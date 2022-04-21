Finance
15 Simple Metabolism Boosting Secrets
Your metabolism is the rate at which your body burns calories. The faster you burn calories the more weight you can lose even if you eat the same amount, so it makes sense to do everything you can to boost your metabolic rate if you’re trying to lose a few pounds.
You use about 60% of the calories you need each day just by being alive. That’s your basal (or resting) metabolism. About 30% of the calories are accounted for by how much you move (your activity metabolism). The remaining 10% are used up by the process of digesting food (your thermic metabolism).
By making some simple changes you can fire up all three types of metabolism and become leaner faster.
1. Eat little and often
Small and regular meals throughout the day will keep your metabolism high. If you eat the same amount of food in just one or two large meals as you do in five or six mini-meals and snacks you will burn fewer calories. This is because your metabolism slows down between meals. Never skip meals to save calories. Having a low-calorie snack will work much better and will also stop you falling ravenously on the nearest chocolate bar later in the day.
2. Eat breakfast
Your metabolism slows down overnight. When you have been through a period of more than eight hours without eating you need food to get your metabolism going again. So have breakfast as soon as you can after you wake up. If you’re not a breakfast person take something healthy with you when you leave the house and have it is soon as you can face it. It’s not great for your weight loss plans to have to boost your metabolism with a mid morning cookie or cake.
3. Eat enough
If you eat too few calories, your metabolic rate will automatically drop. This is a self preservation mechanism, which kicks in when your body thinks you are starving. The safest bet is to eat about 250 calories less than you need at the sedentary level and to take 250 – 500 calories of exercise each day to give a steady weight loss of between one and two pounds a week.
4. Eat Lean Protein
It takes more energy for the body to digest protein than carbohydrate or fat. Studies have shown that people who eat a high-protein diet burn more than twice as many calories in the hours following their meal as those eating a high carbohydrate diet. While the safety of high-protein diets can be disputed, it does make sense to include some lean protein as part of each meal.
5. Eat Fibre
Food with lots of fibre also gives your thermic metabolism a boost. High-fibre foods like beans, fruit, vegetables and whole grains simply take longer to digest and therefore help burn more calories.
6. Spice up your food
Spicy foods (especially chilli) raise the metabolism by as much as twenty-five per cent for a few hours after eating. So eat hot and spicy food a bit more regularly and see if this helps you. Just go easy on the refried beans and guacamole if you decide to go Mexican!
7. Drink Coffee
Caffeine speeds up your heart rate and the faster your heart rate the more calories you burn. Not great if you have heart problems or difficulty getting to sleep however!
8. Drink Green Tea
The phytochemicals in green tea are supposed to raise metabolism slightly by causing your brain and nervous system to run more quickly. Although not many sizable and conclusive studies have been done on this to date, drinking green tea rather than milky coffee or other calorie-laden beverages will definitely help you lose weight!
9. Get active
Aerobic exercise for more than thirty minutes not only burns calories but also keeps your metabolism high for several hours afterwards. The best time for exercise is in the morning as it will help kick start your metabolism for the day. If you can do 30 to 60 minutes of aerobic exercise almost every day your metabolism will soar. Interval training would help even more.
10. Walk it off
If you prefer to take light exercise, try going for a walk after lunch or dinner. This boosts the rise in metabolism you get after eating. No strenuous exercising on a full stomach though.
11. Build those muscles
Muscles burn calories even when you’re resting. For every pound of muscle you add, you burn about 50 extra calories a day without taking any more exercise. So it’s a great idea to include some resistance or weight training in your exercise regime. Twenty minutes three times a week is enough to make a big difference in your metabolic rate as well as the shape of your body.
12. Go hot or cold
Any extremes of temperature you experience will help raise your metabolism by up to 20 percent as the body attempts to cool you down or raise your temperature. Make sure it’s safe for you to go in the sauna or on the arctic expedition though before you try this one. You could have a go at keeping your home a few degrees cooler than is comfortable for sitting around in winter and restrict the air conditioning to the very hottest days in summer. In the winter it will help you get up and get moving and in summer encourage you to go to the pool to cool off!
13. Drink Iced Water
Another trick is to drink a glass of iced water a few times a day. You’ll raise your metabolism just by having to bring the water up to body temperature. Drinking water is required anyway, of course, to keep your bodily functions working smoothly (including your metabolism).
14. Watch the alcohol
On top of the empty calories that alcohol contains, it also has a dehydrating effect, which slows down your thermic metabolism. Alcohol tends to inhibit the process of metabolizing fat too, which can lower your basal metabolism. And there’s not much chance of you wanting to exercise after all that booze so it’ll have an effect on your activity metabolism too. Bad news all round!
15. Take up yoga
The chemical processes which comprise your metabolism are regulated by the endocrine system, especially the thyroid. Yoga has many postures which have a powerful twisting and compressing effect on the endocrine organs, strengthening and stimulating them and this can help to regulate and boost your metabolism.
If you boost your metabolism with these tips, you’ll be improving your general health as well as your capacity to burn calories. You’ll not only find that you lose weight more quickly but also that you will have more energy, greater strength and you’ll be able to get through everything you have to do in a day more easily.
Copyright 2005, Janice Elizabeth Small
Protection Against Construction Job Injuries
Federal labor statistics show that of those who get injured on construction sites, those between the ages of 25 and 34 are the most likely to get hurt. The reason for this is unclear, but it’s quite shocking. To make matters worse, these injuries tend to be back injuries or spinal injuries, usually from carrying something awkwardly or dropping it altogether. While working in the construction industry can be lucrative, it is also obviously dangerous.
