar. BTC could rally further if there is a clear close above the $41,500 and $41,800.
- Bitcoin started a decent recovery wave above the $41,000 and $41,400 levels.
- The price is now trading above $41,000 and the 100 hourly simple moving average.
- There is a short-term contracting triangle forming with resistance near $41,510 on the hourly chart of the BTC/USD pair (data feed from Kraken).
- The pair must clear the $41,500 resistance and $41,800 to start a major upward move.
Bitcoin Price Shows Positive Signs
Bitcoin price formed a base above the $40,000 level. BTC started a decent recovery wave and was able to clear the $41,000 resistance zone.
The price remained in a positive zone and climbed further above the $41,400 level. It even spiked above the $41,500 resistance and settled above the 100 hourly simple moving average. A high was formed near the $41,825 level and the price is now consolidating gains.
Bitcoin is trading well above the 23.6% Fib retracement level of the recent wave from the $38,570 swing low to $41,825 high. There is also a short-term contracting triangle forming with resistance near $41,510 on the hourly chart of the BTC/USD pair.
Source: BTCUSD on TradingView.com
An immediate resistance on the upside is near the $41,500 level. The next key resistance could be $41,800. To start a strong upward move, the price must settle above the $41,500 zone and then clear $41,800. If the bulls succeed, the price could rise towards the $42,500 resistance zone. Any more gains might call for a move towards the $43,200 level.
Dips Limited in BTC?
If bitcoin fails to clear the $41,500 resistance zone, it could start a downside correction. An immediate support on the downside is near the $41,050 level.
The next major support is seen near the $40,400 level and the 100 hourly simple moving average. It is near the 50% Fib retracement level of the recent wave from the $38,570 swing low to $41,825 high. A downside break below the $40,400 support zone and $40,000 could increase selling pressure.
Technical indicators:
Hourly MACD – The MACD is slowly gaining pace in the bullish zone.
Hourly RSI (Relative Strength Index) – The RSI for BTC/USD is now above the 50 level.
Major Support Levels – $41,050, followed by $40,200.
Major Resistance Levels – $41,510, $41,800 and $42,500.
Blockchain
New Wallets Surge On Cardano, What’s Behind This?
The Cardano network is no stranger to accelerated growth but every now and then, there is a spike that causes the market to take a pause. This has been the case with the number of new wallets added on a daily basis which had reached a high of 7,600 new wallets added in a single day. While this is going on, speculations abound as to why the network is now seeing this rate of accelerated growth compared to when the market was still in a bull trend.
More Adoption Coming
The adoption of the Cardano network has been one of the reasons behind this increased interest in the blockchain. More users are coming to know Cardano as a major contender in the decentralized finance (DeFi) space, thus prompting them to start using the network. The result of this was not only had daily new addresses hit 7,600 in a single day, there had been more than 200,000 new addresses added to the network in the space of a month.
Related Reading | The Young Turks Embarrass Themselves Trying To Discuss Crypto Regulation
One solid reason behind this has been the adoption of the network for its NFT capabilities. Now, like with much else, the Cardano network offers cheaper and faster transactions compared to its biggest competitor, Ethereum. This has led some prominent figures to choose the network as the platform to launch their NFT projects. One of these is legendary rapper Snoop Dogg who announced that he would be launching an NFT collection on the blockchain.
ADA price falls below $1 | Source: ADAUSD on TradingView.com
No doubt the entrance of such a prominent figure into the Cardano space has spurred interest from followers of the superstar, who would want to take advantage of the network the rapper is using. Blockchain Insights also draws this same conclusion, tying the increased interest in the network to the rapper’s NFT launch.
Today 7687 new ADA wallets per day.
Hard to be certain what caused this massive spike of new ADA wallets per day but we will take a guess and attribut this to @The_ClayMates and @SnoopDogg partnership. https://t.co/MWDH2hCgeO pic.twitter.com/vWwZa7O4k6
— Cardano Blockchain Insights (@InsightsCardano) April 18, 2022
More People Building On Cardano
The Cardano DeFi space is still very young compared to its competitors but that has not meant that the network has staggered in its growth. IOHK, the developer behind Cardano, in a recent report, revealed that there are almost 900 projects that are currently being built on the Cardano network, and what’s more, this number is growing by the day.
Related Reading | Conquering Terrain: Terra’s Stablecoin UST Is Now Crypto’s Third Biggest
This accelerated rate at which developers are building on the blockchain shows interest from different parties. These projects which are set to launch on the blockchain will no doubt make it one of the top contenders in the future.
Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson has said that the network is “just getting started” in response to a tweet that shared the milestone of more than 100,000 wallets added in a month. The founder also recently proposed building a decentralized social media platform that would compete with Twitter on the Cardano blockchain, as well as other leading blockchains in the space.
Featured image from CoinFunda, chart from TradingView.com
Blockchain
Can RUNE Sustain Its 20% Rally?, Why This Analyst Doubts It
THORChain (RUNE) has seen an important rally in the past month. The native token of this decentralized cross-chain bridge rose from its 2022 low at around $3 with 30% intra-day rallies to its current levels.
Related Reading | THORChain Activates Feature, 30% Spike Follows, Can Bulls Sustain It?
At the time of writing, RUNE’s price trades at $9 with an 11% profit in the past 24-hours and a 17% profit in the past week.
According to analyst Alerzio from research firm Santiment, RUNE’s current rally has traders wondering if the token will be able to sustain its gains. The cryptocurrency could revisit its lows if the bulls are unable to push past the $10 in the short term or if the crypto market takes another bearish turn.
