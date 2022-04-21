News
1 injured after officer-involved shooting in Wentzville
WENTZVILLE, Mo. — Police confirmed there was an officer-involved shooting in Wentzville Wednesday evening.
The shooting happened in the 1200 block of West Pearce Boulevard around 5:30 p.m. The victim was transported to Mercy Hospital for a non-life-threatening injury.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
Bret Stephens: Why we admire Zelenskyy
Why do we admire Volodymyr Zelenskyy? The question almost answers itself.
We admire him because, in the face of unequal odds, Ukraine’s president stands his ground.
Because he proves the truth of the adage that one man with courage makes a majority. Because he shows that honor and love of country are virtues we forsake at our peril. Because he grasps the power of personal example and physical presence. Because he knows how words can inspire deeds — give shape and purpose to them — so that the deeds may, in turn, vindicate the meaning of words.
We admire Zelenskyy because he reminds us of how rare these traits have become among our own politicians.
Zelenskyy was an actor who used his celebrity to become a statesman. Western politics is overrun by people who playact as statesmen so that they may ultimately become celebrities. Zelenskyy has made a point of telling Ukrainians the hard truth that the war is likely to get worse — and of telling off supposed well-wishers that their words are hollow and their support wanting. Our leaders mainly specialize in telling people what they want to hear.
We admire Zelenskyy because of who and what he faces.
Vladimir Putin represents neither a nation nor a cause, only a totalitarian ethos. The Russian dictator stands for the idea that truth exists to serve power, not the other way around, and that politics is in the business of manufacturing propaganda for those who will swallow it and imposing terror on those who will not. Ultimately, the aim of this idea isn’t the mere acquisition of power or territory. It’s the eradication of conscience.
We admire Zelenskyy because he has restored the idea of the free world to its proper place.
The free world isn’t a cultural expression, as in “the West”; or a security concept, as in NATO; or an economic description, as in “the developed world.” Membership in the free world belongs to any country that subscribes to the notion that the power of the state exists first and foremost to protect the rights of the individual. And the responsibility of the free world is to aid and champion any of its members menaced by invasion and tyranny. As it goes for Ukraine, so, eventually, it will go for the rest of us.
We admire Zelenskyy because he embodies two great Jewish archetypes: David in the face of Goliath and Moses in the face of Pharaoh.
He is the canny underdog who, with skill and wits, makes up for what he lacks in fearsomeness and brawn. And he is the prophet who revolts against the diminishment and entrapment of his people — and determines to lead them through trials toward a political culture based on self-determination, freedom and ethics.
We admire Zelenskyy because he fights.
Fighting is not supposed to be a virtue in civilized societies that value dialogue, diplomacy and compromise. But the world isn’t always civilized: There are things for which civilized persons and nations must be prepared to fight if they aren’t to perish. Zelenskyy and the Ukrainian people have reminded the rest of the free world that a liberal and democratic inheritance that is taken for granted by its citizens runs the risk of being taken at will by its enemies.
We admire Zelenskyy because he rouses the better angels of our nature.
His leadership has made Joe Biden a better president, Germany a better country, NATO a better alliance. He has shaken much of the United States out of the isolationist stupor into which it was gradually falling. He has forced Europe’s political and mercantile classes to stop looking away from Russia’s descent into fascism. He reminds free societies that there can still be a vital center in politics, at least when it comes to things that matter.
We admire Zelenskyy because he maintains a sense of human proportion befitting a democratically elected leader.
Note the contrast between his public encounters with journalists, Cabinet members, foreign leaders and ordinary citizens, and the Stalinist antics of the Putin court. In the ostentatious trappings of Russian power we see the smallness of the man wielding it: the paranoia and insecurity of a despot who knows he may someday have to sell his kingdom for a horse.
We admire Zelenskyy because he models what a man should be …
… impressive without being imposing; confident without being cocksure; intelligent without pretending to be infallible; sincere rather than cynical; courageous not because he is fearless but because he advances with a clear conscience. American boys in particular, raised on preposterous notions of what manhood entails, should be steered toward his example.
We admire Zelenskyy because he holds out the hope that our own troubled democracies may yet elect leaders who can inspire, ennoble, even save us.
Perhaps we can do so when the hour isn’t quite as late as it is now for the people of Ukraine and their indomitable leader.
Mets’ manager Buck Showalter having minor medical procedure, will miss Wednesday game against Giants
The Mets did not have a manager for Wednesday’s game.
Buck Showalter was away from the club to deal with a minor medical procedure, leaving his coaching staff to manage by committee. The Mets, both from the public relations side and the coaching side, were pretty coy about who exactly will be calling the shots. As they left the world wondering who their acting manager would be, one of the most visible players on the team assured everyone that the order of hierarchy in the clubhouse is still very clear.
“Well, I know who our manager is, it’s Buck,” Pete Alonso said. “But he gave us the marching orders so everyone knows their job. I think we’re going to be alright.”
Showalter is often seen toting a bat with him and cracking wise at anything that moves. His absence left the Mets without their avuncular guiding light.
“He’s such an old school baseball guy,” Alonso gushed. “He loves being at the yard. I know for him it’s probably difficult (not being here), but he’ll be right back at it on Thursday. I want to wish him well.”