While not all injuries in the construction industry are fatal or serious, there is definitely a serious level of danger for all employees. Over the last five years, fatalities (deaths) have gone down, but part of that is because the economy has gone south and caused quite a few people to become unemployed. Those in the construction field have faced serious consequences, with layoffs costing countless people their jobs. There were some recent economic statistics announced that new home growth is down due to the fact that there are over 12 months were of new homes currently on the market.
In addition to the injuries, they are overwhelmingly happening to men in construction. For example, there were over 155,000 construction related accidents in 2003, and only a little over 3,000 of them involved women. To make matters worse, most of the injuries caused workers to miss a month or more of work. Workers injure their legs, torsos, backs and arms the most. Ultimately, one out of every ten construction workers will suffer some form of injury this year.
For anyone looking for a construction job (or who already has one), it’s important to get the proper gear to protect yourself from serious injury. Many construction accidents can be prevented, but poor equipment, poor safety and poor planning often lead to injuries, wounds or even fatalities. Without properly protecting yourself, you could suffer a serious injury due to a construction accident.
A few ways to protect yourself include:
Proper eye gear – Obviously the eyes are some of the most sensitive parts of your body, so wearing goggles whenever possible can help protect your vision.
Insoles – People know to wear good boots on a construction site, but the padding inside your shoes could protect your back, your legs, your neck and more.
Speak up if you are hurt – There is always a fear that if you complain, you’ll get fired. In the end though, missing work for two or three months due to an injured spine is worse than getting fired, because while you can always get another job, you can’t get a new spine.
Choosing A Lawyer
The help of a knowledgeable lawyer can prevent small problems from becoming large ones, give you the piece of mind of defining your problem, and suggest ways to handle the situation.
My suggestion in finding a lawyer is to ask someone who has had a similar legal problem. Once you have identified your legal problem, you will be amazed at the number of friends and acquaintances that have or had a similar problem. Inquire what lawyer they are using and whether or not they are satisfied with him or her. Praise of a lawyer by someone who has used his services is the highest endorsement.
The Maryland State Bar Association has terminated their lawyer referral program. Harford County Bar Association has none, but The Baltimore County Bar Association does at 337-3100. For a fee of $35.00 they will hook you up with a lawyer handling the type of case in which you need assistance. The fee goes to the Bar Association and not to the lawyer. He will give you a free half hour consultation. Any further fee is negotiated between yourself and the lawyer. Another alternative is the Yellow Pages and other forms of advertising. Choose an attorney that does not charge for the initial consultation. Talk to at least two and maybe three attorneys about your problem. Be direct and ask about fees and how they are to be paid. Criminal cases will normally be a flat fee paid up front. Civil cases are usually taken on a contingent bases, which means that the lawyer only gets a fee if he recovers money, of which his fee is a percent of that amount, usually between 33% and 45%. However, you are usually responsible for all costs associated with the lawsuit whether or not you win. Social Security and Worker’s Compensation fees are set by law.
In looking for an attorney, consider accessibility. Is his office convenient to your home or work? He should be knowledgeable in your area of concern; not necessarily that he has all the answers in his head, but should know where to locate the answer. A good indication is after you pose a question, how long does it take the lawyer to get back with a response?
A lawyer should inspire confidence. He should have the altitude that your problem is one within his realm of expertise and one that you, by talking with him, feel he can solve. He should take the time to explain the law to your understanding and not make you feel rushed, nor appear rushed, as if he is late for his next appointment.
Killed by Cars
Motorcycle riders are an example of innocent people who can be killed by cars. According to RideSmartFlorida.com, 415 motorcycle riders were killed in 2009 due to fatal injuries from traffic crashes. Like pedestrians and bicyclists, motorcyclists are at an unfair disadvantage when a driver loses control of his vehicle due to negligence like texting and distracted driving. They are no match for a car, truck, or van’s impact.
A sad reality of representing families of deceased clients, including teens riding motorcycles and pedestrians killed by Florida drivers, is that these deaths are often senseless. A victim may also leave behind loved ones who will experience suffering. When the deceased victim is a parent of minor children, there are more long-term effects, such as the fact that those children will no longer receive financial support from their parent because of a driver’s negligence.
Families of bicyclists and other victims killed by drivers who were texting or engaging in another kind of distracted driving while operating their cars seek justice. They wonder what legal rights they have related to their decedent’s death. Answers are best explained by a licensed attorney, contact a lawyer immediately in Wrongful Death.
In the event of a wrongful death, here are some rights to pursue:
Loss of Earnings
A wrongful death attorney will study many facts in the preparation of a wrongful death case. For example, she will examine relationships between survivors and a deceased victim. She will calculate how much of a victim’s net income should have been available for distribution to each survivor. This information is especially important for calculating how much money the minor children, including surviving teens, might lose because of their parent’s death and inability to earn wages.
Mental Pain and Suffering
The minor children and the spouse of a decedent may recover because they have lost the victim’s companionship. Adult children of a decedent may be entitled to claim lost parental companionship, instruction, and guidance and mental pain and suffering if the parent victim had no surviving spouse.
Parents of a deceased minor child may be entitled to recover because of their deceased minor child’s death. In addition, parents of an adult child with no survivors may seek a recovery in that child’s wrongful death case.
Expenses
An important task is establishing one of the survivors as a personal representative of the decedent. Part of the legal process will include identifying other survivors who might seek to make a recovery in the same case. Once survivors are established, they may be entitled to make a recovery for medical expenses and funeral expenses paid on behalf of the deceased victim.
Protection Against Construction Job Injuries