The analyst believes that RUNE’s current rally has been “healthy”. As the price move upwards, the token’s trading volume followed standing at its highest since April 2021.
In addition, the Weighted Sentiment, a metric used to measure market sentiment across social media platforms, suggests more gains. This metric stands in the negative as the token claims into its current levels which is a bullish sign.
In the crypto markets, operators believe that prices tend to move opposite to the crowd’s expectations. Therefore, a negative sentiment suggests more gains for RUNE. The analyst said that “the greed is out” of the market, for the time being.
In addition, the futures market seems to support the bulls as funding rates on Binance and FTX were barely returning from negative territory into positive on the recent price action. The analyst added:
Binnance’s funding rate is positive (not too much) while FTX’s funding rate is about to get into the positive areas. this can be considered as a “not very good, but not too bad” signal.
THORChain (RUNE) Potential Headwind For Future Gains
The analyst believes that THORChain (RUNE) developer activity could be a long-term obstacle for RUNE’s price. He claims the project needs fresh ideas and proposals to sustain its momentum. The analyst concluded:
RUNE’s previous rally was a healthy one. there is still some price potential in short term, but the outlook for long term hodling is not good enough because there is not enough development activity.
However, THORChain introduced a major feature for its network recently called synthetics assets. This gives users the capacity to access tokens pegged to the price of BTC, ETH, and others.
Related Reading | Top DeFi Names SUSHI, ThorChain, Others Surge 10% Higher
Thus, users will be able to leverage new investment strategies and products. At the time, an official THORChain post stated:
As a benefit, you will have access to yield generating vaults, and be one of the first users who will vest their funds. Minting synths will be capped and access will depend on how much liquidity is in the THORChain pools.
Blockchain
ApeCoin (APE) Surges 15% Over Past 24 Hours!
- ApeCoin (APE) soars over 15% in 24 hours.
- Price rose up from $11.60 to a whopping $13.47.
- The DAO project is expected to outperform throughout 2022.
Of the top performer’s of the day, the ApeCoin (APE) has surged more than 15% over the past 24 hours effortlessly. Starting off at lows of $11.60, the price catapulted to a whopping high of $13.47, making it one of the best surges of the day.
Moreover, this accounts for the highest price of APE for the past one week. Though, this is not the highest price taking into consideration the past one month, APE promises to deliver a good substantial performance throughout.
The highest for the month accounts to $15.43, which is indeed less than its all time high of $16.47. Having debuted just on 17th March, 2022, barely being a month old, the altcoin has indeed performed well overall.
As the APE is the major governance token behind the ApeCoin project, which is indeed a Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO), its evident with respect to its impeccable performance.
The ApeCoin DAO
Accordingly, ApeCoin is a DAO project which runs upon the ERC-20 blockchain. The ApeCoin ADO comes under the ApeCoin Foundation. This ApeCoin Foundation is indeed directly supported by the Yuga Labs, the creators of the Bored Ape Yacht Club.
The APE is the main governance token of the ApeCoin DAO project. Being a DAO project, the main notion of the ApeCoin DAO is to establish the members of the community and the ApeCoin Foundation, to maintain and evolve the ApeCoin ecosystem completely decentralized.
All the APE token holders form the ApeCoin DAO community, and everything revolves around them with their overall decisions. In spite of all this, Yuga Labs has supported ApeCoin DAO with 1 of 1 NFT too.
In addition, with a total of only 1 billion tokens ever, about 30.25% of the tokens have been in circulation ever since the launch.
Why Bitcoin Price Eyes Crucial Upside Break Above $41.5K
St. Louis County approves millions for convention and rec centers
Ten Important Lessons From the History of Mergers & Acquisitions
Winderman’s view: The dangers of giving life, plus other Heat-Hawks thoughts
Why Would I Ever Use a High Interest Short Term Cash Advance Business Loan?
Tommies baseball team blanks Gophers 6-0
Max Scherzer takes no-hitter into sixth, heats up chili Citi Field in stellar home debut as Mets finish off doubleheader sweep of Giants
Fear of Facing Hard Financial Decisions Could Land You In Bankruptcy
9-year-old’s finger amputated after fall in Webster Groves classroom
Jimmy Butler’s 45 power Heat to 115-105 victory over Hawks, 2-0 series lead
Sisters ID’d as Collinsville murder victims
Forest Lake man jailed and charged in shooting of man during fight at Arden Hills bar
Tyson Fury Wants UFC Star in Las Vegas
Did Carl Crawford just confirm rumors about Megan Thee Stallion and ASAP Rocky?
New list of deceased celebrities earnings revealed
NBA Playoff Races Heating Up With 3 Weeks Left
Aurogra & Cenforce Working for Everyone
Elon Musk joins Twitter’s board of directors, vows to make changes
Top 3 Ways To Give Yourself An Orgasm
How to Find the Best and Most Trustworthy Dissertation Writing Services?
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News2 weeks ago
Sisters ID’d as Collinsville murder victims
-
News3 weeks ago
Forest Lake man jailed and charged in shooting of man during fight at Arden Hills bar
-
Sports4 weeks ago
Tyson Fury Wants UFC Star in Las Vegas
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Did Carl Crawford just confirm rumors about Megan Thee Stallion and ASAP Rocky?
-
Sports3 weeks ago
New list of deceased celebrities earnings revealed
-
Sports3 weeks ago
NBA Playoff Races Heating Up With 3 Weeks Left
-
HEALTH3 weeks ago
Aurogra & Cenforce Working for Everyone
-
Entertainment2 weeks ago
Elon Musk joins Twitter’s board of directors, vows to make changes