Without Showalter, the Mets did not hold their typical manager press conference prior to Wednesday’s game against the Giants. If not for COVID-19, which hit the Mets fairly hard in the early part of the season, bench coach Glenn Sherlock would have been the obvious substitute teacher. Outfielder Mark Canha was activated off the COVID IL — Matt Reynolds was designated for assignment to make room on the roster — and started in left field on Wednesday night, his first game since April 13. Sherlock, however, was still dealing with the virus, leaving a hole in the manager’s spot on the bench.
“He’s not just going to say, ‘See ya later,’” Alonso ribbed. “For the people that are in charge, he gave them the talk. I feel like Buck is the guy that makes the decisions, but he gets informed by a lot of the different coaches (anyway). This is just going to be another day.”
Another tragedy of Showalter not being at Citi Field on Wednesday was that he was unable to provide a scintillating update on which of his players are making their way back from injury. Instead, the Mets’ media relations team gathered reporters for a makeshift media scrum and divulged that Taijuan Walker threw three innings and 45 pitches during an extended spring training game in Jupiter, FL. He is going to fly from there to Arizona to meet up with the team for their weekend series against the Diamondbacks, where his timetable for a return will be reevaluated.
PITCHING PARADE
No teams have gotten more from their starting pitchers so far than the Mets and Giants.
Through the Mets’ first 12 games and Giants’ 11, the teams rank first and second in Wins Above Replacement by starting pitchers. The Mets’ starters have been truly out of their mind, posting a 1.56 ERA, while the advanced statistics suggest that the Giants’ 2.86 will come down with better batted ball luck.
The two teams on display at Citi Field this week are also the only ones in Major League Baseball whose starting pitchers are striking out more than 28% of opposing hitters. Max Scherzer, Chris Bassitt and Carlos Carrasco all sit above 30% for the Mets while their stiff competition from San Francisco also has been fanning everything in sight.
In his first two starts as a Giant, Wednesday’s starting pitcher Carlos Rodon has sent an ungodly 46.7% of the men who stand across from him back to the dugout with a K. Alex Cobb, who struck out four Mets in his 4.1 innings on Tuesday, sat at a robust 35%.
THAT WAS THE OLD ME
Coming into Wednesday night’s game, the Mets had 120 plate appearances with runners in scoring position. They recorded 26 hits in those 120 chances (.277 batting average), and thanks to three home runs and six doubles, were tied for the National League lead in RBI with runners in scoring position and leading the whole senior circuit in wRC+ (143) in that situation.
This is already a stark departure from the Mets we saw last year, who had a 95 wRC+ with runners in scoring position, meaning they were five percent worse than the average team. Their .238 RISP average from last season was one of many aggravating features of the 2021 Mets. Two of the new acquisitions — Starling Marte and Eduardo Escobar — have seemingly taken it upon themselves to leave the franchise’s past in the past.
Marte is 4-for-14 (.286) with a double and a dinger in his at-bats with runners in scoring position. The brolic outfielder batted eight runs in during those 14 at-bats. Escobar has had fewer opportunities — just five official at-bats — but those have led to three hits (two of which are doubles) and four RBI. The switch-hitting infielder, who leads the team with a 20.8% walk rate, has also drawn four free passes with runners in scoring position.
BEARDLESS GUILLORME
Luis Guillorme shaved his beard.
The utility infielder had become one of the more recognizable faces on the team thanks to his thick, black facial hair. That’s all gone now.
“This is a me decision. At the end of the day it’s my beard, I’m going to do whatever I want with it,” said Guillorme, who went 1-for-2 with a walk in the second game of Tuesday’s doubleheader. “It worked.”
()
Gov. Parson joins teens at skilled trade event in St. Charles
ST. CHARLES, Mo. — More than 1,000 teenagers packed the St. Charles Family Arena on Wednesday to learn more about successful trade careers as they prepare for life after high school.
The Home Builders’ Association held its “Build My Future” event at the arena, where teens from 31 area high schools gathered.
“I came out here because I was interested in the welding programs, primarily,” said Ian Shaw, a student at Francis Howell North High School. “I started looking around and found a lot of stuff that was pretty interesting.”
Missouri Gov. Mike Parson even stopped by to speak to the students about hands-on opportunities.
“I think really what we need to do is more of this across the state to make sure high school kids understand that college is not the only path,” said Parson. “I think when you look at Missouri, and 70% do not have college degrees, the vast majority of that is your workforce.”
Jeremy Roth, president of the Home Builders’ Association, said there are more than 400,000 open positions in the construction industry nationwide.
“It’s a need and necessity for our industry and for our region,” said Roth. “If our region is going to thrive, we have to invest in workforce development.”
Students like Jacob Smith, who attends Liberty High School in Lake St. Louis, said it’s an “outstanding” time to learn a skilled trade.
“It’s a big industrial boom right now, and everything is just going to keep growing,” said Smith.
Joey Smith, another Liberty High student, added: “I’ve heard the same thing talking to some people right here, and they said it’s the best time to sign up and do training and everything because everybody is hiring.”
